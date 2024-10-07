The “ Halloween decorations on a budget ” Facebook page is dedicated to just that, cool and creative DIY projects just in time for the spooky season. We also got in touch with Kathryn Kell from Goingzerowaste.com to learn more about do things yourself. So get comfortable as you scroll through, take note of your favorites and be sure to upvote the best examples.

Every year, some folks just go absolutely all out for Halloween . After all, who doesn't like some ghouls, ghosts, skulls and cobwebs? But let’s face it, decorating an entire home is going to end up pricey, once you factor in making costumes, buying candy and really whatever other Halloween staples you enjoy.

#1 What Do You Guys Think. , A Bunch Of Dead Tree Branches, Hot Glue, Zip Ties, And Wire Mesh. My Spooky Jack-O-Lantern Creature Share icon

#2 My Halloween Creation This Year! I Used One Of My Antique Mirrors & Painted It Black With Basic Acrylic Paint Share icon The mask was from Dollar General and I just hot glued it to the mirrored part (able to be removed) Under $10 and I now have a super creepy mirror.

#3 My Dog Was A Spider For 12 Of Her 16 Years Share icon This upcoming is our first Halloween without her. I can’t count the numbers of grown men who shrieked or ran away from her as she happily trotted down the street with her human brothers. Her costume was remade through the years, it initially involved fur fabric, foam pipe insulation tubes, hangers, elastic lots and lots of hot glue and Velcro. I remade it so it could Velcro onto a long body harness. As she got older I modified it so she could just lie in the yard and let Kids get candy from her spider abdomen. “Mom! I got candy out of her butt!” Is the best line ever. Last year I finally made her a spider den.

Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda got in touch with Kathryn Kell from Goingzerowaste.com to discuss thinking about how we consume things and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. After all, most Halloween decorations and costumes are just items we buy in a store, so we wanted to know why it is important to avoid using too much plastic, paper, and other materials for packaging. “The materials used to package our items all have an environmental impact. For example, to make plastic, the raw material crude oil must be extracted from earth in an unsustainable manner, usually through fracking.”

#4 This Was My $5 Thrift Store Witch Project! Glued On An Old Hat I Found In My Halloween Box And Black Glitter Spray Paint! Share icon

#5 Meet My Cheap And Effective Lil’ Jack O Lantern Archway! I Have Them All Attached To Each Other With Zip Ties, And Attached The Lights Directly As Well So I Just Hang It Up And Plug It In Each Season! Share icon

#6 Made A Spider Throne Out Of Rebar Share icon

“Then it must undergo processing in a fossil fuel powered factory where it is transformed into moldable plastic. Next, it must be shipped to warehouses or stores, which typically requires gas powered trucks to transport,” she shared. This is why experts tend to talk about carbon chains, which include all the carbon emissions along the entire process of getting a product to a consumer, not just in its manufacturing. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Before And After Of My Witch Creation. The Little Cauldron Lights Up When Plugged In And Produces A Little Steam Share icon

#8 The Best Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Daughter And I Built This Skeleton Ghost Statue Over The Weekend. The Base Is A Large, Thick Walled Foam Food Shipping Carton Share icon The skeleton is a basic skeleton. The drape is a queen size grey sheet. I reinforced the skeleton joints with copper solid grounding wire zip tied at the joints. There is a wooden 1x2 running from the spine at the base of the neck all the way though the base pedastal. She used a watered down Modge Podge and soaked the sheet before setting it on the skeleton.

She used paper clips and binder clips to hold the drape in place until it set. then once dry, I used a pump sprayer to add

another coat of Modge Podge.

The foam base was carved with a soldering iron to make the "bricks" and Super 90 spray glue was sprayed lightly in places to eat away some of the foam. (There was a middle ring for the chest that is now glued to the bottom to make it look less like an ice chest😂)

Then the whole thing was painted with thick layers primer and black spray paint topped with urethane to help make it rainproof.

A cinder block is glued inside the base to make it “bottom heavy” for stability.

Total cost to build: $70 and it took about 2hrs not counting drying time. (Ice chest was free because it came with a food delivery order). Height is just under 7ft. Weight is around 30lb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these factors have a high carbon footprint. Not to mention the end of life of our packaging, especially plastic, is another thing to consider. Only 5-6% of plastic is recycled while the rest ends up in our environment or in landfills. So when we can reduce packaging waste, I think it's important to do so.”

#10 I’m From France, This Is My First Attempt At Doing DIY Halloween Decoration… Share icon What do you think about the tombstones I made from recycled foam boards 🎃🪦🎃

Your comments and advices are welcomed 😉

Happy fall season and happy Halloween everyone!

