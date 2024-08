ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding gifts are just a bonus to a supposedly momentous occasion between a couple. However, some people tend to put too much value on these material things. As this story shows, it’s never a good look.

A woman gave her friend’s son a wedding gift, even though she was not invited to the ceremony. A few months later, the groom wanted to return the gift and also expected to receive a refund.

The situation was already awkward for the author but only became off-putting because of the gift. She is now sharing her story online to understand what happened.

Some people put too much value on wedding gifts while forgetting about what the ceremony is really all about

Image credits: Porapak Apichodilok / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman gave her friend’s son a wedding gift, even though she wasn’t invited

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

A few weeks after the ceremony, the groom wanted to return the present and expected to get the refunded amount

Image credits: Own-Scientist-7890

The pursuit of material things can be detrimental to social relationships

Psychologist and author Tim Kasser defines materialism as putting a “relatively high priority” on money and possessions. The groom may have exhibited these traits based on the author’s story.

According to experts, a materialistic mindset can only skew a person’s view of the world despite some perceived upsides.

As University of Colorado professor Leaf Van Boven states, people often believe that the pursuit of material things can improve social relationships. However, he says the truth is the exact opposite.

“This is really problematic because we know that having quality social relationships is one of the best predictors of happiness, health, and well-being,” he said.

The groom seemed to value the gift too highly. He showed little appreciation for the author, who made the effort despite not being invited.

Image credits: Alexandra Maria / pexels (not the actual photo)

Approaching ungratefulness with a detached mindset can be helpful

The author vocalized her dislike of what happened, but experts advise a more stoic approach during these moments.

Educator and author Dr. Chuck Chakrapani reminds us that we have no control over other people’s actions. In an article for Medium, he stated the importance of letting go of our expectations of others. In this case, it’s on the groom to show gratitude, which he unfortunately didn’t.

Having an altruistic view of life may also help. As Dr. Chakarapani pointed out, doing others a favor also benefits us in some way. It makes us feel good and improves our overall disposition.

Looking at it from this perspective may help the author move past what happened and not let it affect her friendship with the groom’s mother. However, it is also understandable for her to set boundaries and not entertain any further concerns regarding the gift.

What’s your take, readers? How should the woman handle the situation?

Image credits: Budgeron Bach / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author responded to some of the comments and cleared up some questions

Others gave their suggestions