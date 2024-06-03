That's why we should all do our (however tiny) part in trying to reduce global waste, so we've compiled some ideas for you, zero-waste Pandas. From tips and tricks you can use at home to creative ideas in restaurants, supermarkets, and small businesses, we've got it all covered. Scroll down and see some ideas on how you can be a little kinder to the planet , one upcycled item at a time.

Surplus of waste is becoming a bigger and bigger problem locally and globally with each passing day. The UN estimates that every year humans generate up to 2.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste. Waste pollution is becoming a serious problem, as around 2.7 billion people lack access to waste collection.

#1 Upcycling Tip: A Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Container Makes A Great Mini Greenhouse Share icon

#2 I Work At A Travel Agency, And When We Have To Get Rid Of Our Outdated Maps, I Reuse Them As Wrapping Paper Share icon

#3 I Made A Bag Out Of Tags Share icon Over 500 tags used, with two fully adjustable straps that can link together to create a longer strap. The tag for the bag is also a smaller bag made of tags.



#4 My Weekend Project Was Making Use Of A Broken Pot Share icon

#5 You Can Plant This Calendar Because It's Made From Recycled Paper Share icon

#6 Old Hair Brush? Attach It To A Leg Of A Chair For Your Cat To Rub On Share icon

#7 I Patched A Large Hole In My Favorite Overalls Today Share icon

#8 My Local Coffee Shop Uses Old Milk Cartons As Takeaway Trays Share icon

#9 A Coconut Repurposed As A Salt Container That Has Been In My Family For Over 20 Years Share icon

#10 Someone On My Street Put Two Twin Bed Frames On The Curb. I Made One Into A Trellis Share icon

#11 My Dad Built A Greenhouse Out Of Piles Of Random Stuff He’s Been Saving - Old Windows, Bits Of Flooring, Recycled Straightened Nails, And Off-Cuts Of Steel Roofing Share icon

#12 I Make Planters Out Of Old License Plates Share icon

#13 An Old TV Was Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday Share icon

#14 My Grandma Made Her Shopping Bag Out Of Plastic Shopping Bags Share icon

#15 A Small Local Movie Theater Uses Reusable Metal Bowls For Popcorn Share icon

#16 I’m A Quilter Who Saves Every Scrap. I Made This Dumbledore Quilt Using All Of The Tiny Scraps From My Stash Share icon

#17 Upcycled A Broken Cable Spool From Work Into A Climbing Toy For Our New Kitten, Lady Sif Share icon

#18 A Local Shop Gives Leafy Parts From Vegetables That Most People Don't Eat To Pets For Free Share icon

#19 The Components For My New Vacuum Are All Packaged In Paper Instead Of Plastic Share icon

#20 Neighbor Built This Neat Greenhouse Out Of Salvaged Windows And Doors Share icon

#21 I Was About To Throw Away Some Buttons, Single Earrings, And Broken Necklace Parts, But Turned Them Into DIY Cards Instead Share icon

#22 Repurposed An Old Diaper Box Into A Bookcase For My Son Share icon

#23 Made From A Very Worn Men’s Shirt That Was Headed To The Landfill Share icon

#24 Reusing The Kids' Playhouse As A Catio Share icon Our kids are getting older and we were facing the need to get rid of their playhouse. We also have a cat that likes the outside but gets himself into trouble. We gave away the slides and swings (the cat didn’t enjoy those aspects) and kept the main house to turn it into a catio. The cat loves it and we didn’t have to buy anything besides the wire and door hooks to convert it.



#25 At The End Of Every Year I Have A Bunch Of Notes And Books From School, So This Year I Recycled Them Into More Paper Share icon I probably used about 30 sheets of notes to make these 15 pieces of paper. They're surprisingly sturdy too.



#26 This Toilet's Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink, So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste Share icon

#27 My Neighbor Used Plastic Bottles To Create Miniature Greenhouses Share icon

#28 Sometimes Cheap Frames Don’t Come With Hanging Hardware. Tin Can Lids Get The Job Done. Learned This Trick From My High School Art Teacher Share icon

#29 Repurposed Pallets For A Raised Bed. $9 Total, Spent On Fasteners And Hardware, With Half Left Over Share icon

#30 This Supermarket Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste Share icon

#31 These Chairs Made From Old Fire Hoses, Near A Fire Station Share icon

#32 A Local Soapmaker Sells Miscellaneous Or Broken Pieces Of Soap Without Packaging At A Discount. It's Perfect For Trying Out New Scents Share icon

#33 First Time Using Food Scraps To Make Broth Share icon

#34 Our Brand New Bed Broke. I Salvaged The Wood, And Turned It Into A Planter Share icon

#35 I Made Reusable Swiffer Pads! I Have Three Cats And A Dog, And I Get So Tired Of Buying Those Ridiculously Expensive Dusting Pads To Get Up All The Pet Hair Share icon

#36 My Mom Always Wraps Birthday Presents In Maps Share icon Many years ago, my Granddad worked in a paper factory. My mom visited his workplace in 1994 to shoot a film there. They had thousands of excess sheets of maps that had been printed that were going to be thrown out, so she took enough that we still get our main presents wrapped in them all these years later.



