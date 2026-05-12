63 Photos Of Machinery, Structures, Or Devices That Have Failed Catastrophically (New Pics)
Sadly, tragedy is part of life and even the most well-meaning plans can end in disaster. While these situations might be difficult to look at, we shouldn’t just ignore what happened. Analyzing the things that went wrong teaches us how to prevent similar scenarios in the future.
The subreddit r/CatastrophicFailure is dedicated to documenting man-made devices, machines, and structures breaking down in ways many simply couldn’t imagine. So let’s scroll through the community’s latest posts and hope we never see anything like this in person.
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What’s Left Of The Home Depot That Caught Fire (San Jose, CA, USA)
Motor Yacht Fire In Torquay, UK
Rift Caused By The Earthquake In Hatay, Turkey. 200 Meters Long And 30 Meters Of Depth
45ft Robotic Dragon Caught Fire At Disneyland
This Walmart Distribution Center In Indianapolis
Sinking Ship At The Mouth Of The Columbia River. Coast Guard Rescue Arrived Just In Time To Capture Footage And Rescue Captain
Dubai 35 Story Hi-Rise On Fire. Building Belongs To The Emaar Company, A Developer In The Region
A Container Ship Ran Aground; Two Days Later, 24 May, The Ground Is Sliding Into The Sea
Oil Pipeline Broke And Is Spraying Oil In Amazon Rainforest In Ecuador. It's Flowing Down Into A River That Supplies Indigenous People With Drinking Water Downstream
An Mi-8 Crashing Over The Core Of The Reactor On October 2, 1986
Aluminium Factory
Remnants Of The Amazon Warehouse In Edwardsville, IL The Morning After Being Hit Directly By A Confirmed Ef3 Tornado, 6 Fatalities
Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship Catches Fire In Grand Turk
Northeast Dubois County High School Flooding
Photo Showing The Destroyed Reinforced Concrete Under The Launch Pad For The Spacex Rocket Starship
Sinkhole Opened Under Private Pool In Israel
Same Street Before And After The February 6 2023 Earthquake In Antakya, Turkey
All Essential Connections Between Vancouver, Bc And The Rest Of Canada Currently Severed After Catastrophic Rains (Hwy 1 At The Top Is Like The I-5 Of Canada)
Cng-Powered Bus On Fire Near Perugia, Italy
A Massive Explosion Took Place Today In The Chocolate Factory In West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA
Melbourne Florida - Vehicle Drove Into A Fireworks Store
Carus Chemical Plant In La Salle, IL Has Erupted Into Flames
Ten Partially Submerged Hokuriku-Shinkansen Had To Be Scrapped Because Of River Flooding During Typhoon Hagibis
Brazilian Navy Training Ship Cisne Branco Hits A Pedestrian Bridge Over The Guayas River In Ecuador
Must be a thing. The Mexican navy did the same thing to the Brooklyn Bridge.