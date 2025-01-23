Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Oscar Nominations Are Out, And Two Records Have Already Been Broken
Movies&TV, News

Oscar Nominations Are Out, And Two Records Have Already Been Broken

Movie fans are brimming with excitement after the nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards were announced today (January 23).

The long-awaited list, which had to be delayed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires, is being led in terms of overall nominations by Netflix’s crime musical Emilia Pérez, Bob Dylan’s biographical flick A Complete Unknown and the political thriller Conclave.

Highlights
  • Oscar nominations were finally announced after wildfire delays.
  • Karla Sofía Gascón became the first transgender woman to be nominated in an acting category.
  • Timothée Chalamet could become the youngest male actor to win an Oscar.

The list has been labeled as “historic” by some fans. Emilia Pérez, on one hand, is  a movie touching on transgender issues with 13 nominations, a number that puts it close to critical darlings Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land.

On the other hand, the lead actor of A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet, is receiving his second Oscar nomination, which, if he wins, could turn him into the youngest male actor ever to win the prize.

    The nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards were finally announced after being delayed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires

    A woman with long hair, wearing a patterned blouse, stands in a vibrant setting; Oscars buzz is in the air.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, the lead in Emilia Pérez, also made history by being the first transgender woman to be nominated in any acting category. The film also broke another record by being the international film with the most nominations in the awards’ history.

    Woman in blue dress holding up an Oscar statue, celebrating at an award ceremony.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz / Getty

    Gascón will face fierce competition in the form of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, and The Substance’s Demi Moore, two lead actresses who surprised audiences with their exquisite performances in their respective roles.

    Other nominees for Best Actress include Anora’s Mikey Madison and I’m Still Here’s Fernanda Torres.

    Young actor in a dark suit and floral shirt at an event, related to Oscar nominations breaking records.

    Image credits: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

    Chalamet will compete against The Brutalist’s Adrian Brody, Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo, Conclave’s Ralph Fiennes, and The Apprentice’s Sebastian Stan. 

    The event was hosted live by actors Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennot. The official ceremony will be held on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

    Those interested in watching it live can do so by tuning in to ABC and the streaming platform Hulu.

    Here’s the complete list of nominees for each category

    Two people wearing sunglasses, looking relaxed under a clear sky.

    Image credits: Searchlight Pictures

    Best picture

    “Anora”

    “The Brutalist”

    “A Complete Unknown”

    “Conclave”

    “Dune: Part Two”

    “Emilia Pérez”

    “I’m Still Here”

    “Nickel Boys”

    “The Substance”

    “Wicked”

     

    Actress in a leading role

    Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

    Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

    Mikey Madison, “Anora”

    Demi Moore, “The Substance”

    Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

     

    Actor in a leading role

    Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

    Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

    Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

    Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

    Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

     

    Actor in a supporting role

    Yura Borisov, “Anora”

    Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

    Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

    Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

    Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

     

    Actress in a supporting role

    Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

    Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

    Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

    Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

    Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

    Movie poster for "Emilia Pérez" featuring three women with flowers, related to Oscar nominations.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Directing

    Sean Baker, “Anora”

    Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

    James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

    Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

    Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

     

    Writing (Adapted screenplay)

    James Mangold and Jay Cocks, “A Complete Unknown”

    Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

    Jacques Audiard (in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi), “Emilia Pérez”

    RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, “Nickel Boys”

    Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield), “Sing Sing”

     

    Writing (Original screenplay)

    Sean Baker, “Anora”

    Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

    Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

    Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum (co-written by Alex David), “September 5”

    Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

     

    Documentary feature

    “Black Box Diaries”

    “No Other Land”

    “Porcelain War”

    “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

    “Sugarcane”

     

    Documentary short subject

    “Death by Numbers”

    “I Am Ready, Warden”

    “Incident”

    “Instruments of a Beating Heart”

    “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

    Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," holding a guitar.

    Image credits: Searchlight Pictures

    Animated feature film

    “Flow”

    “Inside Out 2”

    “Memoir of a Snail”

    “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

    “The Wild Robot”

     

    Animated short film

    “Beautiful Men”

    “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

    “Magic Candies”

    “Wander to Wonder”

    “Yuck!”

     

    Cinematography

    “The Brutalist”

    “Dune: Part Two”

    “Emilia Pérez”

    “Maria”

    “Nosferatu”

     

    Costume design

    “A Complete Unknown”

    “Conclave”

    “Gladiator II”

    “Nosferatu”

    “Wicked”

    Film editing

    “Anora”

    “The Brutalist”

    “Conclave”

    “Emilia Pérez”

    “Wicked”

     

    International feature film

    “I’m Still Here”

    “The Girl with the Needle”

    “Emilia Pérez”

    “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

    “Flow”

    Poster for "Conclave" featuring actors in clerical attire, related to Oscar nominations.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    Live-action short film

    “A Lien”

    “Anuja”

    “I’m Not a Robot”

    “The Last Ranger”

    “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

     

    Makeup and hairstyling

    “A Different Man”

    “Emilia Pérez”

    “Nosferatu”

    “The Substance”

    “Wicked”

     

    Music (original score)

    Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

    Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

    Clément Ducol and Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

    John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked”

    Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

     

    Music (original song)

    “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

    “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

    “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”

    “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

    “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

     

    Production design

    “The Brutalist”

    “Conclave”

    “Dune: Part Two”

    “Nosferatu”

    “Wicked”

     

    Sound

    “A Complete Unknown”

    “Dune: Part Two”

    “Emilia Pérez”

    “Wicked”

    “The Wild Robot”

     

    Visual Effects

    “Alien: Romulus”

    “Better Man”

    “Dune: Part Two”

    “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

    “Wicked”

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

