ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings can be expensive affairs, but, after all, most of us plan to only have one, so you might as well go all out. The dresses, the venue, the decorations and even the flowers can all cost a pretty penny. Often this means getting some help from friends and family. Unfortunately, some folks feel like this also means they are now entitled to start making demands.

A bride gave away her wedding flowers worth over four thousand dollars to a children’s hospital, only to learn her mother really wanted them instead. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

What the happy couple does with their wedding-stuff is generally their business

Share icon

Image credits: Luis Felipe Pérez/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman was called selfish for giving her wedding flowers to a children’s hospital and not her mom

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bellabelleell

People shared their thoughts on her plan