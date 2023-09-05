Cher, 77, Reveals Her Secrets To Staying Youthful

Yesterday, Cher, the renowned American singer, actress, producer, and multifaceted talent of all sorts, shared the secrets behind maintaining her youthful appearance at the age of 77 during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The Kennedy Center Honoree, who was born as Cherilyn Sarkisian, admitted that she “couldn’t believe she will be” celebrating the big 80 soon.

“I’ll be 80 at some point sooner than I wish and I’ll still be wearing my jeans and still be wearing long hair and doing the same stuff I have always done,” the singer told the hosts of the show.

One of the secrets shared by the Grammy and Oscar award winner is her commitment to “never cut her hair short or stop wearing jeans,” which was a pleasant surprise to Susanna Reid, one of the hosts, who unveiled a shorter hairstyle on the show, opting for the change at the age of 52.

“I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans,” Cher explained, adding that “amazing genes” and “keeping up with the trends”, along with younger friends who help with that, add to her terrific looks.

The “Believe” singer continued: “I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means.”

You can watch the cheerful interview in full below

In 2018, Cher was among the Kennedy Center Honors for their lifetime artistic achievements

After the inspiring interview, Susanna took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to see what the show’s viewers think about Cher’s advice to embrace long hair regardless of age.

This isn’t the first time that Cher has openly expressed that she doesn’t feel the impact of her age. In May, she reflected on not experiencing any sense of aging whatsoever.

“Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them,” she wrote on X.

Cher initially rose to fame in 1965 as a member of the folk-rock husband-and-wife duo known as Sonny & Cher

Cher’s career has earned her an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Cher, “the one-woman embodiment of the whole gaudy story of pop music,” as Rolling Stone puts it, has been divorced twice and is the mother of 53-year-old Chaz Bono, her son from her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono, who discovered and performed with Cher, only to leave them in 1998 due to a tragic skiing incident.

