“A Little Annoying”: Attention-Seeking Mom Wants To Dress 3YO Daughter In Same Dress As The Bride

A wedding is all about harmony and cohesiveness. For many couples, it’s supposed to be their perfect day, so every detail has to be to a T. Take outfits, for example: at least one third of couples in the U.K. prefer bridesmaids to wear dresses that match in style. But this bride faced a different kind of matching outfit dilemma.
Her cousin asked to see her wedding dress so she could match her 3-year-old daughter’s outfit to it. The bride thought this was a bit irregular, as the girl wasn’t her daughter and the two of them matching would probably confuse other people. So, she asked people online how she could let her cousin down gently.
A woman wanted to match her 3-year-old daughter’s outfit to her cousin’s wedding dress
Two women in conversation indoors, one wearing glasses and blue blouse, discussing attention-seeking mom dressing 3YO daughter.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
