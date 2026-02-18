Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Little Annoying”: Attention-Seeking Mom Wants To Dress 3YO Daughter In Same Dress As The Bride
Two women in a living room having a friendly conversation, representing attention-seeking mom and daughter dress issue.
Lifestyle, Occasions

“A Little Annoying”: Attention-Seeking Mom Wants To Dress 3YO Daughter In Same Dress As The Bride

A wedding is all about harmony and cohesiveness. For many couples, it’s supposed to be their perfect day, so every detail has to be to a T. Take outfits, for example: at least one third of couples in the U.K. prefer bridesmaids to wear dresses that match in style. But this bride faced a different kind of matching outfit dilemma.

Her cousin asked to see her wedding dress so she could match her 3-year-old daughter’s outfit to it. The bride thought this was a bit irregular, as the girl wasn’t her daughter and the two of them matching would probably confuse other people. So, she asked people online how she could let her cousin down gently.

    A woman wanted to match her 3-year-old daughter’s outfit to her cousin’s wedding dress

    Two women in conversation indoors, one wearing glasses and blue blouse, discussing attention-seeking mom dressing 3YO daughter.

    Image credits: A. C. (not the actual photo)

    The bride thought that it was too weird since the kid wasn’t even hers, and wanted to refuse

    Text post about an attention-seeking mom wanting her 3-year-old daughter to wear the same dress as the bride at a wedding.

    Text excerpt about an engaged couple sharing their relationship history before the wedding planning stage.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing 3-year-old daughter in same dress as the bride at upcoming wedding.

    Text discussing planning a small camping wedding with garden formal dress code and mostly child-free guests.

    Text on white background stating the love for children and guests with small children under 10 years old.

    Text excerpt about guest preferences regarding children at a wedding, reflecting an attention-seeking mom's dress concerns.

    Text excerpt discussing a 3-year-old daughter invited to a family event, highlighting attention-seeking mom and dress concerns.

    Text excerpt about families of immigrants and being first to marry in immediate family shared by attention-seeking mom wanting daughter in same dress as bride.

    Text excerpt discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Text excerpt discussing limited babysitting options for a 3-year-old at a wedding, focusing on attention-seeking mom.

    Text explaining a bride's fear of being a bridezilla and seeking others' perspectives on an attention-seeking mom wanting matching dresses.

    Text about an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same wedding dress as the bride.

    White beaded wedding dress hanging on a wooden door, related to attention-seeking mom dressing daughter like bride.

    Image credits: Josue Michel (not the actual photo)

    Mom insisting on dressing her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride, showing attention-seeking behavior.

    Text stating that Mia will not be the flower girl, skipping flower girl and ring-bearer roles for the bridal party.

    Text excerpt discussing a mom wanting her 3-year-old daughter to wear the same dress as the bride.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing 3-year-old daughter in matching dress to bride at wedding, causing tension.

    Text excerpt discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride at wedding event.

    Mom and 3-year-old daughter dressed alike, causing attention-seeking behavior at a wedding photoshoot.

    Text excerpt about attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Text about an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same wedding dress as the bride.

    Text image showing a message about a mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Text about a bride keeping her wedding dress secret, highlighting attention-seeking mom wanting same dress for 3YO daughter.

    Text about attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride, questioning boundaries.

    Text excerpt discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter like the bride at a wedding.

    Two women shopping in a mall, one looking annoyed while the other smiles, representing attention-seeking mom behavior.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

    She took the advice from commenters and planned to buy her niece a dress herself

    Text post sharing an update about an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter like the bride.

    Text excerpt discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Text discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride at the wedding.

    Image source: JUPITRorchid

    The bride also suspected that it was more her aunt than her cousin pushing for this

    Mom wants to dress 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride, causing attention-seeking controversy.

    Comment discussion about attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in same dress as bride at wedding.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing 3-year-old daughter in same dress as bride, causing wedding outfit conflict.

    Commenters urged the bride not to send the mom any pictures: “A baby dress should be babyish, not bridal”

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Mom insists on dressing 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride, causing attention-seeking drama at the wedding.

    Text post discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing 3-year-old daughter in the same white dress as the bride at the wedding.

    Screenshot of a discussion about an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Comment warning about attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in same dress as the bride.

    Screenshot of a text comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Text from a social media post discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3YO daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same wedding dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same wedding dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her young daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3YO daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing gifting a special dress to a 3-year-old daughter to match the bride’s dress for attention-seeking mom.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing concern about a mom wanting her 3-year-old daughter to wear the same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3YO daughter in same dress as the bride at wedding.

    Comment warning about sending dress photos to avoid attention-stealing outfits from an attention-seeking mom.

    Comment discussing attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in same dress as bride, causing wedding etiquette debate.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an attention-seeking mom dressing her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter in the same dress as the bride.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress her 3-year-old daughter like the bride.

    Comment text discussing attention-seeking mom wanting 3YO daughter dressed same as bride at wedding.

    Screenshot of online forum comment discussing an attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in same dress as bride.

    Attention-seeking mom insists on dressing 3-year-old daughter in same dress as bride, causing wedding controversy.

    Advice on handling attention-seeking mom wanting to dress 3-year-old daughter in same dress as bride.

    Family
    wedding

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely Lily will get a dress like OP's. This has *zero* with dressing the kid like the bride.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely Lily will get a dress like OP's. This has *zero* with dressing the kid like the bride.

    0
    0points
    reply
