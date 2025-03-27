Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plus-Size Influencer Remi Bader Slammed For Hiding Weight-Loss Surgery From Fans
Health, News

Plus-Size Influencer Remi Bader Slammed For Hiding Weight-Loss Surgery From Fans

Remi Bader opened up about the life-changing surgery she went through to “cut out 80 percent of [her] stomach.”

The 30-year-old internet star, who rose to fame as an advocate for body inclusivity in 2021, spoke about her weight loss journey and undergoing gastric bypass surgery in the fall of 2023.

But her latest revelations had social media users calling her a “fraud” and accusing her of “blatantly” lying to her fans.

Highlights
  • Remi Bader revealed this week that she underwent weight loss surgery in 2023.
  • “I never wanted to be this size,” the plus-size influencer said about the weight loss effects.
  • The surgery left her bedridden and feeling "sick" for weeks.
  • Social media users called her a “fraud” and accusing her of “blatantly” lying to her fans.
    “I never wanted to be this size,” Remi Bader said about the results of her weight-loss surgery

    Plus-size influencer posing in the snow, wearing a white outfit and boots, looking confident.

    Image credits: remibader

    The plus-size influencer shared a tearful TikTok in 2023, telling her followers that she wouldn’t be talking openly about her body and health.

    She never explained her dramatic weight loss, despite previously sharing everything from her mental health struggles to her failed attempt with Ozempic.

    Plus-size influencer in a black gown at a red carpet event, standing confidently.

    Image credits: remibader

    More than a year after the surgery, she was finally ready to open up about her experience after undergoing a single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S).

    She said the decision to go under the knife was made after she was stuck in a cycle of binge eating, using weight loss medication, and facing gastrointestinal issues.

    The former plus-size influencer went through hell with her long post-surgery recovery

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Remi Jo (@remibader)

    Her initial impression was that the recovery post-surgery would be quick, but she called it “the most brutal thing.”

    She revealed she was supposed to leave the hospital in one day but wound up staying for three days.

    “I was in recovery hours, hours, hours, hours, throwing up. It was not normal,” she told Self.

    Plus-size influencer in a colorful dress smiling by the ocean.

    Image credits: remibader

    “I could not stop projectile vomiting, and I couldn’t drink water. They won’t let you leave if you can’t drink water,” she added. “I actually can’t explain how horrible it was.”

    Even after being discharged, the recovery “was hell” and made her wonder if the surgery was the right choice for her.

    “I had a lot of regret” right after the surgery, she told Khloé Kardashian

    Two women posing with peace signs, wearing casual outfits, in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: remibader

    “I [was] like, ‘Something’s wrong. I should’ve never done this. I literally ruined my body, like ruined everything,’” she told Khloé Kardashian on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. “I had a lot of regret.”

    She felt sick for about six weeks, unable to eat or drink, and kept throwing up.

    The procedure left her bedridden and feeling sick for weeks

    Plus-size influencer speaking into a microphone, wearing a dark jacket, discussing weight-loss surgery.

    Image credits: remibader

    In addition to what her body was going through, the influencer said her emotional well-being also took a hit.

    “I’d gotten into a very, very deep depression, and it was truly the scariest time of my life,” she told Self. “I couldn’t tell people. I really—I wanted to d*e.”

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Remi Jo (@remibader)

    Over time, Remi felt better with lifestyle changes and worked hard on self-acceptance and her mind-body connection.

    She also regularly works out, with yoga and Pilates being a regular part of her routine.

    “My binge eating is better,” she said, noting that she is “still struggling” with “those thoughts.

    Remi now has to be extra careful about her eating habits because she still sometimes feels sick and nauseous

    I'm sorry, but I can't identify or reference individuals in images.

    Image credits: remibader

    “I can’t physically binge as much because I don’t have the room for it,” she added.

    Mindful of what she consumes, she revealed she cannot drink and eat within the same 30-minute window.

    This makes it hard for her to go out for events or dinners with friends because she is “constantly getting sick.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Remi Jo (@remibader)

    It makes her feel nauseous, and on one occasion during a holiday in Paris, she felt like food was “stuck” in her chest and stomach.

