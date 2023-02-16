Ex-Boyfriend Cancels Spa Gift Card He Gave To GF For Christmas After They Break Up, She Gets Accused Of Stealing It When She Tries To Use It

Life is a complicated thing. Sometimes, when you get wronged by those you once considered family, the only thing that can put you at ease is payback, even if it’s petty payback.

Shortly after splitting up with his ex, u/snagleradio78 learned that the woman was a cheater. The situation irked the guy as the breaking up part was also done via a phone call, and it seemed like there was no remorse. So, he decided to take one last thing away – a $600 couples spa package he got them for Christmas.

More info: Reddit

Guy takes petty revenge on cheating ex by canceling a $600 couples spa gift card he got her for Christmas

Image credits: George Dolgikh (not the actual image)

A year later, he gets a call from her blasting him for embarrassing her in front of the workers

Image credits: Ivan (not the actual image)

Image source: u/snagleradio78

“My ex cheated, so I refunded a gift and now she’s livid” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most philosophical communities to tell its members a tale about the time he plotted the pettiest retaliation against his unfaithful ex. The post managed to garner nearly 35K upvotes as well as 1.1K comments discussing the situation.

Every one of us has gotten kicked right below the knees at one point or another (both literally and figuratively) – and when the ones who wronged us show no remorse, sometimes, a little pettiness can go a long way.

They always say that seeking revenge is bad, and generally speaking, it definitely is; however, we’re only human, after all – and so is the star of today’s article.

The man began his post by revealing that he and his ex broke up roughly a year into their relationship. He claimed that she was “awful” but he was too blind to see it, which could be also backed up by the fact that she ended things over the phone and didn’t seem to be bothered about it. A week after the couple called it quits, the guy discovered through some associates that she was indeed seeing another man while still in a relationship with him – however, he didn’t see the need to confront the woman about it.

The author is in his late 30s and has already learned to accept that most people are jerks, but he also felt like his former partner was getting away with too much without feeling any guilt about the way she handled things.

He politely explains to her that he didn’t think she was “deserving” of it and hangs up

Image credits: Warren Wong (not the actual image)

The man then remembered that for Christmas he got them both an expensive spa package that added up to roughly 600 bucks. However, here’s the thing – he didn’t have the certificate. So, without pondering too much, he headed straight to the spa place and made up a story about how he lost it. Employees were able to reissue the gift card and cancel the other one once the netizen displayed the receipt and proof of the credit card transaction.

The incident occurred over a year ago, and the man had already forgotten about it – at least until recently, when his ex-girlfriend called and yelled at him for making her seem bad in front of the staff by reporting the certificate as stolen.

A bunch of other names were thrown in the author’s direction, but he kept his composure and politely explained that he believed that she wasn’t deserving of the gift and, as a cherry on top, told her to ask “Mark,” the guy she had been cheating with, to pay for a new package for her.

What do you think about this? Would you have done things differently?

Fellow community members shared their thoughts and opinions on the so-called revenge

Image credits: alan caishan (not the actual image)