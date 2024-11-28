Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plus-Size Activist Issues Demand For Free Extra Seats For “Fat” Fliers, Sparks Outrage
Plus-Size Activist Issues Demand For Free Extra Seats For “Fat” Fliers, Sparks Outrage

Plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney renewed her call for US airlines to adopt a “one person, one fare” policy to prevent larger passengers from being charged for extra seats. Jae’lynn, who has faced incidents of discrimination while flying, argued airlines profit off the discomfort of plus-sized travelers and need to implement larger seats and fair refunds.

Taking to her TikTok page on Sunday (November 24), Jae’lynn shared a clip where she denounced airline shrinking, leaving plus-size passengers struggling for space and forced to pay for extra seats.

“It’s actually outrageous here that we’re forced to pay twice for the same accommodation anyone else gets with just one ticket,” the TikToker said in her viral video.

“This isn’t about giving fat people more, it’s about accommodating basic needs.”

Plus-size travel influencer Jae’lynn Chaney renewed her call for US airlines to adopt a “one person, one fare” policy 

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

Jae’lynn went on to claim that as opposed to the US, Canada has a “one person, one fare” policy, and the policy should therefore also exist in other countries.

While her claim is accurate, this Canadian policy is specific to individuals with disabilities who require additional seating. 

According to the Canadian Transportation Agency, Canadian airlines must provide extra seats without additional cost for domestic travel if the passenger provides documentation confirming their need due to a disability.

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

However, the policy does not universally apply to all larger passengers unless they can document a disability requiring such accommodation.​

“Meanwhile, in the US, fat people are still being forced to pay double for what should be a standard accommodation,” Jae’lynn said.

The content creator continued to criticize US airlines for profiting from shrinking seat sizes, which she said disproportionately affects passengers needing extra space. 

The policy would prevent larger passengers from being charged for extra seats

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

“And let’s not forget airline seats keep shrinking every year, making it even harder for people who already need extra space,” Jae’lynn exclaimed.

She concluded: “It’s time they stop profiting from our bodies and start treating everyone fairly.”

Jae’lynn’s video sparked outrage, as a TikTok user commented: “Maybe bcs ur the size of two people?”

A person wrote: “If you take up two seats, then no other person can buy a ticket to sit there, so you have to pay for it.”

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

Someone else penned: “If you choose to be the size of 2 people then you should pay for 2 people. 

“You look fairly young and the health risks from being morbidly obese should want you to make lifestyle changes.”

Morbid obesity, now known as class III obesity, is a chronic disease that occurs when a person has a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher, and other obesity-related health conditions, the Cleveland Clinic explains.

Morbid obesity is a serious condition that can negatively impact health and shorten a person’s lifespan.

Jae’lynn previously faced incidents of discrimination while flying

Image credits: jaebaeofficial

It can lead to the development of other serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, sleep apnea, and degenerative joint disease.

“People that are very tall pay extra for more legroom,” a netizen shared. “My boyfriend is claustrophobic and pays extra for business class. You should too.”

A commentator added: “It’s like me and my coworker get paid the same money for the same job. But I spend more money so I should get paid more by your logic.”

@jaebaeofficial Replying to @🫧🎀🌸🎐 Airline seats are getting smaller every year, making it harder for people who need more space. When a fat person speaks up about small plane seats or needing to buy more than one seat because they don’t fit, they’re criticized and ridiculed.⁣ ⁣ Now, let’s talk about how when a thin person says the same thing, they’re praised. Why the double standard? ⁣ ⁣ The real issue is anti-fat bias that’s ingrained in society, making people think fat people don’t deserve basic accommodations. We’re treated like the problem when, in reality, it’s the system that’s broken. ⁣ ⁣ Airlines profit from shrinking seats and forcing us to pay double for what should be a basic need. And when we demand fairness, we’re made to feel like we’re asking for too much. It’s time to change the narrative and treat every body with respect.⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ #BodyEqualityInTravel #FearlessFatAdvocacy #FatAcceptance #SizeInclusion #AirlineSeats #AntiFatBias #FatPeopleDeserveRespect #FairTravel #EndFatPhobia #TravelEquality #InclusionMatters #TravelForAll #AccessibleTravel #PlusSizeTravel #InclusiveTravel #Fyp ♬ Righteous – Mo Beats

A separate individual chimed in: “You’re actually getting double the standard accommodation. Hope this helps.”

