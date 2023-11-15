Moms Slam Influencer As She Shares Glamorous Outfit She’d Wear For A School Pickup

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, beauty influencer Alix Earle posted a Get Ready With Me TikTok video, and moms’ algorithm has never been the same since.

On October 15, the 22-year-old University Of Miami graduate took to her TikTok page to upload a video, which has now been viewed 4.9 million times, where she proposed different choices of outfits to her 6.1 million followers.

In the segment, which the influencer has captioned: “I already have b00b sweat stains”, Alix was styling the clothes she was planning on wearing to a Miami Dolphins game.

The social media star’s boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, plays wide receiver for the team.

Alix Earle posted a TikTok video where she showed a “mom at school pickup outfit”, sparking real moms’ reactions

Alix filmed herself picking an orange bodysuit while pairing it with distressed denim shorts, as well as “comfy” white heels and a “tiny Jimmy Choo bag”.

Finally, TikTok’s It Girl completed her outfit with a Dolphins baseball cap.

That’s when Alix’s infamous statement rolled out of her mouth, as she exclaimed: “I feel like a mom picking up her kids from school.

“I don’t know why a mom would be dressed like this to pick her kids up from school, but that’s what I’m going to be dressed like.”

Unbeknownst to Alix, the influencer had unleashed a new trend that saw a handful of moms on TikTok stitching the video, showing what moms actually look like when they pick up their children from school.

A woman named Cassidy Montalvo, who has a toddler, was amongst the many parents stitching Alix’s clip.

Filming herself in rather casual outerwear, Cassidy was also holding an impressive amount of different miscellaneous items.

“So you’re missing a few things … The hat you got right,” Cassidy explained.

She continued: “You are forgetting the backpack full of snacks that your kid liked yesterday but hates today.

“The water bottle that they will leave at school, inevitably.

“The jacket they’ll refuse to wear even though it’s below 30 outside … and a cold cup of coffee.

“There. You need more props and then you’ll be set.”

A handful of moms on TikTok stitched Alix’s video, showing what moms actually look like when they pick up their children from school



Mom-of-two Nicki Maher from Massachusetts simply recorded herself standing on her front porch in sweatpants and slippers for her version of the viral stitch trend.

Nicki’s hair was promptly styled in a messy bun, as she visibly displayed a style that was a couple of notches less glamorous than Alix’s “mom outfit”.

The mom told Today: “I was exactly like Alix — I had this image of what motherhood was going to look like. But it’s a total hot mess situation.

“You’ll see me doing pickup in a hoodie with no bra … pajama bottoms and my bun.”

Another mother named Mari Ebert found it hilarious when she heard Alix saying: “I feel like a mom picking her kids up at school.”



This mom showed her look, consisting of a messy bun, an oversized jacket, and sweatpants

All jokes aside, Alix doesn’t appear to be planning a family anytime soon.

The influencer met 28-year-old Braxton in February at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami.

In April, the couple had already split, with Alix opening up on Instagram: “The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system.

“I don’t wish what I went through on anybody … Us girls’ girls gotta stick together, and one day I will share all the lessons that I’ve learned.”

However, the lovebirds continued dating, as the athlete was spotted at Alix’s university graduation before finally making it official at their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Alix is in a relationship with Braxton Berrios, an NFL player

After a rocky start, Alix recently confirmed her relationship status during a live segment of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Alex asked: “We’ve gotta ask the question and get to the tea right here, in the building tonight.

“Alix, do you have a boyfriend?”

To which Alix sheepishly replied: “I mean, yes.”

Alix’s outfit video sparked divided comments

