'Cause this is thriller, thriller night, and no one's gonna save you from the celebrities about to strike! In spine-tingling Halloween news, the rich and famous have once again upped their game for the spooky season. From iconic 1960s film characters to creepy creatures, some stars went all out, capturing the spotlight with their unforgettable Halloween transformations.

Bored Panda takes a closer look at some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year, including Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Victoria Justice.

#1

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner went as her iconic character, Jenna Rink, from her 2004 romcom13 Going on 30.

jennifer.garner , imdb Report

#2

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey was seemingly inspired by her own name for Halloween this year. The 24-year-old actress went as Halle Berry in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.

Wearing the iconic orange bikini accessorized with the quintessential knife placed in its white belt, Halle perfectly embraced the character of Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson.

hallebailey , MGM Report

#3

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was “serving Mia Wallace realness,” from the 1994 crime movie Pulp Fiction, as she announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday (October 30).

parishilton , imdb Report

#4

Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo served up some sass and satire this Halloween, giving South Park a dose of their own medicine, Bored Panda previously reported.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of posts, featuring herself wearing a fictitious weight-loss drug named “Lizzo.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner went all in, sharing pics of herself wrapped in a faux FDA-approved box, with “diet suppressor” written on the label.

lizzobeeating , lizzobeeating Report

#5

Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, re-creating the couple’s outfits from their date at this year’s US Open.

ABC , Gotham/Getty Images Report

#6

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco went as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter for Halloween this year.

selenagomez , imdb Report

#7

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg went as the original office siren, Roz, from Monsters Inc. this Halloween.

ameliadimz , monstersinc.fandom Report

#8

Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey “presented” herself to her fans as a flamboyant Jessica Rabbit in an Instagram picture she shared on Wednesday (October 30).

The 26-year-old singer stunned in a glittery red gown, purple gloves, and a red wig, embodying the fictional character from the novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit? and its film adaptation.

chloebailey , disney.fandom Report

#9

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang dressed up as a moisture-absorbing packet of silica gel.

bartschland , chemicals Report

#10

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Ice Spice radiated as Leeloo from the 1997 film The Fifth Element, directed by Luc Besson. The 24-year-old singer sported the over-the-top outfit made famous by Milla Jovovich.

icespice , imdb Report

#11

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice went as a Tim Burton character this Halloween. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (October 28), the Nickelodeon star shared a carousel showcasing her take on Coraline.

“The name’s Coraline, Coraline Jones,” Victoria captioned.

victoriajustice , LAIKA Studios Report

#12

Alix Earle

Alix Earle

Alix Earle spooked in her Cheshire Cat costume from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (October 27), the 23-year-old influencer shared pictures of her impressive Halloween look.

She captioned the post: “As the Cheshire Cat once said … ‘we’re all mad here’.”

alix_earle , disney.fandom Report

#13

M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan threw an epic Halloween party in Philadelphia, USA, on Saturday (October 26), The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (October 27).

The 54-year-old The Sixth Sense director dressed as the Joker for his “Shyamaween” bash, as per The Mail.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images , ShortClips Report

#14

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson channeled The Queen of the Night for Halloween this year, a persona made famous by Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard and her song of the same name.

iamjhud , imdb Report

#15

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner turned heads in a The Matrix inspired costume. Taking to her Instagram page on October 27, the 28-year-old shared photographs of herself flaunting an all-black latex ensemble paired with a leather coat and black sunnies.

She captioned her pictures: “Red or blue pill,” as a nod to the 1990s cult classic sci-fi movie.

sophiet , imdb Report

#16

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion shared an impressive cosplay take on the 2018 anime action series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind for Halloween this year.

theestallion , dc.fandom Report

#17

Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jonathan Scott, dressed up for Halloween but didn’t go the traditional route, opting out of a couple’s costume this year.

While Jonathan dressed up as Wolverine, Zooey chose a niche theme, dressing up as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Angie Katsanevas, depicting a Mormon churning milk in one of the reality TV series episodes.

zooeydeschanel , angiekatsanevas Report

#18

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin dressed up as what many claim is his doppelgänger. For Halloween, the Home Alone star embodied Joe Burrow, the NFL quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

culkamania , joeyb_9 Report

#19

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz

nicolaannepeltzbeckham , Christiano Oliveira Report

#20

G-Eazy

G-Eazy

g_eazy , harrypotter Report

#21

Ava Max

Ava Max

avamax , disney.fandom Report

#22

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

lucyhale , imdb Report

#23

Halle Berry

Halle Berry

halleberry Report

#24

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner stunned in not one, but two looks from the 1969 sci-fi comedy Barbarella. The 27-year-old socialite embraced Jane Fonda’s astronaut heroine.

In one look, Kylie donned a gleaming chest plate over a white gown that was torn at the midriff to reveal splashes of blood. 

For the second part of her costume, the mom-of-two transformed into a feline figure, draped in a plush fur coat with an oversized, dramatic tail.

kyliejenner , imdb Report

#25

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway took to her Instagram on October 25 to share a carousel that included her Halloween look, which was a spooky take on the Statue of Liberty.

To create this look, a fusion between the emblematic monument and a ghost, the 41-year-old actress wore a platinum blonde wig, white face makeup, black paint around her eyes, and dark red lipstick.

annehathaway , Sarah Photography Report

#26

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga released the highly anticipated music video for Disease on Tuesday (October 29), which is the newest single from LG7—her forthcoming seventh studio album. 

Just in time for Halloween, she showcased a twisted fashion fantasy that was equal parts glamorous and grotesque, Cosmopolitan reported on Tuesday.

Lady Gaga Report

