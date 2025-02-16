All The Fashion From The BAFTA 2025 Red Carpet
It’s time! The stars attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have — or currently are — making their way down the red carpet in outfits that either dazzle the audience… or miss the mark completely.
Hosted by David Tennant and starting live on February 16, 2025 at 2pm ET/11am PT, BAFTA is dedicated to celebrating “excellence” while giving the opportunity to “discover, inspire, and nurture new screen talent,” in accordance to their website.
Projects such as Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two are among the names who have received multiple nominations.
But before the main entertainment of the day arrives, here are a few fits that captured our attention.
It wouldn’t have been much of a surprise if the celebrities showed up wearing little to nothing, after the whole fiasco at the 2025 GRAMMYs. But from those practically naked outfits to noticeably more tame ones at the Critics Choice Awards and now BAFTA… are we maybe catching a glimpse of an upward trend?
That’s up to you to decide — vote on whether or not these fashion choices are a hit or fall a little short!
Cynthia Erivo
Timothée Chalamet
Selena Gomez
I'm surprised so many people like this one. I think it's strange.
Adrien Brody And Georgina Chapman
Pamela Anderson
Demi Moore
Jeremy Strong
Colman Domingo
Camila Cabello
Ariana Grande
Aj Odudu
Gwendoline Christie
Not keen on the dress, but she's looking lovely. Always been a fan.
Vera Wang
Her navel looks like a man with sunglasses and a big mustache. Even she looks disgusted with herself.
Stacy Martin
Mimi Keene
Zoe Saldaña
Vanessa Kirby
Marisa Tomei
No, because those shoulders are the ick. This could be a fantastic dress, with different topline and the design in gem-like colors. Less cleavage and less leg. Less leg because she has knees like mine, and mine are NOT pretty (knee replacement and general wear and tear)
Pegah Pourmand
Annabelle Wallis
Tom Felton
Kelly Rutherford
Nico Parker
Monica Barbaro
Florence Hunt
Hannah Dodd
David Tennant
Saoirse Ronan
Vanessa Williams
Molly-Mae Hague
Anna Higgs
Wunmi Mosaku
My gut reaction was that I loved it, but then I wondered if she tripped over someone in a pink dress on the way in.