Plus-Sized Passenger Who “Can Walk” Slams Airport Worker For Refusing To Push Her Wheelchair

ADVERTISEMENT

A plus-sized influencer staged a protest over what she described as “blatant discrimination” against “fat travelers.”

Jaelynn Chaney, 28, accused the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport of “violating” people’s rights after she was denied wheelchair assistance.

“SeaTac violates our rights. #WheelchairAccessForAll,” screamed a sign she held up in the middle of the airport.

Highlights Jaelynn Chaney protested over what she described as “blatant discrimination” against “fat travelers.”

The plus-size influencer claimed the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport denied her wheelchair assistance over her “body size.”

“I’m not alone—this has happened to other fat travelers, too,” she said on social media.

She said she fainted the last time an airport staffer refused to push her wheelchair.

RELATED:

Jaelynn Chaney staged a protest over what she described as “blatant discrimination” against “fat travelers”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

The content creator with 140.2K followers on TikTok said she was denied wheelchair assistance because of her “body size.”

“I’m not alone—this has happened to other fat travelers, too. When I spoke up, people told me it was because I could ‘injure the staff’ just by existing,” she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video. “That’s blatant discrimination.⁣⁣⁣⁣”⁣

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial/TikTok

She went on to say that SeaTac should have a “written policy stating their discrimination outright” if they refuse to “assist fat people.”

“But instead, they lie, deny services, and leave disabled fat travelers stranded,” she added. “This is unacceptable, and I will not stay silent.”⁣⁣⁣⁣

ADVERTISEMENT

“SeaTac denies wheelchair assistance to fat people—THIS IS DISCRIMINATION,” read the text over a viral video

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial/TikTok

The plus-size blogger urged others to speak up if they have had similar experiences.

“Use your voice. If you’re scared, tell me and I’ll speak up for you,” she continued. “I’ll use this platform I’m grateful to have to uplift you and amplify your voice.”

Most netizens weren’t too sympathetic about her situation.

“Why should someone risk physical injury to push you?” one social media user asked

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jae’lynn Chaney | Plus Size Travel ✈️ (@jaebaeproductions)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t understand?!?! I looked at her profile, she can walk!!!” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Being fat isn’t an identity or a disability.”

“There are so many horrible things happening right now and you choose to fight for your right to be a fat lazy drain on society,” one said.

“Get yourself an electronic wheelchair and push yourself,” one suggested

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wheelchairs are for disabled people. Not able bodied people eating themselves into the grave. I wouldn’t risk my back to push you,” another wrote.

“So you’re really expecting the average person to be able to push your entire body weight, when you can’t even walk or get yourself around due to your body weight???” asked another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

Others expressed support, with one saying, “Some of these comments bashing her is just outright awful! … Do better people!”

“Overweight people are still people and they need help too,” said another.

The plus-size activist said she nearly “fainted” the last time a SeaTac employee refused to push her wheelchair

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Jaelynn said she was denied wheelchair assistance at SeaTac.

Last year, she went viral after posting a video accusing an airport staffer of refusing to push her wheelchair.

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“She started to walk away with the wheelchair while making comments about my size,” she told the audience.

“Even when I told her I really needed the chair and needed her to let me sit down in it, she blatantly ignored me and kept walking.”

“This is discrimination, nobody should be treated this way,” Jaelynn said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jae’lynn Chaney | Plus Size Travel ✈️ (@jaebaeproductions)

ADVERTISEMENT

The plus-sized influencer said she was forced to walk up “one of the longest jet bridges” she’s ever encountered and nearly fainted because of it.

“This is discrimination, nobody should be treated this way,” she added.

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial/TikTok

In her previous viral videos, Jaelynn has asked airlines to offer free extra tickets to plus-size fliers as part of her fight for “fat liberation.”

The plus-size activist clapped back at critics for comparing her body to luggage and demanding she pay extra to fly.

She also said it was “dehumanizing” to see netizens condemn her for saying airlines should give free extra tickets to plus-size fliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The content creator believes airlines should offer free extra tickets to plus-size fliers



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jae’lynn Chaney | Plus Size Travel ✈️ (@jaebaeproductions)

Jaelynn started a petition demanding the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to “protect plus-size travelers.”

The petition has more than 39,621 so far and demands “accessible additional seats to customers-of-size,” a “refund for customers-of-size who purchase additional seats independently,” and more.

In recent months, there has been widespread speculation about Jaelynn being arrested for assault

Over the last couple of months, there has been widespread speculation about Jaelynn’s arrest.

YouTuber Fit ‘n’ Full Fat shared a video in March, in which she claimed Jaelynn faced a total of six charges, including assault and resisting charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the charges against Jaelynn were subsequently dropped, the YouTuber said.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Jaelynn’s latest protest in the middle of the airport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT