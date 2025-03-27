ADVERTISEMENT

It can be quite illuminating to realize that what we tend to think of as visually pleasing often isn’t some objective, cosmic standard, but just a set of attributes our society currently values. As you get old enough to see trends come and go, the things some people might find beautiful can, at times, baffle and confuse.

Someone asked “What is a typical beauty standard that never made sense to you?” and people shared the trends and norms they just don’t get. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hands with long black pointed nails and silver rings, showcasing extreme beauty trends. The long nails I honestly don’t know how you can be hygienic with them on.

Tsarinya , Marlen Stahlhuth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman in tanning bed embracing beauty standards with artificial tanning. Why do people use tanning beds? Skin cancer is not pretty.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alaina66 avatar
    alaina66
    alaina66
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had 4 spinal surgeries and suffer from muscle spasms. The warmth/heat of the tanning bed relieves my pain and spasms by relaxing everything. I only go when I need to. I call it "my 15 minutes of physical therapy".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Three women in swimsuits standing side by side on a beach, illustrating diverse beauty standards and trends. The fact that women’s bodies go in and out of ‘fashion’ has always been highly disturbing to me, as well as the lengths some go to achieve it. I feel sad about it.

    BigNefariousness4294 , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Close-up of eyes with noticeably large fake eyelashes, highlighting unnatural beauty trends. Caterpillar lashes.

    TerribleLunch2265 , jendestiny114 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Man receiving a haircut and beard trim, showcasing natural beauty standards in a barber shop setting. I never understand why some men are so ashamed to be bald or think shaving their heads is just a sign of giving up and that they look old now. Bald men are hot.

    twoburgers , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two hands with different skin tones interlocked, symbolizing diverse beauty standards. Dark skinned people being sold skin whitening products and light skinned people being sold skin tanning products.

    Charming-Drive-5950 , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Women in a store, wearing similar denim jackets, aligning with the beauty standards and trends theme. The new beauty standard that's emerging where everybody looks the same- is disturbing and does not make sense to me.

    cactuar44:

    I really miss big and unique noses :(

    the-skintessa , OPJesseVeronie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Close-up of dramatic eyebrow and eyeliner makeup, highlighting beauty trends. Those brushed up glued soap brows. I haven’t seen a single person, not one, that it looks good on.

    Itsnotrealitsevil , broookIynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mother in grey top cradling a newborn on bed, showcasing natural beauty and love. "Bouncing back" after you've given birth. I hate the lack of appreciation for post partum bodies and the expectation you go back to having a flat stomach and peak fitness when you've literally been through the most extreme thing the human body can do.

    0chrononaut0 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was in the hospital room with a woman who had first baby later . She was 40. So hubby and her were mature educated people right ? Nope. First words out of his mouth the day after she gave birth " why are you still fat "

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Person shaving leg with foam, highlighting beauty standards and trends. That having any visible body hair makes you “dirty”.

    gizmob27 , Kaboompics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so true. I'm unfortunately the type that I can shave in the shower and then if I get a little too cold when I get out, my body hair has already come back as stubble. My body hair grows very fast but I usually shave twice per week.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Beautician performing a procedure, showcasing beauty standards and trends, in a clinical setting. The early investment and over reliance on fillers and Botox. I am concerned that 20 year olds are doing this way too soon.

    Jackster7917:

    Lip fillers or fillers in general make people look much older than they are. I know not everyone is a natural beauty, but distorting your face to look completely different looks worse.

    RLS1822 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Person in yellow leggings standing on a digital scale, highlighting beauty standards. Extreme thinness, is a health risk and the person ends up looking sick and mind you, I'm not talking about naturally thin women but rather those who clearly have ED.

    ResponsibilityAny358 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Blonde hair in a half-up bun style, representing natural beauty trends. Hair extensions. They are so disgusting to me and also usually sourced in very questionable ways.

    Waste-Snow670 , K8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Close-up of a natural eyebrow and blue eye, highlighting beauty standards and trends in cosmetics. Getting rid of hooded eyes for purely aesthetic reasons. They are so normal, and there are countless female celebrities with hooded eyes who are ubiquitously considered gorgeous.

    slytherins , Sam-is-Anxious Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman applying makeup with a brush, reflecting on beauty standards. Full heavy makeup that makes you unrecognisable.

    PercentageClear:

    Especially weddings, I just don’t understand wanting to look that way on your big day especially if you’re naturally gorgeous. Im crossing my fingers for when natural/lighter look comes back in style. Im chronically ill and dont even wear makeup besides doing my eyebrows (terribly) so it’s really just my own person two cents.

    babygirl7106 , KoolShooters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Close-up of an eye with natural wrinkles highlighting beauty standards. I don’t know if this counts but- wrinkles. I like them. I feel like they give your face life and character.

    GreenMountain85 , Anita Jankovic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Close-up of a woman's face highlighting bold, unnatural eyebrows, aligned with disliked beauty trends. Eyebrow trends. Especially when people make trendy eyebrows permanent like over plucked 90s shape and they don't grow back, or tattoo ombre in the 2010s. Every decade they change it up but the decade is just stuck on someone's face.

    ohmaggie408_86 , Free-Researcher8717 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Close-up of a person's lips with glossy makeup, highlighting beauty standards trends. When people over line their lips and cover their Cupid’s bow.

    Pap3r_Butt3rfly:

    Yessss!!!!! The only people who I've ever seen look good when they cover their cupid's bow are legit the people who didn't have one/it was barely there to start with. Otherwise, the dip in your lips makes it look so bad!!!

    Sakurah0 , DR00NKR47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen some people that look like they were going for the clown lip look.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    The bleach blonde with grown out roots look always leaves me feeling extremely confused.

    To me, it gives the impression that you fully committed to a color, and then completely forgot that that was what you were doing for the last couple of months. I feel like this has been puzzling me for over a decade now.

    gooseberrypineapple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Person measuring waist with tape, highlighting beauty standards concerns. Any trend that makes the body a fad. Everyone has a different body type, composition, weight etc. To imagine that you can diet your way into having a Kim Kardashian figure without surgery is unrealistic and its dangerous. She doesnt even have that figure without surgery. All you have to do is eat better and be more active and dress for your body type.

    Also Veneers. It doesn't look natural to have bright white 8x10 teeth. You can 1000% tell when its not natural.

    Franklyn_Gage , Andres Ayrton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Smiling man in a blue shirt with a fitness tracker, highlighting natural beauty against a textured wall. In my culture, I’m Indian, light skin. I always thought all skin colors are beautiful & dark skin is equally as beautiful as light skin.

    ArtofAset , Italo Melo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Eyelid surgery in Asian countries, your eyes are very pretty. Skin bleaching, your skin looks beautiful, sunny and rich. Straightening Afro or curly hair, the big curly hair is literally to die for I love it. Irish girls giving themselves skin cancer on tanning beds to not be pale, your dark hair and Irish skin are so striking. Nose jobs, everyone’s noses are so cute before. Any surgery or alteration to colouring etc is just wild to me. Also anti-aging, wrinkles are beautiful, and greying hair im excited to have grey hair it’s so cool, natural hair dye.

    Maplecottontail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A bottle of Retinol serum on a wooden shelf, highlighting beauty standards. Eleven-year-olds that think they “need” retinol. I’m not talking about kids with acne who are miserable, I’m talking about kids buying harsh actives with their mom’s credit cards because they saw them on TikTok. I can see playing with makeup or a fun mud mask - we definitely did that in the nineties - but these absolutely lovely girls are going to ruin their skin, not to mention the Sephora experience for the rest of us. Madison (and Madison’s mom…) please stop buying Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, and that awful red treatment from the Ordinary….

    Annual-Duck5818 , Sayan Majhi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person applying makeup with a brush, highlighting beauty standards and trends. I find my fiance, the father of my two beautiful children, INCREDIBLY attractive. Every day. Regardless of how much or little sleep he's had. He's gorgeous. I sometimes weird him out by how much I stare at him with 😍 love-heart eyes.
    He's never worn makeup in his life.

    If I don't wear it, I feel like I look like a literal man, and not an attractive one.

    I get that it's very much subjective to a point, but I do blame "society" for instilling this (incorrect, I know) idea that a woman's face isn't complete or attractive without it having been augmented in SOME way, even if it's just a dash of mascara.

    Successful_Name8503 , Alena Darmel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    The obsession with anti aging, thigh gaps, buccal fat, body hair, jawlines, noses, and pale skin.

    lunar_vesuvius_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman in black top and sunglasses, showcasing beauty standards in natural outdoor setting. Thigh gaps - people’s hips are all different widths.

    anon , Gelmis Bartulis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Putting on your foundation with a literal paint brush.

    I get there’s been massive strides in formulations but I see people put in layer after layer of concealers and foundations and I just can’t imagine having all that product just sitting on my face all day. Do these people not itch their nose? Rest a hand on their chin? How does this makeup look after a full day? It just seems like…… too much.

    whereverilaymyphone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate that when I do not wear make up p et ople think I am lazy or don't care about my appearance. It is not my fault you have no idea what a normal middle aged woman looks like.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Purposely removing buccal fat, like why?

    Dance_Medicine976 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    In east asia where I live, it's the standard for under eye fat bags (aegyo sal) where people either get fillers to achieve the look, or just draw a brown line under their eye fat bags to accentuate those fat bags. Apparently it makes your eyes look bigger and you appear cuter, but it was never cute for me. I thought it rather looked puffy when accentuated.

    Mundane-Novel-7829 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Tattooed eyebrows 🤢.

    shakilashakila4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Surgical professional focused on procedure, representing beauty standards and trends. Breast implants (and I say this as someone who had them).

    harmonyxox , Olga Guryanova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Close-up of a person smiling, showing their teeth, highlighting debates on beauty standards and trends. Overly whitened teeth. I find it really unappealing. I've merrily dated people with uneven or yellowing teeth, and as long as their oral hygiene is good it's fine. Over whitened teeth makes me think about cavity pain idk why.

    SpecialistAd1954 , SpecialistAd1954 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    The online asian trend of glass skin and hair that, for some reason, influencers are trying so hard to achieve. If you don't have good lighting and filters following you around, you will look greasy. It's obvious this trend was meant to only look good on camera. I've seen it in person a good handful of time, and it has never looked good.

    karenthe7th Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    No Hip dips. I once was in a changing room with a friend. She was talking about how much she hated her hip dips. I asked her what they were. Then i showed her mine were worse than hers. 15 year old me didn't understand then i still don't understand it now.

    idkdontaskmethat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Looking bored, dead eyes, never smiling in photos. I’m so over that look.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    People using brown lip liner even when it doesn’t suit their undertone.

    Suspicious-Airline84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Close-up of a person's chin showing facial hair, highlighting beauty standards in grooming trends. The hairless face thing that's everywhere right now! Why does it matter???? You literally have to have a special spray to IDENTIFY THE HAIRS because you CAN'T SEE THEM WELL ENOUGH TO SHAVE OFF.

    I can understand shaving the hair on your upper lip and shaping your eyebrows, both things I do, one of them because I can feel the hair when I breath and hate it and one because I dislike monobrows (***PERSONAL PREFERENCE***) but to take the time to shave your whole face when the hairs can't even be seen just seems ridiculous to me.

    Grouchy_Effective_35 , Grouchy_Effective_35 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    That blondes are prettier.

    Ok-Double-7982 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Shaving your arms, I don't understand that at all. I guess the same for shaving your whole face?

    Unepetiteveggie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    More of a trend than a beauty standard—I do not understand the “Old money” fashion trend that has been popular. Why do girls in their 20s and teens want to wear business casual to the bar.

    bubbles4you890 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Unnecessary cosmetic surgery and fillers.

    hydrophiliaks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    BBL's

    I know it wasn't always typical and it seems to be dying out slowly, but it is just ridicilous! I get wanting to have a bigger a*s, I do too, but I workout for it so that the rest of my body matches. Some BBL's out there look scary bad and I just don't understand why someone would do that to themselves.

    flamingopickle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Person wearing a white shirt, embodying authentic beauty standards, standing against a plain wall. Boys short hair. Girls long hair and makeup. Long hair needs a lot of care. This plus makeup makes it harder to just get up, shower, dress and go, depending on the type of hair you have. I always thought this was weird. Like a kind of way to make women less flexible.

    gotfanarya , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Having to hide panty lines.

    Moon_in_Milo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!