#11 I Have About 120 Dolls Around My House. I Got Lots For Free, And Lots At Thrift Store. My Daughter Painted Most Of Them. Located In Howell Nj Share icon

#12 Making My Own Decoration, Life Sized Demon Carved From White Pine Share icon

Naturally, we wanted to hear her opinion on why so many companies still insist on using packaging and materials that are terrible for the environment. “Some of it has to do with cost: It’s cheaper to buy virgin plastic than recycled, for example. But another factor for brands is keeping up with trends and marketing.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Dollar Tree Styrofoam Gravestones Flipped Over With Silver Marker + The Dead Plants You Still Haven’t Thrown Out From The Summer Share icon All in cost $3.50

(I know it should technically say “here lie” and not “here lies” bc of subject verb agreement but it didn’t sound halloweeny enough 🤷‍♀️)

#14 Here’s Our Giant Spider We Made 4 Years Ago ( Archie) Share icon We used pvc pipes, spray foam, trash bags, pool noodles, stalkings, hair extentions, a scarf , ping pong balls and a ornament to make my belovid spider! He’s still holding up strong to this day( just needs a little spray paint touch up every year). Legs come off for easier storage.

#15 Evil Eva...i Made Her Last Year...constructed Her 100% I Think She's A Big Deal Share icon

“Brands want to be unique and catch your eye, and one way they can do that is through packaging. Sometimes, this leads to excessive, over-the-top choices. Also, if they are selling their products through a third party, like Amazon, sometimes they don’t have control over how their products are shipped and packaged.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 He Was A Little More Work Then I Thought! But Love The Way He Came Out! Share icon

#17 This Is Supposed To Look Like One Skeleton Pulling The Other Out Of The Ground, But It Just Looks Like They Are Holding Hands And One Is Popping Out A Baby Share icon

#18 Jeepers Creepers Is Up. I Still Need To Add Cornstalk And Two Crows. What Do You Think!? Share icon

So we wanted to hear what are some simple ways we can limit our “waste” at home. “A simple swap everyone can do to cut down on plastic waste is just ordering less takeout. Takeout containers often come in plastic, and with smaller plastic packets (think ketchup pouches, soy sauce holders, etc.) and can be hard to recycle.”

#19 Graveyards Are Coming Along Share icon

#20 My Latest. Monster Mud Over Canvas Share icon

#21 Figured I Would Stir The Pot In The Neighborhood This Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“Always check with your local guidelines first of course before recycling these items. Going to a restaurant or eating at home more is a simple way to reduce plastic waste and use up what’s in your fridge. Try incorporating one or two more home cooked meals into your week than you already do: It’s okay to prep it ahead of time too, if that’s easier.”

#22 Just Hot Glue, A Plastic Eyeball, And Paint On An Old Hardback Journal Share icon *this was not done based on the movie but an image in my head, please don’t come at me over the “details”*

#23 So My Wife And I Have Made Chicken Wire Ghost Share icon Lol It's more painful than youtube makes it out to be and wear strong garden gloves or will bleed. It's still is a lot of hand ouchies but use garden gloves. I'm making kid ghost right now but at least I am at the spray paint stage. Coat it with a primer and then glow in the dark paint. We're going to tent spike them to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Sydney The Spider! Share icon

“You can reach out to companies and brands about their packaging. Write them an email expressing what you love about their product, then go into their packaging and explain why it’s a problem. Maybe they’re using excessive packaging, or it’s hard to recycle plastic packaging. Whatever it is, be honest. You may inspire them to change their packaging for the better!” You can find more of Kathryn’s work at her website and hopefully this list inspired you to do some Halloween DIY yourself.

#25 Looks Like I Cannot Afford That 12 Foot Skeleton From Home Depot, But I Still Have Woody Share icon 6 feet tall and a fully articulated popsicle stick one: I crafted him in 1989. Total cost: $8.00 and 3 months of work. Wood glue and wire twist ties.

#26 I Want To Share My Husbands Work Share icon

#27 How Does It Look Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Just Finished Making These Last Night. Love How They Turned Out Share icon

#29 This Is My Zombie, Edweirdo That I Made Last Year Share icon Used a 5’ plastic skeleton, green house paint, and a ton of ripped up paper towels. Basically dipped the paper towels into the paint and covered the skeleton with them. Sort of a weatherproof paper mache. Then just added details. Also carved a foam pumpkin and added details to that too. For now he’s pretty much the centerpiece of our display. Hoping to make more stuff this year.

