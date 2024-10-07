ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, some folks just go absolutely all out for Halloween. After all, who doesn't like some ghouls, ghosts, skulls and cobwebs? But let’s face it, decorating an entire home is going to end up pricey, once you factor in making costumes, buying candy and really whatever other Halloween staples you enjoy.

The “Halloween decorations on a budget” Facebook page is dedicated to just that, cool and creative DIY projects just in time for the spooky season. We also got in touch with Kathryn Kell from Goingzerowaste.com to learn more about do things yourself. So get comfortable as you scroll through, take note of your favorites and be sure to upvote the best examples.

More info: Facebook | Goingzerowaste.com

#1

What Do You Guys Think. , A Bunch Of Dead Tree Branches, Hot Glue, Zip Ties, And Wire Mesh. My Spooky Jack-O-Lantern Creature

What Do You Guys Think. , A Bunch Of Dead Tree Branches, Hot Glue, Zip Ties, And Wire Mesh. My Spooky Jack-O-Lantern Creature

Benjamin Romero

Benjamin Romero Report

#2

My Halloween Creation This Year! I Used One Of My Antique Mirrors & Painted It Black With Basic Acrylic Paint

My Halloween Creation This Year! I Used One Of My Antique Mirrors & Painted It Black With Basic Acrylic Paint

The mask was from Dollar General and I just hot glued it to the mirrored part (able to be removed) Under $10 and I now have a super creepy mirror.

Alison Hughet Report

#3

My Dog Was A Spider For 12 Of Her 16 Years

My Dog Was A Spider For 12 Of Her 16 Years

This upcoming is our first Halloween without her. I can’t count the numbers of grown men who shrieked or ran away from her as she happily trotted down the street with her human brothers. Her costume was remade through the years, it initially involved fur fabric, foam pipe insulation tubes, hangers, elastic lots and lots of hot glue and Velcro. I remade it so it could Velcro onto a long body harness. As she got older I modified it so she could just lie in the yard and let Kids get candy from her spider abdomen. “Mom! I got candy out of her butt!” Is the best line ever. Last year I finally made her a spider den.
Enjoy!

Katie Martin Klundt Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Kathryn Kell from Goingzerowaste.com to discuss thinking about how we consume things and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. After all, most Halloween decorations and costumes are just items we buy in a store, so we wanted to know why it is important to avoid using too much plastic, paper, and other materials for packaging.

“The materials used to package our items all have an environmental impact. For example, to make plastic, the raw material crude oil must be extracted from earth in an unsustainable manner, usually through fracking.”
#4

This Was My $5 Thrift Store Witch Project! Glued On An Old Hat I Found In My Halloween Box And Black Glitter Spray Paint!

This Was My $5 Thrift Store Witch Project! Glued On An Old Hat I Found In My Halloween Box And Black Glitter Spray Paint!

Katie Hannasch

Katie Hannasch Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

The $5 Thrift Store Witch Project sounds so much better than The Blair Witch Project.

#5

Meet My Cheap And Effective Lil’ Jack O Lantern Archway! I Have Them All Attached To Each Other With Zip Ties, And Attached The Lights Directly As Well So I Just Hang It Up And Plug It In Each Season!

Meet My Cheap And Effective Lil' Jack O Lantern Archway! I Have Them All Attached To Each Other With Zip Ties, And Attached The Lights Directly As Well So I Just Hang It Up And Plug It In Each Season!

Handley Elizabeth

Handley Elizabeth Report

#6

Made A Spider Throne Out Of Rebar

Made A Spider Throne Out Of Rebar

Steve Porterfield Report

“Then it must undergo processing in a fossil fuel powered factory where it is transformed into moldable plastic. Next, it must be shipped to warehouses or stores, which typically requires gas powered trucks to transport,” she shared. This is why experts tend to talk about carbon chains, which include all the carbon emissions along the entire process of getting a product to a consumer, not just in its manufacturing.

