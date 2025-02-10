Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Thought Blue Was Beyoncé!”: Fans Stunned by Blue Ivy’s Striking Resemblance to Mom at Super Bowl
Celebrities, News

“I Thought Blue Was Beyoncé!”: Fans Stunned by Blue Ivy’s Striking Resemblance to Mom at Super Bowl

Blue Ivy was a gorgeous spitting image of her mother at Super Bowl LIX as she posed with her father Jay-Z and sister Rumi Carter in a photo.

The three wore adorable matching outfits as they strolled in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, preparing to watch the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — all wearing matching black, white sneakers, and huge smiles.

Highlights
  • Fans were shocked by Blue Ivy's striking resemblance to Beyoncé at Super Bowl LIX.
  • Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, and Rumi wore matching outfits at the Super Bowl.
  • Comments flooded with comparisons of Blue Ivy to young Beyoncé.

But what caught fans’ attention was Blue Ivy, and how similar she looked to her mother Beyoncé, flooding the comments with light-hearted messages.

    Blue Ivy looked exactly like her mother in Super Bowl LIX photos, according to fans

    Two individuals seated at an event, one in a blue dress, showcasing striking resemblance to each other.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

    “I looked too fast and thought Blue was Bey,” one user admitted, earning almost 100 likes in return.

    “All of a sudden Blue turned into Beyoncé and I love it for her 😍” a fan gushed.

    “Where’s the people that say that Blue isn’t Beyonces daughter?” someone asked. “She’s her spitting image 😂” and added in reference to Rumi, “And that little girl has silver teeth energy 😅.”

    A fourth noted, “This looks like Jay, Beyonce, and a young Blue Ivy.”

    “Woah, Blue looks exactly like Beyoncé when she was a teen in Destiny’s Child,” another said, which was echoed by a comment reading, “I thought Blue was Beyoncé!”

    “I thought Blue was Beyoncé!” read a comment

    Beyoncé performing dynamically at Super Bowl, wearing metallic outfit and sunglasses.

    Image credits: beyonce

    Others chimed in on Rumi and Blue’s resemblance to their father, saying, “They all look just like Jay.”

    Notably missing from the photo was Beyoncé, of course, but also none other than Jay-Z’s son, Sir — who is Rumi’s twin brother — and fans didn’t hesitate to question where he could be.

    “I wonder why Sir don’t be hanging with the crew…” wondered a Facebook user.

    “Don’t they ever take their son anywhere all you see is these two girls and that’s it,” said a netizen.

    Image credits: Rob Verhorst / Getty

    According to People, this is the second year the Empire State of Mind rapper brought his daughters to the Super Bowl, as they were seen in 2024 on the Allegiant Stadium field in Las Vegas.

    There’s no doubt the family is still on a high following Beyoncé’s numerous wins at the 2025 Grammys for her album Cowboy Carter just one week ago.

    Some even compared her to Beyoncé when she was a teen during her Destiny’s Child era

    Woman in a blue outfit smiling, related to Blue Ivy’s resemblance to her mom at the Super Bowl.

    Image credits: beyonce

    As she accepted her album of the year award, with Blue Ivy by her side, she was overwhelmed with love and gratitude.

    “Wow, I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh, my God, I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on it,” she said. 

    “Wow, I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn’t have been this album without you. Like to thank God again and my fans. And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor.”

    At the time of writing, the Superbowl has already started, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking the lead. Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the halftime show and is set to bring out SZA as a special guest.

    The similarities were striking to netizens

    Comment expressing surprise at Blue Ivy's resemblance to Beyoncé.

    Comment expressing excitement about Blue Ivy's resemblance to Beyoncé at the Super Bowl.

    Comment expressing surprise at Blue Ivy's resemblance to her mom, Beyoncé.

    Comment noting Blue Ivy's resemblance to Beyoncé as a teen in Destiny’s Child.

    Comment from Leslie Wilcox thinking Blue Ivy resembles Beyoncé with a surprised emoji.

    Comment praising Blue Ivy's resemblance and growth, using emojis.

    Text message about Blue Ivy's resemblance to Beyoncé with user reactions.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy cow, she really is just like her mama when she was her age.

