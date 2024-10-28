Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into “Real Jobs” Amid Credit Card Debt
News, Work & Money

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into “Real Jobs” Amid Credit Card Debt

Open list comments 13
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

13

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencers opened up about their career struggles, with some forced to juggle traditional jobs to fund their professional social media life. Despite glamorous online personas, young content creators like Chloe Barbour and Zay Jeffrar revealed their financial hardship and even going into credit card debt. Meanwhile, high-earning influencers like Alix Earle remain outliers.

Highlights
  • Aspiring influencers struggle with financial hardship and credit card debt.
  • Chloe Barbour reveals hidden struggles behind a glamorous online persona.
  • Zay Jeffrar juggles jobs and studies while pursuing modeling dreams.
  • Van Phan supports ethical treatment of models after facing challenges.
  • Top influencers like Alix Earle earn up to $70,000 per sponsored post.

Chloe Barbour, a 21-year-old aspiring influencer, has built up her Instagram feed to consist of lavish tropical vacations, trendy outfits, and luxury vehicles

In reality, Chloe reportedly works as a direct support professional at Optimae Life Services in Ames, Iowa, USA where she makes $16 an hour for 80 hours a week just to make ends meet.

She told The Daily Mail on Sunday (27 October): “I’ve reached burnout a few times, and have had to take months off at a time to focus on my mental health.”

Influencers opened up about their career struggles, with some forced to juggle traditional jobs to fund their social media life

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: iamlakeashaj

Chloe was reportedly disillusioned by the influencer lifestyle and had to take a 9-to-5 job in mental health to stay afloat.

She explained: “Yes, I get to go do all these fun modeling things, but they don’t realize that I can’t pay my utility bill the next week because I want to go to this opportunity.

“Or I can’t go out with my friends to dinner, because my money is going all to something that’s not paying me out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: chloe.mae.barbour

Chloe further opened up about a recent financial setback that occurred as a result of a canceled New York shoot.

The photoshoot organizer attempted to bribe other male models or older, wealthy men with the promise of sexual encounters with the female models, the micro-influencer claimed.

She recalled: “Had the photographer of the shoot not sounded the whistle to the models, we would have never known.”

Despite glamorous online personas, young content creators like Chloe Barbour and Zay Jeffrar revealed their financial hardship 

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: chloe.mae.barbour

Now, Chloe is left with a $400 non-refundable ticket to New York City and is scrambling to find new opportunities in the city to make up for it, as per The Mail.

Zay Jeffrar, a 19-year-old aspiring influencer has been juggling work as a health aide and full-time studies while pursuing his dreams of a modeling career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: iamlakeashaj

He told The Mail: “I live three different lives, it’s exhausting, but I refuse to let my dream die.”

Zay reportedly landed a runway show at New York Fashion Week. However, he said he couldn’t afford to not get cast as he lives paycheck to paycheck.

Some influencers have even gone into credit card debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: van_phann

He explained: “I’ll travel to a casting call, wait for hours, only for my name not to get called. It’s a huge risk for me because, during that time, I could be making money.

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: van_phann

“The last audition I went to that I didn’t get, I had to miss work. Sometimes, I’ll come back from a casting for an unpaid gig and I’ll be late to class – a class that I’m paying for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Mail, Zay previously landed brand deals with well-known companies, only to get paid in clothes and products. 

He admitted: “Bigger names get paid. I’m not a big name yet. I’ll get featured on the company’s Instagram for the collaboration or I’ll receive some products, but that’s the most I’ve been “paid.”‘

Zay Jeffrar, a 19-year-old aspiring influencer, has been juggling work while pursuing his dreams of a modeling career

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Image credits: zayjeffrar

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakeasha Jackson is another micro-influencer who shared what it was like to work as a financial advisor and coach to support her acting and modeling dreams.

Amid exhaustion and facing homelessness due to last-minute cancellations from fellow models during the New York Fashion Week, the 28-year-old told The Mail:  “This nightmare has not and will not halt my dreams and aspirations.”

Meanwhile, top influencers like Alix Earle can make up to $70,000 per sponsored post. However, this level of earnings is rare, as nearly half of creators earned under $15,000 in 2023.

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: zayjeffrar

The average salary of a TikTok influencer is reportedly $131,874 – far more than the average salary for an American in 2024, which is $63,795, as per The Mail.

Model and influencer Van Phan, co-founder of Luxe Modeling Agency, has consequently turned her challenging experiences into a mission for the ethical treatment of models.

She now offers shelter in her apartment during fashion week to support fellow micro-influencers.

Image credits: alix_earle

Despite setbacks, Van’s career has grown, allowing her to leave her full-time job and pursue content creation full-time.

She told The Mail: “When things work out, it’s an adrenaline rush you get that nothing can compare.

“It makes all your hard work and rejection worth it, and I’ve carried myself through all the negativities to make it.”

“Many try, most fail,” a reader commented

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into "Real Jobs" Amid Credit Card Debt

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

13
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

13

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
chickenorfish avatar
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m all for people following their dreams but the dreams of an influencer sound very shallow and lonely to me. It’s no wonder there are so many mental health issues and unnecessary deaths in that world

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the same as all those waitresses in LA, waiting for their big break in acting. It just rarely happens.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
chickenorfish avatar
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m all for people following their dreams but the dreams of an influencer sound very shallow and lonely to me. It’s no wonder there are so many mental health issues and unnecessary deaths in that world

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the same as all those waitresses in LA, waiting for their big break in acting. It just rarely happens.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda