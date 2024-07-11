Plus-Size Activist Who Campaigns For Bigger Plane Seats Now Wants Mandatory Pool Handrails
Controversial plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney has gone viral again after “demanding accessibility for all.” This time, the 27-year-old argued that public swimming pools that don’t feature handrails are “not inclusive” in a video, which amassed over 48,200 views.
Taking to her TikTok page on July 3, Jae’lynn, notable for claiming that “obesity is not a disability,” shared clips of herself getting into and out of swimming pools while demonstrating how she usually relies on handrails.
- Jae’lynn Chaney demands mandatory handrails at public pools for all swimmers.
- Her TikTok video on pool accessibility garnered over 48,200 views.
- She previously criticized Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for forcing her out of her wheelchair.
“Accessibility isn’t optional,” the TikToker started. “Make handrails mandatory at all pools for swimmers of every size and ability.”
She continued: “Without handrails, we’re excluding so many from enjoying pools safely.
“It’s time to ensure everyone can swim with confidence. Demand mandatory handrails now!”
Controversial plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney has gone viral again after “demanding accessibility for all”
Image credits: jaebaeproductions
Image credits: jaebaeproductions
Back in May, Jae’lynn made headlines after slamming Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for discrimination after an employee allegedly forced her out of her wheelchair and made her walk down the airplane’s aisle all the way to her seat.
The social media influencer claimed she was forced to “walk up one of the longest jet bridges [she’s] encountered” and that by the time she had been allowed to reach her wheelchair and sit down, her lips had turned white, as her “oxygen levels had dropped.”
This time, the 27-year-old argued that public swimming pools that don’t feature handrails are “not inclusive”
Image credits: jaebaeofficial
Image credits: jaebaeofficial
She said of her ordeal: “This is discrimination, nobody should be treated this way.”
Jae’lynn said these types of incidents were examples of why airports needed “employee sensitivity training,” which was a demand that had been outlined in a plus-size travel petition the influencer started last year.
As of Thursday (July 11), the petition has amassed 39,202 signatures of its 50,000 target.
Taking to her TikTok page, Jae’lynn posted a video about inclusivity that amassed over 48,200 views
Image credits: jaebaeofficial
@jaebaeofficial No handrails at pools? That’s not inclusive. Demand accessibility for all. • • • #EqualAccess #PlusSize #PlusSizeTravel #PlusSizeTravelBlogger #Fyp ♬ Not my fault sped up – Abby :)
In the petition, Jae’lynn recalled her experience traveling with her fiancé, Ard, who is also plus-sized, and the discrimination they have been subjected to.
During a flight from Pasco, Washington, to Denver, Colorado, Ard was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and refusals to sit next to him, the petition stated.
“Similarly, on another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises,” Jae’lynn wrote.
The influencer is notable for claiming that “obesity is not a disability”
Image credits: jaebaeproductions
Image credits: jaebaeofficial
The influencer’s petition demands that the Federal Aviation Administration require all airlines to have a comprehensive policy for accommodating customers of size.
This includes providing additional seats, offering refunds for extra seats purchased, clear communication of policies, airport assistance, priority boarding, larger lavatories, seat belt extenders, and specific sections for larger seats on new aircraft.
Back in May, Jae’lynn made headlines after slamming Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for discrimination
@jaebaeofficial Replying to @sidneygriggs123 Last time my partner and I flew, we had four seats for the two of us. We have NEVER not paid for our extra seats ahead of time, but that doesn’t change the fact that not every plus size individual who needs extra seats to be safe and comfortable can afford to buy them. Since they are one person and going one place, they should only have to pay one fare—that’s what the One Person, One Fare policy suggests and what more airlines are recognizing. This has been going on and what affect has it had on ticket costs for others? None. I’ve never said other passengers should foot an ‘extra’ bill that doesn’t exist. News outlets pushing that narrative—when did I say that? Oh that’s right, NEVER. • • • #BodyEqualityInTravel #PlusSizeTravel #Travel #PlusSizeTravelPetition #FlyingWhileFat #FlyingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhileFat #TravelForAll #OnePersonOneFare ♬ Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar @jaebaeofficial Replying to @justinlopes77 Stop comparing humans to luggage! Demanding plus-size travelers to pay extra for comfort and safety is dehumanizing and unfair. We deserve respect and decency, not discrimination. • • • #PlusSizeTravel #BodyEqualityInTravel #FlyingWhileFat #PlusSizeTravelBlogger #HumanRights #PlusSizeTravelPetition #TravelingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhileFat #FlyingWhilePlusSize #Fyp ♬ I’m Sprung (Instrumental) – T-Pain
It also calls for mandatory employee training on respectful treatment and the inclusion of wheelchair-accessible lavatories on new planes.
Additionally, the petition demands that the Transportation Security Administration should implement guidelines and training for respectful screenings of customers-of-size.
“I hope she keeps on speaking up,” a reader commented
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I may not agree with her on many stances, but this one is a true accessibility issue. Pools should have handrails in at least one access point to make it safe for people of all ages and abilities to get in and out. It's not a big ask and would help many people.
So far as I can recall, public pools DO have steps and handrails. It’s difficult to take her seriously when her size is self inflicted
There are lots of reasons people can be overweight. Unless you've lived it, don't b***h about it. Wheelchair accessible bathrooms should be available on newer planes. Handrails should be mandatory on publicly accessible pools like hotels. I do understand paying more for two seats because that's how they make their money by the seat. I don't have a problem with that.
I am very able bodied and like the rail. Stars in water are slippery, no matter your size. I have never seen a public Pool without them though, thought it was standard practise
Handrails and disabled access make sense everywhere - but it's not a plus-size issue, it applies to any physical impairment. She is distorting the problem by making it about her self-inflicted issue.
I've never seen a public pool without ladders and handrails and most have disabled access. But to call what she has a disability is kind of unfair to people with actual incurable disabilities.
She argues that obesity is not a disability. But she wants benefits provided to people with disabilities, like better seats on planes.
They can have but the price is double and there are only two, for aircraft balance.Load More Replies...
I may not agree with her on many stances, but this one is a true accessibility issue. Pools should have handrails in at least one access point to make it safe for people of all ages and abilities to get in and out. It's not a big ask and would help many people.
So far as I can recall, public pools DO have steps and handrails. It’s difficult to take her seriously when her size is self inflicted
There are lots of reasons people can be overweight. Unless you've lived it, don't b***h about it. Wheelchair accessible bathrooms should be available on newer planes. Handrails should be mandatory on publicly accessible pools like hotels. I do understand paying more for two seats because that's how they make their money by the seat. I don't have a problem with that.
I am very able bodied and like the rail. Stars in water are slippery, no matter your size. I have never seen a public Pool without them though, thought it was standard practise
Handrails and disabled access make sense everywhere - but it's not a plus-size issue, it applies to any physical impairment. She is distorting the problem by making it about her self-inflicted issue.
I've never seen a public pool without ladders and handrails and most have disabled access. But to call what she has a disability is kind of unfair to people with actual incurable disabilities.
She argues that obesity is not a disability. But she wants benefits provided to people with disabilities, like better seats on planes.
They can have but the price is double and there are only two, for aircraft balance.Load More Replies...
18
27