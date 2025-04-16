Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plus-Sized Passenger Who “Can Walk” Slams Airport Worker For Refusing To Push Her Wheelchair
Lifestyle, News

Plus-Sized Passenger Who “Can Walk” Slams Airport Worker For Refusing To Push Her Wheelchair

A plus-sized influencer staged a protest over what she described as “blatant discrimination” against “fat travelers.”

Jaelynn Chaney, 28, accused the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport of “violating” people’s rights after she was denied wheelchair assistance.

“SeaTac violates our rights. #WheelchairAccessForAll,” screamed a sign she held up in the middle of the airport.

  • Jaelynn Chaney protested over what she described as “blatant discrimination” against “fat travelers.”
  • The plus-size influencer claimed the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport denied her wheelchair assistance over her “body size.”
  • “I’m not alone—this has happened to other fat travelers, too,” she said on social media.
  • She said she fainted the last time an airport staffer refused to push her wheelchair.
    Jaelynn Chaney staged a protest over what she described as “blatant discrimination” against “fat travelers”

    Plus-sized woman wearing a light hoodie outdoors, against a wooden fence, expressing a confident demeanor.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

    The content creator with 140.2K followers on TikTok said she was denied wheelchair assistance because of her “body size.

    “I’m not alone—this has happened to other fat travelers, too. When I spoke up, people told me it was because I could ‘injure the staff’ just by existing,” she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video. “That’s blatant discrimination.⁣⁣⁣⁣”⁣

    Plus-sized passenger with glasses holding a microphone, expressing concern in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: jaebaeofficial/TikTok

    She went on to say that SeaTac should have a “written policy stating their discrimination outright” if they refuse to “assist fat people.”

    “But instead, they lie, deny services, and leave disabled fat travelers stranded,” she added. “This is unacceptable, and I will not stay silent.”⁣⁣⁣⁣

    “SeaTac denies wheelchair assistance to fat people—THIS IS DISCRIMINATION,” read the text over a viral video

    Plus-sized passenger at airport holding sign about wheelchair access rights and discrimination.

    Image credits: jaebaeofficial/TikTok

    The plus-size blogger urged others to speak up if they have had similar experiences.

    “Use your voice. If you’re scared, tell me and I’ll speak up for you,” she continued. “I’ll use this platform I’m grateful to have to uplift you and amplify your voice.”

    Most netizens weren’t too sympathetic about her situation.

    “Why should someone risk physical injury to push you?” one social media user asked

    “I don’t understand?!?! I looked at her profile, she can walk!!!” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Being fat isn’t an identity or a disability.”

    “There are so many horrible things happening right now and you choose to fight for your right to be a fat lazy drain on society,” one said.

    “Get yourself an electronic wheelchair and push yourself,” one suggested

    Plus-sized passenger at airport with suitcase near Southwest check-in area.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

    “Wheelchairs are for disabled people. Not able bodied people eating themselves into the grave. I wouldn’t risk my back to push you,” another wrote.

    “So you’re really expecting the average person to be able to push your entire body weight, when you can’t even walk or get yourself around due to your body weight???” asked another.

    Plus-sized passenger smiling in airplane seat with heart-shaped glasses.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

    Others expressed support, with one saying, “Some of these comments bashing her is just outright awful! … Do better people!”

    “Overweight people are still people and they need help too,” said another.

    The plus-size activist said she nearly “fainted” the last time a SeaTac employee refused to push her wheelchair

    Plus-sized passenger standing outdoors in a green dress, surrounded by greenery.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

    This isn’t the first time Jaelynn said she was denied wheelchair assistance at SeaTac.

    Last year, she went viral after posting a video accusing an airport staffer of refusing to push her wheelchair.

    Plus-sized passenger frustrated as airport worker refuses wheelchair assistance.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

    “She started to walk away with the wheelchair while making comments about my size,” she told the audience.

    “Even when I told her I really needed the chair and needed her to let me sit down in it, she blatantly ignored me and kept walking.”

    “This is discrimination, nobody should be treated this way,” Jaelynn said 

    The plus-sized influencer said she was forced to walk up “one of the longest jet bridges” she’s ever encountered and nearly fainted because of it.

    “This is discrimination, nobody should be treated this way,” she added.

    Plus-sized passenger holding sign about body equality at airport.

    Image credits: jaebaeofficial/TikTok

    In her previous viral videos, Jaelynn has asked airlines to offer free extra tickets to plus-size fliers as part of her fight for “fat liberation.”

    The plus-size activist clapped back at critics for comparing her body to luggage and demanding she pay extra to fly.

    She also said it was “dehumanizing” to see netizens condemn her for saying airlines should give free extra tickets to plus-size fliers.

    The content creator believes airlines should offer free extra tickets to plus-size fliers

    Jaelynn started a petition demanding the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to “protect plus-size travelers.”

    The petition has more than 39,621 so far and demands “accessible additional seats to customers-of-size,” a “refund for customers-of-size who purchase additional seats independently,” and more.

    In recent months, there has been widespread speculation about Jaelynn being arrested for assault

    Over the last couple of months, there has been widespread speculation about Jaelynn’s arrest.

    YouTuber Fit ‘n’ Full Fat shared a video in March, in which she claimed Jaelynn faced a total of six charges, including assault and resisting charges.

    Some of the charges against Jaelynn were subsequently dropped, the YouTuber said.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Jaelynn’s latest protest in the middle of the airport

    Comment about responsibility in response to plus-sized passenger controversy over airport wheelchair refusal.

    Comment discussing airport worker's refusal to push wheelchair of plus-sized passenger.

    Comment by Lisa on plus-sized passenger and wheelchair use at the airport.

    Comment by Bridget VeVerka stating 'Hire an aide' related to plus-sized passenger airport wheelchair issue.

    Comment on wheelchair incident at airport, discussing OHS issues and personal responsibility.

    Text message from Layla questioning custody status and charges.

    Comment discusses plus-sized passenger and challenges faced by airport workers.

    Comment discussing plus-sized passenger and mobility at airports.

    Comment discussing views on weight issues after plus-sized passenger's airport wheelchair incident.

    Comment by Brian Jones about a person seeking payment or handout.

    Plus-sized passenger comment on wheelchair independence at airports.

    Comment regarding plus-sized passenger's request for wheelchair assistance at airport.

    Comment by Sheila Shea on airport employee responsibility regarding a plus-sized passenger and wheelchair assistance.

    Comment discussing airport wheelchair rules for plus-sized passengers and weight limits.

    Comment criticizing harsh reactions to plus-sized passenger asking for wheelchair assistance at airport.

    Comment discussing plus-sized passenger's need for assistance at airports.

    Comment discussing plus-sized passengers and mobility challenges at an airport.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    anton-wintermans avatar
    Anton
    Anton
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My body is not the problem, the system is? Well girl... your body is the problem, im sorry. But even more.. your mentallity is the biggest problem..

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am all for equal rights but i would NOT want to be the person pushing her in a wheel chair and therefor can hardly expect anyone else to do it. Do you know the kind of damage you can get by pushing an obese person in a wheelchair up a ramp? Why is she fighting for her right to remain obese when she obviously can't handle her everyday life or travel without the help of others? This all seems insane to me.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. I wouldn't push her either. I don't have a lot of upper body strength and my back would be destroyed if I tried. They have health and safety rules for a reason. It's the same reason why nurses/care staff use hoists when lifting patients out of their beds.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