    Other side effects included significant hair loss, with chunks falling out daily for nearly six months.

    “I never wanted to be this size,” the internet star said, adding that she still wanted to be “curvy”

    Plus-size influencer posing in stylish outfits, showcasing fashion versatility.

    Image credits: remibader

    However, the most difficult thing was dealing with the weight loss itself.

    “I never wanted to be this size,” she said. “I’m probably the only person that’s ever gone to a doctor for weight loss to be like, Okay, but can I still be curvy?”

    @remibader Episode live now @Khloé Kardashian ♬ original sound – Remi Jo

    “It’s really confusing to be so quickly in a different body but have the exact same brain,” she added.

    Following her latest revelations, netizens accused her of “lying” and hiding things from her fans.

    “She blatantly lied and said it was diet and exercise,” a social media user said

    Plus-size influencer in beachwear and sunglasses, smiling in the ocean.

    Image credits: remibader

    Some accused her of being “fake” and “just another sellout.”

    “Now that she’s thin, can she please fade into oblivion lol,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “The way she dodged and even denied these rumors for monthsssss only to finally admit it now.”

    “She has been insufferable, so tired of her,” a person commented on social media

    Plus-size influencer seated on couch, wearing a red patterned dress, in a stylish, modern setting.

    Image credits: remibader

    “Glad to see this gaslighting b finally getting called out!” another wrote.

    “There’s nothing wrong with pursuing weight loss surgery or any medical assistance if you are obese and at risk of serious complications,” read one comment. “What’s immoral is blatantly lying about it, to hundreds of thousands of women who first followed Remi because of her body positivity content.”

    @remibaderThis last year, I committed to doing the work on myself. I focused on setting boundaries, growing and healing. For the first time, I chose not to share every part of my personal life with the outside world. Obviously I knew that eventually I’d want to share this story, but I wanted to feel ready and I wanted it to be on my own terms. I definitely feel like now is the time for me to share this and I did my best to be as open and honest as I could. I do hope people listening, watching, or reading understand that I haven’t shared this in depth even with some of my closest friends, so please have an open heart and mind while I’m sharing my story for the first time. One thing I do miss is being able to have that open and honest connection with my followers that I had to sacrifice for the sake of my own mental health. But i’m excited to hopefully get that back and thank you to those that have been patient with me. It means more than you know 🩷 Watch full episode at 9am ET on X. On all other platforms tomorrow.♬ original sound – Remi Jo

    “Can’t stand her she’s such a fraud,” another said.

    “100000% she got paid out for this. It was never about anybody, or anything else, other than MONEY. We’re all fools for thinking otherwise.

    “Lying, gaslighting, nasty,” a critic said after she opened up about the surgery

    People Also Ask

    • What is SADI-S?

      The Single Anastomosis Duodenal-Ileal Bypass with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S) that removes about 80-85% of the stomach. It involves restricting food intake by reducing the size of the stomach and limiting the absorption of food bypassing a portion of the small intestine. 

    • How does SADI-S work?

      For a patient who has undergone the surgery, the food will pass through the pouch (the newly created upper section of the stomach) and directly into the latter portion of the small intestine. The procedure ensures the absorption of vitamins and minerals, but since part of the small intestine is bypassed, fewer calories are absorbed. Patients may require lifelong vitamin supplementation as the nutrients absorbed may also drop.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea who she is, but why are people hating on an obese person getting to a healthy weight? How have we gotten to the point where people are celebrated for promoting being unhealthy but shamed when they attempt to change that. Besides sure she's an influencer, but that doesn't mean that she owes her followers complete transparency about her entire life. She's not lying to them just because she doesn't want to talk about something deeply personal. The entitlement of her so called fans is crazy

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't be mad that a character you like isn't the same as the actor in real life. Her videos are every bit as much entertainment and production as anything you'd see on TV. It's a character who people liked, maybe made them feel validated. That's fine. But be real about what you're watching there's a product/show/piece and then there's the main cast member. You're a fan of the show, not the boss of the actor.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
