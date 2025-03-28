Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Somebody Help Her”: After Stunning With New Style, JoJo Siwa Debuts Shaved Rainbow Head In Twist
Celebrities, News

“Somebody Help Her”: After Stunning With New Style, JoJo Siwa Debuts Shaved Rainbow Head In Twist

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa, the former Dance Moms star formerly known for her iconic glitter bows and vibrant outfits, is in the middle of an identity crisis, according to viewers.

In a move that many considered a bait-and-switch, the 21-year-old debuted a controversial new look at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles yesterday (March 27). 

In line with her attempts at becoming a queer music icon, Siwa appeared on the red carpet with a dramatic mohawk featuring shaved sides, with one half of her head dyed in rainbow colors and the other in the shades of the transgender pride flag.

Highlights
  • JoJo Siwa debuted a bold mohawk dyed in rainbow and trans pride flag colors at GLAAD Awards.
  • Her appearance contrasted greatly with a photoshoot in which she dressed in a more elegant style.
  • Siwa's new look sparked mixed reactions; some called it 'cringe-worthy' and others praised her boldness.

The look contrasted heavily with an elegant black-and-white photoshoot uploaded on March 20, in which the artist posed draped in a luxurious fur coat, giving a sense of sophistication and old-Hollywood glamour.

RELATED:

    Jojo Siwa’s red carpet look at the GLAAD Media Award was labeled “cringe-worthy” by some fans

    Person inside dance studio smiling with thumbs up, vibrant lights in the background, showcasing new style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    “This should’ve been your rebrand the first time around,” one of her fans wrote, echoing the sentiments of many fans who would have preferred Siwa embrace a more glamorous side.

    “Now this is how you should have changed your image! Not whatever weird reptile joke that other stuff was,” another wrote.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

    The praise was short-lived, however, as her new look at the GLAAD Media Awards (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) quickly evaporated any possibility of the artist considering a more “conventionally appealing” brand image.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

    If her flag-colored, bleached-blonde mohawk wasn’t enough to get the point across, Siwa completed her look by wearing a jacket adorned with rainbow and transgender flag accents, and the phrases “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” and “Protect Trans Kids” emblazoned across the back.

    Aligned perfectly with the message of the night, the artist’s look served as an unmistakable nod to her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

    Critics argued the artist has “lost her way,” while some fans called for her to return to her roots

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While many of her fans praised her for her boldness and colorful outfit, others labeled her appearance as “cringe-worthy” believing Siwa was trying too hard to make herself seen as an ally to the movement.

    JoJo Siwa with a shaved rainbow head, wearing a colorful jacket promoting LGBTQ+ rights, at a public event.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

    Recent media appearances and photoshoots in which the artist has embraced a more “androgynous” look have led to accusations of the singer being in the middle of an “identity crisis,” with critics arguing she’s been unable to create a cohesive and recognizable brand image.

    JoJo Siwa in a rainbow shaved hairstyle shown from the back, wearing a decorative jacket at a public event.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For instance, Siwa’s collaboration with Ladygunn Magazine, in August 2024, saw her posing using what appeared to be a jeweled corset with the motif of a muscular male torso, complete with a fake bulge hanging from her crotch.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet responding to JoJo Siwa's shaved rainbow head debut, commenting on middle school boy energy.

    Image credits: scdesignco

    Comment mentioning JoJo Siwa with critique about a style change on social media platform.

    Image credits: HIGH_LIKE_SPACE

    Tweet from user reacting to JoJo Siwa's new shaved rainbow style, expressing disinterest.

    Image credits: alxstrg

    Fans expressed nostalgia for the days when Siwa’s brand was all about big bows and bubblegum pop, with the only remnants remaining from that era of her career being a heavy emphasis on glitter and jewels.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She’s really lost her way,” one fan wrote. “This new look just isn’t it, JoJo,” another added.

    Siwa explained that her transformation is part of an attempt to keep her fans entertained while being true to herself

    JoJo Siwa debuts a shaved rainbow head at a GLAAD event, wearing a colorful jacket and shorts on the red carpet.

