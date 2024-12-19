Jojo-Siwa-New-Tattoo-Sparks-Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

JoJo Siwa’s latest tattoo appears to be inspired by one of the most criticized statements she made this year.

Her bold choice of ink intrigued loyal fans, who called it a “masterpiece.” But others shook their heads in disapproval, saying she “loves herself way too much.”

The former Dance Moms star crowned herself the “CEO of gay pop” and has permanently branded the phrase on her forearm.

The teen idol spoke this year about rebranding herself and steering away from kid-friendly content.

Months before she permanently etched the title on her body, she called herself the “CEO of gay pop” after receiving immense backlash for a remark she made while promoting her steamy music video Karma.

JoJo Siwa permanently branded herself as the “CEO of gay pop” with a new tattoo on her forearm

Image credits: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The 21-year-old singer said she wanted to start a new genre of music called “gay pop” during an interview with Billboard.

“When I first signed with Columbia, I said I wanted to start a new genre of music. They said, ‘What do you mean?’ and I said, ‘It’s called ‘gay pop,’” she said during the April interview.

“It’s like K-pop, but it’s gay pop,” she added.

Her comments were severely criticized by music lovers, who reminded her of the rich legacy of LGBTQ+ influences and queer icons in mainstream pop. From Elton John to Queen, fans pointed out artists who have been trailblazers in the music industry even before she was born.

Earlier this year, she sparked controversy for saying she wanted to create a “new genre of music” called “gay pop”

Image credits: Billboard

“Can she stop acting like gay pop hasn’t been a thing…” one social media user said at the time.

“That’s literally been around for longer than she’s been alive,” read a second comment while another wrote, “Jojo Siwa saying she wants to create a new genre of music called ‘gay pop’ is the most ignorant thing on planet earth. like, genuinely so disrespectful and dismissive of every queer person in music who came before her.”

The backlash forced JoJo to backpedal on the remarks she made.

Following immense backlash from music fans, the singer was forced to backpedal on her statement

Image credits: TMZ

“Do you want to go back on your statement and say that you weren’t the inventor of gay pop?” TMZ asked her in April.

“I definitely am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not,” she admitted. “But I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it.”

“I’m not the creator, I’m not the president. But I might be like the CEO,” she went on to say.

Months after the controversy, JoJo got herself a tattoo on her forearm that reads: “CEO of gay pop.”

This time, too, the internet’s reaction wasn’t exactly a round of applause.

The former Dance Moms star recently got the self-proclaimed title of “CEO of gay pop” tattooed on her arm

Image credits: blooddaisy.etc

Some fans praised the body art with comments like “OMG YESSS JoJo I LOVE it” and “Lmao she so real for that. love her.”

“The only CEO i care about,” said another fan.

One said, “This actually makes me quite like Jojo. I think more people need to be able to laugh at them self.”

However, critics wasted no time in saying they weren’t happy with the words etched permanently on her arm.

“She loves herself way too much, its annoying,” one said.

“Good lord, her ego is so big she could float to space,” read one social media user’s comment on her latest ink

Image credits: blooddaisy.etc

“Good for her she thinks so highly of herself. A reality check would be nice though,” wrote another. “She’s not even in the boardroom of gay pop.”

JoJo, who turned 21 years old in May, said during the release of Karma that she was undergoing a rebranding process as an artist.

The teen idol turned LGBTQ+ advocate said she was steering away from kid-friendly content to create edgier art.

“I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I’m not the same that I was when I was 14,” she told ET in April about the new era of JoJo Siwa.

The teen idol spoke this year about steering away from kid-friendly content and rebranding herself

“This now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo],” she said. “Let’s be honest, let’s be real. Let’s make some art.”

The young star, who confirmed to People in November that she and her ex-girlfriend Dakayla Wilson had “gone [their] separate ways,” has sparked dating rumors with a new possible love interest, Kath Ebbs. The two were recently spotted together at different locations in Los Angeles.

