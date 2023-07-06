Online communities like r/ZeroWaste on Reddit have emerged as valuable platforms for sharing ideas, experiences, and resources. Over 1.1 million members discuss everything from eco-friendly household products to sustainable fashion choices and green travel options. r/ZeroWaste was created on February 20th, 2013 and it has loads of information, so let’s dive into it.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important to us citizens of the world. Many are trying to adopt more planet-friendly habits in their daily life and make a positive change.

#1 This Seafood Place Called Nordsee Puts Their Ketchup In A Waffle Cone

#2 * Side-Eyes Cupboard Full Of Jars I'll Use "One Day" *

#3 Bought This Handmade Basket From An Old Man At The Farmers Market, Made From Old Strapping Bands And Electrical Cords

#4 Wow! This Makes Me So Happy. Great Work And Great To Be Reminded That There Are People Who Care!

#5 Develey Mustard Jars, Made To Become Drinking Glasses After The Removal Of The Lid And The Label, Have Filled Many A Shelf In Many A Home

#6 Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead!

#7 At Least We Are Trying… Right?

#8 You Know What They Say, "You Are What You Don't Properly Dispose Of" Comic By War And Peas

#9 Thanks, I Love Plastic Bag Bans

#10 Cardboard Bread Tab

#11 Instead Of Throwing Away Broken Little Crayons My Toddler Burns Through I Melted Them Down In A Silicone Mold I Found 2nd Hand

#12 I Thrifted Almost Everything For My New Home Office. The Desk, Chair, Rug, Futon, And Dresser Were All Secondhand!

#13 Apologies For The Quality, Got A Kick Out Of This!

#14 We Literally Waste Trillions Of Food Every Year

#15 A Con Without A Lie

#16 Yogurt Pot (Originally From Casualuk)

#17 McDonald's France Start To Remove Single Use Packaging, To Replace Them With Washable Ones

#18 Made My Own Chapstick To Refill Old Tubes

#19 When I Came Home For Xmas My Mom Was Making Fire-Starters Out Of Dryer Lint & Old Candles She’d Melted Down

#20 You Can Refill Six Different Types Of Cleaning Liquids With This Refill Station

#21 You Could Even Do This For A Homeless Male... Love This

#22 Keeping Solid Toiletries Dry

#23 Got A Hole In The Back Of One Of My Favorite T-Shirts And My Friend Offered To Add A Stitching Of A Flower To Fix It. I Love The Shirt Even More Now!

#24 Junk Drawer Organized Using Old Boxes And Lids!

#25 This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City

#26 A Coworker Friend Lets Me Write "Fun Facts" On His Whiteboard. Every Now And Then I Try To Radicalize The Office Lol

#27 That’s So Cool And Ingenious!

#28 I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year

#29 McDonald's Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

#30 Responsibly Festive

#31 With A Hot Glue Gun, You Can Replace The Rope On Cat Scratching Posts

#32 Coffee Stop With My Parents

#33 The Hotel I'm At Uses Edible Pots For You To Fill With Honey/Jam/Spreads Instead Of Thousands Of Individual Sachets

#34 Glad That Big Companies Are Taking Notice And Coming Out With Products Like This

#35 Cool Idea. Hopefully They Continue To Make Refills

#36 Made The Switch To Flour Sack Towels Instead Of Paper Towels, And The Universe Rewarded Me With A Perfect Fit

#37 It Took A Few Years, But I Realize We Have Become Jar People

#38 Saved Most Of The Plastic Bag Packaging I Used In 2022 And Ended Up With 10lbs Of Recyclable Plastic

#39 The Different Stages Of Processing Loofahs For Use

#40 My Latest Idea For Glass Spice Jars

#41 Rosemary Christmas Tree So We Can Plant It Once The Holidays Pass

#42 My Electric Kettle Broke So I'm Using It As A Water Pitcher In My Fridge

#43 Can’t Stop Eating These Potato Peel Chips

#44 Decided To Regift Some Stuffed Animals Instead Of Buying Stuff For Halloween This Year

#45 If Your Cabinet Looks Like This—you’re Part Of The Problem😬

#46 "He's Usually Full By The End Of The Day" Really Puts Into Perspective How Much Plastic Waste Is Washed Ashore

#47 This Mini Thrift/Exchange Corner By The Dumpsters Where Neighbours Place Their Still-Usable Unwanted Items

#48 Found Name Brand Plastic Free Deodorant At Local Discount Store

#49 I Feel Like A Magician, Turning Old Sweaters, Scarves And Hats Into New Bags. The Yarn Of Old Things Is Great For Creating Something New. And This Process Is Almost Infinite

#50 La Fermiere Yogurt Comes In Reusable Jars. This One Is Made Of Clay

#51 Saved Myself $120 By Re-Upholstering My Work Chair For $5 With Final Clearance Fabric And Leftover Thread

#52 Wish They Just Sold The Floss Roll. The Container Is Easy To Open Too

#53 I’ve Decided To Try And Combat The Neighborhood Trash. This Was My First Outing. 25 Minutes Of Collecting And Less Than A 1 Minute Walk From Our House

#54 Grapes In Cardboard Boxes

#55 Reality Is Quiet Mind Bending Sometimes

#56 My Friend Helped Me Turn A Useless Tea Towel Into A Zippered Bag For Bulk Buying!

#57 It’s The Small Things (Using The Paper From Chewy And Amazon Deliveries To Wrap Gifts)

#58 I Am Happy To See One Of Our Largest Supermarket Retailer Doing This To Reduce Waste

#59 I Always Hated Taking The Plastic Film Off Before Putting In The Recyclables. We Are Moving In The Right Direction!

#60 My Leftover Candle Is Finally Done!

#61 Saw This In Target

#62 An Alternative To The Plastic Jugs

#63 This Is Huge, A Single Water Filter Dispenser Saves 600k+ Bottles Going Into Landfill. We Need These Everywhere

#64 Stay Out Of Jail

#65 Instead Of Carving Pumpkins, What About Carving Bell Peppers And Eating Them Stuffed Afterwards? It’s Been Our Family Tradition For Years

#66 Overpopulation Or Overconsumption?

#67 Saw This Today

#68 Local Brewery Uses Cardboard Carriers

#69 Friendly Post-Halloween Reminder: If You Can't/Don't Have A Compost Bin Or Don't Want To Eat Your Leftover Pumpkins, Check Your Local Town Pages For Farmers Iso Your Jack-O-Lanterns! Most Are More Than Happy To Get Their Animals Some Tasty Treats! This Is The Fourth Post I've Seen Just This Morning