“Stop Promoting Obesity”: Royal Ballet School Slammed For Inclusion Of Plus-Size Dancers
Lifestyle, News

“Stop Promoting Obesity”: Royal Ballet School Slammed For Inclusion Of Plus-Size Dancers

The Royal Ballet School’s push for inclusivity—by including plus-size dancers and same-gender pairings—sparked a heated debate online

Some welcomed the idea, saying, “dance is for everybody to enjoy,” but critics shook their heads and said, “another art form [is] about to be ruined then!!”

The Royal Ballet School is currently emerging from the shadows of an alarming body-shaming scandal. Following the controversy, it was revealed that the London-based school would be moving away from the archetype of a “slim” female ballerina.

Highlights
  • The internet was divided over the Royal Ballet School’s push for inclusivity.
  • Iain Mackay, artistic director of the school, said audiences would see more plus-size dancers and same-gender pairings on stage.
  • He said audiences now want dancers they can “relate” to.
  • Netizens were not thrilled by the idea, with some saying, “another art form [is] about to be ruined then.”
    The Royal Ballet School’s push for inclusivity left the internet divided 

    Historic building exterior of Royal Ballet School with students walking in front.

    Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

    “Audiences want dancers they can relate to,” Iain Mackay, artistic director of the school, told The Times in his first interview since taking charge.

    While answering a question about whether more plus-sized ballerinas would be taking the stage, he said, “absolutely.”

    Ballet dancers in a studio, wearing purple tutus, performing together, highlighting inclusion in ballet.

    Image credits: royalballetschool

    “I think this is already happening,” the former pupil at the Royal Ballet School said.

    “They have been required to be more physical than ever before. Dancers that can tell a story, but dancers that are incredibly capable technically,” he continued.

    Iain Mackay, artistic director of the school, said audiences now want dancers they can “relate” to

    Man in a suit smiling, related to Royal Ballet School controversy over plus-size dancers.

    Image credits: royalballetschool / Hannah Cook

    Iain, the ex-principal at Birmingham Royal Ballet, asserted that even same-gender partnering would become more common, and audiences would see more “male, male” and “female, female” pairs on stage.

    This would help “create new audiences” as well, he said.

    Hand holding a ballet barre, representing the Royal Ballet School's inclusion of plus-size dancers.

    Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

    “The classics are beautiful; you ask a lot of our young dancers and a lot of them would say: ‘I would love to do the lead in Swan Lake,’” he said. “But there are all these new works being created and we have to prepare our dancers to go into organizations around the world.”

    Not all social media users were thrilled to hear the news, with some calling the idea “mind-blowing, ridiculous, impractical” and “gross.”

    “Sorry, but I’m not paying to see that,” one critic harshly said

    Ballet class at the Royal Ballet School, featuring dancers in a practice session, focusing on inclusivity.

    Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

    “You would need a very strong man to lift a plus size like they do in ballet,” one said, while another wrote, “What a shame Art is now corrupt.”

    The future “of what, damaged knees? Stop promoting obesity,” said another critic.

    Ballet dancer's pointe shoe on studio floor, emphasizing dance grace and skill.

    Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

    In addition to online comments, The Times also carried an op-ed that slammed Iain’s comments.

    “No one wants to see a fatty at the ballet,” the writer wrote in his headline. “It just doesn’t stack up.”

    The Times also carried an op-ed that criticized the idea of plus-size dancers

    A tweet criticizing the Royal Ballet School for supporting plus-size dancers, highlighting health concerns.

    Image credits: Dixie22712498

    Elizabeth Atherton defends the inclusion of plus-size dancers in the Royal Ballet School on social media.

    Image credits: ElizAthertonSop

    On the other hand, some netizens expressed support and said the shape and size shouldn’t make a difference.

    “There are some extremely good plus size girls/ladies enjoying ballet classes,” one said. “Dance is for everybody to enjoy.”

