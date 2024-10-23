Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tim Burton’s “World” Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition
News

Tim Burton’s “World” Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking news – story developing: The World of Tim Burton is hitting London, UK for the first time, and Bored Panda received exclusive access to review the highly anticipated exhibition which will be open to the public on Friday (October 25). The major exhibition includes 600 items from Tim Burton’s 50 years of creative output, some of which have never been on public display in the UK before. The iconic filmmaker spoke about his process and technique during a Q&A on Wednesday, October 23.

In response to some burning questions, the filmmaker shared that he wasn’t very “verbal” early on and used drawing as a way to express himself. He described it as “therapeutic.”

He recalled that when he first drew his beloved character, Jack Skellington, he didn’t even know what it was at the time. It was simply an expression of his self-consciousness, evolving into something akin to a “puppet.”

When asked by Bored Panda about the recurring themes of “monsters” and characters who “don’t fit into conventional society” in his creative works, he spoke of certain “feelings” that are ingrained in one’s DNA.

“These kind of feelings are, you know, not just me … a lot of kids grow up feeling that way and this is just the way I felt. And once you feel that way, it never kind of leaves you,” he said.

“This is just characters identified with and no matter what you’re doing, those feelings stay with you,” the gothic visionary went on to say. “Even as you get older, you can have kids, you can have relationships, whatever. But it’s funny how those kind of things kind of remain in your DNA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The World of Tim Burton debuting in London and Bored Panda is there to ask the iconic filmmaker some burning questions

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Steve Schofield

Some of the items anticipated to be highlighted at the exhibition today are 1992’s Batman Returns’ Catwoman’s suit and Wednesday Addams’ viral Rave’N dance dress.

Moreover, the display also features hundreds of Burton’s expressionistic sketches and drawings that he has created prolifically since childhood

The hundreds of emblematic items were loaned from Burton’s extensive personal archives, key film studio archives including Paramount, Amazon MGM Studios, and Warner Bros, and the private collections of Burton’s collaborators.

The World of Tim Burton will open on Friday (25 October), just in time for Halloween. It showcases Burton’s remarkable output, with over 18 of his films individually spotlighted in the exhibition.

The exhibition comes to London after a decade-long world tour in 14 cities in 11 different countries since 2014. Its London display marks the very final time the exhibition will be staged.

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: MGM Television Entertainment Inc

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: MGM Television Entertainment Inc

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

Tim Burton's "World" Hits London: Iconic Filmmaker Unveils 600 Rare Items in Final Exhibition

Image credits: Tim Burton

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda