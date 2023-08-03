One word - Jenna Ortega. Okay, that’s actually two words, but saying ‘one word’ makes a bigger impact. Jenna Ortega, the ultimate Netflix series’ Wednesday. The Wednesday that got us all wishing to be slightly Goth, emotionless, and brave as heck!

The Wednesday that gave us a slew of cool memes. The Wednesday memes that we rounded up and put on this list to chuckle at! Yes, you’re absolutely right - we’re about to delve deep into the world of Wednesday Netflix memes, a world that’s full of loveable darkness and exceptional wit. 

In all fairness, Wednesday Addams has been cool for almost forever. To be exact, since 1964, when the first The Addams Family series aired, and a little bit before that in the form of The New Yorker cartoons. After that, we got plenty of versions of our beloved Goth heroine throughout the years, but the newest one by Jenna Ortega in last year’s original Netflix series got us all literally crazy!

So crazy that we went all out with creating a slew of Wednesday Addams memes, ranging from relatable to hilarious and from adorable to downright dark. And in each of them, our little Wednesday is keeping her cool and oozing her charm. 

But who are we to keep on talking when there are a bunch of funny Wednesday memes to be checked out on this list? You know where to find them - just a bat’s wing flap below! Once you get to them, make sure to give these cool memes your vote and share this article with anyone and everyone who cannot get enough of Wednesday Addams’ antics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair meme

svtcllite Report

10points
POST
#2

I hate everything Wednesday Netflix meme

bella__says Report

10points
POST
#3

Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair meme

GABneedssummilk Report

9points
POST
#4

Wednesday Netflix meme about smiling

wednesdaynetflix Report

9points
POST
#5

weekends Wednesday meme

meow173 Report

9points
POST
#6

she can change him meme

oocwednesday Report

9points
POST
#7

Wednesday Netflix meme

oocwednesday Report

8points
POST
#8

two personalities Wednesday Netflix meme

lubiesimpowac Report

8points
POST
#9

ruin the day meme of Wednesday Netflix

wednesdaynetflix Report

8points
POST
#10

the difference between me and the other people in the morning Wednesday meme

introvertsmemes Report

8points
POST
#11

german have its own swag Wednesday meme

fluent_memes Report

8points
POST
#12

Wednesday Netflix meme

bella__says Report

8points
POST
#13

happiness of seeing a cat meme

bella__says Report

8points
POST
#14

Wednesday Netflix meme about personalities

hummii___ Report

8points
POST
#15

Wednesday Addams Saying What We're All Thinking

theflamingheads Report

7points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have my own Morse code. You can see it when my eye starts to twitch

0
0points
reply
#16

Wednesday Netflix meme about Christmas music

wednesdaynetflix Report

7points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All I want for Christmas is for the in-store music system to die.

0
0points
reply
#17

it were Wednesday meme

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#18

being late to work meme

Marshmallows07 Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No offence to Jenny Ortega, but this is my Wednesday from my Addams Family. The new one is good, but there is no competition really.

0
0points
reply
#19

Wednesday's brother meme

saitamaduchiha Report

7points
POST
#20

taxes for billionaires and teachers meme

thismemeisyourmeme Report

7points
POST
#21

weather report meme

creepyafshow Report

7points
POST
#22

two personality Wednesday Netflix meme

thatwittybee Report

7points
POST
#23

tastes in music and in podcasts Wednesday Netflix meme

truecrimeandpizza Report

7points
POST
#24

if Friday had a face meme

bella__says Report

7points
POST
#25

Wednesday Netflix meme

oocwednesday Report

6points
POST
#26

Wednesday Netflix meme

wednesdaynetflix Report

6points
POST
#27

very autistic girl Wednesday meme

Miss_Understands_ Report

6points
POST
#28

Wednesday Netflix meme

horseman05 Report

6points
POST
#29

evolution of Wednesday meme

sekscat Report

6points
POST
#30

Enid Sinclair meme about the opportunity

wednesdayaddams Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Wednesday Netflix meme

AlexNick_24 Report

6points
POST
#32

Wednesday Netflix meme

animazing_aubrey Report

6points
POST
#33

me around people and animals meme

empukofficial Report

6points
POST
#34

Wednesday Netflix meme about trying to be social

ithunamma.page Report

6points
POST
#35

Gen Z after watching Wednesday meme

odd_goater Report

6points
POST
#36

Wednesday Netflix meme about social media

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#37

Wednesday Netflix meme

9gag Report

5points
POST
#38

Wednesday vs. Weems meme

wednesdaynetflix Report

5points
POST
#39

Wednesday Netflix meme about hatches

oocwednesday Report

5points
POST
#40

photos of filming 'thing' on Wednesday set

Absolutely obsessed that this is how they filmed 'Thing' in Wednesday on Netflix.

noradominick Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!