“Stop Promoting Obesity”: Royal Ballet School Slammed For Inclusion Of Plus-Size Dancers

The Royal Ballet School’s push for inclusivity—by including plus-size dancers and same-gender pairings—sparked a heated debate online

Some welcomed the idea, saying, “dance is for everybody to enjoy,” but critics shook their heads and said, “another art form [is] about to be ruined then!!”

The Royal Ballet School is currently emerging from the shadows of an alarming body-shaming scandal. Following the controversy, it was revealed that the London-based school would be moving away from the archetype of a “slim” female ballerina.

Iain Mackay, artistic director of the school, said audiences would see more plus-size dancers and same-gender pairings on stage.

He said audiences now want dancers they can “relate” to.

Netizens were not thrilled by the idea, with some saying, “another art form [is] about to be ruined then.”

Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

“Audiences want dancers they can relate to,” Iain Mackay, artistic director of the school, told The Times in his first interview since taking charge.

While answering a question about whether more plus-sized ballerinas would be taking the stage, he said, “absolutely.”

Image credits: royalballetschool

“I think this is already happening,” the former pupil at the Royal Ballet School said.

“They have been required to be more physical than ever before. Dancers that can tell a story, but dancers that are incredibly capable technically,” he continued.

Image credits: royalballetschool / Hannah Cook

Iain, the ex-principal at Birmingham Royal Ballet, asserted that even same-gender partnering would become more common, and audiences would see more “male, male” and “female, female” pairs on stage.

This would help “create new audiences” as well, he said.

Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

“The classics are beautiful; you ask a lot of our young dancers and a lot of them would say: ‘I would love to do the lead in Swan Lake,’” he said. “But there are all these new works being created and we have to prepare our dancers to go into organizations around the world.”

Not all social media users were thrilled to hear the news, with some calling the idea “mind-blowing, ridiculous, impractical” and “gross.”

Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

“You would need a very strong man to lift a plus size like they do in ballet,” one said, while another wrote, “What a shame Art is now corrupt.”

The future “of what, damaged knees? Stop promoting obesity,” said another critic.

Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

In addition to online comments, The Times also carried an op-ed that slammed Iain’s comments.

“No one wants to see a fatty at the ballet,” the writer wrote in his headline. “It just doesn’t stack up.”

Image credits: Dixie22712498

Image credits: ElizAthertonSop

On the other hand, some netizens expressed support and said the shape and size shouldn’t make a difference.

“There are some extremely good plus size girls/ladies enjoying ballet classes,” one said. “Dance is for everybody to enjoy.”

“Shape and size should make no difference what so ever as long as they have the talent to perform ballet or are learning to,” another wrote. “I can not wait to see them perform and shut the lot of you up.”

Image credits: gbnews

British actor George Keywood also expressed his support for the Royal Ballet School’s new direction.

“I would enjoy watching a plus sized lady do a performance more than a normal sized human being,” he told GB News.

He praised teenager Lizzy Howell, a 15-year-old from Delaware, who went viral for her ballet moves.

Image credits: lizzy.dances / Instagram

“I think it’s quite impressive looking at some of these moves, and what she’s capable of doing for her size is actually quite baffling,” the People Just Do Nothing actor said.

Her moves were “mind blowing” and should “definitely” be encouraged, he said.

“We’re not encouraging obesity,” he said. “Of course not. But we’re encouraging her to be happy and be positive and perform with a good skill that she has.”

Image credits: royalballetschool

Image credits: ImeldaAgain

Image credits: 12Walkies

Iain’s comments came months after the Royal Ballet School was engulfed in a body-shaming scandal involving a former student.

Ellen Elphick, 31, accused one of the school’s teachers of humiliating her in front of the class by tracing out parts of her body.

“If I had a knife, this is what I would cut off,” the former student recalled the teacher saying.

Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

Ellen told BBC that she was only 16 years old at the time, and her time at the school from 2009 and 2012 led to her body dysmorphia and disordered eating.

The Royal Ballet School reached a financial settlement with Ellen but did not accept liability for the incident.

