“Homophobic” Mickey Rourke Slammed For “Gay” Comments On JoJo Siwa On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Actor and former professional boxer Mickey Rourke decided to stir the pot by verbally attacking JoJo Siwa during a preview of Wednesday’s (April 9) episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

He first touched on the sensitive topic of her s*xuality and asked whether she liked boys or girls.

The Karma singer replied, “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary,” referring to actor and DJ Kath Ebbs.

Rourke then went on to launch a series of “homophobic” outbursts her way, implying that he could change her s*xual orientation with their time together on Season 24 of the reality show.

He said to the pop star, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Mickey Rourke decided to spew “homophobic” comments towards JoJo Siwa in the Big Brother preview this Wednesday

Image credits: Big Brother UK

But Siwa was having none of it as she shot back, “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the only time in the video where the 21-year-old was subject to rude comments.

At another point in time in the episode, Rourke was heard telling his castmate Chris Hughes that he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

Siwa didn’t hesitate to reply, “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning,” while Hughes echoed her sentiment and warned Rourke, saying he “can’t do that.”

These comments, however, seemed to fly right over his head.

The Sin City star said, “I need a f*g,” before clarifying to Siwa that he wasn’t addressing her.

In a last-minute defense, he merely responded that he was “talking about a cigarette.”

Image credits: Big Brother UK

Page Six reported the Oscar nominee was then called into the Diary Room and scolded for his language.

“Mickey, before you entered the ‘Big Brother’ house, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behavior were explained to you,” he was told.

Rourke then reflected back on his interaction with Siwa and said he understood how it could have been seen as offensive to both the singer and those watching at home.

He admitted, “Yeah I think so — if I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it” and apologized that he did not have any “dishonorable intentions.”

The former boxer said he could turn Siwa straight if they had a couple of days together

Image credits: Big Brother UK

“I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions, and if I did, sorry.”

The actor was told he would be “removed” from the reality show if he exhibited similar behavior in the future.

According to Variety, a spokesperson for ITV said, “All housemates receive respect and inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the ‘Big Brother’ senior team to prepare them for living in the house and to set out ‘Big Brother’s’ expectation for appropriate behavior and language.

“Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behavior are dealt with appropriately and timely.”

Image credits: Big Brother UK

But those online made sure to hold the actor accountable, claiming that viewers shouldn’t have expected anything kind to come out of his mouth.

“Hate Jojo all you want, but it’s so inappropriate to make those kind of comments, especially when he’s 72 and Jojo 21,” read the top comment, with nearly 300 likes.

“I’m not a JoJo fan but his comments were gross,” another said. “Glad he got called out.”

A third theorized that his dialogue was added in for the sake of engagement, writing, “Mick is Mick … They knew what they were getting … Drama, controversy and ratings.”

“The exchange wasn’t pleasant but this kind of stuff happens when you are producing a reality show with shock value. That’s all this is, is a shock value moment,” another chimed in.

Those online said that while they weren’t fans of Siwa, Rourke’s comments were unacceptable

Image credits: Big Brother UK

Just two days ago on April 7, the former boxer also faced a wave of backlash when he was accused of inappropriate conduct towards the show’s host AJ Odudu.

As he was introduced, Rourke grabbed Odudu’s hand and gave her a twirl without warning before pulling her against him and wrapping his hand around her waist.

The host tried to laugh it off, saying, “You’re very flirtatious” as the actor leaned back to get a closer look at her. Rourke then interrupted the segment multiple times to comment on Odudu’s skin-tight outfit.

“Stop looking at me!” she said, trying to maintain a professional attitude. “It’s time for you to get inside the house.”

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

While the 72-year-old continued to trail after Odudu, saying he wanted to “stay with [her],” the hosts did their best to defuse the situation, trying to pass the moment off as a mere joke.

But he wasn’t spared the same treatment online.

Rourke was slammed with labels of being “a creep” and “a handful,” while others said they could see him being removed from the show for his inappropriate behavior.

“Being twirled takes you out of your comfort zone unless you’re expecting it or endorsing it,” said body language expert Judi James. “Rourke’s actions were textbook examples of physical control disguised as charm.”

Rourke was slammed online for his “homophobic” remarks during the reality show

