ADVERTISEMENT

Tailored suits and vintage dresses set the tone for the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner.

With only days to go for the Academy Awards, nearly all the nominees gathered together on Tuesday, February 25, in Los Angeles for a chance to mingle before the much-awaited show.

Over 200 nominees, including actors, directors, producers, sound editors, makeup artists and others, were invited to the event, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

RELATED:

    Oscar-nominated stars gathered together at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner on Tuesday in Los Angeles

    97th Oscars Nominee Dinner text on a backdrop of dark stage curtains, highlighting Oscar fashion.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Stars like Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, and others embraced the Oscar fever, but not all of their fashion choices were given the thumbs up by social media users.

    Cynthia Erivo was widely complimented for her vintage outfit.

    The Best Actress nominee wore an embroidered dress and coat from Givenchy’s archive, paired with custom Louboutins.

    Oscar nominee in a yellow embroidered suit with matching shoes, attending the 2025 nominees dinner.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Social media users praised her look, saying she was “in full bloom” during the event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is one of her best looks from this awards season, she looks so stunning in yellow!!! JUST WOW!!” another fan praised.

    Meanwhile, Erivo’s Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande, also went vintage, wearing a black archival gown by Saint Laurent with pink feathers.

    “Her dress is so beautiful,” a fan said about Ariana Grande’s dress

    Person in a pink feathered top and black gown at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner fashion event.

    Image credits: theacademy

    “Gorgeous,” “Stunning,” and “absolutely amazing” were the praises used by the internet to describe her outfit.

    “Her dress is so beautiful,” one commented.

    Demi Moore ditched the idea of dresses and gowns and opted for a white suit by Nina Ricci. The suit’s open back added a glamorous touch to The Substance star’s outfit.

    A woman in a sleek white suit at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner, showcasing a fashion triumph.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Zoe Saldana, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez, kept things simple, sleek, and stylish with a burgundy Saint Laurent dress.

    After the dinner, the actress shared a clip of her posing for the cameras and said, “Thank you for tonite @theacadmy. I’m still in disbelief I am here!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Zoe Saldana was captured hugging Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo during the event

    Nominee in a sleek brown gown, posing at the 2025 Oscar nominees dinner, showcasing fashion triumphs.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Timothée Chalamet’s GapStudio outfit sparked mixed opinions online, with some saying the Best Actor nominee was “effortlessly stylish” and “looking handsome.”

    “Timothée Chalamet looked stylish at the Oscars Nominees Dinner, exuding elegance in a sharp outfit,” another wrote.

    Another praiser said, “Absolute style icon! He’s always serving looks!”

    Timothée Chalamet sparked mixed opinions for his GapStudio outfit

    Man in black outfit at Oscar nominees dinner, showcasing unique fashion choices.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Critics, one the other hand, claimed “his stylist hates him.”

    “Creepy outfit,” said one comment.

    Another star who dug up the fashion archives for her outfit was Mikey Madison.

    The star, who bagged a Best actress nomination for her role in Anora, attended the star-studded event in a dark blue velvet gown by Bill Blass from 1987.

    Woman in an elegant strapless gown at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: theacademy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Diane Warren, who has 16 Oscar nominations so far, hopes to finally take home the golden statuette this year.

    Up for Best Original Song for The Journey from The Six Triple Eight, Warren was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2022 but hasn’t won a competitive one so far.

    “I would like to break my decades-long tradition and win,” she told Variety earlier this month.

    Diane Warren hopes to finally win a competitive Oscar after 16 nominations

    Person in a blue velvet suit at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner, showcasing fashion triumph.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Man in a black velvet jacket and dark trousers at 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner, showcasing fashion choices.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Other attendees at the event included Sebastian Stan, Isabella Rossellini, Fernanda Torres, Edward Norton, Colman Domingo, Jeremy Strong, and others.

    “Everyone say Oscar nominee!” Erivo yelled from the front row as the Oscar–nominated guests posed for a group photo before taking their seats for dinner.

    The group photo was slammed for seemingly lacking “diversity.”

    “I’ve seen icebergs with more diversity than… this,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The most diversity in this photo is the hair color of the girl in the front row,” another quipped.

    Man in suit and woman in dotted dress at 2025 Oscar nominees dinner, showcasing fashion triumphs.

    Image credits: theacademy

    Man in a polka dot suit at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner, highlighting fashion triumphs and fails.

    Image credits: theacademy

    The annual photo is normally taken at a nominees’ luncheon. However, the event was canceled this year due to the devastating wildfires that struck Los Angeles.

    Academy President Janet Yang told the nominees at the dinner that the Academy Awards, which will take place this Sunday, March 1, will have an “atmosphere of support” for those recovering from the fires.

    “The show, the big show, the Oscar show, you know what I’m talking about, will of course go on, and we simply must honor the talent, your talents, this year, as we have every year,” Yang said while addressing the guests.

    The internet slammed the annual group photo for seemingly lacking diversity

    Group photo of 2025 Oscar nominees in diverse fashion, showcasing both style triumphs and fails.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Richard Harbaugh for The Academy

    “We must, because it brings so much joy to people all over the world,” she added.

    She informed the nominees that their acceptance speeches should be limited to 45 seconds, which said admitted “doesn’t sound like a lot.”

    “But you can definitely get a lot in there,” she added. “What works best is to be heartfelt, humorous if you like, poignant, inspirational, but brief.”

    “They look so beautiful,” one commenter said, while another said there was “too much elegance”

    Tweet screenshot celebrating fashion elegance with a heart-eyed emoji and timestamp of February 10, 2020.

    Image credits: adrianasolanrey

    Tweet praising 2025 Oscar dinner fashion, with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: _Laraevanss

    Tweet from Caiden commenting on the Oscars nominees dinner, expressing surprise with a green heart emoji.

    Image credits: Caiden16991

    Tweet reaction to Oscar nominees fashion, expressing admiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: arianainmyheadx

    Tweet by Poputainment expressing admiration for Ariana, dated February 26, 2025, with keyword "Fashion Fails".

    Image credits: poputainment

    Tweet about Ariana Grande's fashion at #OscarsNomineesDinner, praising her elegance and style.

    Image credits: deep_thinking30

    Tweet expressing happiness, likely related to Oscar nominees, with mentions of two users and a timestamp of February 26, 2025.

    Image credits: Caiden16991

    Tweet celebrating a victory with emojis, related to 2025 Oscar nominees.

    Image credits: Yoda2005

    Tweet comments on Oscars Nominees Dinner fashion, likening it to an Avengers cover shoot.

    Image credits: times39389

    Tweet praising Cynthia's fashion at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner, highlighting impressive heels.

    Image credits: lokosgrove

    Social media post praising Cynthia's fashion choice, related to Oscar nominees' style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: natawie_

    Tweet about Oscar nominees with text: "Nominees who can act ONLY CLUB," highlighting fashion commentary.

    Image credits: tracypink7

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!