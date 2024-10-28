Aspiring Influencers Who Dreamed Of Being Famous Forced Into “Real Jobs” Amid Credit Card Debt

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencers opened up about their career struggles, with some forced to juggle traditional jobs to fund their professional social media life. Despite glamorous online personas, young content creators like Chloe Barbour and Zay Jeffrar revealed their financial hardship and even going into credit card debt. Meanwhile, high-earning influencers like Alix Earle remain outliers.

Chloe Barbour, a 21-year-old aspiring influencer, has built up her Instagram feed to consist of lavish tropical vacations, trendy outfits, and luxury vehicles.

In reality, Chloe reportedly works as a direct support professional at Optimae Life Services in Ames, Iowa, USA where she makes $16 an hour for 80 hours a week just to make ends meet.

She told The Daily Mail on Sunday (27 October): “I’ve reached burnout a few times, and have had to take months off at a time to focus on my mental health.”

Chloe was reportedly disillusioned by the influencer lifestyle and had to take a 9-to-5 job in mental health to stay afloat.

She explained: “Yes, I get to go do all these fun modeling things, but they don’t realize that I can’t pay my utility bill the next week because I want to go to this opportunity.

“Or I can’t go out with my friends to dinner, because my money is going all to something that’s not paying me out.”

Chloe further opened up about a recent financial setback that occurred as a result of a canceled New York shoot.

The photoshoot organizer attempted to bribe other male models or older, wealthy men with the promise of sexual encounters with the female models, the micro-influencer claimed.

She recalled: “Had the photographer of the shoot not sounded the whistle to the models, we would have never known.”

Despite glamorous online personas, young content creators like Chloe Barbour and Zay Jeffrar revealed their financial hardship

Now, Chloe is left with a $400 non-refundable ticket to New York City and is scrambling to find new opportunities in the city to make up for it, as per The Mail.

Zay Jeffrar, a 19-year-old aspiring influencer has been juggling work as a health aide and full-time studies while pursuing his dreams of a modeling career.

He told The Mail: “I live three different lives, it’s exhausting, but I refuse to let my dream die.”

Zay reportedly landed a runway show at New York Fashion Week. However, he said he couldn’t afford to not get cast as he lives paycheck to paycheck.

Some influencers have even gone into credit card debt

He explained: “I’ll travel to a casting call, wait for hours, only for my name not to get called. It’s a huge risk for me because, during that time, I could be making money.

“The last audition I went to that I didn’t get, I had to miss work. Sometimes, I’ll come back from a casting for an unpaid gig and I’ll be late to class – a class that I’m paying for.”

According to The Mail, Zay previously landed brand deals with well-known companies, only to get paid in clothes and products.

He admitted: “Bigger names get paid. I’m not a big name yet. I’ll get featured on the company’s Instagram for the collaboration or I’ll receive some products, but that’s the most I’ve been “paid.”‘

Zay Jeffrar, a 19-year-old aspiring influencer, has been juggling work while pursuing his dreams of a modeling career

Lakeasha Jackson is another micro-influencer who shared what it was like to work as a financial advisor and coach to support her acting and modeling dreams.

Amid exhaustion and facing homelessness due to last-minute cancellations from fellow models during the New York Fashion Week, the 28-year-old told The Mail: “This nightmare has not and will not halt my dreams and aspirations.”

Meanwhile, top influencers like Alix Earle can make up to $70,000 per sponsored post. However, this level of earnings is rare, as nearly half of creators earned under $15,000 in 2023.

The average salary of a TikTok influencer is reportedly $131,874 – far more than the average salary for an American in 2024, which is $63,795, as per The Mail.

Model and influencer Van Phan, co-founder of Luxe Modeling Agency, has consequently turned her challenging experiences into a mission for the ethical treatment of models.

She now offers shelter in her apartment during fashion week to support fellow micro-influencers.

Despite setbacks, Van’s career has grown, allowing her to leave her full-time job and pursue content creation full-time.

She told The Mail: “When things work out, it’s an adrenaline rush you get that nothing can compare.

“It makes all your hard work and rejection worth it, and I’ve carried myself through all the negativities to make it.”

“Many try, most fail,” a reader commented

