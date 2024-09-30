Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man’s Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends ‘Hey Girl’ Text To Boyfriend
News

Man’s Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends ‘Hey Girl’ Text To Boyfriend

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A man received a “hey, girl” text message in an attempt to sabotage his relationship with his girlfriend. Nevertheless, the bombshell digital note intended to convince the recipient of a forbidden smooch at an Ice Spice concert with the sender ruthlessly backfired. The questionable exchange was subsequently exposed in a viral video.

Highlights
  • A man tried to sabotage a relationship with a fake 'hey girl' text, which backfired spectacularly.
  • The 'hey girl' message falsely claimed a make-out session at an Ice Spice concert, but was debunked by the boyfriend.
  • The culprit admitted to lying in the sabotaging text and said, 'If I can’t be happy no one can'.

Taking to her TikTok page on September 16, Jolynne Keshishian shared the fake “hey, girl” text her boyfriend had received.

A “hey girl” text refers to the message someone sends an individual to notify them that their other half has been cheating—usually with the sender.

In the video, which has since amassed 2.6 million views, Jolynne could be heard explaining: “My boyfriend got sent a ‘hey, girly’ text from a guy about me. So I posted this video of us that went viral on Instagram reels and then my boyfriend got sent this text.”

A man received a “hey, girl” text message in an attempt to sabotage his relationship with his girlfriend

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

The text in question read: “Hey I don’t know exactly how to explain this but in 2023 at an Ice Spice concert I made out with a [redhead girl] and I’ve just seen her on Reels and [I know] for a fact it was her looked at a few stories and saw she’s had a [boyfriend] for years found your [Instagram] and just wanted to let you know very sorry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The accusations were quickly debunked, as Jolynne explained that she had indeed attended an Ice Spice concert, but it was during a festival in 2023 with her boyfriend.

The Aussie woman from Brisbane went on to show her boyfriend’s response, which read: “Hey buddy, you [obviously] have the wrong girl because she was on my shoulders the whole time Ice Spice played at Listen Out 2023 – if that’s what you are referring to. 

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

“Unless you’re that tall and I’m blind. I appreciate the text tho g.”

It didn’t take long for the culprit to come clean, as he responded in another text: “Nah I was just lying like crazy. Ima be honest, if I can’t be happy no one can. Appreciate it tho.”

The video left many people divided, as a TikTok user commented: “He’s so real for that  [I don’t know].”

The bombshell digital note intended to convince the recipient of a forbidden smooch at an Ice Spice concert with the sender

ADVERTISEMENT

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

A person wrote: “VILLAIN BEHAVIOUR LIKE.”

“And he just admitted it like that omg,” someone else added.

A netizen penned: “People are crazy this is not ok.”

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

However, the sabotage attempt ruthlessly backfired

A viewer got personal: “I’ve been sent the hey girly text but it was true and they attached the video proof.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Thank goodness your boyfriend is a good one. That prank could have been very dangerous.”

False accusations of infidelity may escalate into verbal or physical violence, especially within heterosexual couples. Statistics show that intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant issue.

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jolllyyynnnneeee

The questionable exchange was subsequently exposed in a viral video

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

Image credits: jolllyyynnnneeee

In the US, nearly 1 in 4 women (23.2%) have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Emotional distress caused by false cheating allegations can contribute to such violence. 

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and no one has pulled something like that on us before,” Jolynne told Newsweek on Friday (September 27). “Despite us going viral on TikTok and Instagram multiple times.”

She added: “We have made multiple videos that have gotten a lot of recognition, and honestly, we are shocked some people would go through such effort to ruin a relationship.”

Man's Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends 'Hey Girl' Text To Boyfriend

Image credits: jolllyyynnnneeee

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to her TikTok page on September 16, Jolynne Keshishian shared the fake “hey, girl” text her boyfriend had received

@jolllyyynnnneeee just thought this was too funny not to share #heygirly #storytime #yap ♬ original sound – jolynne

While Jolynne reportedly admitted to seeing some humor in the situation, she agreed with viewers that these jokes could seriously harm relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do find this funny to an extent, but what I find funny is the absurdity of someone doing this,” the TikToker told Newsweek.

She concluded: “It is also important to recognize that such pranks can be very damaging to a relationship, and I don’t want my video to be seen as encouraging this kind of behavior in any way.”

“Who hurt him,” a TikTok user asked

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

4

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
Natalia
Natalia
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is unhinged behaviour. The arsehole needs therapy, or a hobby

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
mariacurtis avatar
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im voting therapy because It seems he picked a hobby, just not a nice one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
makenziemcneal avatar
Makenzie McNeal
Makenzie McNeal
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he needs therapy because a lot of people are unhappy, but that doesn't mean they feel the need to ruin someone else's relationship. This could've gone really bad for her had her boyfriend not attended with her and was abusive. Like come on people.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
listy avatar
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'd think this was rare behaviour but unfortunately there's a lot of people out there that just love to try and p**s on someone else's bonfire for no other reason than they are just scummy people at heart.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
Natalia
Natalia
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is unhinged behaviour. The arsehole needs therapy, or a hobby

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
mariacurtis avatar
Ria C.
Ria C.
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im voting therapy because It seems he picked a hobby, just not a nice one.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
makenziemcneal avatar
Makenzie McNeal
Makenzie McNeal
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he needs therapy because a lot of people are unhappy, but that doesn't mean they feel the need to ruin someone else's relationship. This could've gone really bad for her had her boyfriend not attended with her and was abusive. Like come on people.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
listy avatar
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'd think this was rare behaviour but unfortunately there's a lot of people out there that just love to try and p**s on someone else's bonfire for no other reason than they are just scummy people at heart.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda