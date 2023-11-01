ADVERTISEMENT

Coming up with a fun and creative idea for your costume is one of the best parts of Halloween. (Well, aside from all the candy we get to eat, guilt-free.) Something that’s really enjoyable is taking a peek at how some of the most well-known people around the world celebrate the season.

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most stunning celebrity costumes for Halloween 2023 so far, and they are fantabulous! Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones. Who knows, these photos might give you some last-minute inspiration if you need it.

Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, shed some light on how celebrities can affect their fans with their Halloween fashion choices, and how stars can stand out from the crowd with their costumes. You'll find the expert's insights, which he shared with Bored Panda, below.