    Image credits: enews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite constant criticism, the singer has remained unapologetic and firm in her convictions. “I’ve always been myself,” she shared in an interview last year. 

    The process hasn’t been easy, however, as the artist has explained the toll it has taken on her mental health. In an interview with Ladygunn Magazine, she revealed she needs to “disassociate” when in front of the public, becoming an exaggerated version of herself in order to not “bore” her fans.

    Tweet reacting to JoJo Siwa's debut of shaved rainbow head style.

    Image credits: KellyBrownnnn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing adults dressing like children amid JoJo Siwa's new shaved rainbow hairstyle debut.

    Image credits: friedeggbeats

    Tweet response to JoJo Siwa's shaved rainbow head debut: "Shes such an NPC lol" from user sevenluna on March 28, 2025.

    Image credits: _Se7enLuna_

    “There’s parts of me that the world just doesn’t see because it’s not entertaining,” she said. 

    “No one wants to see me be boring. The part of me that the world doesn’t see is the person controlling the image you do see.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rainbow mask worn by JoJo Siwa, lying down in sporty outfit with braided hair, debuting a new bold look.

    Image credits: itsjojosiwa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whether fans will stick with the artist through her transformation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Jojo Siwa has no intention of going back to her old self any time soon.

    “Not a fan.” Siwa’s new look proved divisive among her fanbase

    A tweet about JoJo Siwa's new rainbow hairstyle, with a user commenting, "can she pick a side already.

    Image credits: izacciana

    Tweet response about JoJo Siwa and a reference to Ellen DeGeneres, with interaction options and engagement numbers.

    Image credits: bluecollarcockk

    Tweet response about JoJo Siwa's new shaved rainbow hairstyle, expressing joy and surprise.

    Image credits: angelinflorida9

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's new shaved rainbow hairstyle, predicting its future iconic status.

    Image credits: bikkheaded

    Tweet about JoJo Siwa's style, mentioning a cereal-related metaphor.

    Image credits: CircusTherapist

    Tweet reply praising a stylish jacket, posted on March 28, 2025.

    Image credits: satanic_panic6

    koby comments on JoJo Siwa's shaved rainbow head, remarking on the jacket's nice message.

    Image credits: kobychill

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Christo Aivalis tweet supporting JoJo Siwa for standing up for trans rights.

    Image credits: christoaivalis

    Screenshot of a tweet praising JoJo Siwa’s light and joy after debuting a new style.

    Image credits: nekrotembo

    A tweet about JoJo Siwa's shaved rainbow head by Modern Fresh Prince, saying "This fit is hard.

    Image credits: mdrnfreshprince

    Comment supporting JoJo Siwa's new shaved rainbow head style.

    Image credits: FelixanderJay

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising JoJo Siwa's new style, calling her cooler over time.

    Image credits: dbxcxdb

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising JoJo Siwa's jacket message after debuting her shaved rainbow head.

    Image credits: kasimiraaaa

    Tweet discussing JoJo Siwa's new rainbow shaved head style with mixed reactions.

    Image credits: thebratzbetch

    Tweet reacting to JoJo Siwa's new shaved rainbow hairstyle, expressing support for her choices.

    Image credits: BiebsMoonlights

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting humorously to JoJo Siwa's shaved rainbow head, mentioning fashion mishaps.

    Image credits: Kreeklerr

    Twitter comment reacting to JoJo Siwa's debut of a shaved rainbow head, expressing mixed feelings.

    Image credits: peachypastiche

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave her alone, she’s not hurting anyone. Must be awful to grow up in the public eye.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no!! A young person, 21 years old, is experimenting with different dress/hairstyles and is trying to find out what their fashion sense is/how they want to look!! WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO? THE WORLD IS ENDING!! /s

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave her alone, she’s not hurting anyone. Must be awful to grow up in the public eye.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no!! A young person, 21 years old, is experimenting with different dress/hairstyles and is trying to find out what their fashion sense is/how they want to look!! WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO? THE WORLD IS ENDING!! /s

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda