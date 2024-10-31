ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is famous for bringing out everyone’s flamboyant side, but it can also have a surprisingly dull twist—or at least, it can be portrayed that way. In fact, in Japan, a celebration known as the "Jimi" Halloween festival is dedicated entirely to capturing the everyday, mundane aspects of life.

The Jimi festival, which in Japanese translates to "plain" or "unpretentious," involves dressing up in the most mundane and relatable costumes imaginable that require lots of explanation.

Bored Panda takes a look at 18 costumes that capture everyday situations that we wish we'd thought of.

#1

Person Standing In Line At The Security Checkpoint Of An Airport

Person Standing In Line At The Security Checkpoint Of An Airport

The one situation that's just as full of suspense as an actual Halloween thriller.

    #2

    Person Who Foolishly Ordered Curry Udon While Wearing White Clothes

    Person Who Foolishly Ordered Curry Udon While Wearing White Clothes

    Also known as "A disaster waiting to happen."

    #3

    Part-Time Worker Supporting The Fence At The Front Of A Live Concert

    Part-Time Worker Supporting The Fence At The Front Of A Live Concert

    Hey, at least it must be nice to see a concert and get paid for it?

    #4

    Person Whose Cardigan Got Caught On A Doorknob

    Person Whose Cardigan Got Caught On A Doorknob

    We have all been there once or twice.

    #5

    Guy Who Takes Pride In Never Holding On To Anything On The Subway

    Guy Who Takes Pride In Never Holding On To Anything On The Subway

    Show-off!

    #6

    Man Who Keeps Getting Mistaken For A Store Employee

    Man Who Keeps Getting Mistaken For A Store Employee

    If it wasn't clear enough: leave this man alone!

    #7

    Person Who Was Stingy And Only Paid For The Smallest Plastic Bag

    Person Who Was Stingy And Only Paid For The Smallest Plastic Bag

    This way may be more sustainable. Either way, hopefully, that bag is strong enough to hold all of that.

    #8

    Clothing Store Mannequins That Aren't Very Helpful

    Clothing Store Mannequins That Aren't Very Helpful

    Seriously, how are we supposed to wear that?

    #9

    Students Who Went To The Cafe To Study But Ended Up Spending The Whole Time Reading Manga And Looking At Their Phones

    Students Who Went To The Cafe To Study But Ended Up Spending The Whole Time Reading Manga And Looking At Their Phones

    It all feels completely different with the pressure of an upcoming deadline looming over your head.

    #10

    Student Volunteer At A University's Open Campus Day

    Student Volunteer At A University's Open Campus Day

    This student volunteer looks like they would rather be somewhere else.

    #11

    That One Coworker Who Kindly Fills The Office Humidifier With Water Every Morning

    That One Coworker Who Kindly Fills The Office Humidifier With Water Every Morning

    The unsung hero of the office.

    #12

    Waitress Who Provides A Half-Hearted Service

    Waitress Who Provides A Half-Hearted Service

    There's never enough sass when it comes to Halloween.

    #13

    Actor In An Airline Safety Video

    Actor In An Airline Safety Video

    Those who actually watch the safety videos will recognize this costume.

    #14

    Guy Who Just Got Back From The Swimming Pool

    Guy Who Just Got Back From The Swimming Pool

    Too much chlorine...

    #15

    Makeup Guru Whose Camera Can't Focus On The Product

    Makeup Guru Whose Camera Can't Focus On The Product

    A totally Gen-Z problem.

    #16

    An Old Man Taking A Photo Of The Cup He Used At The Stadium

    An Old Man Taking A Photo Of The Cup He Used At The Stadium

    An extremely niche hobby.

    sh30joy avatar
    Susical
    Susical
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute costume/concept, but he is not "an old man!" lol

    #17

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    If you want to feel like a mayor for a day; you know what to do.

    #18

    Wedding Venue Photographer

    Wedding Venue Photographer

    Not all heroes wear capes.

