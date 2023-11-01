62 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes This Year (2023 Edition)Interview With Expert
Coming up with a fun and creative idea for your costume is one of the best parts of Halloween. (Well, aside from all the candy we get to eat, guilt-free.) Something that’s really enjoyable is taking a peek at how some of the most well-known people around the world celebrate the season.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most stunning celebrity costumes for Halloween 2023 so far, and they are fantabulous! Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones. Who knows, these photos might give you some last-minute inspiration if you need it.
Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, shed some light on how celebrities can affect their fans with their Halloween fashion choices, and how stars can stand out from the crowd with their costumes. You'll find the expert's insights, which he shared with Bored Panda, below.
Foo Fighters As 'The Wizard Of Oz' Characters
According to entertainment and pop culture expert Sington, celebrities can have a significant influence on Halloween costume trends. "When popular celebrities dress up in unique or iconic costumes, it can inspire their fans and followers to emulate those looks. Social media plays a big role in spreading these trends," Hollywood's Ultimate Insider shared with Bored Panda.
"However, the impact can vary based on the celebrity's reach and the creativity of their costume," he said, adding that other people's costume choices are also shaped by individual preferences and even cultural factors. So it's not as though stars overwhelm absolutely every other factor out there with their choices, even if they are significant.
We asked the expert for his thoughts on how celebrities can make their Halloween costumes unique, in order to stand out from the crowd. Sington pointed out that having an original concept and a custom design can work wonders. He suggested that stars may want to consider working with costume designers to create tailored outfits.
Quality is very important here. "Pay attention to intricate details, ensuring the costume is well-crafted," Sington told Bored Panda, adding that celebs could also incorporate elements from their own life into the designs, referencing their work or even their hobbies.
Amelia Dimoldenberg As Mr. Bean
Ed Sheeran As Chucky
Keke Palmer As The Bride Of Frankenstein
Another way to grab the crowd's attention is to make the costume relevant to current events and pop culture as a whole. On top of that, Sington suggests adding "unexpected elements or transformations" to the design. "Ultimately, confidence and how the costume is presented can make a big difference in how it's received," Hollywood's Ultimate Insider shared.
No matter what stars decide to do, they can use a lot of that attention for good, like raising awareness for a charitable cause that they are personally very passionate about.
Megan Thee Stallion As Flower From Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland
Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos In Day Of The Dead-Inspired Costumes
Paris Hilton As Britney Spears
It doesn’t matter if you’re a celebrity of world renown or ‘just’ a fan, getting dressed up for Halloween is what unites us all. At the core of the festivities lies one simple idea: kicking back, having fun, and letting ourselves be a little bit goofier than usual.
So no matter if you’re making your costume from scratch, ordering it online, or renting it at your local party shop, remember to have fun.
If you’re agonizing over how your costume might not be ‘good enough,’ then you might want to take a deep breath, slow down, and think about why you feel this way. It’s only natural that we want to impress others. People are social animals, so we crave respect, attention, admiration, and love. Impressing our social circle with our awesome Halloween costumes is one way to get a taste of that.
Demi Lovato As Snow White
Jenna Dewan And Steve Kazee As Kim And Edward From Edward Scissorhands
Lori Harvey As Lara Croft
She even got those hair strands right. Love the classical Lara outfit. Well done.
However, if you’re doing all of this just for compliments, it’s going to stress you out if the reception is less than what you imagined. Reality rarely matches the hype that we build ourselves. Try to enjoy yourself regardless of how others react (or don’t react) to your clothing. Compliments and attention are the cherry on top.
What should matter most is that you meet your own standards for the costume, whether it’s hand-stitched or painstakingly put together from a dozen different store-bought pieces. If you’re happy with the end result and passionate about the character you're pretending to be, you’ll be more relaxed and confident, and it’ll show at the parties you go to.
Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber As Sandy And Danny From Grease
No matter if you’re a star or a regular office worker, you can still wow your friends and the entire internet with your ideas for Halloween. For example, you could come up with an incredibly creative idea for how to dress up. One that’s going to make everyone’s jaws drop. In this case, it really helps if you do your research.
