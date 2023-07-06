Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to us citizens of the world. Many are trying to adopt more planet-friendly habits in their daily life and make a positive change.

Online communities like r/ZeroWaste on Reddit have emerged as valuable platforms for sharing ideas, experiences, and resources. Over 1.1 million members discuss everything from eco-friendly household products to sustainable fashion choices and green travel options. r/ZeroWaste was created on February 20th, 2013 and it has loads of information, so let’s dive into it.

#1

This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone

This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone

LingeringSentiments

#2

* Side-Eyes Cupboard Full Of Jars I'll Use "One Day" *

* Side-Eyes Cupboard Full Of Jars I'll Use "One Day" *

Inasaba

Biljana Malesevic
Biljana Malesevic
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jars, bottles, cute bottles with droppers from face serums, decorative boxes from cookies... I am a hoarder who thinks "maybe I can use this one day".

#3

Bought This Handmade Basket From An Old Man At The Farmers Market, Made From Old Strapping Bands And Electrical Cords

Bought This Handmade Basket From An Old Man At The Farmers Market, Made From Old Strapping Bands And Electrical Cords

dacatstronautinspace

#4

Wow! This Makes Me So Happy. Great Work And Great To Be Reminded That There Are People Who Care!

Wow! This Makes Me So Happy. Great Work And Great To Be Reminded That There Are People Who Care!

HircineSnellen

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If we clean it, they will come!

#5

Develey Mustard Jars, Made To Become Drinking Glasses After The Removal Of The Lid And The Label, Have Filled Many A Shelf In Many A Home

Develey Mustard Jars, Made To Become Drinking Glasses After The Removal Of The Lid And The Label, Have Filled Many A Shelf In Many A Home

WillManhunter

#6

Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead!

Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead!

thetoollibrarybuf

JG
JG
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this idea and the leaves are pretty too.

#7

At Least We Are Trying… Right?

At Least We Are Trying… Right?

coolguysteve21

#8

You Know What They Say, "You Are What You Don't Properly Dispose Of" Comic By War And Peas

You Know What They Say, "You Are What You Don't Properly Dispose Of" Comic By War And Peas

rewritingextinction

#9

Thanks, I Love Plastic Bag Bans

Thanks, I Love Plastic Bag Bans

Inasaba

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry Grandma, we need to use the urn for shopping...

#10

Cardboard Bread Tab

Cardboard Bread Tab

borshctbeet

#11

Instead Of Throwing Away Broken Little Crayons My Toddler Burns Through I Melted Them Down In A Silicone Mold I Found 2nd Hand

Instead Of Throwing Away Broken Little Crayons My Toddler Burns Through I Melted Them Down In A Silicone Mold I Found 2nd Hand

MrsHarris2019

#12

I Thrifted Almost Everything For My New Home Office. The Desk, Chair, Rug, Futon, And Dresser Were All Secondhand!

I Thrifted Almost Everything For My New Home Office. The Desk, Chair, Rug, Futon, And Dresser Were All Secondhand!

perfectplum218

#13

Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

BlackSeaNettles

#14

We Literally Waste Trillions Of Food Every Year

We Literally Waste Trillions Of Food Every Year

Inasaba

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah but there are d**k heads that like to sue companies and ruin it for everyone tho!

#15

A Con Without A Lie

A Con Without A Lie

Inasaba

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he should have also included clothes pins?

#16

Yogurt Pot (Originally From Casualuk)

Yogurt Pot (Originally From Casualuk)

struds

#17

McDonald's France Start To Remove Single Use Packaging, To Replace Them With Washable Ones

McDonald's France Start To Remove Single Use Packaging, To Replace Them With Washable Ones

mad_peach

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the order isn't to go and your eating in the establishment you don't need it served in to go packaging.

#18

Made My Own Chapstick To Refill Old Tubes

Made My Own Chapstick To Refill Old Tubes

Zestitopillea

Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing! I make my own lip balm as well using beeswax, coconut oil and cacao butter. Smells amazing and works SO much better than the store-bought kind.

#19

When I Came Home For Xmas My Mom Was Making Fire-Starters Out Of Dryer Lint & Old Candles She'd Melted Down

When I Came Home For Xmas My Mom Was Making Fire-Starters Out Of Dryer Lint & Old Candles She’d Melted Down

chiseledfish

#20

You Can Refill Six Different Types Of Cleaning Liquids With This Refill Station

You Can Refill Six Different Types Of Cleaning Liquids With This Refill Station

HorseOfCrypto

#21

You Could Even Do This For A Homeless Male... Love This

You Could Even Do This For A Homeless Male... Love This

Olivesplace

#22

Keeping Solid Toiletries Dry

Keeping Solid Toiletries Dry

Western_Half_4437

#23

Got A Hole In The Back Of One Of My Favorite T-Shirts And My Friend Offered To Add A Stitching Of A Flower To Fix It. I Love The Shirt Even More Now!

Got A Hole In The Back Of One Of My Favorite T-Shirts And My Friend Offered To Add A Stitching Of A Flower To Fix It. I Love The Shirt Even More Now!

mizfluffyunicorn

#24

Junk Drawer Organized Using Old Boxes And Lids!

