In a world where body-shaming is all too common, five best friends are breaking barriers and creating a community where plus-size individuals can feel seen, heard, and empowered to enjoy life to the fullest.

Bored Pandaspoke with Plus Size Park Hoppers (PSPH), an uplifting group of women who are using their social media platforms to show that theme parks are for everyone, no matter their size.

Highlights Five best friends created Plus Size Park Hoppers to empower plus-size people.

The group offers tips for plus-size individuals to enjoy theme parks.

PSPH has faced bullying but turns hate into energy for positive change.

Plans to expand, PSPH aims to represent plus-size people in travel media.

Stephanie, Ashley, Sarah, Deanna, and Katie upload regular videos showing their best tips and tricks for enjoying places such as Disney World as a plus-size individual. Since they began in April 2023, they have grown into a wholesome community full of grateful fans.

It hasn’t been an easy road, however, as along the way, they’ve had to endure relentless bullying and unsolicited advice from some users.

“The happier we are in our videos, the more angry the commenters are,” Stephanie said.

A group of five plus-size women are on a mission to empower others to enjoy theme parks no matter their size

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

It all began with their collective love of Disney and their shared experience navigating the world as plus-size people.

The five women have been friends for years, with their connections ranging from childhood to college friendships.

“We’ve been going to Disney World together since 2016,” Stephanie recounted, sharing how the group slowly realized the fun they were having could be spread into the world via social media.

Before they had built the courage to take action, the COVID pandemic disrupted the sale of Disney’s annual passes, but when they reopened in April 2023, the group knew it was time.

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

“We’ve always been plus-size, and we’ve always loved how size-inclusive Disney World is,” Stephanie said.

“But we also had anxieties about whether we’d fit on rides or if we would feel out of place. We wanted to create content to help others like us see that they can enjoy these parks too.”

Just like that, Plus Size Park Hoppers was born, with the mission to inspire and empower others to visit theme parks without fear or shame.

However, opening their social media channels also gave way for hate to start flooding in, with an intensity that took them by surprise.

Ever since its inception, PSPH has faced relentless harassment by users, who flood their videos with negative and hurtful comments

As their social media following grew, so did the number of negative comments. The group quickly realized that not everyone would be supportive of their mission.

“When we started, I honestly didn’t expect to receive so much hate because of our weight,” Stephanie confessed.

“It was shocking at first. Our first viral video was our Tron ride video, and we quickly realized that many of the comments were negative.”

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

The years since their first upload have done little to diminish the number of critical interactions.

For instance, one of their latest videos, where the group is happily boarding a parking lot tram at Disney World, got flooded with unsolicited advice.

“Don’t want to waste your steps in the parking lot! You only get so many a day, after all,” one user sarcastically wrote.

“Here’s a tip for living longer. Workout and eat healthier,” another said.

The group has learned to turn the hate into the energy they need to keep inspiring others

“We will never forget many of those first hate comments. It did really affect us at first,” Stephanie said, recounting a particularly hurtful experience.

“I remember going into the grocery store alone for the first time after that video went viral, and I had a panic attack because I thought everyone around me was thinking the same things that the commenters were saying.”

In time, the negativity became the fuel that they needed. Realizing that they weren’t alone, the group decided to become a beacon of hope for those experiencing the same level of body shaming.

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

“What we do is bigger than us. We’re helping others feel like they belong, and that’s what keeps us going.”

Rather than letting the criticism tear them down, the women decided to take a different approach. “We realized that the comments say more about the people leaving them than it does about us,” the group stated. “Happy, well-adjusted people don’t berate others online.”

The group has overcome bullying and harassment, inspiring people and institutions along the way

Despite the constant trolling and hurtful remarks, the group’s resolve has been bolstered by profound moments that make all their challenges worthwhile.

“We’ve had so many people approach us in the parks, crying and thanking us for showing them that they could go to Disney World,” the group stated.

“One woman even told us she felt less anxious about taking her child on a Make-A-Wish trip after watching our videos.”

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

The impact of their work has extended far beyond theme parks, as their videos have helped unrelated institutions realize the importance of accessibility in their facilities, ensuring people of all sizes can enjoy their services.

“A medical institution reached out to us saying that they’d made changes to make their facilities more inclusive, thanks to our videos,” Stephanie shared.

“That kind of feedback—knowing that we’ve helped make real-world changes—is what keeps us motivated.”

PSPH offered their best advice on how plus-size individuals can better enjoy the theme park experience

The group shared their best ‘hacks’ to better enjoy the theme park experience as a plus-size individual with Bored Panda.

“Theme parks typically involve a lot of walking, so comfortable shoes are a must!” they said.

“Another tip for any ride that may have a seatbelt is to pull the seatbelt all the way out before you sit to make it a bit easier to buckle.”

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

Their most important piece of advice, however, goes beyond just physical comfort at parks, as the group encourages readers and followers to advocate for themselves every single day of their lives.

“If you’re seated in a restaurant and you’re not comfortable with the seat or booth, don’t be afraid to ask for another accommodation,” Stephanie said. “You deserve to be comfortable in these spaces!”

The Hoppers expressed their desire to expand their content to incorporate a broader range of fun activities

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

While Plus Size Park Hoppers has focused primarily on Disney World, their favorite park, the group has big plans for the future, expanding their content to new venues and including other aspects of life as a plus-size individual.

“We definitely want to keep doing videos about Disney and how to experience those parks, but we also want to start traveling to other places!” they said.

“Traveling anywhere can be challenging for plus-size people, and there are so many things that plus-size people need to consider when traveling that straight-sized people have never really had to think about,” Stephanie told Bored Panda.

Image credits: plussizeparkhoppers

With ideas for a podcast on the horizon and new content for their YouTube channel, PSPH is just getting started. “We want to be consistent, and we want to be a voice for people who don’t see themselves represented in mainstream travel media,” they added.

“No one should have to wait until they lose weight to experience the joy of theme parks or travel. You deserve happiness now, no matter your size.”



“Great work ladies!” Netizens congratulated the Hoppers for their positive impact and resilience