Tyga As Terrifier's Art The Clown
Megan Fox And Mgk
Brilliant. I like this. Should have added an apple
Take a look at what costumes are trending and which ones are overused. If everyone’s dressing up as Ken from ‘Barbie,’ for example, you can play this entire situation to your advantage. You could lean into the trend and be one of a dozen different Kens at your Halloween bash (i.e. the idea is ‘Kenough’).
Alternatively, you could find a unique twist on the idea of Ken, to elevate your costume above those of everyone else. Or if that really doesn’t work for you, you can go for an older trend from a few years (or even decades!) ago that is going to stand out in the sea of Kens.
Ice Spice As Betty Boop
Megan Fox And Mgk As Kill Bill Assassins
Another way to wow your friends is to put a ton of effort into your costume. That might sound simple, but it’s not easy. That means that you have to do a lot of planning and preparation, on top of hours and hours of DIY. First, you need to sketch out what the costume is going to look like. Next, you have to get all of the materials that you need. And then comes the painstaking part where you carefully cut, sew, and glue everything together… and then adjust everything time and again.
Florence Pugh As Guy Fieri
Saweetie As Edwards Scissorhands
Frankie Grande As Lady Gaga In 'Born This Way'
If you’re out of ideas or you’ve got a tight budget, you can always talk to your family, friends, and coworkers for inspiration. Who knows, they might give you some inspiration for an easy-to-make costume that won’t break the bank. Besides that, you might even be able to convince them to do a group costume. Those can be a lot of fun! And it’s easier to feel brave in front of a crowd when you’ve got your pals backing you up!
Camila Mendes And Rudy Mancuso As Mario And Luigi
Lili Reinhart As Harley
This is another one my cousin said people were making "think of the children" judgy, hate comments. (See my comment on the Demi post). Again I agree with my cousin. Adult women should not hide any of their normal features, and neither is overly, inappropriately sexual.
Richard E. Grant And Tom Hiddleston As David Bowie
It’s not just cloth, plastic, and glitter that bring a costume to life, however. Some well-applied makeup can bring the entire ensemble together. So can some special effects, from strategically placed lights to microphones that create an eerie atmosphere… or play your character’s theme song. But above all else is your confidence: if you feel good wearing your costume, it'll show.
Renée Rapp As Pamela Anderson
Megan Thee Stallion As Greta From 'Gremlins 2'
North West As The Graduation Bear
We would love to hear your thoughts, Pandas. What did you think of these celebrity costumes? Which ones were your favorite ones and why? What costume did you wear for Halloween this year? Do you have any ideas for next year yet? Scroll down to the comment section and tell us all about it!
Kelly Sawyer And Jessica Alba As Britney Spears
Natalia Bryant As Black Swan
Kate Beckinsale And Friend As Anna Nicole Smith And J. Howard Marshall
Upvote for creepy. Then and now. She should have been a poster child for trafficking in women’s bodies. And she either didn’t realize it or didn’t realize that it was an option to care.
Chrissy Teigen
Julien Baker And Lucy Dacus As Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson
Victoria Monet As The Red Queen
Paris Jackson As Frodo Bolson
Lizzo As Carmen Miranda
Halsey As A Sea Siren
Kelsea Ballerini As Barbie
Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams As Seemingly Ranch And Ketchup
Tyga As The Jester
Camila Mendes As Cat Woman
Rauw Alejandro As Fight Club's Tyler Durden
Anitta As A Vampire
Khalid As Neo From 'The Matrix'
Chloe Bailey As Daenerys Targaryen
Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies As Nomi & Cristal From 'Showgirls'
Kathryn Newton
Chelsea Lazkani As Wednesday
Padma Lakshmi As Little Red Riding Wolf
Rachel Lindsay As Superbowl Rihanna
Barbie Ferreira As A Creepy Nurse
im not trying to shame her, but WHAT.HAPPENED.TO.YOUR.BOOBS.
Halle Bailey And Ddg As Janet Jackson And Tupac Shakur In Poetic Justice
Paris Hilton As Mushroom Katy Perry
Kim Petras As Jigglypuff
Hailey Bieber As A Vampire
Hailey And Justin Bieber As The Flintstones
Khloé Kardashian And Kiddos As Cows
I don't like the Kardashians, but I like wholesome family pictures.
North West And Kim Kardashian
Dion look is perfect but Cher looked classy preppy not preppy skank