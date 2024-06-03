115 Zero-Waste Ideas For Those Who Wish To Be More Environmentally Friendly
Surplus of waste is becoming a bigger and bigger problem locally and globally with each passing day. The UN estimates that every year humans generate up to 2.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste. Waste pollution is becoming a serious problem, as around 2.7 billion people lack access to waste collection.
That's why we should all do our (however tiny) part in trying to reduce global waste, so we've compiled some ideas for you, zero-waste Pandas. From tips and tricks you can use at home to creative ideas in restaurants, supermarkets, and small businesses, we've got it all covered. Scroll down and see some ideas on how you can be a little kinder to the planet, one upcycled item at a time.
Upcycling Tip: A Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Container Makes A Great Mini Greenhouse
I Work At A Travel Agency, And When We Have To Get Rid Of Our Outdated Maps, I Reuse Them As Wrapping Paper
I make reusable shopping bags and since I always have lots on hand, I wrap gifts in those. I say wrap, I put the gift in and call it good.
I Made A Bag Out Of Tags
Over 500 tags used, with two fully adjustable straps that can link together to create a longer strap. The tag for the bag is also a smaller bag made of tags.
My Weekend Project Was Making Use Of A Broken Pot
You Can Plant This Calendar Because It's Made From Recycled Paper
Old Hair Brush? Attach It To A Leg Of A Chair For Your Cat To Rub On
I Patched A Large Hole In My Favorite Overalls Today
My Local Coffee Shop Uses Old Milk Cartons As Takeaway Trays
A Coconut Repurposed As A Salt Container That Has Been In My Family For Over 20 Years
Someone On My Street Put Two Twin Bed Frames On The Curb. I Made One Into A Trellis
My Dad Built A Greenhouse Out Of Piles Of Random Stuff He’s Been Saving - Old Windows, Bits Of Flooring, Recycled Straightened Nails, And Off-Cuts Of Steel Roofing
I Make Planters Out Of Old License Plates
An Old TV Was Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday
My Grandma Made Her Shopping Bag Out Of Plastic Shopping Bags
A Small Local Movie Theater Uses Reusable Metal Bowls For Popcorn
I’m A Quilter Who Saves Every Scrap. I Made This Dumbledore Quilt Using All Of The Tiny Scraps From My Stash
Upcycled A Broken Cable Spool From Work Into A Climbing Toy For Our New Kitten, Lady Sif
A Local Shop Gives Leafy Parts From Vegetables That Most People Don't Eat To Pets For Free
The Components For My New Vacuum Are All Packaged In Paper Instead Of Plastic
Neighbor Built This Neat Greenhouse Out Of Salvaged Windows And Doors
I Was About To Throw Away Some Buttons, Single Earrings, And Broken Necklace Parts, But Turned Them Into DIY Cards Instead
That's a great idea since I do have a lot of single earring.
Repurposed An Old Diaper Box Into A Bookcase For My Son
Made From A Very Worn Men’s Shirt That Was Headed To The Landfill
Reusing The Kids' Playhouse As A Catio
Our kids are getting older and we were facing the need to get rid of their playhouse. We also have a cat that likes the outside but gets himself into trouble. We gave away the slides and swings (the cat didn’t enjoy those aspects) and kept the main house to turn it into a catio. The cat loves it and we didn’t have to buy anything besides the wire and door hooks to convert it.
At The End Of Every Year I Have A Bunch Of Notes And Books From School, So This Year I Recycled Them Into More Paper
I probably used about 30 sheets of notes to make these 15 pieces of paper. They're surprisingly sturdy too.
This Toilet's Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink, So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste
My Neighbor Used Plastic Bottles To Create Miniature Greenhouses
Sometimes Cheap Frames Don’t Come With Hanging Hardware. Tin Can Lids Get The Job Done. Learned This Trick From My High School Art Teacher
Repurposed Pallets For A Raised Bed. $9 Total, Spent On Fasteners And Hardware, With Half Left Over
If you're re-using pallets for gardens, google any markings on them first. Some of them are chemical treated and you don't want that in your soil (I don't know if the markings/letter codes are the same internationally, so I didn't add any).