Jae’lynn currently runs a petition calling for the Federal Aviation Administration to mandate comprehensive policies for accommodating plus-size travelers, emphasizing dignity, accessibility, and comfort for all passengers. 

In the petition, she highlighted personal experiences of discrimination and physical discomfort during flights, calling the current system unacceptable. 

She argued airlines profit off the discomfort of plus-sized travelers and need to implement larger seats and fair refunds

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

Proposed changes in her petition include providing additional seating at no extra cost, refunding tickets for those forced to purchase extra seats, priority boarding, larger lavatories, and improved employee training to address anti-fat bias. 

Jae’lynn also urged accessible Transportation Security Administration screening practices and wheelchair-accessible lavatories on all new aircraft, asserting these measures would create a more inclusive air travel experience.

So far, her petition has been signed by 39,439 people with a goal to reach 50,000 signatures.

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

This isn’t the first time the influencer has spoken out on behalf of plus-size flyers seeking more comfortable and inclusive travel accommodations.

Back in July, Jae’lynn sparked viral debate with a TikTok video demanding mandatory handrails at public swimming pools to improve accessibility for swimmers of all sizes and abilities. 

Highlighting her reliance on handrails for safe pool entry and exit, the plus-size travel influencer argued that their absence excludes many individuals from enjoying pools confidently. 

Taking to her TikTok page on Sunday (November 24), Jae’lynn shared a clip where she denounced airline shrinking

Image credits: jaebaeproductions

She emphasized, “Accessibility isn’t optional,” and called for inclusive measures to ensure everyone can participate safely.

In May, Jae’lynn accused Seattle–Tacoma International Airport of discrimination after an employee allegedly refused to assist her in a wheelchair and made dismissive comments about her size. 

She claimed she was forced to walk a long jet bridge unaided, resulting in health issues like low oxygen levels and near fainting. 

Jae’lynn subsequently called for mandatory sensitivity training for airport employees and referenced her petition advocating for inclusive travel policies.

Jae’lynn’s video continued to ignite heated debates

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

1 minute ago

If it were a public entity, a public utility, a civil right or a human right issue, I’d agree with her. However, their goal IS profitability off ALL our bodies. We pay them a fee to cram ourselves into a predefined space. We have the option to not fly & we typically have alternatives to flying. In cases where we don’t have alternatives, we have the option to buy a larger predefined space on the aircraft. I am mostly taken aback by her failure to recognize flying isn’t a right. It’s a privilege. Her entire argument is based on a foundation of it being a right & attempting to massively widen the scopes of “accessibility” and “reasonable accommodation.” If she were legally required to fly, then the government should assure her accessibility. If she has a qualified disability (which obesity typically is not) the airlines should reasonably accommodate her. I fly weekly to/from a location with larger Polynesians. Most upgrade cabins, buy 2 seats or get moved to very last row.

6 minutes ago

If my suitcase is one kg above the limit I'd have to pay extra, but that woman is double my weight and pays the same.

If it were a public entity, a public utility, a civil right or a human right issue, I’d agree with her. However, their goal IS profitability off ALL our bodies. We pay them a fee to cram ourselves into a predefined space. We have the option to not fly & we typically have alternatives to flying. In cases where we don’t have alternatives, we have the option to buy a larger predefined space on the aircraft. I am mostly taken aback by her failure to recognize flying isn’t a right. It’s a privilege. Her entire argument is based on a foundation of it being a right & attempting to massively widen the scopes of “accessibility” and “reasonable accommodation.” If she were legally required to fly, then the government should assure her accessibility. If she has a qualified disability (which obesity typically is not) the airlines should reasonably accommodate her. I fly weekly to/from a location with larger Polynesians. Most upgrade cabins, buy 2 seats or get moved to very last row.

If my suitcase is one kg above the limit I'd have to pay extra, but that woman is double my weight and pays the same.

