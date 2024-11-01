Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Add post
Demi Moore Transformed Beyond Recognition In Eerie Behind-The-Scenes Shots From “The Substance”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Demi Moore Transformed Beyond Recognition In Eerie Behind-The-Scenes Shots From "The Substance"

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Demi Moore got into the Halloween spirit by sharing some eerie behind-the-scenes photos from her latest movie, The Substance.

In the body horror film, Demi plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star who takes a black market drug to create a much younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

The Ghost actress’s photos show her wearing a bald cap and prosthetics to make her look like an older woman. In one shot, she’s seen showing her real legs while sporting a latex costume on top. In a separate picture, she’s covered in blood and has a deep wound on her forehead.

Highlights
  • Demi Moore shared some disturbing shots from her body horror film 'The Substance' for Halloween.
  • In 'The Substance', Demi plays a fading Hollywood star using a serum to recreate a youthful version of herself.
  • The critically acclaimed film has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival.

Demi Moore shared behind-the-scenes shots from The Substance for Halloween
Demi Moore Transformed Beyond Recognition In Eerie Behind-The-Scenes Shots From "The Substance"

“Spoiler alert. Been holding onto these gems from @trythesubstance and today feels like an appropriate day to share them. Happy Halloween from Elisabeth Sparkle,” Demi wrote, informing her fans that the critically acclaimed film is now streaming on MUBI.

Released on September 20, The Substance has been a box office success, grossing nearly $53.6 million worldwide, according to Collider.

In the comments section, thousands of fans praised Demi’s powerful performance. One of them wrote, “So good!!! You were fantastic in this film!!”

“Love you!!! Role of a lifetime! GIVE HER HER THE OSCAR!!!” another user exclaimed.

Then, a third commented, “I just watched the movie. The metaphors were on point. Good job! (Not suitable for kids, though).”

In the body horror film, the actress plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood icon who uses a serum to create a youthful version of herself

Demi Moore Transformed Beyond Recognition In Eerie Behind-The-Scenes Shots From "The Substance"

Demi Moore Transformed Beyond Recognition In Eerie Behind-The-Scenes Shots From "The Substance"

The horror film, which currently has a 91% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, won Best Screenplay and received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The New York Times critic Alissa Wilkinson wrote: “That’s what The Substance does best: not just remind us about the absurd standards for female beauty and the destructive power of celebrity, but turn the mirror back on us. The sharpest critique isn’t about bodies, but about the way we’ve trained ourselves to look at those bodies.” 

Calling it “the most fearless and exposed performance” of Demi’s career, The Guardian critic Wendy Ide gave the film a four-star rating, writing, “The Substance not only offers a female perspective on women’s bodies, but also argues that things only start to get properly messy once fertility is a dim memory.”

Demi wore makeup and prosthetics to appear as an older woman

Demi Moore Transformed Beyond Recognition In Eerie Behind-The-Scenes Shots From "The Substance"

“What really struck me was the harsh violence against oneself,” Demi said, reflecting on her experience filming The Substance in a recent interview. “It’s not what’s being done to you, it’s what we do to ourselves. It was a very hard film, very raw; very vulnerable to make.”

In her Instagram stories, the Golden Globe nominee praised a far less disturbing Halloween costume: Kylie Jenner’s take on her character from the 1996 film Striptease.

“Love this!!” the 61-year-old actress wrote, sharing a photo of the reality star channeling FBI secretary-turned-stripper Erin Grant, recreating the movie poster.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Great movie pays homage to Carrie and The Thing if you really think about it

