Is Alix Earle’s Net Worth Really $20 Million? Here’s What We Found

24-year-old Alix Earle stunned fans with her meteoric rise to fame in the summer of 2022. It all started when she posted “Get Ready with Me” videos online, quickly amassing 7.5 million TikTok followers and 4.4 million on Instagram.

Once a typical college student, Alix became popular thanks to her explosive social media presence. She capitalized on that fame through collaborations with major brands like Poppi and Frame, and expanded into new ventures like modeling and podcasting.

Alix Earle’s Net Worth in 2025

Alix Earle’s net worth is reportedly $20 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That figure is a sharp climb from $6 million in 2023 and $8 million in 2024.

Her earnings come from various sources, including paid social media content, major brand partnerships, investment ventures, and public appearances.

Share icon Image credits: Brian Friedman/Penske Media/Getty Images

Income Sources

Alix Earle earns money from multiple streams, with content creation still at the center of her business empire. As her fan base has grown, so has her reach across industries like advertising, media, and fashion.

Sponsored Posts

Alix reportedly earns $450,000 per sponsored Instagram story, according to the New York Times, citing Article 41 co-founder Vickie Segar, who worked with her on brand deals.

Though she posts frequently, Alix focuses on authenticity and polish. Her most viral videos involve personal storytelling, which helps her connect with viewers. She also prioritizes partnerships that align with her lifestyle, especially in beauty and fashion.

@alixearle ARE YOU KIDDING ME!??? ahhhhh link in bio to get yours 😭🥺🫶🏼 @FRAME BRAND ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Ads

Beyond social media, Alix appears in commercials. She landed ads for Poppi and Carl’s Jr. during the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that these high-profile spots typically pay celebrities between $3 million and $5 million.

Podcast

In 2023, Alix launched a podcast, “Hot Mess with Alix Earle,” where she opened up about life, family, and relationships. The show was a hit.

Slate confirmed it briefly topped Spotify’s charts, surpassing “The Joe Rogan Experience.” She later paused the podcast after the Unwell Network dropped the show.

Modeling

Alix added modeling to her résumé in 2024. People reports that she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s first digital swimsuit issue and starred in a 2025 feature.

ZipRecruiter lists hourly model rates for the magazine as high as $142.55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

Investments

Since 2024, Alix has invested in the prebiotic soda brand Poppi. In a TikTok video, she explained that she was impressed with both the taste and the brand’s culture.

She’s also a backer of SipMARGS, a canned cocktail brand. Forbes reported that she joined a $3 million funding round, citing her love for the product’s flavor and clean ingredients.

Dancing with the Stars

Alix is set to appear on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which will premiere in fall 2025. She’s a longtime show fan, and Parade notes that cast members earn $125,000 plus weekly bonuses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Viral Breakout and Online Growth

Alix Earle’s rise began while pursuing a business degree at the University of Miami. She started casually sharing videos of her daily routines, and her content gained traction far faster than expected.

Social Media Debut

Alix launched her TikTok in 2020 at the age of 19. She initially filmed makeup tutorials but saw major growth after opening up about her skincare struggles.

One standout post, in which she transformed from an acne-covered face to a full glam look, went viral and earned over a million views, even though she still had only 150,000 followers per TikTok video.

That moment marked a shift. Her honest, unfiltered content resonated with audiences. Alix began sharing more about her acne and her experiences with anxiety and panic attacks. Despite her rapid fame, fans connected deeply with her openness.

Share icon Image credits: @alix_earle

Growing Her Fame

Alix built a following by regularly creating candid content about makeup and skincare that resonated with young women. People especially fell in love with her “Get Ready with Me” (GRWM) videos, which showcased her morning makeup routine.

Any products featured in her content quickly sold out. According to Elle, people began calling it the Alix Earle Effect. Whether it was lip liners, clothing, or tanning drops, each product she used became a trend. This led to her focusing on sponsored brands as her fame grew. Some of her early sponsors included Tarte Cosmetics, American Eagle, and Airbnb.

She made it big primarily on TikTok, but many of her fans also started following her on Instagram. Her TikTok videos typically get over 1 million views, and her Instagram posts get over 100,000 likes each.

Major Milestones

Alix’s growth is insanely impressive. Business Insider shared that she gained nearly 2 million new TikTok followers in only a month in 2022.

She graduated from the University of Miami in 2023. By November of that year, according to People, she had over 6 million followers.

Her account has only continued to grow, causing her to sit at 7.5 million followers today.

Family Background and Financial Influence

While Alix built up her online fame independently, she comes from a wealthy family. Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, owns a New Jersey construction company with $337.4 million in revenue, according to ZoomInfo.

Her mother, Alisa Earle, works with many charities, including the C.H.A.S.E for Life Foundation, and has an active TikTok following.

Her parents got divorced in 2013, several years after the public learned about her dad having an affair. His affair partner, Ashley Dupré, was also linked to a scandal with Eliot Spitzer, the former governor of New York.

Thomas Earle and Ashley Dupré got married shortly after the divorce, so Dupré is now Alix Earle’s stepmother. Alix also has a younger sister named Ashtin Earle and three half-siblings from her dad’s second marriage.

Finding Support in Family

Alix has spoken about how complicated the affair was during her childhood, but today she remains close with her entire family. Her sister, Ashtin, two and a half years younger, told Elite Daily that they’ve grown closer since Alix’s rise to fame.

With more adult challenges now in play, Alix often turns to her sister for advice.

Having a family experienced in business and media has helped. Alix has credited her stepmother with offering guidance on handling public criticism (via People).

Share icon Image credits: @ashtin

Romantic Life

Early in her influencer career, Alix Earle dated MLB player Tyler Wade for a few months. She later revealed in a TikTok video that the relationship ended because he wasn’t very supportive.

She’s in a long-term relationship with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios today.

Berrios, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, joined the Houston Texans in 2025. The couple has been together for over two years. Although Alix hinted at having an “NFL Man” in March 2023, they didn’t confirm the relationship until that November.

Berrios’s estimated net worth is $7 million. According to Sportrac, he currently earns a $1.3 million base salary with a $300,000 signing bonus. He also invests in startups like Betr and ARENA (per Tracxn).

Share icon Image credits: @alix_earle

Luxury Lifestyle and Real Estate

With a multimillion-dollar net worth, Alix Earle embraces a luxurious lifestyle, from her upscale living spaces to her designer wardrobe.

Home

Before moving in with Braxton Berrios, Alix shared a high-end Miami apartment with a friend. She gave fans a tour on TikTok, and some viewers estimated the rent at over $10,000 a month.

In April 2025, she took the next step by moving in with Braxton. According to Realtor.com, his Miami home is valued at $2.7 million.

@alixearle Life update & more details abt the move in this weeks vlog ♥️ ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Travel

Alix travels frequently for work and leisure and rarely flies commercial. Amalfi Jets notes that she uses their private jet services, which start at $3,500 per hour (per Amalfi’s pricing breakdown).

She documents many trips online, including a three-week European getaway with Braxton and a Coachella trip via private jet.

She’s also shared that she flies JSX, a semi-private service that caters to on-the-go professionals.

Designer Brands

Naturally, Alix’s wardrobe reflects her earnings.

She posted on TikTok showing off designer accessories as she prepared for a Louis Vuitton event. In another video, she tried on Chanel looks. Her fans also frequently share outfit breakdowns on StarStyle, a site that tracks celebrity fashion.

FAQ

How old is Alex Earl?

She was born in New Jersey on December 16, 2000, and is 24 years old at the time of this piece’s publication.