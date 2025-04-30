Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Robert De Niro’s Daughter Comes Out As Transgender In Revealing Interview
Robert De Niro at an event wearing glasses and a dark coat, related to news about his transgender daughter.
Celebrities, News

Robert De Niro’s Daughter Comes Out As Transgender In Revealing Interview

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn De Niro is proudly introducing herself to the world on her own terms as a transgender woman.

About a month after tabloids misgendered her and fixated on her “shocking transformation,” Airyn realized people didn’t know anything about her.

So, to share her authentic self and to take control of the narrative, the 29-year-old spoke about her queerness and what it was like growing up as Robert De Niro’s daughter.

Highlights
  • Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn De Niro decided it was time to open up about her transgender identity to stop public and media speculation.
  • She spoke about how her family dealt with her queerness in a new interview.
  • The aspiring actress also shared the struggles of being gay in high school and how there are prejudices within the LGBTQ+ community as well.
  • Airyn is one of seven children born to Robert De Niro.
RELATED:

    Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn De Niro is introducing herself to the world as a transgender woman 

    Robert De Niro wearing glasses and a dark coat and scarf at a public event, related to his daughter coming out as transgender.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Airyn was born to the Taxi Driver star and actress Toukie Smith in 1995. She is one of seven children fathered by the legendary actor.

    The 29-year-old sat down for an interview with LGBTQ+ magazine Them and spoke about being femme-presenting since middle school.

    Robert De Niro with a woman smiling at an event, related to Robert De Niro's daughter transgender news.

    Image credits: Robin Platze / Getty Images

    Airyn came out as a gay boy in high school and eventually decided to begin hormone therapy, which she started in November 2024.

    The aspiring model and voice actor said she decided to open up about her transgender identity when British tabloid Daily Mail carried an article about her last month.

    “Robert De Niro’s nepo baby son shows off shock transformation with heels and pink hair in rare sighting,” screamed the headline, covering the story of her meeting her famous father at a hotel.

    Airyn decided to talk about her transgender identity to take control of the narrative about her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young person with pink dreadlocks and a beanie, showing tattoos and nails, representing Robert De Niro's transgender daughter.

    Image credits: voiceofairyn / Instagram

    “Not only did they get information wrong about me… They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me,” Airyn told the magazine.

    Among the issues she had with the article, she said the title of “nepo baby” didn’t sit well with her.

    Robert De Niro's daughter with pink dreadlocks in a pink hoodie, posing against a marble wall, representing transgender identity.

    Image credits: voiceofairyn / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her parents raised her away from the limelight and the glitz of Hollywood.

    “I wasn’t brought up having a side part in one of dad’s movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres,” Airyn said, noting that her father was “very big” on them finding their “own sort of path.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I would want [success] to happen on my own merit,” the aspiring model and voice actor said

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Them (@them)

    As she recalled her childhood in New York City, she said her family accepted her queerness. But her peers and schoolmates would ridicule her for her body, her femininity, and her biracial identity.

    “I always grew up a bigger-bodied person,” she told the magazine. “Everybody else in the family [was] relatively thin or fit; I was not, so I sort of stood out like a sore thumb and there wasn’t anybody in my family that could relate to that experience.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Them (@them)

    Being gay in high school also exposed her to the racism and body-shaming within the gay community.

    “[Gay men were] ruthless and mean. I didn’t even fit that beauty standard, which is thin, white, muscular, or just super fit, masculine,” said Airyn.

    “I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough,” she continued. “Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Airyn said being gay in high school exposed her to the prejudices within the LGBTQ+ community as well

    Person taking a mirror selfie wearing a Kirby hoodie and headscarf, representing Robert De Niro's daughter transgender reveal.

    Image credits: voiceofairyn / Instagram

    Over the years, Airyn embraced her transgender identity. She called herself a “late bloomer” but was convinced it was “not too late” for her to start hormone therapy.

    “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” she said. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

    Netizens said they were “not surprised at all” after Airyns latest interview

    Person with pink dreadlocks and headphones lying back, representing Robert De Niro's daughter transgender interview topic.

    Image credits: voiceofairyn / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Airyn is currently studying to become a mental health counselor and has also auditioned for acting jobs, including the role of Jules in Euphoria, which went to Hunter Schafer.

    She said she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and be a model. And she has dreams of being on the cover of Vogue or recreating one of her mother’s pictures.

    Robert De Niro with his family, including his daughter, in a candid moment highlighting transgender identity and support.

    Image credits: drenadeniro / Instagram

    Her mother Toukie has modeled for brands like Chanel and Versace and was best known for her role as Eva Rawley on the sitcom 227.

    Airyn revealed that she wants to be like her mother and be “remembered” like her.

    “Whenever I’m at a family gathering on my dad’s side, people would always talk about how much they love my mom and how memorable she was and how happy my dad was when he was with her,” she shared.

    Airyn wants to be an inspiration to more queer people of color and bigger bodies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of people celebrating with party hats at a table, related to Robert De Niro's daughter transgender interview news.

    Image credits: voiceofairyn / Instagram

    The aspiring actress said she wants to inspire more queer people of color and bigger bodies. She also wants to advocate for better mental health and support for them.

    “I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small,” she said during the interview. “I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic.”

    The 29-year-old is one of Robert De Niro’s seven children

    Robert De Niro's daughter with pink dreadlocks and headphones making a peace sign in a casual selfie.

    Image credits: voiceofairyn / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hollywood star Robert first became a parent to daughter Drena with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. They also share a son, Raphael.

    He later welcomed twins, son Julian and daughter Airyn, with former girlfriend Toukie.

    The legendary actor went on to welcome son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace with his ex-wife Grace Hightower, before becoming a father to baby girl Gia in April 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

    “I bet he still loves her,” a social media user said

    Comment reading Good for her, related to Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender in revealing interview.

    Comment about Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender, expressing pride and surprise.

    Facebook comment by Amanda Cahall congratulating Robert De Niro's daughter on coming out as transgender and wishing her luck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Harry Jack expressing support for finding one’s own way, related to Robert De Niro’s daughter transgender news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ann Howard saying Be who you are and be happy, supporting Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender.

    Comment congratulating Robert De Niro's daughter on coming out as transgender with supportive hashtags transally and transisbeautiful.

    Comment by Rae A Edwards supporting transgender identity, related to Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post praising Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender in revealing interview.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Ig discussing Hollywood, related to Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender.

    Comment from Eddie Ciccarone expressing hope for happiness and support related to Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender.

    Comment expressing admiration for Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Bill Krous stating no surprise, related to Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising beautiful and caring parenthood in response to Robert De Niro's daughter coming out as transgender.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Tracy Mckone expressing support for Robert De Niro's transgender daughter.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda