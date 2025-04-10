Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Can’t Fit Into One Plane Seat So She Books 2, Gets Berated For Refusing To Share One
Travel

Woman Can’t Fit Into One Plane Seat So She Books 2, Gets Berated For Refusing To Share One

Interview With Expert
Traveling by plane is meant to be a hassle-free way to reach our destinations on time and in comfort. But let’s face it, that’s not always the reality. Even when you’re just trying to enjoy your trip, you can encounter fellow passengers who turn the experience into a frustrating ordeal.

For instance, during a recent flight, a woman who had booked an extra seat for her comfort found herself in a heated situation when a father requested to use that seat for his daughter. When she stood her ground, refusing to give it up, tensions rose, leading to accusations of selfishness. But was she really in the wrong?

RELATED:

    If you want a comfy seat on your flight, it’s crucial to book in advance, and sometimes, you may need to pay a little extra for the best options

    Image credits: DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman faced backlash on a flight after refusing to give up an extra seat she had paid for, which was meant for her comfort

    Image credits: gstockstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ReturnFlightFiasco

    There is no specific weight limit for passengers when it comes to flying

    Image credits: John McArthur/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Flights are designed to be compact and efficient because space is at a premium in the air. When you’re soaring thousands of feet above the ground, the last thing airlines want is to waste precious cabin space. For passengers, this can translate to narrow aisles, limited seat width, and even smaller airplane bathrooms. 

    Here’s the thing: Navigating those tiny aisles while dragging a carry-on bag can feel like an Olympic sport. And let’s not forget the struggle to use the restrooms, which often feel more like phone booths than actual facilities! For larger passengers, the confined spaces can make flying uncomfortable.

    So, to shed light on this topic, we consulted with Anna Reynolds, a former flight service manager, who shared some valuable insights. Anna has spent years in the aviation industry, witnessing firsthand the diverse experiences passengers encounter while flying. 

    On the subject of weight limits, Anna explained, “There aren’t universal weight limits for passengers across airlines. The size of the seat and the length of the seat belts take precedence over the passenger’s weight.” This means that what might be acceptable for one airline may not hold true for another, leaving passengers with a lot of variables to consider before booking their flights.

    With over a decade of experience in the industry, Anna elaborated, “Regulations regarding when a second seat is required can differ from airline to airline. It usually depends on various factors like body size and shape. However, there’s no specific weight threshold for needing an additional seat.”

    “If a passenger finds they can’t comfortably fit into a seat, it’s advisable to book that extra space for both comfort and safety.” It’s not just about the numbers; it’s about ensuring that everyone has a pleasant flying experience without feeling cramped or uncomfortable. 

    Communicating your needs to the airline well in advance is essential for ensuring a comfortable flying experience

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    You should check airline policies way in advance to understand their guidelines. This pre-flight preparation can save an individual a lot of stress at the airport. Some airlines have very specific requirements, while others may be more lenient. Knowing the rules in advance can help you make informed decisions and avoid any unpleasant surprises when boarding.

    “If you find the seatbelt on the plane is too snug, you can always ask the flight crew for an extension. Don’t be afraid to express your needs to the crew. Most aircraft are equipped with these extensions to ensure all passengers can buckle up safely.” 

    Anna also warns, “Airlines reserve the right to refuse service to passengers who are overweight if it poses a safety or health risk. It’s an important consideration for both the airline and the passengers on board.” This aspect of airline policy can be daunting for many, but it’s essential for maintaining the safety and comfort of everyone on the flight.

    She offers some practical tips: “Be upfront with the airline about your needs and steer clear of booking an emergency exit seat, as those come with additional restrictions.” Also, being proactive and asking questions not only helps you but also aids the airline in providing the best possible service to all passengers. 

    While in this particular case, the stewardess was simply fulfilling her duties, some passengers can sometimes come off as a bit entitled. What are your thoughts on the matter?

    Many online applauded the author’s decision to stay firm and not surrender her seat

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These stories are a stark contrast from the other stories on bored panda where overweight people feel entitled to a free extra seat. OP was definitely NTA.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP sounds like a champ and hell, she paid for the second seat, so why should she need to give it up? Father is trash. Stewardess needs to stay in her lane.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is such a damned if you do, damned if you don't problems for people who's bodies don't fit the standard of social norms. You really can't please everyone. That lady should have gotten trouble for harassing OP like that. No one should have to be treated like trash.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