#37 I Have Had The Same Laundry Basket My Entire Life. One Of The Handles Has Been Cracking More And More For A Few Years. Rather Than Buy A New One, I Made A Crochet Handle To Hold It Together Share icon

#38 It Isn’t A Lot, But Me And My Girlfriend Stopped Buying Paper Towels Share icon

#39 Mom Ordered A New Blanket, I Needed A Mini Greenhouse Type Container To Keep My Calathea Humid. Perfect? No, But Saved The Plastic From The Trash, And I Get To Give It A New Purpose Share icon

#40 Old And Broken Window Blinds Turned Into Plant Markers Share icon

#41 Upcycled A Broken Bed Frame Share icon

#42 I Took A Friend's Thesis Poster That Was Printed On Fabric And Turned It Into A Weekender Bag He Can Use Share icon

#43 Clever Way To Use Old Rags In This Hotel Share icon

#44 My Coffee Cup Is Edible. Tastes A Bit Like A Tough Ice Cream Cone, But Overall It Was Pleasant To Eat Share icon

#45 You Can Grow Loofahs, Dry Them And Use Them To Wash Dishes. 5 Plants Make Enough For About 2 Years In Our House. Fully Biodegradable When They're Worn Out Share icon

#46 The Restaurant I’m Eating At Has Etch-A-Sketches For Children Instead Of Wasteful Paper Menus Or Coloring Pages And Crayons Share icon

#47 Grabbed A Trader Joe's Popcorn Tin Out Of The Trash, Poked Drainage Holes, And Made It Into A Planter Share icon

#48 I Found Myself Buying Makeup Removing Wipes Every Few Weeks, But No More. With Fabric Remnants, An Old Hand Towel, And A Few Hours Of My Time, I’m Saving Money And The Planet Share icon

#49 A Roll Of "Unpaper" Towels I Made For Our Kitchen Share icon

#50 Thoroughly Enjoyed Loading Produce Into This Crochet Drawstring Bag Instead Of The Plastic One. Hope These Become More Popular Share icon

#51 Had To Throw This Basket Out At Work Because The Side Had Split. I Asked My Boss If I Could Have It And She Said Sure, So With A Little Ribbon It's Fixed Share icon

#52 I Made Shelves Using Recycled Thrift Shop Speakers Share icon

#53 My Coffee Shop Puts Ground Coffee In Their Planters Share icon

#54 This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible Share icon

#55 My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags Share icon

#56 This Paper Cup Has No Plastic Lid Share icon

#57 In An Effort To Have Less Water Waste, I Started Keeping This Pitcher On The Counter. Water From Leftover Drinks Goes In Here And Then I Use It To Water My Plants Share icon

#58 Been Buying Whole Chickens And Whole Veggies Instead Of Pre-Cut And Bagged Ones. Saved The Bones And Scraps For 3 Months In The Freezer And Decided To Make Chicken Stock Share icon

#59 Using Old Liquor Bottles To Serve Water At Restaurants Share icon

#60 Upcycled Kitchen. Cabinets And Countertops Are Built From Our Own Floorboards, Doors From Old Windows, And Countertops From Tile Scraps Share icon

#61 This Was A Really Fun Upcycling Project And Saved A Fortune On Glass Jars For My Pantry Shelves Share icon

#62 Neighbors Threw Away A Book Case. I Took It, Drilled Some Drainage Holes, Snagged The Towns Free Compost And Now I Have A Place For 20 Pepper Plants Share icon

#63 My Wife Took Seeds From Our Fruits And Vegetables Last Month Then Used Some Old Milk Jugs And Egg Cartons To Start A Little Indoor Garden Share icon

#64 I Make Pots For Plants From Old Paper And Cardboard Share icon

#65 My Aunt Requested Crochet Face Scrubbies To Replace Cotton Pads. She Asked For 24, So I Put Them In A Repurposed Candle Container Share icon

#66 My Old Bed Frame Broke Into Pieces, So My Partner Helped Me Use The Pieces To Make A Planter Share icon

#67 Upcycled My Empty Aldi Candle Into A Planter Share icon

#68 Repurposed Two Clear Pouches From A Recent Pillowcase Purchase To Store My Stationery Share icon

#69 I Work At A Hospital Where Employees Eat Every Day With Plastic Utensils. My Solution: Fork And Spoon In An Old Pencil Case Share icon

#70 Resealable Cans At My Local Shop In The UK Share icon

#71 I Turned A Ripped Sheet Into Reusable Disinfecting Wipes And "Unpaper" Towels. Stored In Containers I Already Had Share icon

#72 Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste Share icon

#73 Turned My Old Bath Loofa Into Produce Bags Share icon

#74 My Parents Have Been Refilling This Bottle Of Sunlight Dish Soap For 25 Years Share icon

