Plus-Size Activist Who Campaigns For Bigger Plane Seats Now Wants Mandatory Pool Handrails

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney has gone viral again after “demanding accessibility for all.” This time, the 27-year-old argued that public swimming pools that don’t feature handrails are “not inclusive” in a video, which amassed over 48,200 views.

Taking to her TikTok page on July 3, Jae’lynn, notable for claiming that “obesity is not a disability,” shared clips of herself getting into and out of swimming pools while demonstrating how she usually relies on handrails.

Highlights Jae’lynn Chaney demands mandatory handrails at public pools for all swimmers.

Her TikTok video on pool accessibility garnered over 48,200 views.

She previously criticized Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for forcing her out of her wheelchair.

“Accessibility isn’t optional,” the TikToker started. “Make handrails mandatory at all pools for swimmers of every size and ability.”

She continued: “Without handrails, we’re excluding so many from enjoying pools safely.

“It’s time to ensure everyone can swim with confidence. Demand mandatory handrails now!”

Controversial plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney has gone viral again after “demanding accessibility for all”

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

Back in May, Jae’lynn made headlines after slamming Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for discrimination after an employee allegedly forced her out of her wheelchair and made her walk down the airplane’s aisle all the way to her seat.

The social media influencer claimed she was forced to “walk up one of the longest jet bridges [she’s] encountered” and that by the time she had been allowed to reach her wheelchair and sit down, her lips had turned white, as her “oxygen levels had dropped.”

This time, the 27-year-old argued that public swimming pools that don’t feature handrails are “not inclusive”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

She said of her ordeal: “This is discrimination, nobody should be treated this way.”

Jae’lynn said these types of incidents were examples of why airports needed “employee sensitivity training,” which was a demand that had been outlined in a plus-size travel petition the influencer started last year.

As of Thursday (July 11), the petition has amassed 39,202 signatures of its 50,000 target.

Taking to her TikTok page, Jae’lynn posted a video about inclusivity that amassed over 48,200 views

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

In the petition, Jae’lynn recalled her experience traveling with her fiancé, Ard, who is also plus-sized, and the discrimination they have been subjected to.

During a flight from Pasco, Washington, to Denver, Colorado, Ard was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and refusals to sit next to him, the petition stated.

“Similarly, on another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises,” Jae’lynn wrote.

The influencer is notable for claiming that “obesity is not a disability”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

Share icon

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

The influencer’s petition demands that the Federal Aviation Administration require all airlines to have a comprehensive policy for accommodating customers of size.

This includes providing additional seats, offering refunds for extra seats purchased, clear communication of policies, airport assistance, priority boarding, larger lavatories, seat belt extenders, and specific sections for larger seats on new aircraft.

Back in May, Jae’lynn made headlines after slamming Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for discrimination

#PlusSizeTravel #Travel #PlusSizeTravelPetition #FlyingWhileFat #FlyingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhilePlusSize #TravelingWhileFat #TravelForAll #OnePersonOneFare ♬ Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar @jaebaeofficial Replying to @sidneygriggs123 Last time my partner and I flew, we had four seats for the two of us. We have NEVER not paid for our extra seats ahead of time, but that doesn’t change the fact that not every plus size individual who needs extra seats to be safe and comfortable can afford to buy them. Since they are one person and going one place, they should only have to pay one fare—that’s what the One Person, One Fare policy suggests and what more airlines are recognizing. This has been going on and what affect has it had on ticket costs for others? None. I’ve never said other passengers should foot an ‘extra’ bill that doesn’t exist. News outlets pushing that narrative—when did I say that? Oh that’s right, NEVER.⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ #BodyEqualityInTravel

It also calls for mandatory employee training on respectful treatment and the inclusion of wheelchair-accessible lavatories on new planes.

Additionally, the petition demands that the Transportation Security Administration should implement guidelines and training for respectful screenings of customers-of-size.

“I hope she keeps on speaking up,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT