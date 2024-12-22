That’s why, when a Redditor asked , “People who have worked with celebrities, what don’t we know about them?” the replies started pouring in. Some were tacky, some shocking, and others downright hilarious. Keep reading to uncover more secrets of the glamour industry that might leave you surprised!

From the outside, the film fraternity appears shiny and dreamy, a world filled with glitz, glamour, and perfection. But when you dive deeper, you realize it's just like any other industry, complete with its own flaws, challenges , and quirks.

#1 Replying on a throwaway account.



Worked for the first time with a major A-List talent many years ago when I was first starting out. They (trying to remain gender neutral as to not give too much away) have quite the reputation for being phenomenally talented but also rude, abrasive, and arrogant for a lack of better words.



Going in, I knew that I had to walk carefully tread around them because of their reputation but I was a little surprised by how "not rude" they were. But most people generally are around me as I'm quite tall, by most means conventionally attractive and ex-military (at a time when most people held the military in a higher regard compared to today).



Because they were rather friendly with me from the get-go, I didn't have to walk around egg shells while interacting with them and could be myself. Also, I'm generally not the kind of person who ever really asks for pictures, autographs etc so that helped.



Couple weeks in we had a quiet moment together and they broke down in front of me. At first, I thought to myself, "oh s**t, I'm f****d" but those were tears of joy as I was the first person in a long time to have treated them like a normal person and not as some diva or someone who should be placed on a pedestal.



They opened up about the fact that they enjoyed acting as an art form but hated much of pageantry and attention they got as a celebrity and much of their abrasive personality came from years of being exploited by people who they assumed to be friends and feeling like a "zoo animal" whenever they were out and about with people treating them like they were the latest attraction to see and forgetting that there was an actual person underneath.



Are there some genuinely horrible people in hollywood, entertainment etc? Absolutely. But it also taught me not to always judge a book by it's cover and a lot of times when people who are famous come across as abrasive, it's a bit of a defense mechanism.

#2 They are all frozen at the age the become famous. Christina Aguilera was alway a 13 year old girl. Adam Levine is a horny 18 year old guy. Robin Williams was a hilarious and kind 25 year old. Etc…



I think after you are famous, the systems around you stop saying “no,” stop supporting/disciplining you like they probably should, and continuing to mature on the same path as normal people becomes harder.



I never had a “bad” experience with the celebs I worked with, and many I would say were friends, but my interactions were never totally in line with the “regular” folks I really spent my quality time with.

#3 I've met a fair number of musicians but probably the nicest was Weird Al. My daughter was shy but really wanted his autograph and he was so kind! I understood why the line (after a show) was so slow. He took time with each person, made a little personal connection, and left them feeling seen and heard. It was honestly amazing.

There's so much more to the movie industry than meets the eye. To get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes, we spoke to someone who’s been in the thick of it. We had a chat with an assistant director and video editor in Bollywood, who shared some juicy secrets from his 10 years of experience in the industry. Choosing to stay anonymous to avoid unnecessary drama, he gave us a peek into the world of glitz and glamour.

#4 I’ve known a bunch of minor B-C list celebs. Musicians, Broadway, movies, all of it. One of my very best friends is a C-list working actor. 15-20 years ago in my younger years we’d go to parties around Hollywood and run into other C-listers. One of the things that sticks out to me, as a theatre kid myself, is that they are ALL the obnoxious annoying theatre kid that sang Sondheim in the hallways and had a lot of feelings. They all had that energy. The parties would sometimes get really weird. And deep down these are not the cool kids. I always remember that when people hold celebs up to these super high standards and take political and life advice from them. They’re just people. They’re the theatre kid from school and everyone needs to calm down.

#5 You’d be surprised at the bad hygiene and bad teeth on a lot of celebs especially dudes. Also lots of filthy mansions with pets using the floor as pee pad. A lot of cars clothes and houses are borrowed from actual rich people that want proximity to celebrity. I can’t emphasize enough how filthy some of these people are, like no home training.



ETA: the professional athletes I know are OCD clean in both house and hygiene.

#6 I make movies and TV for a living. There are definitely differences between actors and "movie stars." Most actors are just normal every day humans that you wouldnt pick out of a crowd. Quirky as hell usually, and but just people. Movie stars tend to have a very specific charisma and a way about them that sets them apart. For example, my boss (who is a producer and has worked with tons of actors at all levels) went to George Clooney's for a meeting and said that it was hard not to feel starstruck because he made you feel like you had his full attention and you were the only one that mattered when he was speaking to you.

He started by saying, “Not all of it is bad. The industry is overall good, but it’s incredibly insecure.” He explained how the competitive nature of Bollywood makes actors and actresses constantly insecure—not just about their roles, but their appearance and even their personalities. He revealed some eyebrow-raising moments, like when junior artists (background actors) look too good. “If a junior artist looks better than an actor, they’ll ask the director to change them,” he shared.

#7 People really need to stop pretending like celebrities are the personas they portray on red carpets, in interviews etc. Most of the actors I’ve worked with are noticeably different from how they behave in the public sphere, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s normal to not want to share every part of yourself with the public. A lot of them are a lot more weird, introverted etc. than you would think based on their public appearances. I just hate when people see videos of their fave celeb and think they know them cause they were kooky on an episode of hot ones. The truth is they’re still usually playing a version of themselves.

#8 I work in TV and I would just say in general that there is usually not any relationship between the character a person plays and how they actually are in real life. Sure, sometimes you get a writer-actor who is writing themselves, or maybe a really famous person who has a lot of control over the script, but that’s not common. In general, they are their own distinct personalities who get a script written by a completely different set of humans. I know it’s easy to feel like you know them, or understand their relationship with their castmates, but you just don’t. They are strangers you do not know.

#9 Worked for one very long day on Batman Vs Superman. In between takes my friend and I had a few minutes to talk with Zach Snyder, thanking him for the invite to come be in the film (he’d called in to the sports radio station he was listening to locally while in town and offered extra roles to people at the station…I’m just the lucky friend of one). Wasn’t like we knew the guy or anything but for a few minutes we were just chopping it up with another guy about current sports…right after walking by the goddamned Batcave set!



In hindsight we both felt like maybe it wasn’t so acceptable for a couple of extras to just grab the director of a big budget movie during a night shoot and just attempt to chit chat with the guy but he never made us feel like we were out of line or bugging him. He seemed genuinely happy we’d taken him up on the offer…and I even made it in the movie for like 1.2 seconds.

He even recalled seeing a big-name actress demand the removal of a background dancer. “She felt the dancer was looking prettier than her. The dancer had to leave the set because of it,” he added. It doesn’t stop there. Wardrobe choices also come under scrutiny. “If they think someone else’s outfit is outshining theirs, they’ll make sure it gets changed,” he said.

#10 The Cyrus family is a lot more normal than people think. I won’t go into detail of how I know (out of respect for the family member, a sibling of Miley), but the media really seemed to completely f**k Miley over the years. They are about as down to earth and normal as you could get. They each have their quirks but they aren’t the deranged, unstable chaotic family some think they are. Never have been.

#11 Used to be neighbors with a lot of actresses singers etc (and the regional manager of Dole of all things), and to be honest while I have funny small anecdotes, I think these fit your question the best:



1. A surprising amount of gorgeous (not that it matters) and famous women were with trash men, or divorced in a very messy way. I guess it’s not unexpected, but like… idk man, I didn’t think I’d see so many millionaire talented women supporting their stay at home husbands who just left them for a 20 year old. That “I can’t make you a man” scene from Crazy Rich Asians rang particularly true to me, considering.



2. Despite their kids never having to work a day in their lives, a lot of them were very anxious parents. Kids having to take a million special classes, weight and exercise regimes in elementary school, continuous psychiatric help throughout their lives from toddlerhood, etc. Like a lot of micromanaged kids but the parents often didn’t seem mean, just very very worried. I would’ve thought they’d have cared less since the kids are auto-semi-famous and obviously rich.



3. No matter how rich, most of them still have things they refuse their kids. One Uber-famous singer’s son kept stealing my Lego men! His mother stopped buying them for him since he kept losing them. I will never stop being bitter.

#12 A lot of them are *so* insecure. There’s one actor I worked with that is ADORED throughout their very fervent fandom. I met them at a season launch party, and while the party was ongoing this one actor was schmoozing and gregarious and putting on the charisma. As soon as the party ended, he dropped the big smile and kept voicing complaint after complaint to his entourage. He kept trying to smell his own breath and was deeply concerned the garlic in the Caesar salad he had eaten was giving him bad breath, so he started breathing in the faces of all the folks in his entourage and asking everyone if his breath smelled okay. Meanwhile everyone in his entourage were on the phones looking for the next spot to hit up because the actor kept complaining that the party sucked and he didn’t have any fun and that he wanted to actually do something worthwhile with his night. His whole attitude struck me as whiny, self conscious, and negative, and from the way he was interacting with his crew of yes men and women, it was clear he thirsted for and fed off their validation. It just felt desperate and so off-putting imo. I was invited to come along to the next location with them to hit up another party and I declined because the vibes were so off. My take away was “none of y’all are going to have fun no matter where you go because your attitudes are wack”.





When I’ve talked to people who are in the fandom for the show, I see them get goo goo eyed talking about the ~dreamy~ cast and how charismatic and adorable they are when they’ve met them at cons. I just shrug and say nothing while remembering Mr. Charisma breathing his garlic breath in everyone’s face and asking if it smelled okay.

The assistant director also shared a funny detail about how some male stars deal with their height. “There are big stars who are shorter, and during close-ups, they’ll stand on stools next to the heroine to look taller,” he said with a laugh. He reminded us that the actors we see on screen aren’t always as polished as they appear. “Without makeup, their skin isn’t all that bright, and they’re just like regular people,” he said.

#13 I worked at a large celebrity PR agency in New York City. I feel like it could go either way - you have someone who is really great and grounded or you have someone who is a complete nightmare and disaster. I had 12 celebrity clients I had to juggle. Some of these clients ranged from an A-list Stranger Things actor to a talk show host and I learned a lot about the industry and how these people literally wear masks and know exactly how to display themselves on camera so people just eat it up. They know EXACTLY what to say and do to come off as their public persona. I know this is all known info but it's wild to really see it happen in real time. But, one celebrity, in particular, was a literal nightmare. One of the most insufferable women I have ever met. People in the United States LOVE her. Basically America's sweetheart. She would not make eye contact with me, would not speak to me, and spoke to her assistant in front of me directly about what she wanted to communicate with me while I was RIGHT IN THE ROOM. One of my old clients has a heroin problem and if anyone from his fanbase found out he would be DONE FOR. Just anything involved with a celebrity eventually turns sour, messy, unhealthy, toxic, and FAKE. I left the job within a couple of months because the industry is dark and really produces many nasty people. Bad vibes all around - even the nice interactions with celebrities didn't even prove to be a silver lining. Don't work with celebrities.

#14 Owen Wilson is one of the most introverted people I’ve ever met. Turns it ON for the camera and then goes to his chair and totally keeps to himself. Not rude by any stretch, but just very very introverted and quiet.

#15 I’ll echo what everyone else said- most of them are insanely small (short, thin, large heads), extremely insecure, and weirdly socially inept. It’s like being “on” all the time has made them incapable of acting like regular, relaxed people. I can’t really explain it. Other observations:



1.) Most celebrities are cheap as f**k. They get things comped so often, they eventually just expect it. Clothes, meals, hotel rooms…you name it, they probably aren’t actually paying for it. And when they do, they tip poorly or not at all



2.) They almost never eat at parties and events. My theory is that they are too insecure around each other to ever relax enough to have a full meal. If they do eat, they are literally picking at their food



3.) Most are…dumb. I don’t know how else to say it. You’d think people who spend so much time traveling the world and experiencing the finer things in life would, you know, LEARN along the way but they don’t. I’ve known several who couldn’t do basic math. And others who have never read anything that wasn’t a script or casting call.

