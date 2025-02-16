ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time! The stars attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have — or currently are — making their way down the red carpet in outfits that either dazzle the audience… or miss the mark completely.

Hosted by David Tennant and starting live on February 16, 2025 at 2pm ET/11am PT, BAFTA is dedicated to celebrating “excellence” while giving the opportunity to “discover, inspire, and nurture new screen talent,” in accordance to their website. 

Projects such as Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two are among the names who have received multiple nominations.

But before the main entertainment of the day arrives, here are a few fits that captured our attention.

It wouldn’t have been much of a surprise if the celebrities showed up wearing little to nothing, after the whole fiasco at the 2025 GRAMMYs. But from those practically naked outfits to noticeably more tame ones at the Critics Choice Awards and now BAFTA… are we maybe catching a glimpse of an upward trend? 

That’s up to you to decide — vote on whether or not these fashion choices are a hit or fall a little short!

#1

Cynthia Erivo

Person in daring outfit on Bafta red carpet in a white lace gown with bold shoulders, accessorized with silver jewelry.

John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

23points
    #2

    Timothée Chalamet

    A person in a black suit at the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits and trends.

    Kate Green/Getty Report

    20points
    #3

    Selena Gomez

    Elegant gown adorned with jewels on the Bafta red carpet, showcasing daring outfits and turning heads.

    John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

    20points
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised so many people like this one. I think it's strange.

    #4

    Adrien Brody And Georgina Chapman

    Man in a black tuxedo and woman in a black and beige gown on BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits.

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Report

    20points
    #5

    Pamela Anderson

    Woman in a stunning white gown on the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits.

    Mike Marsland/Getty Report

    19points
    #6

    Demi Moore

    Woman in a sparkling, multicolored gown on Bafta red carpet, showcasing daring outfits and fashion highlights.

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Report

    19points
    #7

    Jeremy Strong

    Man in a tuxedo with a fur coat on the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits and style.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    16points
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like it, but in a Victorian funeral director sort of way.

    2points
    #8

    Colman Domingo

    Man in a daring outfit with a patterned shirt and leather coat at the Bafta red carpet.

    John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

    15points
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's pretty outrageous, but the fabric is amazing, so yes.

    2points
    #9

    Camila Cabello

    Glamorous daring outfit on the Bafta red carpet, featuring an embellished sheer gown.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    13points
    #10

    Ariana Grande

    Person in a daring outfit at the BAFTA red carpet wearing a black and pink ruffled gown.

    Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Report

    13points
    #11

    Aj Odudu

    Person in a daring white outfit at the Bafta red carpet event, posing confidently for photographers.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Report

    11points
    #12

    Gwendoline Christie

    Person in striking black dress at BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits and head-turning style.

    Mike Marsland/Getty Report

    11points
    #13

    India Amarteifio

    Person in a glamorous outfit on the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring fashion choices.

    Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Report

    10points
    #14

    Anna Kendrick

    A person in a daring black outfit on the BAFTA red carpet.

    John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

    10points
    #15

    Vera Wang

    Person in a daring outfit with a black top and white skirt on the BAFTA red carpet.

    John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

    10points
    gayngelslresident avatar
    Gayngel SLResident
    Gayngel SLResident
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her navel looks like a man with sunglasses and a big mustache. Even she looks disgusted with herself.

    #16

    Stacy Martin

    Elegant gown shines on the BAFTA red carpet, capturing attention with daring outfits and standout style.

    John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

    10points
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could like it with less boobage and sideage, and a longer peplum.

    #17

    Mimi Keene

    Person in an elegant lace gown at the BAFTA red carpet showcasing daring outfits and fashion statements.

    James Manning - PA Images/Getty Report

    9points
    #18

    Zoe Saldaña

    Elegant black gown steals the spotlight at BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring fashion choices.

    John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Report

    9points
    #19

    Vanessa Kirby

    Red carpet appearance at BAFTA in a daring black outfit, featuring an off-shoulder design with a thigh-high slit.

    Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Report

    9points
    #20

    Marisa Tomei

    Person in a daring outfit at the BAFTA red carpet, wearing a black dress with a slit and intricate design detail.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    8points
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, because those shoulders are the ick. This could be a fantastic dress, with different topline and the design in gem-like colors. Less cleavage and less leg. Less leg because she has knees like mine, and mine are NOT pretty (knee replacement and general wear and tear)

    #21

    Pegah Pourmand

    Person in a daring white outfit with feathered accents at the BAFTA red carpet.

    Kate Green/Getty Report

    7points
    #22

    Lupita Nyong’o

    A woman in a striking black and white gown poses on the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits.

    Mike Marsland/Getty Report

    7points
    #23

    Raffey Cassidy

    Person in an elegant gown on the Bafta red carpet, showcasing daring outfits.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    6points
    #24

    Annabelle Wallis

    Woman in a shimmering gown on the Bafta red carpet, showcasing a daring outfit.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    6points
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to vote yes, but on reflection, it's almost generic. At least nobody will be pointing fingers and laughing

    #25

    Tom Felton

    Individual in a white tuxedo with black bow tie at Bafta red carpet, posing against a purple backdrop with yellow logos.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    6points
    #26

    Kelly Rutherford

    Elegant black dress on Bafta red carpet, standout daring outfit.

    Samir Hussein/Getty Report

    6points
    #27

    Nico Parker

    A person in a daring outfit at the Bafta red carpet event, wearing a black sheer dress with sparkly details.

    Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Report

    4points
    #28

    Monica Barbaro

    Woman in a glimmering gown poses at the BAFTA red carpet, exemplifying daring outfits that turned heads.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    4points
    dayandie avatar
    Day Andie
    Day Andie
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Stands to applaud because her boobage and hoo-ha are covered* Sexy but not revealing.

    #29

    Florence Hunt

    A woman in a daring outfit poses on the BAFTA red carpet, wearing a flowing black dress with cut-out sides.

    Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Report

    3points
    #30

    Hannah Dodd

    Person in a daring black gown on BAFTA red carpet, showcasing unique fashion style.

    Kate Green/Getty Report

    3points
    #31

    David Tennant

    Man in a black suit with gold details on Bafta red carpet showcasing daring outfits.

    Ian West - PA Images/Getty Report

    #32

    Saoirse Ronan

    Person in a light blue gown at Bafta red carpet, showcasing daring outfits.

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Report

    2points
    #33

    Vanessa Williams

    Woman in a bold green dress poses on the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits at the event.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    2points
    #34

    Molly-Mae Hague

    Person in a bold black outfit at a BAFTA red carpet event, standing in front of a purple background.

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Report

    2points
    #35

    Anna Higgs

    Elegant outfit choice at BAFTA red carpet, featuring a white jacket and silver dress ensemble.

    Mike Marsland/Getty Report

    2points
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the blazer was made of the same fabric that might be nice.

    #36

    Wunmi Mosaku

    Person in a daring outfit at the BAFTA red carpet, wearing a strapless dress with black and pink design.

    Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Report

    1point
    jackielulu avatar
    Jackie Lulu
    Jackie Lulu
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My gut reaction was that I loved it, but then I wondered if she tripped over someone in a pink dress on the way in.

    #37

    Isabella Rossellini

    Person in floral outfit on the Bafta red carpet, showcasing daring fashion choices.

    Dave Benett/Getty Report

    1point
    #38

    Felicity Jones

    Elegant black and white gown at the BAFTA red carpet, showcasing daring outfits and bold fashion choices.

    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Report

    1point
