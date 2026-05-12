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Sadly, tragedy is part of life and even the most well-meaning plans can end in disaster. While these situations might be difficult to look at, we shouldn’t just ignore what happened. Analyzing the things that went wrong teaches us how to prevent similar scenarios in the future.

The subreddit r/CatastrophicFailure is dedicated to documenting man-made devices, machines, and structures breaking down in ways many simply couldn’t imagine. So let’s scroll through the community’s latest posts and hope we never see anything like this in person.