And it’s not just looks. Intelligence isn’t always part of the package either. “Some actors need a lot of help with speech and interviews,” he said. He also noted how they sometimes change the topic or throw tantrums to deflect attention when things get tricky. He went on to share how the competition isn’t limited to just the big stars—it trickles down to every level of the industry. “From junior artists to makeup artists, everyone’s trying to prove they’re the best. It creates this environment where even the smallest details become a battle for attention,” he explained.

#16 Lee Pace is f*****g beautiful in real life. Like jaw dropping, head turning, drop dead gorgeous.



Lee Pace, if you're reading this, I apologise for gasping loudly and rudely staring at you that spring a couple of years ago. I'm truly sorry but I couldn't help it because you really stood out (doesn't help you're so tall too) 😭.

#17 So I worked in TV for 12 years. What most people are saying here is right... That most actors are nerdy weirdos who just happen to do a job that gets them recognized by the public.



But I'll add, in my experience, most actors are pretty nice in spite of this. Like they can be dramatic and difficult to direct when they don't understand the script. But on a human level, MOST actors are nice.



Now, having said that's... There's always at least one diva on a show, and it's almost always some B-C lister. Someone who is rude to crew, to other actors, and whom most people just hate.



But then once in a while there is a reason. For instance January Jones is very private and didn't interact with crew,m much, but she also literally had a stalker who kept sneaking onto the lot. We had an actual code phrase in place to say on the phone if this one guy ever showed up, that's how bad it was. So even if you hear that an actor is kinda weird, you might not understand the reasons why.

#18 The B/C listers are the worst to work with. The entourages/family are even worse than the B/C listers. No one is as wealthy as they seem.

Another interesting tidbit he revealed was how much work goes into creating the “perfect” scenes. “Sometimes, a scene that looks effortless on screen takes an entire day to shoot because someone isn’t satisfied with their angle or lighting. It’s all about perfection, even if it means exhausting the entire crew,” he said.

#19 I bartended in NYC for years, mostly in pretty humble, unpretentious bars (nothing I'd really classify as a dive). One bar in the East Village would get celebrity customers pretty often, probably because of its location and because it is a dark little place that would allow someone to go under the radar.



The most striking thing to me was how goddamn awkward they tended to be. Like they seemed so unsure of how to speak normally to a non-famous person. Often I wouldn't even recognize them as a celebrity until I interacted with them. They'd behave so awkwardly that I'd carefully look at the name on their card to find out who they were, and only then would the penny drop (or after some discreet googling).



I can understand why they're like this, btw. It's just funny how un-smooth many of these people act when they have such a cool public persona.

#20 Dated someone who was barely c-list. Had been a TV personality since he was 15. He had zero accountability, all of his “friends” were financial benefactors or ultra wealthy. It was hard to be around someone who didn’t understand that buying my expensive gifts didn’t gloss over our issues.



Truthfully, I feel bad for him. Even as little known as he was, we couldn’t go anywhere without being interrupted. Within weeks of our breakups, a few of his best friends were shooting their shot.

#21 One of my husband's best friends worked for Tommy Lee Jones on his cattle/polo ranch near San Saba. As I understand it Jones is known in Hollywood for being a bit of a jerk. Friend has said that TLJ is very reserved and private, and honestly pretty socially awkward. He doesn't like to talk about himself at all but will happily discuss cattle breeds or what kind of polo saddle is best. His opinion is TLJ's awkwardness is what's given him his reputation.



My parents used to work for one of the companies that supplies Super Bowl memorabilia and they got to meet Gisele Bundchen this way. She brought her kids to the booth where they were working before the game started so they could pick something out. The company's rep tried to give them everything but she insisted on paying. My dad said she was very sweet and soft-spoken until a reporter caught up to her and started grilling her about Tom Brady. Her security was trying to get him to leave without putting hands on him and he was being rude. She flipped a switch and yelled at him that Brady was just one person on an entire team, that he worked very hard, and they needed to stop expecting him to do everything. As soon as the security team hauled the reporter off she went back to sweet and kind person. My dad said it was like Jekyll and Hyde.

#22 They REALLY look like that. From Victoria Secret Supermodels, A list actors, Grammy winning musicians- they truly look that good. And yeah definitely had to catch my breathe once or twice.

#23 I went to college with a few nepo babies. Behavior ranged from typical wealthy apathy/cluelessness to actively trying to buy off people to keep their secrets. The one with the most famous parent was the most low key and very kind.

Ultimately, he believes it’s all part of the game. “At the end of the day, they’re human too. They have their flaws, but it doesn’t mean the industry is all bad. It’s just a highly competitive space,” he concluded.

#24 Will.i.am (black-eyed peas) is an extremely genuine person, wholesome, thoughtful, caring and full of empathy. He doesn't have a mind for business really, the people advising him lead him down the wrong path ethically. Personality he is like a step below Bob Ross, Keanu, Steve Irwin etc; not quite as wholesome but he's up there.

#25 Many of them have really different natural voices to what you hear on camera. Reeeeaaally different.

#26 I’ve worked in Nashville, primarily in the music industry, since I was 18. I’ve done everything from being a runner that just gets coffee and does dry cleaning for the talent, to being a hired gun that plays on a record (SMALL record). But, I have the benefit of having worked with big names in country and rock music. I can only speak for who I’ve worked with so here’s the skinny on all of em…Jack White is taller in person than you would think and is very down to earth. Loved spending time with him. Same with Jelly Roll. Looks can be deceiving but he was a surprisingly intelligent fella that even invited me to golf with him…on a course I used to work at lol. Probably the biggest name I ever worked for was Garth brooks, and honestly I was really working for a member of his band who’s daughter I went to high school with, and Garth just happened to be there. I swear to God…he is the weirdest man I’ve ever met. While he was kind and hospitable…it seemed like everything he did was an act. Like he had imposter syndrome but didn’t want anyone to know. I still want to know where the bodies are, Garth. Keep it high n’ tight, mommy.

Which of these behind-the-scenes revelations surprised you the most? Do you have a favorite Bollywood/Hollywood moment that now feels different in hindsight?

#27 Not me but a friend of mine worked on the set of Queen Charlotte (the Bridgerton series on Netflix). Had nothing but great things to say about the cast. She especially loved India (the lead actress). India was only about 20 I think while filming but she said she was so professional, kind, hardworking, and just an overall joy. My friend is in her late 20s. She said the thing she found super funny was that several of the male extras had the biggest crush on India and it was like she was oblivious to it lols. She was probably just so focused on her work and it was a lot of pressure leading a multimillion dollar production but I just found that funny. Stars…they can be clueless just like us.

#28 1) They will pretend in interviews that they looooove the crew and hanging with everyone on set but that's almost never true/very rare. Actors only hang with other actors, at best the director and hair and make up, their favourite crew members because their job revolve around making them look good. Also we wouldn't want them, cause if you hang out with an actor you will probably end up taking care of them (eg. Calling a cab) even on a night off.

2) They are VERY insecure

3) Kiss and intimate scenes (I know you want to know): it is true that it's not a romantic setting and while some actors will switch on/off like that, others will joke around in a flirtatious way with their partner during the whole shoot and that's ffff weird knowing they have a wife/husband at home. They do.

#29 You know how you meet a really, really stupid person and they somehow end up incredibly smart about one specific thing? That’s how I would describe a lot of actors. Since they don’t have in-depth education but were educated on sets or part-time tutors, they just come off as… kind of simple. This is a huge generalization, but I never really got the feeling that a lot of them were “intellectuals” if you know what I mean.



That being said, I met a few actors who were genuinely charismatic and appreciative of BG and crew. I remember Sacha Baron Cohen was that kind of guy. He was genuinely very nice and pleasant, much like Mark Rylance.

#30 Was close friends with one of Ewan Mcgregor’s kids in high school and Ewan is the loveliest man ever. So sweet, down to earth, & engaging. I remember being intimidated the first time I went to her house and both of her parents couldn’t have been any nicer!!!

#31 Not me, but a close friend of mine was a nanny for a celebrity - she told me that the celebrity woman was very lonely and didnt feel she could trust anyone. Once she trusted the nanny enough - she actually hired another nanny to take care of her kids and kept my friend as a "nanny" but really just to keep her around as a friend. Very sad.

#32 Just because they worked with other celebs doesn't necessarily mean they were friends with those people.



I have one friend who is very famous in his niche section of media. I've been asked "what does he say about ____/ what does he say ____ is really like" meaning other famous people he's worked with for many years. I have to tell people that he doesn't actually talk about those people... at all. He's mentioned a couple of his coworkers who he's close to, but most of them never come up in conversation and he's not friends with all of them.



No one really expects us norms to be besties with people we worked with years ago, but we often assume celebs are BFFs with their costars and often they just aren't. There may be no feud, no bad blood, but they just aren't friends.

#33 They're usually much shorter than you think.

#34 SO MANY of them hide the fact that they smoke cigarettes.

#35 My friend worked with Billy Bob Thornton and said he was a total a*****e (huge surprise, I know) who berated young women because the antique furniture in his dressing room wasn't from the correct period. Literally threw s**t and SCREAMED at people. F**k that guy.

#36 Fat joe is the most gregarious and professional guy. real cool old school new york dude.

#37 Fan mail that gets sent to an agency or management office is immediately thrown in the trash unless specifically directed otherwise.

We once got a letter for a well known, mostly TV, actor that was covered in real lipstick kiss marks. I washed my hands 3 times.

Men send the creepiest fan mail to actresses.

#38 I worked in marketing with a lot of musicians. A lot of them don’t listen to music. Also, the lifestyle of making music, touring, press etc is very disorienting so even though they’re not doing “anything”, it’s hard to wrangle them.

#39 Had lunch with Martin Scorsese while in final auditions for Shutter Island. He’s actually really funny and down to earth, same goes for Kate Winslet. When I was on set with her for Little Children she’d play games and eat snacks with us between shooting.

#40 The worst kind of actor/actress is a hangry actor/actress. Which....a lot of them are most of the time since they are constantly dieting.

#41 I commented this on a different post and it probably won't be a surprise to 99% of people in this sub, but Fox News' Jesse Watters is difficult to work with.



My boss at our marketing firm in California is putting on a 'political' networking event for our followerbase which will include Jesse as the keynote speaker.



Let's just say he's got some very interesting and unusual requests per his contract with us, one of which includes making up a fake award to present to him on a plaque at the event so he feels special I guess. I don't like the guy at all anyways, but this made me dislike him even more. Can't wait to hear what b******t he's going to spew to all of the attendees.

#42 I’ve worked in tv/film for over 20 years. Been an extra, stand-in, PA and a personal assistant twice. Most actors are fine and some suck so hard and some are just sweet gems of kindness. Also as a PA I have many texts that I will never delete because sometimes I need a good laugh. This strike was the last push I needed to get out of the business- it’s very mentally draining and soul sucking.

#43 They are significantly smaller than you think. (Men are shorter and the women are wildly skinny). But idk if that is actually surprising at this point. Here’s two, and I don’t mean to name drop but the interactions were 10/10 so I have to paint them in a good light!



Elizabeth Banks is an absolute sweetheart who takes the time to remember your name and remembers details from conversations you’ve had with her, no matter how short. She’s so quick witted too!



Lance Reddick (RIP) was truly a wonderful individual, and from a professional standpoint - beyond a delight to work with. He’s quiet, and mostly keeps to himself but was such a kind man. We were so lucky to have him on set with us, and were so lucky that he was the main talent of one of our projects. He was so down to earth, and I truly can’t say anything better about him without this sounding fake. He really was a remarkable person.

#44 The only one I have is that I've known Jack Antonoff since before his big come up, and he is genuinely one of the nicest, kindest, most hard-working people in the industry. He is truly a really, really good guy who deserves all of his success.



I don't love every person he's worked with, and I wish he would disconnect from some of the... not as good people, but he really is the best.

#45 Nicole Kidman has the nastiest, most borderline abusive/insane personal (hair?)stylist. My sister finished a PA job under her right before strikes shut everything down and by god the stories she came home with were absolutely nuts. Anything she told me about Nicole Kidman was overshadowed by her.

#46 These people I’m going to talk about are all pretty much dead but wth. In college and right after I worked at a famous sporting event that would attract a bunch of celebrities.



James Garner - a total charmer and had zero airs about him. Joked around a lot but also asked you questions. I think he was not really wealthy because any time people said they liked something he acted in, he’d joke that he should have asked for more money.



Florence Henderson - absolute pro and really easygoing and friendly. I remember someone bonked her on the head with a boom mic or something similar and she didn’t get mad, just rolled her eyes and smiled. Just a delightful person.



Regis Philbin - high strung and rude, complained a lot about things like the cue cards and the weather. One time I spent the morning before the event driving him and George Steinbrenner around in a golf cart on the grounds. People went nuts for Steinbrenner, yelling “mean” things and he just laughed and played along. Really polite with the “please” and “thank you” and took tons of pics with fans. He and Regis got along but I think Reg was jelly of all the attention Steinbrenner got.



Paul Newman - drove him in a golf cart to a shoot on the grounds and he was really quiet and kind of intimidating, not rude but zero small talk. Never cracked a smile but wasn’t being a jerk, just very self contained. It was just me and the camera guy in the room with him and he changed around all the lights and the camera shot before he did his video tribute which was fine, we didn’t make a peep. He complained a little about the teleprompter but I think it was because he didn’t want to wear his glasses for the video. He was in his 70s and small and gray haired but still handsome with those piercing eyes.



David Letterman - had resting cranky face and not interested in small talk but was on time and professional. He cracked a couple jokes at his own expense when he f-ed up a line. Not rude or demanding just did his sh*t and jetted.



D**k Clark - absolute professional and really friendly dude. His wife traveled with him and you could tell he adored her. At one point he asked me about my future plans and gave me the advice to “always be on time” to do something I loved.



I know there were more, I’m going to have to think about it.

#47 A lot of the men are very horny.



I used to talk to this male actor from a Hulu show, and he was always snapping me during his sex parties. But anyways yeah, was always horny. They just have to hide it better. He first started talking to me after I messaged him on insta and told him I was a fan. He dmed me off of a throwaway instagram, and added me on a throwaway snap.

#48 Not celebs but fashion industry people . ARE TRULY EVIL. Trust me any bold faced named designer , whatever you have ever heard about them is def true.

#49 I work in PR and years ago I had to cover a celeb who was famously in recovery for alcoholism on his NY press tour. We did WWHL literally live at night - and he got a drink which should have told me he was off the wagon. But he was fine that night so I was hopeful.



We were supposed to do a round of press interviews first thing the next morning starting at like 7 and he showed up to the first one still so wasted I basically had to cancel half the day. I guess he went back to his hotel and hit the bar and … yeah.



He slept off his hangover in the green room before each interview that I DIDN’T cancel and even at one point made our driver pull over on Park Ave S so he could get out and puke. It was lunchtime and rush hour traffic 😅



I heard he sent flowers to members of his team who had to deal with the debacle - but I never got any 🫤.

#50 I know a lot of people who’ve made it pretty big in the music industry. Most of them are the biggest brown nosing social climbers you’ll ever meet.

#51 I worked as a nanny (in Australia) where a French actress came to work on a small film she was starring in. She might or might not have been the daughter of a late actress who was the inspiration of a very expensive handbag design.



She and her daughter were very sweet and I had to learn alot of French very quickly.

I'll never forget the absurd amount of normalcy she had, along with her daughter.

Such a cool family.

#52 More often than not… movie and TV actors who have a background in theater are WAY more grounded and down to earth than those who don’t.

#53 I’ve known a couple of successful male models (one runway and one print) and a musician who’s band was really popular in another country when he was younger. Their body dysmorphia and concepts of age were really warped in a very sad way that I wasn’t used to seeing in men.



The runway model worked at the same place as me when he was in between bookings and he was a lot more attractive in real life than in his photos. Also, I had no idea how little money they actually make. He said it was better to live in a cheap state with a part time job and fly in for modeling gigs in terms of quality of life.

#54 Close friend of mine works in film/television. They said the rudest actors they worked with so far have been Kiki Palmer and Dove Cameron.