    “Shape and size should make no difference what so ever as long as they have the talent to perform ballet or are learning to,” another wrote. “I can not wait to see them perform and shut the lot of you up.”

    Actor George Keywood joined the heated debate and expressed his support for plus-size dancers

    Plus-size dancer in black shirt speaks, wooden wall with TikTok logos in the background.

    Image credits: gbnews

    British actor George Keywood also expressed his support for the Royal Ballet School’s new direction.

    “I would enjoy watching a plus sized lady do a performance more than a normal sized human being,” he told GB News.

    He praised teenager Lizzy Howell, a 15-year-old from Delaware, who went viral for her ballet moves.

    The actor praised Lizzy Howell, who went viral for her ballet moves on social media

    Plus-size dancer in maroon leotard performing in ballet class, highlighting diversity in dance.

    Image credits: lizzy.dances / Instagram

    “I think it’s quite impressive looking at some of these moves, and what she’s capable of doing for her size is actually quite baffling,” the People Just Do Nothing actor said.

    Her moves were “mind blowing” and should “definitely” be encouraged, he said.

    “We’re not encouraging obesity,” he said. “Of course not. But we’re encouraging her to be happy and be positive and perform with a good skill that she has.”

    The Royal Ballet School’s move for inclusivity comes after a recent body-shaming scandal involving a former student

    Ballet dancers practicing in a studio, showcasing inclusion of plus-size performers.

    Image credits: royalballetschool

    Tweet criticizing the Royal Ballet School for including plus-size dancers, mentioning thinness of ballet dancers backstage.

    Image credits: ImeldaAgain

    Social media post questioning what "plus-sized" means in ballet terms, referencing Royal Ballet School.

    Image credits: 12Walkies

    Iain’s comments came months after the Royal Ballet School was engulfed in a body-shaming scandal involving a former student.

    Ellen Elphick, 31, accused one of the school’s teachers of humiliating her in front of the class by tracing out parts of her body.

    “If I had a knife, this is what I would cut off,” the former student recalled the teacher saying.

    Individuals preparing ballet shoes, focusing on inclusion and diversity at Royal Ballet School.

    Image credits: The Royal Ballet School / YouTube

    Ellen told BBC that she was only 16 years old at the time, and her time at the school from 2009 and 2012 led to her body dysmorphia and disordered eating.

    The Royal Ballet School reached a financial settlement with Ellen but did not accept liability for the incident.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the idea of seeing more plus-size dancers on stage

    Negative comment criticizing the inclusion of plus-size dancers in ballet.

    Comment questioning the inclusion of plus-size dancers at the Royal Ballet School.

    Comment on plus-size dancers and stamina by Kate Bramley.

    Text comment reacting to plus-size dancers' inclusion, expressing refusal to support it.

    Comment questioning male dancers' ability to lift plus-size dancers, related to obesity promotion in ballet.

    Text screenshot of a comment criticizing inclusion of plus-size dancers in ballet.

    Mark Gutteridge's comment on ballet school: "This must be satire!?".

    Comment questioning inclusion of plus-size ballerinas at Royal Ballet School.

    Comment expressing criticism over plus-size dancers at Royal Ballet School inclusion.

    Comment by Helen Stevens expressing skepticism about inclusivity in the arts, related to plus-size dancers.

    Comment criticizing inclusivity of plus-size dancers in ballet.

    Jane Scott's comment on plus-size dancers' inclusion, praising athletic over anorexic ballet bodies.

    Comment discussing plus-size dancers' performance at the Royal Ballet School.

    Charlotte Grady comments on plus-size dancers in ballet, highlighting inclusivity and enjoyment for all.

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let people enjoy things FFS. If you want to dance, then just dance. If you're good, you'll get into the performance. If you're not, you'll still enjoy it.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, if they can dance properly I have nothing against dancers that are not skinny. We are just used to super skinny ballerinas.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody should be excluded. There is a place for everyone, everywhere. If your passion is dance, then go ahead and dance.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
