One word - Jenna Ortega. Okay, that’s actually two words, but saying ‘one word’ makes a bigger impact. Jenna Ortega, the ultimate Netflix series’ Wednesday. The Wednesday that got us all wishing to be slightly Goth, emotionless, and brave as heck!

The Wednesday that gave us a slew of cool memes. The Wednesday memes that we rounded up and put on this list to chuckle at! Yes, you’re absolutely right - we’re about to delve deep into the world of Wednesday Netflix memes, a world that’s full of loveable darkness and exceptional wit.

In all fairness, Wednesday Addams has been cool for almost forever. To be exact, since 1964, when the first The Addams Family series aired, and a little bit before that in the form of The New Yorker cartoons. After that, we got plenty of versions of our beloved Goth heroine throughout the years, but the newest one by Jenna Ortega in last year’s original Netflix series got us all literally crazy!

So crazy that we went all out with creating a slew of Wednesday Addams memes, ranging from relatable to hilarious and from adorable to downright dark. And in each of them, our little Wednesday is keeping her cool and oozing her charm.

But who are we to keep on talking when there are a bunch of funny Wednesday memes to be checked out on this list?