ADVERTISEMENT

Tailored suits and vintage dresses set the tone for the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner.

With only days to go for the Academy Awards, nearly all the nominees gathered together on Tuesday, February 25, in Los Angeles for a chance to mingle before the much-awaited show.

Over 200 nominees, including actors, directors, producers, sound editors, makeup artists and others, were invited to the event, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

RELATED:

Oscar-nominated stars gathered together at the 2025 Oscar Nominees Dinner on Tuesday in Los Angeles



Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Stars like Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, and others embraced the Oscar fever, but not all of their fashion choices were given the thumbs up by social media users.

Cynthia Erivo was widely complimented for her vintage outfit.

The Best Actress nominee wore an embroidered dress and coat from Givenchy’s archive, paired with custom Louboutins.

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Social media users praised her look, saying she was “in full bloom” during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is one of her best looks from this awards season, she looks so stunning in yellow!!! JUST WOW!!” another fan praised.

Meanwhile, Erivo’s Wicked co-star, Ariana Grande, also went vintage, wearing a black archival gown by Saint Laurent with pink feathers.

“Her dress is so beautiful,” a fan said about Ariana Grande’s dress

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

“Gorgeous,” “Stunning,” and “absolutely amazing” were the praises used by the internet to describe her outfit.

“Her dress is so beautiful,” one commented.

Demi Moore ditched the idea of dresses and gowns and opted for a white suit by Nina Ricci. The suit’s open back added a glamorous touch to The Substance star’s outfit.

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Zoe Saldana, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez, kept things simple, sleek, and stylish with a burgundy Saint Laurent dress.

After the dinner, the actress shared a clip of her posing for the cameras and said, “Thank you for tonite @theacadmy. I’m still in disbelief I am here!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Zoe Saldana was captured hugging Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo during the event

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Timothée Chalamet’s GapStudio outfit sparked mixed opinions online, with some saying the Best Actor nominee was “effortlessly stylish” and “looking handsome.”

“Timothée Chalamet looked stylish at the Oscars Nominees Dinner, exuding elegance in a sharp outfit,” another wrote.

Another praiser said, “Absolute style icon! He’s always serving looks!”

Timothée Chalamet sparked mixed opinions for his GapStudio outfit

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Critics, one the other hand, claimed “his stylist hates him.”

“Creepy outfit,” said one comment.

Another star who dug up the fashion archives for her outfit was Mikey Madison.

The star, who bagged a Best actress nomination for her role in Anora, attended the star-studded event in a dark blue velvet gown by Bill Blass from 1987.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: theacademy

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane Warren, who has 16 Oscar nominations so far, hopes to finally take home the golden statuette this year.

Up for Best Original Song for The Journey from The Six Triple Eight, Warren was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2022 but hasn’t won a competitive one so far.

“I would like to break my decades-long tradition and win,” she told Variety earlier this month.

Diane Warren hopes to finally win a competitive Oscar after 16 nominations

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Other attendees at the event included Sebastian Stan, Isabella Rossellini, Fernanda Torres, Edward Norton, Colman Domingo, Jeremy Strong, and others.

“Everyone say Oscar nominee!” Erivo yelled from the front row as the Oscar–nominated guests posed for a group photo before taking their seats for dinner.

The group photo was slammed for seemingly lacking “diversity.”

“I’ve seen icebergs with more diversity than… this,” one said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most diversity in this photo is the hair color of the girl in the front row,” another quipped.

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

Share icon

Image credits: theacademy

The annual photo is normally taken at a nominees’ luncheon. However, the event was canceled this year due to the devastating wildfires that struck Los Angeles.

Academy President Janet Yang told the nominees at the dinner that the Academy Awards, which will take place this Sunday, March 1, will have an “atmosphere of support” for those recovering from the fires.

“The show, the big show, the Oscar show, you know what I’m talking about, will of course go on, and we simply must honor the talent, your talents, this year, as we have every year,” Yang said while addressing the guests.

The internet slammed the annual group photo for seemingly lacking diversity

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Richard Harbaugh for The Academy

“We must, because it brings so much joy to people all over the world,” she added.

She informed the nominees that their acceptance speeches should be limited to 45 seconds, which said admitted “doesn’t sound like a lot.”

“But you can definitely get a lot in there,” she added. “What works best is to be heartfelt, humorous if you like, poignant, inspirational, but brief.”

“They look so beautiful,” one commenter said, while another said there was “too much elegance”

Share icon

Image credits: adrianasolanrey

Share icon

Image credits: _Laraevanss

Share icon

Image credits: Caiden16991

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: arianainmyheadx

Share icon

Image credits: poputainment

Share icon

Image credits: deep_thinking30

Share icon

Image credits: Caiden16991

Share icon

Image credits: Yoda2005

Share icon

Image credits: times39389

Share icon

Image credits: lokosgrove

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: natawie_

Share icon

Image credits: tracypink7