#7

Before And After Of My Witch Creation. The Little Cauldron Lights Up When Plugged In And Produces A Little Steam

Before And After Of My Witch Creation. The Little Cauldron Lights Up When Plugged In And Produces A Little Steam

Erika Sanchez

Erika Sanchez Report

#8

The Best

The Best

Felicia Cruz Report

#9

My Daughter And I Built This Skeleton Ghost Statue Over The Weekend. The Base Is A Large, Thick Walled Foam Food Shipping Carton

My Daughter And I Built This Skeleton Ghost Statue Over The Weekend. The Base Is A Large, Thick Walled Foam Food Shipping Carton

The skeleton is a basic skeleton. The drape is a queen size grey sheet. I reinforced the skeleton joints with copper solid grounding wire zip tied at the joints. There is a wooden 1x2 running from the spine at the base of the neck all the way though the base pedastal. She used a watered down Modge Podge and soaked the sheet before setting it on the skeleton.
She used paper clips and binder clips to hold the drape in place until it set. then once dry, I used a pump sprayer to add
another coat of Modge Podge.
The foam base was carved with a soldering iron to make the "bricks" and Super 90 spray glue was sprayed lightly in places to eat away some of the foam. (There was a middle ring for the chest that is now glued to the bottom to make it look less like an ice chest😂)
Then the whole thing was painted with thick layers primer and black spray paint topped with urethane to help make it rainproof.
A cinder block is glued inside the base to make it “bottom heavy” for stability.
Total cost to build: $70 and it took about 2hrs not counting drying time. (Ice chest was free because it came with a food delivery order). Height is just under 7ft. Weight is around 30lb.

Erick Lewko Report

“All these factors have a high carbon footprint. Not to mention the end of life of our packaging, especially plastic, is another thing to consider. Only 5-6% of plastic is recycled while the rest ends up in our environment or in landfills. So when we can reduce packaging waste, I think it's important to do so.”
#10

I’m From France, This Is My First Attempt At Doing DIY Halloween Decoration…

I’m From France, This Is My First Attempt At Doing DIY Halloween Decoration…

What do you think about the tombstones I made from recycled foam boards 🎃🪦🎃
Your comments and advices are welcomed 😉
Happy fall season and happy Halloween everyone!

Tiffany Weppe Report

#11

I Have About 120 Dolls Around My House. I Got Lots For Free, And Lots At Thrift Store. My Daughter Painted Most Of Them. Located In Howell Nj

I Have About 120 Dolls Around My House. I Got Lots For Free, And Lots At Thrift Store. My Daughter Painted Most Of Them. Located In Howell Nj

Rob Richards

Rob Richards Report

#12

Making My Own Decoration, Life Sized Demon Carved From White Pine

Making My Own Decoration, Life Sized Demon Carved From White Pine

Cody Stosz

Cody Stosz Report

Naturally, we wanted to hear her opinion on why so many companies still insist on using packaging and materials that are terrible for the environment. “Some of it has to do with cost: It’s cheaper to buy virgin plastic than recycled, for example. But another factor for brands is keeping up with trends and marketing.”

#13

Dollar Tree Styrofoam Gravestones Flipped Over With Silver Marker + The Dead Plants You Still Haven’t Thrown Out From The Summer

Dollar Tree Styrofoam Gravestones Flipped Over With Silver Marker + The Dead Plants You Still Haven’t Thrown Out From The Summer

All in cost $3.50
(I know it should technically say “here lie” and not “here lies” bc of subject verb agreement but it didn’t sound halloweeny enough 🤷‍♀️)

Katie Hughes-Pucci Report

#14

Here’s Our Giant Spider We Made 4 Years Ago ( Archie)

Here’s Our Giant Spider We Made 4 Years Ago ( Archie)

We used pvc pipes, spray foam, trash bags, pool noodles, stalkings, hair extentions, a scarf , ping pong balls and a ornament to make my belovid spider! He’s still holding up strong to this day( just needs a little spray paint touch up every year). Legs come off for easier storage.

Breanna Medwid Report

#15

Evil Eva...i Made Her Last Year...constructed Her 100% I Think She's A Big Deal

Evil Eva...i Made Her Last Year...constructed Her 100% I Think She's A Big Deal

Patrice Runyan

Patrice Runyan Report

“Brands want to be unique and catch your eye, and one way they can do that is through packaging. Sometimes, this leads to excessive, over-the-top choices. Also, if they are selling their products through a third party, like Amazon, sometimes they don’t have control over how their products are shipped and packaged.”

#16

He Was A Little More Work Then I Thought! But Love The Way He Came Out!

He Was A Little More Work Then I Thought! But Love The Way He Came Out!

Jessica Becker

Jessica Becker Report

#17

This Is Supposed To Look Like One Skeleton Pulling The Other Out Of The Ground, But It Just Looks Like They Are Holding Hands And One Is Popping Out A Baby

This Is Supposed To Look Like One Skeleton Pulling The Other Out Of The Ground, But It Just Looks Like They Are Holding Hands And One Is Popping Out A Baby

Mike Theman

Mike Theman Report

Cat Chat
Community Member
50 minutes ago

While the other has a frig hanging on to ...I don't even want to think about if it wasn't just a skeleton. 🤣

#18

Jeepers Creepers Is Up. I Still Need To Add Cornstalk And Two Crows. What Do You Think!?

Jeepers Creepers Is Up. I Still Need To Add Cornstalk And Two Crows. What Do You Think!?

Lee Snooks

Lee Snooks Report

So we wanted to hear what are some simple ways we can limit our “waste” at home. “A simple swap everyone can do to cut down on plastic waste is just ordering less takeout. Takeout containers often come in plastic, and with smaller plastic packets (think ketchup pouches, soy sauce holders, etc.) and can be hard to recycle.”
#19

Graveyards Are Coming Along

Graveyards Are Coming Along

Joseph Tucker Report

#20

My Latest. Monster Mud Over Canvas

My Latest. Monster Mud Over Canvas

Terri Conrad Flagg Report

#21

Figured I Would Stir The Pot In The Neighborhood This Year

Figured I Would Stir The Pot In The Neighborhood This Year

Ric Vigno

Ric Vigno Report

“Always check with your local guidelines first of course before recycling these items. Going to a restaurant or eating at home more is a simple way to reduce plastic waste and use up what’s in your fridge. Try incorporating one or two more home cooked meals into your week than you already do: It’s okay to prep it ahead of time too, if that’s easier.”
#22

Just Hot Glue, A Plastic Eyeball, And Paint On An Old Hardback Journal

Just Hot Glue, A Plastic Eyeball, And Paint On An Old Hardback Journal

*this was not done based on the movie but an image in my head, please don’t come at me over the “details”*

Cassie Martinez Report

#23

So My Wife And I Have Made Chicken Wire Ghost

So My Wife And I Have Made Chicken Wire Ghost

Lol It's more painful than youtube makes it out to be and wear strong garden gloves or will bleed. It's still is a lot of hand ouchies but use garden gloves. I'm making kid ghost right now but at least I am at the spray paint stage. Coat it with a primer and then glow in the dark paint. We're going to tent spike them to the ground.

Dahlia Legacy Report

#24

Sydney The Spider!

Sydney The Spider!

Gemma Smith Report

“You can reach out to companies and brands about their packaging. Write them an email expressing what you love about their product, then go into their packaging and explain why it’s a problem. Maybe they’re using excessive packaging, or it’s hard to recycle plastic packaging. Whatever it is, be honest. You may inspire them to change their packaging for the better!” You can find more of Kathryn’s work at her website and hopefully this list inspired you to do some Halloween DIY yourself.

#25

Looks Like I Cannot Afford That 12 Foot Skeleton From Home Depot, But I Still Have Woody

Looks Like I Cannot Afford That 12 Foot Skeleton From Home Depot, But I Still Have Woody

6 feet tall and a fully articulated popsicle stick one: I crafted him in 1989. Total cost: $8.00 and 3 months of work. Wood glue and wire twist ties.

Rick Powell Report

#26

I Want To Share My Husbands Work

I Want To Share My Husbands Work

Allison Ferris

Allison Ferris Report

#27

How Does It Look

How Does It Look

Mara Walter Report

#28

Just Finished Making These Last Night. Love How They Turned Out

Just Finished Making These Last Night. Love How They Turned Out

Ramon Resto

Ramon Resto Report

#29

This Is My Zombie, Edweirdo That I Made Last Year

This Is My Zombie, Edweirdo That I Made Last Year

Used a 5’ plastic skeleton, green house paint, and a ton of ripped up paper towels. Basically dipped the paper towels into the paint and covered the skeleton with them. Sort of a weatherproof paper mache. Then just added details. Also carved a foam pumpkin and added details to that too. For now he’s pretty much the centerpiece of our display. Hoping to make more stuff this year.

Andrew Sedberry Report

#30

My Granddaughters Trick Or Treat Bag, She’s Going To Be Winifred Sanderson. I Made This And Her Jewelry To Go With Her Costume

My Granddaughters Trick Or Treat Bag, She's Going To Be Winifred Sanderson. I Made This And Her Jewelry To Go With Her Costume

Tami Limings Samsal

Tami Limings Samsal Report

#31

Creepy

Creepy

Ann Kidd Allen Report

#32

Just Finished. Spray Foam,cardboard Box,spray Paint And Moss

Just Finished. Spray Foam,cardboard Box,spray Paint And Moss

Jen Cradic Gibbs

Jen Cradic Gibbs Report

#33

Wild

Wild

Edwin Nunez Report

#34

My Husband Allen Stewart Made This Insert To Go In Front Of Our Fireplace. I Love It

My Husband Allen Stewart Made This Insert To Go In Front Of Our Fireplace. I Love It

Katrina Mangan Stewart

Katrina Mangan Stewart Report

#35

Just Hanging

Just Hanging

Phillip Maxwell Report

#36

So I Made This Abot A Week Ago Hope You Like It

So I Made This Abot A Week Ago Hope You Like It

Report

#37

Before And After. This Is My First Doll I Ever Made. I Sewed The Nun's Clothes From An Old Shirt And Socks

Before And After. This Is My First Doll I Ever Made. I Sewed The Nun's Clothes From An Old Shirt And Socks

Jonna Pajari

Jonna Pajari Report

#38

This Was Really One Of The Easiest Halloween Props To Make!

This Was Really One Of The Easiest Halloween Props To Make!

I used 2 pool noodles cut in all different lengths, carved out the center for a tea light candle and glued them to a board. Used hot glue to make it look like melting wax and then sprayed it black. Added some black roses and a spider and black tea light candles from the dollar tree and it looks really cool.

Victoria Doudna Report

#39

Anyone Have Any Recommendations For Spotlights They Use So I Can Light This Guy Up At Night?!

Anyone Have Any Recommendations For Spotlights They Use So I Can Light This Guy Up At Night?!

Kassiani Kelleher

Kassiani Kelleher Report

I Have Been So Inspired With All The Work An Incredible Ideas You All Have!

I Have Been So Inspired With All The Work An Incredible Ideas You All Have!

Im posting because i need all of you genius solutions. I have tried this for days and im about to give up. I want to get this boards (real thin wood and some are a little heavy) to stay on my windows, but no luck so far; they start falling like flies sooner or later. I have done the outdoor heavy dutty Velcro and gorilla doable side outdoor heavy dutty as well and no luck. Any one has been successful with any other materials? TIA

Floribeth Ozuna-Najera Report

#41

The Boys

The Boys

Steven McCann Report

#42

I Started This Yesterday It’s Not Complete I Don’t Think

I Started This Yesterday It’s Not Complete I Don’t Think

Used an old garage can drum, $5 hanging creepy lady, foam spray and spray paint. Thoughts on what I should do to it next or what to place around it?

Jessica Myers Domke Report

Has Anyone Taken Baby Dolls Like This And Turned Them Into Creepy Halloween Babies?

Has Anyone Taken Baby Dolls Like This And Turned Them Into Creepy Halloween Babies?

Megan Janeski

Megan Janeski Report

First Halloween Prop I've Ever Made

First Halloween Prop I've Ever Made

Husband bought Wanda for one of our anniversary gifts.
Thought she needed a meal.
I think it's pretty good for an hour of work.
4 bucks in web and the rest was stuff I could gather up at home

Kristal Rose Report

#45

I Made This Out Of Foam Board So It’s Very Lightweight

I Made This Out Of Foam Board So It's Very Lightweight

Chuck Fernandez

Chuck Fernandez Report

#46

My Daughter Found This Old Baby Carriage At A Yard Sale, Love ❤️ It ❤️

My Daughter Found This Old Baby Carriage At A Yard Sale, Love ❤️ It ❤️

Karen Crouch

Karen Crouch Report

#47

Trying To Decide If It's Done....but It Was A Fun One To Do

Trying To Decide If It's Done....but It Was A Fun One To Do

Kourtney Perry

Kourtney Perry Report

#48

I Tried. LOL

I Tried. LOL

Harley Davidson Forever Report

#49

I Got A Few Of Our Decorations Up Today Before It Got Too Warm. I Got A Bag Of Mulch At Walmart To Look Like A Freshly Dug Grave For Our Coffin Lid (The Funeral Home My Wife Works At Was Throwing A Transport Casket Out)

I Got A Few Of Our Decorations Up Today Before It Got Too Warm. I Got A Bag Of Mulch At Walmart To Look Like A Freshly Dug Grave For Our Coffin Lid (The Funeral Home My Wife Works At Was Throwing A Transport Casket Out)

I also got our 2 12 footers up. Sadly my xenomoph queen won't be ready for this Halloween. We still have our grave yard to put up and my wife's red reaper.

Chad Albee Report

Saint_Zipcodus
Community Member
1 minute ago

See Also on Bored Panda
#50

First Timer Post, Hope You Enjoy What The Hubs And I Have Built And/Or Put Together So Far!

First Timer Post, Hope You Enjoy What The Hubs And I Have Built And/Or Put Together So Far!

Donna Blakley Report

#51

We Do A Fund Raiser For The Local Veterans Every Halloween, Christmas & Easter

We Do A Fund Raiser For The Local Veterans Every Halloween, Christmas & Easter

Kat KaaeKat Kaae Report

#52

The Sistaaaas Went Up Yesterday! Newest Addition To My DIY Halloween Decor

The Sistaaaas Went Up Yesterday! Newest Addition To My DIY Halloween Decor

Michelle Archambault Report

#53

Handing These Halloween Pencils Out, Glow Sticks, Candy

Handing These Halloween Pencils Out, Glow Sticks, Candy

as well as..wait for it . potatoes..yep . ..not cooked..fresh out of the package Did that last year and for some odd reason the kids went bananas over them!

Frank Baum Report

#54

Hell Nah

Hell Nah

Joe Chavez Report

#55

These Are My 3rd & 4th "Spookified" Dolls

These Are My 3rd & 4th "Spookified" Dolls

The axe yielding doll is holding the head of the other one, then I added a pumpkin head to her headless body to bring her back to life 🤷🤣
*I used black rit dye for the dress, and I made her little axe 🪓 out of oven-bake clay. 👀I accidentally gauged one of her eyes out when I was taking her things off to dye them, so I just went with it, & pushed the other one out as well 🤷🤣
Please let me know what you think of creepy dolls #3 & #4!!! Any feedback or suggestions greatly appreciated 🫶!!

Vanessa Kruichak Report

He's 6 Years Old But He's Still One Of My Favorites!

He's 6 Years Old But He's Still One Of My Favorites!

Julie Dean Report

#57

Working On My Son’s Fnaf Springtrap Costume!

Working On My Son’s Fnaf Springtrap Costume!

DeAnna Hope Report

#58

My Creation To Kick Off October 🪄 Pvc Old Stained Bed Sheet Branches Twigs Leaves 🍂 Accepting Name Suggestions For Him

My Creation To Kick Off October 🪄 Pvc Old Stained Bed Sheet Branches Twigs Leaves 🍂 Accepting Name Suggestions For Him

Ana Castellanos Report

#59

Thought I'd Share The Creepy Chandelier I Made, The Pic Doesn't Do It Justice Because You Can't Really See The Lights But They Are Remote Controlled Candle Sticks And Each Skeleton Is Holding A Tea Light

Thought I'd Share The Creepy Chandelier I Made, The Pic Doesn't Do It Justice Because You Can't Really See The Lights But They Are Remote Controlled Candle Sticks And Each Skeleton Is Holding A Tea Light

Tina Thibault Botelho Report

#60

All Of My Skeletons

All Of My Skeletons

Brandy Brothers Report

#61

Creepy

Creepy

Steve Manis Report

#62

I Made These With Items From The Goodwill And Dollar Tree For A Haunted House

I Made These With Items From The Goodwill And Dollar Tree For A Haunted House

Jalisa Molden West Report

Love Having A Go At Things

Love Having A Go At Things

Joanne Jenkins Naugher Report

My 1st Time Doing Life Size Skeletons. Skels Vollyball And Witches

My 1st Time Doing Life Size Skeletons. Skels Vollyball And Witches

Ken Hess Report

#65

Fixed The Lights To Something I’m Happy With

Fixed The Lights To Something I’m Happy With

Tina Spratley Report

