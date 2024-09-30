Man’s Attempt To Ruin Relationship Brutally Backfires As He Sends ‘Hey Girl’ Text To Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

A man received a “hey, girl” text message in an attempt to sabotage his relationship with his girlfriend. Nevertheless, the bombshell digital note intended to convince the recipient of a forbidden smooch at an Ice Spice concert with the sender ruthlessly backfired. The questionable exchange was subsequently exposed in a viral video.

Taking to her TikTok page on September 16, Jolynne Keshishian shared the fake “hey, girl” text her boyfriend had received.

A “hey girl” text refers to the message someone sends an individual to notify them that their other half has been cheating—usually with the sender.

In the video, which has since amassed 2.6 million views, Jolynne could be heard explaining: “My boyfriend got sent a ‘hey, girly’ text from a guy about me. So I posted this video of us that went viral on Instagram reels and then my boyfriend got sent this text.”

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

The text in question read: “Hey I don’t know exactly how to explain this but in 2023 at an Ice Spice concert I made out with a [redhead girl] and I’ve just seen her on Reels and [I know] for a fact it was her looked at a few stories and saw she’s had a [boyfriend] for years found your [Instagram] and just wanted to let you know very sorry.”

The accusations were quickly debunked, as Jolynne explained that she had indeed attended an Ice Spice concert, but it was during a festival in 2023 with her boyfriend.

The Aussie woman from Brisbane went on to show her boyfriend’s response, which read: “Hey buddy, you [obviously] have the wrong girl because she was on my shoulders the whole time Ice Spice played at Listen Out 2023 – if that’s what you are referring to.

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

“Unless you’re that tall and I’m blind. I appreciate the text tho g.”

It didn’t take long for the culprit to come clean, as he responded in another text: “Nah I was just lying like crazy. Ima be honest, if I can’t be happy no one can. Appreciate it tho.”

The video left many people divided, as a TikTok user commented: “He’s so real for that [I don’t know].”

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

A person wrote: “VILLAIN BEHAVIOUR LIKE.”

“And he just admitted it like that omg,” someone else added.

A netizen penned: “People are crazy this is not ok.”

Image credits: jo.lynne.keshishian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐧𝐧𝐞 🎀🌷🍒🧸🍰💋 (@jo.lynne.keshishian)

A viewer got personal: “I’ve been sent the hey girly text but it was true and they attached the video proof.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Thank goodness your boyfriend is a good one. That prank could have been very dangerous.”

False accusations of infidelity may escalate into verbal or physical violence, especially within heterosexual couples. Statistics show that intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant issue.

Image credits: jolllyyynnnneeee

Image credits: jolllyyynnnneeee

In the US, nearly 1 in 4 women (23.2%) have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Emotional distress caused by false cheating allegations can contribute to such violence.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and no one has pulled something like that on us before,” Jolynne told Newsweek on Friday (September 27). “Despite us going viral on TikTok and Instagram multiple times.”

She added: “We have made multiple videos that have gotten a lot of recognition, and honestly, we are shocked some people would go through such effort to ruin a relationship.”

Image credits: jolllyyynnnneeee

While Jolynne reportedly admitted to seeing some humor in the situation, she agreed with viewers that these jokes could seriously harm relationships.

“I do find this funny to an extent, but what I find funny is the absurdity of someone doing this,” the TikToker told Newsweek.

She concluded: “It is also important to recognize that such pranks can be very damaging to a relationship, and I don’t want my video to be seen as encouraging this kind of behavior in any way.”

