"Come Here!" Zoe Saldana’s Explosive Moment With Husband Goes Viral

Zoë Saldaña’s recent appearance at the Critics Choice Awards has gone viral—not for her award win for Best Supporting Actress, but for an intense moment on the red carpet in which she appeared to “humiliate” her husband, Marco Perego Saldaña.

In the video, the star is seen walking the carpet for the pre-event photo op, hoping for her husband to join her. Upon realizing she was alone, Saldaña turns around and appears to yell, “No! Come Here!” signaling Perego to come pose alongside her.

Highlights Zoë Saldaña's red carpet moment at Critics Choice Awards goes viral.

Fans claim Saldaña was upset with an event worker, not her husband.

Others argued the yelling was unacceptable regardless of reason.

Saldaña dedicated her award win to her husband Marco Perego.

Viewers initially criticized the actress for her “abusive” attitude, believing it revealed a concerning aspect of their relationship.

Fans of the actress came to a different conclusion, arguing that Saldaña was actually addressing one of the event workers, who appeared to be preventing Marco from stepping into the photos with her.

Zoë Saldaña went viral after a clip showed her allegedly “scolding” her husband on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards

“She was upset because they were not letting her man join her. She was not scolding him,” clarified one fan on social media. Another added, “She wasn’t yelling at her husband. She yelled at the event worker for not letting her man take photos with her.”

Dressed in a stunning red Saint Laurent gown and adorned with Cartier jewels, Saldaña immediately shifted gears and smiled for the cameras with her husband as if nothing had happened.

Some netizens were unable to extend Saldaña the benefit of the doubt, stating that yelling at your partner, regardless of reason, was unacceptable and in bad taste.

“Why was she yelling at him in front of hundreds of paparazzi?” one user asked.

Others sympathized with the red carpet worker, explaining that no one deserves to be publicly treated in such a manner, especially in a professional context.

“Don’t ever yell because you are famous. [She] smiled and hugged like nothing happened.”

Regardless of the reason behind the scolding, most netizens agreed that had the roles been reversed; the conversation would’ve been much more damning towards the person yelling.

“Imagine if the roles were reversed!?! He’d be in prison,” a reader argued.

Saldaña, who has been married to Perego since 2013, dedicated her award win to her “incredible husband”

Zoë Saldaña and Italian Producer Marco Perego began dating shortly after the actress split from actor Bradley Cooper in 2013.

The couple, who had known each other for five years at that point, fell in love right away and married just three months after starting their relationship in March 2013 in a private ceremony in London.

“I’ve known my partner for five years. I knew of his work. I knew of him. Then we met, and months later, we both made the decision to do what we both individually vowed never to do—to get married,” Saldaña said in an interview.

The couple received their first sons, twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, on November 27, 2014.

One year later, in July 2015, Perego made the decision to adopt Saldaña’s surname as his own. Thereafter, Zoë became Zoë Saldaña-Perego and Marco became Marco Perego-Saldaña.

On December 12, 2016, Saldaña gave birth to their third son, Zen Anton Hilario.

The couple has remained together and strong since then, with Saldaña expressing gratitude to her “incredible husband,” alongside her family and children, upon receiving the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.

“She was including him.” Netizens defended the actress, arguing that the yelling wasn’t directed at him