#75 An Edible Coffee Cup Made From Oats And Grains Share icon

#76 My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers As Cup Holders Share icon

#77 Shout-Out To Everyone Who Washes And Reuses Their Food Storage Bags Share icon

#78 Flat Rock As A Soap Holder, Will Last A Lifetime And Beyond Share icon

#79 I Made A Tote Bag Out Of A Canvas Print Someone Threw Away Share icon

#80 Sewed These Beach Bags Using My Old Shower Curtain Instead Of Throwing It Out Share icon

#81 Made My Own Solid Shampoo And Conditioner Share icon

#82 Whenever I Get A Dish Sponge That Is Past Its Lifetime For Washing Dishes, I Always Cut It In Half And Then Retire Those Sponges For Household Cleaning Around The Dirty Areas Share icon

#83 My Bank Uses An Eco-Friendly Envelope That You Can Put In The Ground, And The Flower Seeds Within The Paper Will Grow Share icon

#84 My Neighbor Fixed His Trash Bin Rather Than Ordering A New One From The City Share icon

#85 Instead Of Styrofoam Peanuts, This Package Came With Cardboard Pyramids Share icon

#86 Carlsberg Beers Glued Together With Environmentally Friendly Glue To Reduce Waste Share icon

#87 My Milk Bottle This Morning Really Shows The Power Of The "Reuse" Part Of The Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Principle Share icon

#88 When You Forget Your Reusable Bag, But Remember To Bring Your Wife Share icon

#89 It’s Always Package-Free If You Grow It Yourself Share icon

#90 Made A Fox From Old Clothes. The Filling Is Made From Shredded Scrap Fabrics Share icon

#91 Didn't Want To Waste A Perfectly Good Rice Bag Share icon

#92 Brown Paper Grocery Bags Make Excellent Wrapping Paper For Gifts Share icon

#93 About 6 Years Ago I Ditched Paper Towels And Switched To Cotton Shop Towels. I Bought 150 Off Amazon For About $30. They Have Been Life-Changing For Staying Frugal And Eco-Conscious Share icon I keep a bin in my kitchen to separate these out and wash when full with hot water, detergent and bleach.



#94 My Father Recycled An Old Plastic Ketchup Bottle Into A Shampoo Dispenser For His Shower Share icon

#95 My Hotel Room Requires That You Insert Your Keycard Once You Enter To Have Power, As A Way To Reduce Waste And Expenses Share icon

#96 My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic. One More Small Step Share icon

#97 Cardboard Rings For This Six-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones Share icon

#98 This Is Brilliant Share icon

#99 Any Time I Get Sealed Air Bags I Make A Slit On One Side To Put My Hand Through And Pick Up My Puppy’s Waste. I Do This For Almost All Packaging I Receive Share icon Family thinks I’m frugal, I just like to think I’m helping the environment. Saving money is a plus too.



#100 Used The Crate My Shower Door Came In To Make Some Shelves Share icon

#101 These Chips Are Made From Rejected Potatoes To Reduce Landfill Usage Share icon

#102 My Local Coffee Shop Reuses Milk Containers As Carrying Trays Share icon

#103 Holiday Wrapping Paper Made With Grocery Bags And Colored Pencils Share icon

#104 Realized Today That I Have Used This Filter From A Broken Coffee Maker Almost Every Day For Years Now Share icon It is a lifesaver for rinsing lentils, beans and rice, perfect for straining homemade broths and is a champ at making large batches of sun tea, just to name a few uses.



#105 Shower Shelf Made From Collected Takeout Chopsticks And Raffia Cord That Came With Valentine’s Day Flowers Share icon

#106 My Glass Measuring Cup Fell And Shattered. Instead Of Buying A New One, I Started Using An Old Pasta Sauce Jar Share icon I also double-checked with a friend's measuring cup to make sure it’s accurate. It is!



#107 My Wife Put Giant Googly Eyes On Our Trash Can As A Joke, But It’s Actually Working For Our Zero Waste Goals. Now I Feel Shame Every Time I Toss Something, It Looks Horrified Share icon

#108 Instead Of Carving Pumpkins I Started To Draw On Them With A Marker. I Can Still Use Them For Cooking After Share icon

#109 A Supplier Of Ours Now Fills His Packages With Air Cushions Made Out Of Paper Instead Of Plastic Share icon

#110 I Turned An Empty Ink Pot Into A Mini Scented Beeswax Candle Share icon

#111 Instead Of Buying Plastic Bobbins For My Embroidery Thread, I Cut Up Cardboard And Takeout Containers Share icon

#112 I Found Another Way To Reuse And Reduce With These Cardboard Boxes Share icon

#113 An Environmentally Friendly New York Fries Cup With A Built-In Lid Share icon

#114 Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Ones While Working On My Shift Share icon

#115 My Starbucks Hot Chocolate Lid Came Apart And Revealed A Reused Car Wax Container That Had A Printing Error Share icon