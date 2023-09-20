Anne Hathaway Has The Best Response To Backhanded Comments About Women’s Shelf Life

Beneath the dazzling surface of the entertainment industry lies a deeply ingrained and persistent issue: ageism against women.

Hollywood has made considerable strides in addressing various forms of discrimination. From making some progress as to avoid typecasting actors based on their race, gender and sexual orientation, to keeping away from negative stereotypes.

But ageism remains a pervasive and troubling aspect of the industry, particularly for female actors.

Nevertheless, one actress in particular has spoken against the ways in which people often let themselves share backhanded compliments centered around women’s appearances and their age.

Anne Hathaway took a stand against ageism in the showbiz industry

In a recent appearance on the TODAY show, Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway candidly shared her perspective on the process of aging, and how she responds to unflattering praise alluding to women becoming old.

The 40-year-old mother of two explained that she started working in the entertainment industry when she was just 17 years old, during “a very different era”.

Anne revealed that at the time, Hollywood perpetuated an ageist culture.

“There was this perception that there was going to be a cliff,” The Devil Wears Prada actress said.

Anne revealed Hollywood’s perception on young woman

She continued: “And that cliff was a very young age. The world has changed since then.”

Sitting with TODAY’s host, Sheinelle Jones, Anne shared her opinion regarding people who compliment women by saying things like: “You look really good for your age.”

Watch Anne’s refreshing take on ageing below

“I don’t really think about age,” the movie star said.

“To me, aging is another word for living,” she added.

The actress said that ageing was just another word for living

The New Yorker explained that if people wanted to pay her a compliment, it was a nice gesture, but that “whatever the hype was”, she was more interested in “what was beyond the concept of hype.”

Both Anne and Sheinelle, who is a 45-year-old mother of three, agreed to feeling in fact better in their 40s.

“We’re just getting started,” Sheinelle quipped.

The Catwoman actress confessed that she had become kinder to herself and to others, as she will turn 41 in November.

Anne and the TODAY host agreed they felt better in their 40s

Anne has recently taken on the role of global brand ambassador for the renowned Japanese cosmetic brand Shiseido, leading their latest campaign titled “Potential has no age.”

The Princess Diaries actress shared her perspective on the campaign slogan’s significance: “I love putting that out there.”

She continued: “I love watching these young people who have so much more freedom than I had.

“Just imagine what they can do if they never had the concept of a cliff, or a shelf life, or any of those things.”

The actress admitted young people had more freedom now

The actress has discussed ageism before, appearing in an anti-ageing campaign

Anne has consistently captivated audiences with her remarkable talent, versatile performances, and charismatic presence on the silver screen.

Born on November 12, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York, Anne’s journey from a young aspiring actress to an Academy Award-winning star has been nothing short of admirable.

You can watch Anne’s new anti-ageing ad below

With a career spanning over two decades, Hathaway has left an indelible mark on the film industry, making her an enduring and celebrated figure in the world of cinema. In addition to an Academy Award for her supporting role in the 2013 drama Les Miserables, her accolades also include a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Anne’s candid response on ageism was praised amongst fans