“I Thought Blue Was Beyoncé!”: Fans Stunned by Blue Ivy’s Striking Resemblance to Mom at Super Bowl

Blue Ivy was a gorgeous spitting image of her mother at Super Bowl LIX as she posed with her father Jay-Z and sister Rumi Carter in a photo.

The three wore adorable matching outfits as they strolled in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, preparing to watch the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — all wearing matching black, white sneakers, and huge smiles.

But what caught fans’ attention was Blue Ivy, and how similar she looked to her mother Beyoncé, flooding the comments with light-hearted messages.

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

#GirlDad Jay-Z and his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi are ready for #SBLIX 💙 📺: #SBLIX – 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/Gv53mnNILk — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

“I looked too fast and thought Blue was Bey,” one user admitted, earning almost 100 likes in return.

“All of a sudden Blue turned into Beyoncé and I love it for her 😍” a fan gushed.

“Where’s the people that say that Blue isn’t Beyonces daughter?” someone asked. “She’s her spitting image 😂” and added in reference to Rumi, “And that little girl has silver teeth energy 😅.”

A fourth noted, “This looks like Jay, Beyonce, and a young Blue Ivy.”

“Woah, Blue looks exactly like Beyoncé when she was a teen in Destiny’s Child,” another said, which was echoed by a comment reading, “I thought Blue was Beyoncé!”

Share icon

Image credits: beyonce

Idc! Ima continue to say it! Blue Ivy carter is THAT girl! pic.twitter.com/8vPxCJBEN2 — leleluvBey𐚁 (@thereallelah) February 9, 2025

Others chimed in on Rumi and Blue’s resemblance to their father, saying, “They all look just like Jay.”

Notably missing from the photo was Beyoncé, of course, but also none other than Jay-Z’s son, Sir — who is Rumi’s twin brother — and fans didn’t hesitate to question where he could be.

“I wonder why Sir don’t be hanging with the crew…” wondered a Facebook user.

“Don’t they ever take their son anywhere all you see is these two girls and that’s it,” said a netizen.

Share icon

Image credits: Rob Verhorst / Getty

According to People, this is the second year the Empire State of Mind rapper brought his daughters to the Super Bowl, as they were seen in 2024 on the Allegiant Stadium field in Las Vegas.

There’s no doubt the family is still on a high following Beyoncé’s numerous wins at the 2025 Grammys for her album Cowboy Carter just one week ago.

Some even compared her to Beyoncé when she was a teen during her Destiny’s Child era

Share icon

Image credits: beyonce

Jay-Z and his family taking in the Super Bowl 👋 pic.twitter.com/LwwkjeYSVY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2025

As she accepted her album of the year award, with Blue Ivy by her side, she was overwhelmed with love and gratitude.

“Wow, I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh, my God, I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on it,” she said.

“Wow, I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn’t have been this album without you. Like to thank God again and my fans. And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor.”

At the time of writing, the Superbowl has already started, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking the lead. Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the halftime show and is set to bring out SZA as a special guest.

The similarities were striking to netizens