Junk Drawer Organized Using Old Boxes And Lids!

sapphirerain25

#25

This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City

This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City

chips_85832

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like the food co-ops of yore!

#26

A Coworker Friend Lets Me Write "Fun Facts" On His Whiteboard. Every Now And Then I Try To Radicalize The Office Lol

A Coworker Friend Lets Me Write "Fun Facts" On His Whiteboard. Every Now And Then I Try To Radicalize The Office Lol

emmeline29

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never throw mint in compost, I learnt the hard way!

#27

That's So Cool And Ingenious!

That’s So Cool And Ingenious!

mibodim

#28

I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year

I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year

CrowHollow

#29

McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

moonsovermyhami

#30

Responsibly Festive

Responsibly Festive

celeste1299

#31

With A Hot Glue Gun, You Can Replace The Rope On Cat Scratching Posts

With A Hot Glue Gun, You Can Replace The Rope On Cat Scratching Posts

cayleb

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better yet, make your own scratching post out of scrap wood pieces, a log, fabric scraps and some rope. So many scratching posts are just made from cardboard, don't last, fall apart and are ridiculously expensive. Made this years ago, the rope can be pulled off when it's all scratched up, it'll last for years.

#32

Coffee Stop With My Parents

Coffee Stop With My Parents

East-Seawness56

JG
JG
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do I get those lids?

#33

The Hotel I'm At Uses Edible Pots For You To Fill With Honey/Jam/Spreads Instead Of Thousands Of Individual Sachets

The Hotel I'm At Uses Edible Pots For You To Fill With Honey/Jam/Spreads Instead Of Thousands Of Individual Sachets

neekorm

#34

Glad That Big Companies Are Taking Notice And Coming Out With Products Like This

Glad That Big Companies Are Taking Notice And Coming Out With Products Like This

shirlz8y

#35

Cool Idea. Hopefully They Continue To Make Refills

Cool Idea. Hopefully They Continue To Make Refills

LATD

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wrapped in paper and cardboard I hope.

#36

Made The Switch To Flour Sack Towels Instead Of Paper Towels, And The Universe Rewarded Me With A Perfect Fit

Made The Switch To Flour Sack Towels Instead Of Paper Towels, And The Universe Rewarded Me With A Perfect Fit

shorthairednymph

#37

It Took A Few Years, But I Realize We Have Become Jar People

It Took A Few Years, But I Realize We Have Become Jar People

fredfreddy4444

#38

Saved Most Of The Plastic Bag Packaging I Used In 2022 And Ended Up With 10lbs Of Recyclable Plastic

Saved Most Of The Plastic Bag Packaging I Used In 2022 And Ended Up With 10lbs Of Recyclable Plastic

Lilyo

#39

The Different Stages Of Processing Loofahs For Use

The Different Stages Of Processing Loofahs For Use

feralbox

#40

My Latest Idea For Glass Spice Jars

My Latest Idea For Glass Spice Jars

athm

#41

Rosemary Christmas Tree So We Can Plant It Once The Holidays Pass

Rosemary Christmas Tree So We Can Plant It Once The Holidays Pass

KA3BEE

#42

My Electric Kettle Broke So I'm Using It As A Water Pitcher In My Fridge

My Electric Kettle Broke So I'm Using It As A Water Pitcher In My Fridge

L

#43

Can’t Stop Eating These Potato Peel Chips

Can’t Stop Eating These Potato Peel Chips

PrincessLea96 Report

#44

Decided To Regift Some Stuffed Animals Instead Of Buying Stuff For Halloween This Year

Decided To Regift Some Stuffed Animals Instead Of Buying Stuff For Halloween This Year

sasukesaturday Report

#45

If Your Cabinet Looks Like This—you’re Part Of The Problem😬

If Your Cabinet Looks Like This—you’re Part Of The Problem😬

reddit.com Report

#46

"He's Usually Full By The End Of The Day" Really Puts Into Perspective How Much Plastic Waste Is Washed Ashore

"He's Usually Full By The End Of The Day" Really Puts Into Perspective How Much Plastic Waste Is Washed Ashore

aoi4eg Report

#47

This Mini Thrift/Exchange Corner By The Dumpsters Where Neighbours Place Their Still-Usable Unwanted Items

This Mini Thrift/Exchange Corner By The Dumpsters Where Neighbours Place Their Still-Usable Unwanted Items

Top-Lettuce-1291 Report

EMRS
EMRS
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so cool. Awesome idea!

