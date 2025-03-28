“Somebody Help Her”: After Stunning With New Style, JoJo Siwa Debuts Shaved Rainbow Head In Twist

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa, the former Dance Moms star formerly known for her iconic glitter bows and vibrant outfits, is in the middle of an identity crisis, according to viewers.

In a move that many considered a bait-and-switch, the 21-year-old debuted a controversial new look at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles yesterday (March 27).

In line with her attempts at becoming a queer music icon, Siwa appeared on the red carpet with a dramatic mohawk featuring shaved sides, with one half of her head dyed in rainbow colors and the other in the shades of the transgender pride flag.

Highlights JoJo Siwa debuted a bold mohawk dyed in rainbow and trans pride flag colors at GLAAD Awards.

Her appearance contrasted greatly with a photoshoot in which she dressed in a more elegant style.

Siwa's new look sparked mixed reactions; some called it 'cringe-worthy' and others praised her boldness.

The look contrasted heavily with an elegant black-and-white photoshoot uploaded on March 20, in which the artist posed draped in a luxurious fur coat, giving a sense of sophistication and old-Hollywood glamour.

RELATED:

Jojo Siwa’s red carpet look at the GLAAD Media Award was labeled “cringe-worthy” by some fans

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

“This should’ve been your rebrand the first time around,” one of her fans wrote, echoing the sentiments of many fans who would have preferred Siwa embrace a more glamorous side.

“Now this is how you should have changed your image! Not whatever weird reptile joke that other stuff was,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

The praise was short-lived, however, as her new look at the GLAAD Media Awards (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) quickly evaporated any possibility of the artist considering a more “conventionally appealing” brand image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

If her flag-colored, bleached-blonde mohawk wasn’t enough to get the point across, Siwa completed her look by wearing a jacket adorned with rainbow and transgender flag accents, and the phrases “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” and “Protect Trans Kids” emblazoned across the back.

Aligned perfectly with the message of the night, the artist’s look served as an unmistakable nod to her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Critics argued the artist has “lost her way,” while some fans called for her to return to her roots

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

ADVERTISEMENT

While many of her fans praised her for her boldness and colorful outfit, others labeled her appearance as “cringe-worthy” believing Siwa was trying too hard to make herself seen as an ally to the movement.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Recent media appearances and photoshoots in which the artist has embraced a more “androgynous” look have led to accusations of the singer being in the middle of an “identity crisis,” with critics arguing she’s been unable to create a cohesive and recognizable brand image.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, Siwa’s collaboration with Ladygunn Magazine, in August 2024, saw her posing using what appeared to be a jeweled corset with the motif of a muscular male torso, complete with a fake bulge hanging from her crotch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: scdesignco

Share icon

Image credits: HIGH_LIKE_SPACE

Share icon

Image credits: alxstrg

Fans expressed nostalgia for the days when Siwa’s brand was all about big bows and bubblegum pop, with the only remnants remaining from that era of her career being a heavy emphasis on glitter and jewels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s really lost her way,” one fan wrote. “This new look just isn’t it, JoJo,” another added.

Siwa explained that her transformation is part of an attempt to keep her fans entertained while being true to herself

Share icon

Image credits: enews

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite constant criticism, the singer has remained unapologetic and firm in her convictions. “I’ve always been myself,” she shared in an interview last year.

Hey-hey-hey JoJo Siwa has arrived to the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/ArbGBdPq8C — E! News (@enews) March 28, 2025

The process hasn’t been easy, however, as the artist has explained the toll it has taken on her mental health. In an interview with Ladygunn Magazine, she revealed she needs to “disassociate” when in front of the public, becoming an exaggerated version of herself in order to not “bore” her fans.

Share icon

Image credits: KellyBrownnnn

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: friedeggbeats

Share icon

Image credits: _Se7enLuna_

“There’s parts of me that the world just doesn’t see because it’s not entertaining,” she said.

“No one wants to see me be boring. The part of me that the world doesn’t see is the person controlling the image you do see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether fans will stick with the artist through her transformation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Jojo Siwa has no intention of going back to her old self any time soon.

“Not a fan.” Siwa’s new look proved divisive among her fanbase

Share icon

Image credits: izacciana

Share icon

Image credits: bluecollarcockk

Share icon

Image credits: angelinflorida9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bikkheaded

Share icon

Image credits: CircusTherapist

Share icon

Image credits: satanic_panic6

Share icon

Image credits: kobychill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: christoaivalis

Share icon

Image credits: nekrotembo

Share icon

Image credits: mdrnfreshprince

Share icon

Image credits: FelixanderJay

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dbxcxdb

Share icon

Image credits: kasimiraaaa

Share icon

Image credits: thebratzbetch

Share icon

Image credits: BiebsMoonlights

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kreeklerr

Share icon

Image credits: peachypastiche