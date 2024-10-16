Remi Bader Stuns Fans With Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation, Sparks Controversy Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Remi Bader, a popular TikTok influencer known for her content on body image, left her fans agape earlier today (October 16) after uploading a video of herself appearing noticeably slimmer, exactly one year after appearing in a Victoria’s Secret runway show.

In the clip, the influencer is seen lip-syncing as her current self to an interview she did for the clothing brand on September 6, 2023, during which she weighed an estimated 100 lbs more.

The shocking transformation follows her well-publicized weight loss journey, which included the use of Ozempic, the infamous diabetes medication widely employed by celebrities for its appetite-controlling properties.

“I look good, and I feel sexy. My boyfriend told me I look good,” she said at the time, Bader’s words taking on a new meaning considering her weight loss.

Plus-size influencer Remi Bader sparked controversy after losing an estimated 100 lbs between her appearances at Victoria’s Secret shows in 2023 and 2024

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty

The influencer has previously spoken about the pressures she has felt as a public figure surrounding her weight. In a previous post in August, Bader reflected on the shifting opinions of her body over the years and how her weight fluctuations have impacted her career.

“Last year, I was too big for society, the closest people to me, and a bad example to the world. This August, I am too small for my community, too small for some brands,” she explained. “But still too big for many, and still too big for society.”

Image credits: remibader

Remi confessed to never feeling comfortable in her own skin due to the constant changes her body has experienced, instead relying on the opinions of others to gauge how she should feel about herself.

“I hide a lot of my comments for my mental health,” she shared. “Words like ‘fat,’ ‘whale,’ ‘obese,‘ ‘skinny,‘ ‘tiny‘ – I still see them, and it’s hard.”

Remi Bader became a brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret in 2022, specifically to promote the launch of their XXL lingerie line

Fans of the influencer were delighted and inspired by her transformation as she modeled her brand new figure on the red carpet of the Victoria’s Secret 2024 Fashion Show. “I can only pray my glow-up is this insane!“ one wrote.

Others already pictured their idol on the runway of the aforementioned event, which featured plus-sized models such as Ashley Graham, who was included in a tribute posted by Bader shortly after her own.

“The tears really hit with this one,“ Bader wrote in the caption. “This is a moment for every curvy or plus-size girl out there!”

The collaboration between Victoria’s Secret and Remi Bader began in February 2022 when the brand announced the influencer as the ambassador and size consultant for their PINK lingerie line.

“Remi will help provide insight into PINK’s customer base and be an integral participant in product testing as the brand continues to expand its size offerings,“ the official press release stated, leading up to the launch of their first XXL size expansion.

Bader’s weight loss left many of her fans scratching their heads, trying to decipher which regimen, workout routine, or magic pill was responsible for her transformation

While some theorized that she never truly stopped using Ozempic, the influencer has credited her change to a revamped fitness routine that began earlier this year. She regularly posts videos of her training and shares her progress.

“This is the difference that a few months focusing on my mental, emotional, and physical strength makes,“ she wrote in a gym video uploaded in May, showcasing her weight lifting routine, Pilates, and outdoor activities.

Image credits: remibader

Alongside her regular training updates, she has also shared her diet—including her favorite foods and cheat meals—on her series “Remi’s Freaky Food faves,“ which allows her to partner with certain brands and promote healthier products.

Remi has talked about her struggles with binge eating in the past, which worsened after she got off Ozempic, leading to significant weight regain. “I gained double the size back after stopping the medication,“ she explained on her January 2023 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirsch.

While most of her fans were delighted to witness her transformation and celebrated her appearance at the show, others accused Bader of going beyond simple training and dieting to achieve her results

“How did she do it?“ asked one of her followers, prompting others to come up with a variety of theories, ranging from the influencer never having stopped using Ozempic to having undergone weight loss surgeries.

“It’s probably Ozempic or some other type of GLP medication,“ one argued.

Another replied, “You don’t lose weight that fast on GLP; it’s most likely a Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy. “

Others defended her progress, mentioning that a year is enough time for someone to drastically change their appearance.

“It’s been a whole year. It’s probably just time and hard work,“ a fan stated.

“Amazing then, amazing now.” Despite the discussion the post sparked, her followers were nevertheless inspired by the change and congratulated Remi on her results