#48

Found Name Brand Plastic Free Deodorant At Local Discount Store

Found Name Brand Plastic Free Deodorant At Local Discount Store

emotional_alien Report

#49

I Feel Like A Magician, Turning Old Sweaters, Scarves And Hats Into New Bags. The Yarn Of Old Things Is Great For Creating Something New. And This Process Is Almost Infinite

I Feel Like A Magician, Turning Old Sweaters, Scarves And Hats Into New Bags. The Yarn Of Old Things Is Great For Creating Something New. And This Process Is Almost Infinite

Top_Lifeguard_5408 Report

#50

La Fermiere Yogurt Comes In Reusable Jars. This One Is Made Of Clay

La Fermiere Yogurt Comes In Reusable Jars. This One Is Made Of Clay

sabry1414 Report

#51

Saved Myself $120 By Re-Upholstering My Work Chair For $5 With Final Clearance Fabric And Leftover Thread

Saved Myself $120 By Re-Upholstering My Work Chair For $5 With Final Clearance Fabric And Leftover Thread

wildomen Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And hours of highly skilled work. Kudos, but not shivering we can all do.

#52

Wish They Just Sold The Floss Roll. The Container Is Easy To Open Too

Wish They Just Sold The Floss Roll. The Container Is Easy To Open Too

Carhelp2222 Report

River Daski
River Daski
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you use flosspicks, look into a reusable 3d printed flosspick that you can thread with the bulk floss thread! they're wonderful, and so much less trash than single use flosspicks. (i use flosspicks bc they're the only way i can floss with my arthritis so finding a restringable, reusable flosspick was amazing)

#53

I’ve Decided To Try And Combat The Neighborhood Trash. This Was My First Outing. 25 Minutes Of Collecting And Less Than A 1 Minute Walk From Our House

I’ve Decided To Try And Combat The Neighborhood Trash. This Was My First Outing. 25 Minutes Of Collecting And Less Than A 1 Minute Walk From Our House

Bootycarl Report

#54

Grapes In Cardboard Boxes

Grapes In Cardboard Boxes

nana_catstalker Report

#55

Reality Is Quiet Mind Bending Sometimes

Reality Is Quiet Mind Bending Sometimes

LeviTaicho1819 Report

River Daski
River Daski
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why is this on a minecraft image though?

#56

My Friend Helped Me Turn A Useless Tea Towel Into A Zippered Bag For Bulk Buying!

My Friend Helped Me Turn A Useless Tea Towel Into A Zippered Bag For Bulk Buying!

portiafimbriata Report

#57

It’s The Small Things (Using The Paper From Chewy And Amazon Deliveries To Wrap Gifts)

It’s The Small Things (Using The Paper From Chewy And Amazon Deliveries To Wrap Gifts)

pyoungin28 Report

#58

I Am Happy To See One Of Our Largest Supermarket Retailer Doing This To Reduce Waste

I Am Happy To See One Of Our Largest Supermarket Retailer Doing This To Reduce Waste

marygotlamb Report

#59

I Always Hated Taking The Plastic Film Off Before Putting In The Recyclables. We Are Moving In The Right Direction!

I Always Hated Taking The Plastic Film Off Before Putting In The Recyclables. We Are Moving In The Right Direction!

Carhelp2222 Report

#60

My Leftover Candle Is Finally Done!

My Leftover Candle Is Finally Done!

Kalevalatar Report

#61

Saw This In Target

Saw This In Target

africanalesbiana10 Report

#62

An Alternative To The Plastic Jugs

An Alternative To The Plastic Jugs

Cat_Chocula Report

#63

This Is Huge, A Single Water Filter Dispenser Saves 600k+ Bottles Going Into Landfill. We Need These Everywhere

This Is Huge, A Single Water Filter Dispenser Saves 600k+ Bottles Going Into Landfill. We Need These Everywhere

PrashantThapliyal Report

#64

Stay Out Of Jail

Stay Out Of Jail

AndyAndieFreude Report

#65

Instead Of Carving Pumpkins, What About Carving Bell Peppers And Eating Them Stuffed Afterwards? It’s Been Our Family Tradition For Years

Instead Of Carving Pumpkins, What About Carving Bell Peppers And Eating Them Stuffed Afterwards? It’s Been Our Family Tradition For Years

HelloPanda22 Report

#66

Overpopulation Or Overconsumption?

Overpopulation Or Overconsumption?

qasqaldag Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still think there are twice as many humans on the planet as there should be.

#67

Saw This Today

Saw This Today

Sweetpea9016 Report

#68

Local Brewery Uses Cardboard Carriers

Local Brewery Uses Cardboard Carriers

Cultivatorr Report

#69

Friendly Post-Halloween Reminder: If You Can't/Don't Have A Compost Bin Or Don't Want To Eat Your Leftover Pumpkins, Check Your Local Town Pages For Farmers Iso Your Jack-O-Lanterns! Most Are More Than Happy To Get Their Animals Some Tasty Treats! This Is The Fourth Post I've Seen Just This Morning

Friendly Post-Halloween Reminder: If You Can't/Don't Have A Compost Bin Or Don't Want To Eat Your Leftover Pumpkins, Check Your Local Town Pages For Farmers Iso Your Jack-O-Lanterns! Most Are More Than Happy To Get Their Animals Some Tasty Treats! This Is The Fourth Post I've Seen Just This Morning

NirvanaTrash Report

#70

Bed Bath And Beyond Dumpster Dive From The Other Day

Bed Bath And Beyond Dumpster Dive From The Other Day

hailey199666 Report

