“13 Going On 23”: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Accused Of “Grooming” After Daughter Blue Ivy Performs Live

One minute she’s Beyoncé’s baby trailing behind her during public outings, and the next, she’s a diva following in her mother’s footsteps with the same high-energy moves on stage.

Blue Ivy Carter, 13, took the stage like a seasoned pro during the opening night of her mother’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

Netizens had wild reactions online, with some fans predicting she would be the “most successful nepo baby” of her generation. But critics claimed she was “too young” to do what she does.

Highlights Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour on Monday in Los Angeles.

Her daughters, Blue Ivy Carter, 13, and Rumi Carter, 7, joined her onstage.

Netizens were harsh with their comments, claiming Blue Ivy was being “groomed.”

Blue Ivy had previously seen the negative comments about her dance moves in 2023, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, said.

Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, joined her onstage

Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

Blue Ivy Carter was back onstage with her mother for her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour.

This time, Beyoncé’s younger daughter, Rumi Carter, 7, also made her stage debut at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

The daughters, aged 13 and 7, joined their mother for the opening night of their mother’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

Blue Ivy appeared in front of the crowd multiple times throughout the show.

She danced to the hit track Déjà Vu, which was released in 2006 and featured both her mother and her music mogul father Jay-Z.

The teenager also danced front and center during the song America Has a Problem.

Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

Meanwhile, Rumi stepped out as Beyoncé entertained the crowd with Protector.

Blue Ivy Carter previously joined her Grammy-winning mother as a backup dancer multiple times during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

The youngster also danced with her mother during the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show in Houston in 2024.

Netizens were harsh with their comments, saying, “Let her be a kid ffs”

Image credits: lehsanuty / TikTok

The teen’s latest performance on stage sparked a flurry of comments online, with some claiming, “She still a nepo child groomed by her mother.”

“13 going on 23 too young to be out there,” one said, while another asked, “She 13?? Man, she looks like a 40 y/o mom working a double shift at IHOP.”

“Grooming!! She’ll be getting implants next!” said one naysayer.

“Ruined childhood, nothing else. Blame the parents,” one critic harshly said

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

On the other hand, fans praised her talent and said, “She’s a star and a hard worker just like her parents.”

“Blue Ivy is going to be the most successful nepo baby of her generation i just know it,” another said.

Netizens have been relentless in their scrutiny of Blue Ivy and her looks over the years.

She has often joined her power couple parents at high-profile events.

But nearly every public appearance turned into another round of discussions about her and her family’s personal choices.

Beyoncé previously said she was against the idea of Blue Ivy Carter performing onstage

In the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the Single Ladies singer said she was initially against the idea of her daughter joining her onstage.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” she reportedly said.

Image credits: craigizzle / TikTok

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed that Blue Ivy saw some of the negative comments people said about her dance during her performances in 2023.

“One of her friends came back and showed her some negative comments,” Tina said on an episode of Vogue’s The Run Through podcast.

Beyoncé, who holds the record for the most Grammy Awards won, shared some important advice with Blue Ivy

Image credits: craigizzle / TikTok

Blue Ivy dancing with Beyoncé during “America Has A Problem.” 💙#COWBOYCARTERTOUR#LApic.twitter.com/4AWHKENMoX — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) April 29, 2025

The grandmother said the incident wound up being “a great life lesson” for the child prodigy.

“Her mom basically said, ‘Listen, if you let this get you down, then they won. So you should go and work harder. And, you know, just work harder and get your skills together and go out there and blast it,’” she recalled.

Blue Ivy “grew so much” after seeing the negative comments about her performance

Image credits: Beyoncé Bowl / Netflix

Tina said Blue Ivy “grew so much” from the experience after Beyoncé’s advice.

Kelly Rowland—who has performed alongside Beyoncé as a former Destiny’s Child member—said she was “proud” of Blue Ivy’s performances during the Renaissance World Tour.

Image credits: Raph_PH / Flickr

“She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know?” the singer told E! News in 2023.

“She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do,” she continued.

“She works very freaking hard, period,” said former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé 2006 / Blue Ivy 2025. ✨

pic.twitter.com/dtJL9RbkhT — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) April 29, 2025

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy gave a rare interview together last year for Disney Studios.

At the time, the mother-of-three was reprising her role of Nala for the live-action film Mufasa while her daughter lent her voice to Kiara, the daughter of Nala and Simba.

“She did such a beautiful job and I can’t believe how natural she is. And I’m just proud of you. I’m so proud of you. And I can’t believe how big and grown-up you are … Nobody’s prouder than mommy,” Beyoncé said during the interview.

“Blue Ivy looks so fake,” a critic said online