#30 My Granddaughters Trick Or Treat Bag, She’s Going To Be Winifred Sanderson. I Made This And Her Jewelry To Go With Her Costume Share icon

#31 Creepy Share icon

#32 Just Finished. Spray Foam,cardboard Box,spray Paint And Moss Share icon

#33 Wild Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My Husband Allen Stewart Made This Insert To Go In Front Of Our Fireplace. I Love It Share icon

#35 Just Hanging Share icon

#36 So I Made This Abot A Week Ago Hope You Like It Share icon

#37 Before And After. This Is My First Doll I Ever Made. I Sewed The Nun's Clothes From An Old Shirt And Socks Share icon

#38 This Was Really One Of The Easiest Halloween Props To Make! Share icon I used 2 pool noodles cut in all different lengths, carved out the center for a tea light candle and glued them to a board. Used hot glue to make it look like melting wax and then sprayed it black. Added some black roses and a spider and black tea light candles from the dollar tree and it looks really cool.

#39 Anyone Have Any Recommendations For Spotlights They Use So I Can Light This Guy Up At Night?! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I Have Been So Inspired With All The Work An Incredible Ideas You All Have! Share icon Im posting because i need all of you genius solutions. I have tried this for days and im about to give up. I want to get this boards (real thin wood and some are a little heavy) to stay on my windows, but no luck so far; they start falling like flies sooner or later. I have done the outdoor heavy dutty Velcro and gorilla doable side outdoor heavy dutty as well and no luck. Any one has been successful with any other materials? TIA

#41 The Boys Share icon

#42 I Started This Yesterday It’s Not Complete I Don’t Think Share icon Used an old garage can drum, $5 hanging creepy lady, foam spray and spray paint. Thoughts on what I should do to it next or what to place around it?

#43 Has Anyone Taken Baby Dolls Like This And Turned Them Into Creepy Halloween Babies? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 First Halloween Prop I've Ever Made Share icon Husband bought Wanda for one of our anniversary gifts.

Thought she needed a meal.

I think it's pretty good for an hour of work.

4 bucks in web and the rest was stuff I could gather up at home

#45 I Made This Out Of Foam Board So It’s Very Lightweight Share icon

#46 My Daughter Found This Old Baby Carriage At A Yard Sale, Love ❤️ It ❤️ Share icon

#47 Trying To Decide If It's Done....but It Was A Fun One To Do Share icon

#48 I Tried. LOL Share icon

#49 I Got A Few Of Our Decorations Up Today Before It Got Too Warm. I Got A Bag Of Mulch At Walmart To Look Like A Freshly Dug Grave For Our Coffin Lid (The Funeral Home My Wife Works At Was Throwing A Transport Casket Out) Share icon I also got our 2 12 footers up. Sadly my xenomoph queen won't be ready for this Halloween. We still have our grave yard to put up and my wife's red reaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 First Timer Post, Hope You Enjoy What The Hubs And I Have Built And/Or Put Together So Far! Share icon

#51 We Do A Fund Raiser For The Local Veterans Every Halloween, Christmas & Easter Share icon

#52 The Sistaaaas Went Up Yesterday! Newest Addition To My DIY Halloween Decor Share icon

#53 Handing These Halloween Pencils Out, Glow Sticks, Candy Share icon as well as..wait for it . potatoes..yep . ..not cooked..fresh out of the package Did that last year and for some odd reason the kids went bananas over them!

#54 Hell Nah Share icon

#55 These Are My 3rd & 4th "Spookified" Dolls Share icon The axe yielding doll is holding the head of the other one, then I added a pumpkin head to her headless body to bring her back to life 🤷🤣

*I used black rit dye for the dress, and I made her little axe 🪓 out of oven-bake clay. 👀I accidentally gauged one of her eyes out when I was taking her things off to dye them, so I just went with it, & pushed the other one out as well 🤷🤣

Please let me know what you think of creepy dolls #3 & #4!!! Any feedback or suggestions greatly appreciated 🫶!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 He's 6 Years Old But He's Still One Of My Favorites! Share icon

#57 Working On My Son’s Fnaf Springtrap Costume! Share icon

#58 My Creation To Kick Off October 🪄 Pvc Old Stained Bed Sheet Branches Twigs Leaves 🍂 Accepting Name Suggestions For Him Share icon

#59 Thought I'd Share The Creepy Chandelier I Made, The Pic Doesn't Do It Justice Because You Can't Really See The Lights But They Are Remote Controlled Candle Sticks And Each Skeleton Is Holding A Tea Light Share icon

#60 All Of My Skeletons Share icon

#61 Creepy Share icon

#62 I Made These With Items From The Goodwill And Dollar Tree For A Haunted House Share icon

#63 Love Having A Go At Things Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 My 1st Time Doing Life Size Skeletons. Skels Vollyball And Witches Share icon