It’s time! The stars attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have — or currently are — making their way down the red carpet in outfits that either dazzle the audience… or miss the mark completely.

Hosted by David Tennant and starting live on February 16, 2025 at 2pm ET/11am PT, BAFTA is dedicated to celebrating “excellence” while giving the opportunity to “discover, inspire, and nurture new screen talent,” in accordance to their website.

Projects such as Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two are among the names who have received multiple nominations.

But before the main entertainment of the day arrives, here are a few fits that captured our attention.

It wouldn’t have been much of a surprise if the celebrities showed up wearing little to nothing, after the whole fiasco at the 2025 GRAMMYs. But from those practically naked outfits to noticeably more tame ones at the Critics Choice Awards and now BAFTA… are we maybe catching a glimpse of an upward trend?

That’s up to you to decide — vote on whether or not these fashion choices are a hit or fall a little short!