JoJo Siwa Says She’s Realized She’s “Not A Lesbian” While On Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrities, News

JoJo Siwa Says She’s Realized She’s “Not A Lesbian” While On Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa said she has begun questioning different aspects of her gender identity since entering the UK Celebrity Big Brother house.

During the reality show’s livestream, the 21-year-old singer opened up to drag performer Danny Beard, sharing that she feels more aligned with the queer community than with the label “lesbian.”

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa feels more aligned with the label "queer" than "lesbian," she revealed on Celebrity Big Brother.
  • JoJo questioned her gender identity on the reality show while speaking with Chris Hughes and Danny Beard.
  • The singer, 21, was previously the target of anti-gay comments from former pro boxer Mickey Rourke, who has since been evicted.

“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” she told her housemate.

    JoJo Siwa revealed she feels more queer than lesbian 
    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

    “I think that’s the thing, I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer,’ and I think that’s really cool.”

    She continued: “I’m switching letters! F**k the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about s*xuality.”

    Danny, who also identifies as queer, quipped: “And you know that British people love a queue!”

    The 21-year-old began questioning different aspects of her identity since entering the Celebrity Big Brother house

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: ITV

    JoJo previously discussed her orientation when Mickey Rourke asked her if she liked “boys or girls,” to which she replied: “Me? Girls. My partner is nonbinary,” referring to actor and DJ Kath Ebbs.

    Soon after, Mickey began making a series of homophobic remarks targeted at JoJo, including telling the house he was going to “vote the lesbian out” and using the F-slur.

    “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” he also said.

    JoJo clapped back: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

    “I’m switching letters! F**k the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about s*xuality, she said

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: slinehan1 / X

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: slinehan1 / X

    The former pro boxer received a warning from Big Brother and was eventually removed from the competition.

    Since then, JoJo was summoned to speak privately with Big Brother and Love Island star Chris Hughes about a “secret message” between them that broke the rules of the game, as coded communication is not allowed on the show.

    When asked what the code meant, the Karma singer spoke emotionally about her gender identity.

    “It’s something that I’m not ready, necessarily, to be open about or upfront about, but it has to do with gender and how do I feel. Let’s put it this way… Oh my god, this is a lot…” she said before breaking down in tears.

    The Karma singer also said she’s “not sure” about how she identifies, adding, “It’s OK to not know”

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: ITV

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: Big Brother UK / Instagram

    “Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them. 

    “Met a lot of people in my life that are nonbinary, and these beautiful nonbinary people are who I feel the most like and… I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing and that’s probably why we were talking about it last night.

    “It’s important to be honest, and I think it’s important to also show that it’s OK to not know.”

    Jojo previously confronted housemate Mickey Rourke for making homophobic comments toward her
    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: Big Brother UK / Instagram

    JoJo, who rose to fame as a child in the show Dance Moms, admitted that she is “afraid” to speak publicly about her identity because she’s “not sure” about how she identifies yet.

    The singer and dancer came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community on social media in 2021 by posting a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “BEST GAY COUSIN EVER.”

    “I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out,” she told People magazine that year.

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: Big Brother UK / YouTube

    “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

    At the time of the interview, she was only one month into dating her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

    “I like queer,” she added. “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

    She said she knew she wasn’t straight “since [she] was little” and she had “a lot that could have gone away because of [her] love life.”

    When she came out in 2021, JoJo said she “liked” the label “queer” and that she has always been pansexual
    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Image credits: ladygunn / itsjojosiwa / Instagram

    In April 2024, JoJo described her music genre as “gay pop.”

    “I’m not the creator, I’m not the president, but I might be the CEO, or the CMO,” she said.

    Last September, the young star displayed a rhinestone-studded chest plate and “bulge” in the cover photoshoot for Ladygunn Magazine.

    Opening up about what it’s like to live in the public eye, she shared: “There’s parts of me that the world just doesn’t see because it’s not entertaining.

    “And that’s what I always tell everyone. No one wants to see me be boring. The part of me that the world doesn’t see is the person controlling the image you do see.”

    In addition to Kylie and her current partner Kath Ebbs, JoJo has dated TikToker Mark Bontempo, content creator Avery Cyrus, and dancer Dakayla Wilson.

    People had harsh words for JoJo following her revelations

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    JoJo Siwa Says She's Realized She's "Not A Lesbian" While On Celebrity Big Brother

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    dremosley avatar
    Dre Mosley
    Dre Mosley
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So she bonded with some guy in the house and realizes maybe she's open to being with men too. Got it. Whatever, it's not even a big deal. She's figuring things out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kendallfox60_1 avatar
    Kendall
    Kendall
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im so tired of this c**p. just be who you are nobody gives a d**n. hell straight people don't go around with shirts and flags in support of their sexual orientation. I don't care who you sleep with. that's your business. keep it that way. this world has far more serious and more important issues to deal with everyday

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do people always think of sèx when they talk about LGBTQ+ people ? Are you that obsessed about what goes into other's bed ?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
