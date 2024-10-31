ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is famous for bringing out everyone’s flamboyant side, but it can also have a surprisingly dull twist—or at least, it can be portrayed that way. In fact, in Japan, a celebration known as the "Jimi" Halloween festival is dedicated entirely to capturing the everyday, mundane aspects of life.

The Jimi festival, which in Japanese translates to "plain" or "unpretentious," involves dressing up in the most mundane and relatable costumes imaginable that require lots of explanation.

Bored Panda takes a look at 18 costumes that capture everyday situations that we wish we'd thought of.