People In This Community Are All About That ‘Zero Waste’ Lifestyle, Share Their 91 Helpful Tips And Tricks (New Pics)
Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to us citizens of the world. Many are trying to adopt more planet-friendly habits in their daily life and make a positive change.
Online communities like r/ZeroWaste on Reddit have emerged as valuable platforms for sharing ideas, experiences, and resources. Over 1.1 million members discuss everything from eco-friendly household products to sustainable fashion choices and green travel options. r/ZeroWaste was created on February 20th, 2013 and it has loads of information, so let’s dive into it.
This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone
* Side-Eyes Cupboard Full Of Jars I'll Use "One Day" *
Jars, bottles, cute bottles with droppers from face serums, decorative boxes from cookies... I am a hoarder who thinks "maybe I can use this one day".
Bought This Handmade Basket From An Old Man At The Farmers Market, Made From Old Strapping Bands And Electrical Cords
Wow! This Makes Me So Happy. Great Work And Great To Be Reminded That There Are People Who Care!
Develey Mustard Jars, Made To Become Drinking Glasses After The Removal Of The Lid And The Label, Have Filled Many A Shelf In Many A Home
Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead!
At Least We Are Trying… Right?
You Know What They Say, "You Are What You Don't Properly Dispose Of" Comic By War And Peas
Thanks, I Love Plastic Bag Bans
Sorry Grandma, we need to use the urn for shopping...
Cardboard Bread Tab
Instead Of Throwing Away Broken Little Crayons My Toddler Burns Through I Melted Them Down In A Silicone Mold I Found 2nd Hand
I Thrifted Almost Everything For My New Home Office. The Desk, Chair, Rug, Futon, And Dresser Were All Secondhand!
Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!
We Literally Waste Trillions Of Food Every Year
Yeah but there are d**k heads that like to sue companies and ruin it for everyone tho!
A Con Without A Lie
Yogurt Pot (Originally From Casualuk)
McDonald's France Start To Remove Single Use Packaging, To Replace Them With Washable Ones
Made My Own Chapstick To Refill Old Tubes
Amazing! I make my own lip balm as well using beeswax, coconut oil and cacao butter. Smells amazing and works SO much better than the store-bought kind.
When I Came Home For Xmas My Mom Was Making Fire-Starters Out Of Dryer Lint & Old Candles She’d Melted Down
You Can Refill Six Different Types Of Cleaning Liquids With This Refill Station
You Could Even Do This For A Homeless Male... Love This
Keeping Solid Toiletries Dry
Got A Hole In The Back Of One Of My Favorite T-Shirts And My Friend Offered To Add A Stitching Of A Flower To Fix It. I Love The Shirt Even More Now!
Junk Drawer Organized Using Old Boxes And Lids!
This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City
A Coworker Friend Lets Me Write "Fun Facts" On His Whiteboard. Every Now And Then I Try To Radicalize The Office Lol
That’s So Cool And Ingenious!
I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year
McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now
Responsibly Festive
With A Hot Glue Gun, You Can Replace The Rope On Cat Scratching Posts
Better yet, make your own scratching post out of scrap wood pieces, a log, fabric scraps and some rope. So many scratching posts are just made from cardboard, don't last, fall apart and are ridiculously expensive. Made this years ago, the rope can be pulled off when it's all scratched up, it'll last for years. 20201122_1...cc4381.jpg
The Hotel I'm At Uses Edible Pots For You To Fill With Honey/Jam/Spreads Instead Of Thousands Of Individual Sachets
Glad That Big Companies Are Taking Notice And Coming Out With Products Like This
Cool Idea. Hopefully They Continue To Make Refills
Made The Switch To Flour Sack Towels Instead Of Paper Towels, And The Universe Rewarded Me With A Perfect Fit
It Took A Few Years, But I Realize We Have Become Jar People
Saved Most Of The Plastic Bag Packaging I Used In 2022 And Ended Up With 10lbs Of Recyclable Plastic
The Different Stages Of Processing Loofahs For Use
My Latest Idea For Glass Spice Jars
Rosemary Christmas Tree So We Can Plant It Once The Holidays Pass
My Electric Kettle Broke So I'm Using It As A Water Pitcher In My Fridge
Can’t Stop Eating These Potato Peel Chips
Decided To Regift Some Stuffed Animals Instead Of Buying Stuff For Halloween This Year
If Your Cabinet Looks Like This—you’re Part Of The Problem😬
"He's Usually Full By The End Of The Day" Really Puts Into Perspective How Much Plastic Waste Is Washed Ashore
This Mini Thrift/Exchange Corner By The Dumpsters Where Neighbours Place Their Still-Usable Unwanted Items
Found Name Brand Plastic Free Deodorant At Local Discount Store
I Feel Like A Magician, Turning Old Sweaters, Scarves And Hats Into New Bags. The Yarn Of Old Things Is Great For Creating Something New. And This Process Is Almost Infinite
La Fermiere Yogurt Comes In Reusable Jars. This One Is Made Of Clay
Saved Myself $120 By Re-Upholstering My Work Chair For $5 With Final Clearance Fabric And Leftover Thread
Wish They Just Sold The Floss Roll. The Container Is Easy To Open Too
if you use flosspicks, look into a reusable 3d printed flosspick that you can thread with the bulk floss thread! they're wonderful, and so much less trash than single use flosspicks. (i use flosspicks bc they're the only way i can floss with my arthritis so finding a restringable, reusable flosspick was amazing)
I’ve Decided To Try And Combat The Neighborhood Trash. This Was My First Outing. 25 Minutes Of Collecting And Less Than A 1 Minute Walk From Our House
Grapes In Cardboard Boxes
Reality Is Quiet Mind Bending Sometimes
My Friend Helped Me Turn A Useless Tea Towel Into A Zippered Bag For Bulk Buying!
It’s The Small Things (Using The Paper From Chewy And Amazon Deliveries To Wrap Gifts)
I Am Happy To See One Of Our Largest Supermarket Retailer Doing This To Reduce Waste
I Always Hated Taking The Plastic Film Off Before Putting In The Recyclables. We Are Moving In The Right Direction!
My Leftover Candle Is Finally Done!
Saw This In Target
An Alternative To The Plastic Jugs
This Is Huge, A Single Water Filter Dispenser Saves 600k+ Bottles Going Into Landfill. We Need These Everywhere
Stay Out Of Jail
Instead Of Carving Pumpkins, What About Carving Bell Peppers And Eating Them Stuffed Afterwards? It’s Been Our Family Tradition For Years
Overpopulation Or Overconsumption?
I still think there are twice as many humans on the planet as there should be.