Cast of 1991’s ‘The Addams Family’ Reunites For The First Time In Years: “Now I Wanna Cry”
Celebrities, Movies & tv

Cast of 1991’s ‘The Addams Family’ Reunites For The First Time In Years: “Now I Wanna Cry”

It was certainly no ordinary reunion as the spookiest and most eccentric family in pop culture history gathered together for the first time in years.

The cast of 1991’s The Addams Family came together at L.A. Comic Con, sharing memories of their time on set and the bond they shared with each other.

Bringing a blend of spooky nostalgia and gothic flair to the stage, fans were treated to a star-studded panel featuring Anjelica Huston (Morticia Addams), Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester), Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley Addams), and Carel Struycken (Lurch).

Highlights
  • The cast of 1991’s 'The Addams Family' reunited at L.A. Comic Con for the first time in years.
  • The panel featured Anjelica Huston (Morticia Addams), Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester), Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley Addams), and Carel Struycken (Lurch).
  • “The family that haunts together, stays together…” Christopher wrote on social media as he shared a photo on social media.
  • The co-stars also remembered the late actor Raúl Juliá, who played Gomez Addams alongside them.

Their Comic Con appearance on Saturday, October 5, marked the first time they ever reunited for a fan event.

The cast of 1991’s The Addams Family gathered at L.A. Comic Con for their first reunion in years

Image credits: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives

Image credits: The Addams Family/IMDB

Christopher, who played the wild-eyed and unpredictable Uncle Fester in the beloved classic, shared a picture of the reunion on social media.

“The family that haunts together, stays together…” he wrote.

The absence of Raúl Juliá, who brought Gomez Addams to life with unmatched charisma and a mischievous charm, was starkly felt during the Comic-Con appearance. The actor had passed away in 1994 from terminal complications from a stroke at 54 years old, and he was fondly remembered by his co-stars during the weekend reunion.

“He was the perfect gentleman,” Anjelica told the audience. “He was always first on set, last to leave. He was incredibly amenable.”

Christopher Lloyd shared a heartfelt photo from the reunion on social media and wrote: “The family that haunts together, stays together…”

Image credits: DocBrownLloyd

Image credits: The Addams Family/IMDB

“He’d do anything you asked him to,” she fondly remembered. “He’s a great dancer … He was a consummate professional, really great, really fun. He would always sing, between scenes, between takes, he would always sing opera. He would keep us entertained.”

Christopher also had only praises for the deceased actor.

“He had a big, big heart, very warm person. He was very loving,” the versatile actor said.

The Addams Family was created by cartoonist Charles “Chas” Addams in 1938 and began as a darkly humorous cartoon strip in The New Yorker.

The kooky, macabre family quickly became a pop culture sensation after a TV show based on the characters first aired in 1964. It has since seen several adaptions over the years, with the most recent one being the Netflix series Wednesday, which has contributed to a revival of the Addams Family characters’ popularity.

The absence of Raúl Juliá, who played Gomez Addams, was deeply felt as co-stars shared memories of the deceased actor

Image credits: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

During the weekend appearance at Comic Con, 44-year-old Christina spoke about her son’s reaction to her role of Wednesday Addams, best known for her dark sarcasm and unsettling maturity.

“I remember showing my son The Addams Family when he was 6 and he just kept looking at me and saying, ‘oh mom, you’re so naughty,'” said the actress, who also had a role in season 1 of Netflix’s Wednesday while Jenna Ortega plays the titular character.

“Like he was thrilled that all these people were so naughty, that he couldn’t believe it,” she added.

“Birds of a feather… Really nice to see this reunion. Your characters made our childhood brighter,” a fan said on social media about the reunion. “Thank you!’’

Image credits: The Addams Family/IMDB

Fans were delighted to see Christopher’s photo of the cast members together.

“Wow! What a great cast and fun movie,” one said while another wrote, “I love this so much! You all look fantastic!”

Several fans took a moment to remember Raúl as well.

“i love this!! just missing Raúl Julia :(( i wish he was still here for this,” one said. “all of you made my childhood complete.”

Another wrote, “Love this but makes me miss Raul Julia.

“RIP Raul Julia,” said one.

“Best photo I’ve seen all day,” one fan commented on Christopher’s photo of the reunion

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

