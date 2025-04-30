Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“13 Going On 23”: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Accused Of “Grooming” After Daughter Blue Ivy Performs Live
Blue Ivy performing live on stage, highlighted under blue lighting, linked to Beyoncu00e9 and Jay-Z grooming accusations.
Celebrities, News

“13 Going On 23”: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Accused Of “Grooming” After Daughter Blue Ivy Performs Live

One minute she’s Beyoncé’s baby trailing behind her during public outings, and the next, she’s a diva following in her mother’s footsteps with the same high-energy moves on stage.

Blue Ivy Carter, 13, took the stage like a seasoned pro during the opening night of her mother’s Cowboy Carter Tour.

Netizens had wild reactions online, with some fans predicting she would be the “most successful nepo baby” of her generation. But critics claimed she was “too young” to do what she does.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour on Monday in Los Angeles.
  • Her daughters, Blue Ivy Carter, 13, and Rumi Carter, 7, joined her onstage.
  • Netizens were harsh with their comments, claiming Blue Ivy was being “groomed.”
  • Blue Ivy had previously seen the negative comments about her dance moves in 2023, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, said.
    Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, joined her onstage 

    Beyoncé performing live in a white outfit with dancers, related to grooming accusations involving Jay-Z and Blue Ivy's performance.

    Blue Ivy Carter was back onstage with her mother for her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour.

    This time, Beyoncé’s younger daughter, Rumi Carter, 7, also made her stage debut at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

    The daughters, aged 13 and 7, joined their mother for the opening night of their mother’s Cowboy Carter Tour

    Blue Ivy performing live on stage wearing a maroon fringed outfit amid blue lighting at a concert event.

    Blue Ivy appeared in front of the crowd multiple times throughout the show.

    She danced to the hit track Déjà Vu, which was released in 2006 and featured both her mother and her music mogul father Jay-Z.

    The teenager also danced front and center during the song America Has a Problem.

    Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy performing on stage surrounded by dancers during a live music event.

    Meanwhile, Rumi stepped out as Beyoncé entertained the crowd with Protector.

    Blue Ivy Carter previously joined her Grammy-winning mother as a backup dancer multiple times during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

    The youngster also danced with her mother during the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show in Houston in 2024.

    Netizens were harsh with their comments, saying, “Let her be a kid ffs”

    Beyoncé and Jay-Z on stage with daughter Blue Ivy performing live amid grooming accusations.

    The teen’s latest performance on stage sparked a flurry of comments online, with some claiming, “She still a nepo child groomed by her mother.”

    “13 going on 23 too young to be out there,” one said, while another asked, “She 13?? Man, she looks like a 40 y/o mom working a double shift at IHOP.”

    “Grooming!! She’ll be getting implants next!” said one naysayer.

    “Ruined childhood, nothing else. Blame the parents,” one critic harshly said

    Beyoncé performing live on stage with energetic dance moves during a concert event with vibrant lighting.

    On the other hand, fans praised her talent and said, “She’s a star and a hard worker just like her parents.”

    “Blue Ivy is going to be the most successful nepo baby of her generation i just know it,” another said.

    @craigizzle Bey, Rumi and Blue for Protector. NO YOURE CRYING 🥹😭 @Beyoncé @Parkwood Entertainment #beyonce#cowboycarter#cowboycartertour#sofistadium#la#losangeles#beyoncetour#beyoncecowboycarter#cowboycartertourbeyonce#protector#rumicarter#blueivy♬ original sound – Craig


    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Beyoncé and Jay-Z after Blue Ivy's live performance.

    Comment on social media discussing Blue Ivy’s appearance amid Beyoncé and Jay-Z grooming accusations after live performance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment accusing Beyoncé and Jay-Z of grooming after Blue Ivy performs live.

    Netizens have been relentless in their scrutiny of Blue Ivy and her looks over the years.

    She has often joined her power couple parents at high-profile events.

    But nearly every public appearance turned into another round of discussions about her and her family’s personal choices.

    Beyoncé previously said she was against the idea of Blue Ivy Carter performing onstage

    @samtbrt Blue Ivy walking Runway at the Renaissance 2.0 #cowboycartertour#beyonce#sofistadium#blueivy♬ original sound – sam

    In the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the Single Ladies singer said she was initially against the idea of her daughter joining her onstage.

    “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” she reportedly said.

    Beyoncé and Blue Ivy performing live on stage with blue jeans and cowboy hats in a dynamic concert setting.

    Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed that Blue Ivy saw some of the negative comments people said about her dance during her performances in 2023.

    “One of her friends came back and showed her some negative comments,” Tina said on an episode of Vogue’s The Run Through podcast.

    Beyoncé, who holds the record for the most Grammy Awards won, shared some important advice with Blue Ivy

    Beyoncé performing live in a red outfit with cowboy hat, amid controversy involving Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy’s live performance.

    The grandmother said the incident wound up being “a great life lesson” for the child prodigy.

    “Her mom basically said, ‘Listen, if you let this get you down, then they won. So you should go and work harder. And, you know, just work harder and get your skills together and go out there and blast it,’” she recalled.

    Blue Ivy “grew so much” after seeing the negative comments about her performance

    Beyoncé and Blue Ivy performing live in white cowboy outfits, relating to accusations of grooming involving Jay-Z.

    Tina said Blue Ivy “grew so much” from the experience after Beyoncé’s advice.

    Kelly Rowland—who has performed alongside Beyoncé as a former Destiny’s Child member—said she was “proud” of Blue Ivy’s performances during the Renaissance World Tour.

    Blue Ivy performing live on stage wearing a red outfit with sunglasses, sparking grooming accusations involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

    “She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know?” the singer told E! News in 2023.

    “She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do,” she continued.

    “She works very freaking hard, period,” said former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland

    Beyoncé and Blue Ivy gave a rare interview together last year for Disney Studios.

    At the time, the mother-of-three was reprising her role of Nala for the live-action film Mufasa while her daughter lent her voice to Kiara, the daughter of Nala and Simba.

    “She did such a beautiful job and I can’t believe how natural she is. And I’m just proud of you. I’m so proud of you. And I can’t believe how big and grown-up you are … Nobody’s prouder than mommy,” Beyoncé said during the interview.

    “Blue Ivy looks so fake,” a critic said online

    Comment from Sheri Chappell criticizing a 13-year-old's performance, related to Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy grooming accusations.

    Facebook comment from a top fan criticizing Blue Ivy's authenticity amid Beyoncé and Jay-Z grooming accusations.

    Comment from top fan Raul Torres criticizing an industry plant in a social media reply.

    Comment about Beyoncé and Jay-Z accused of grooming after daughter Blue Ivy performs live, mentioning age 13.

    Facebook comment expressing concern about a 13-year-old’s appearance amid grooming accusations involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

    Comment by Jonathan Barrios expressing frustration with Blue Ivy's performance, mentioning Beyoncé and Jay-Z grooming accusations.

    Comment praising Blue Ivy's talent at thirteen with emojis celebrating her live performance and beauty.

    Comment on social media about Blue Ivy rehearsing, related to Beyoncé and Jay-Z accused of grooming after live performance.

    User comment discussing Beyoncé and Jay-Z supporting their daughter Blue Ivy in performing live amid grooming accusations.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sarah Billie accusing Beyoncé and Jay-Z of grooming after Blue Ivy's live performance.

    Text message reading 13 going on 23 too young to be out there referencing Beyoncé and Jay-Z grooming accusations.

    Facebook comment by Kristine LaBelle claiming a nepo child is groomed by her mother in a discussion about Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

    Social media comment questioning if Blue Ivy is 13, comparing her appearance to a 40-year-old mom working a double shift.

    Comment saying let her be a kid in response to Beyoncé and Jay-Z accused of grooming after Blue Ivy performs live discussion

    Comment expressing sympathy for a young girl who appears older than her age, referencing grooming and Blue Ivy performing live.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Beyoncé and Jay-Z over Blue Ivy’s live performance controversy.

    Comment mentioning Beyoncé and Jay-Z accused of grooming after daughter Blue Ivy performs live, with a rolling eyes emoji.

    Comment screenshot of Dee Harley Brooks saying someone else should buy Grammys, related to Beyoncé and Jay-Z grooming claims.

    Comment from Lucille Johnson-Williams criticizing Beyoncé and Jay-Z for how their daughter Blue Ivy is growing up too fast.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    American/Maga culture is constantly using false accusations of grooming to hurt people they resent. American leaders embrace this tactic and BP emulates.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