This Supermarket Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste
These Chairs Made From Old Fire Hoses, Near A Fire Station
A Local Soapmaker Sells Miscellaneous Or Broken Pieces Of Soap Without Packaging At A Discount. It's Perfect For Trying Out New Scents
First Time Using Food Scraps To Make Broth
Our Brand New Bed Broke. I Salvaged The Wood, And Turned It Into A Planter
I Made Reusable Swiffer Pads! I Have Three Cats And A Dog, And I Get So Tired Of Buying Those Ridiculously Expensive Dusting Pads To Get Up All The Pet Hair
My Mom Always Wraps Birthday Presents In Maps
Many years ago, my Granddad worked in a paper factory. My mom visited his workplace in 1994 to shoot a film there. They had thousands of excess sheets of maps that had been printed that were going to be thrown out, so she took enough that we still get our main presents wrapped in them all these years later.
I Have Had The Same Laundry Basket My Entire Life. One Of The Handles Has Been Cracking More And More For A Few Years. Rather Than Buy A New One, I Made A Crochet Handle To Hold It Together
It Isn’t A Lot, But Me And My Girlfriend Stopped Buying Paper Towels
Mom Ordered A New Blanket, I Needed A Mini Greenhouse Type Container To Keep My Calathea Humid. Perfect? No, But Saved The Plastic From The Trash, And I Get To Give It A New Purpose
Old And Broken Window Blinds Turned Into Plant Markers
Upcycled A Broken Bed Frame
I Took A Friend's Thesis Poster That Was Printed On Fabric And Turned It Into A Weekender Bag He Can Use
Clever Way To Use Old Rags In This Hotel
My Coffee Cup Is Edible. Tastes A Bit Like A Tough Ice Cream Cone, But Overall It Was Pleasant To Eat
You Can Grow Loofahs, Dry Them And Use Them To Wash Dishes. 5 Plants Make Enough For About 2 Years In Our House. Fully Biodegradable When They're Worn Out
The Restaurant I’m Eating At Has Etch-A-Sketches For Children Instead Of Wasteful Paper Menus Or Coloring Pages And Crayons
I don't know. This toy is produced using so much plastic, etc. It will never biodegrade. Isn't it better to use paper? Paper is a renewable resource, it breaks down quickly, and can be easily made into other items prior to being composted. What do others think?
Grabbed A Trader Joe's Popcorn Tin Out Of The Trash, Poked Drainage Holes, And Made It Into A Planter
I Found Myself Buying Makeup Removing Wipes Every Few Weeks, But No More. With Fabric Remnants, An Old Hand Towel, And A Few Hours Of My Time, I’m Saving Money And The Planet
A Roll Of "Unpaper" Towels I Made For Our Kitchen
Thoroughly Enjoyed Loading Produce Into This Crochet Drawstring Bag Instead Of The Plastic One. Hope These Become More Popular
In Denmark some of the super markets sell small reuseable transparent bags for produce for a small amount of money (less than a $
Had To Throw This Basket Out At Work Because The Side Had Split. I Asked My Boss If I Could Have It And She Said Sure, So With A Little Ribbon It's Fixed
I Made Shelves Using Recycled Thrift Shop Speakers
My Coffee Shop Puts Ground Coffee In Their Planters
This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible
My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags
This Paper Cup Has No Plastic Lid
In An Effort To Have Less Water Waste, I Started Keeping This Pitcher On The Counter. Water From Leftover Drinks Goes In Here And Then I Use It To Water My Plants
Been Buying Whole Chickens And Whole Veggies Instead Of Pre-Cut And Bagged Ones. Saved The Bones And Scraps For 3 Months In The Freezer And Decided To Make Chicken Stock
Using Old Liquor Bottles To Serve Water At Restaurants
Upcycled Kitchen. Cabinets And Countertops Are Built From Our Own Floorboards, Doors From Old Windows, And Countertops From Tile Scraps
This Was A Really Fun Upcycling Project And Saved A Fortune On Glass Jars For My Pantry Shelves
Neighbors Threw Away A Book Case. I Took It, Drilled Some Drainage Holes, Snagged The Towns Free Compost And Now I Have A Place For 20 Pepper Plants
My Wife Took Seeds From Our Fruits And Vegetables Last Month Then Used Some Old Milk Jugs And Egg Cartons To Start A Little Indoor Garden
I Make Pots For Plants From Old Paper And Cardboard
My Aunt Requested Crochet Face Scrubbies To Replace Cotton Pads. She Asked For 24, So I Put Them In A Repurposed Candle Container
It's even better (for your skin) to make these with all cotton yarn.
My Old Bed Frame Broke Into Pieces, So My Partner Helped Me Use The Pieces To Make A Planter
Upcycled My Empty Aldi Candle Into A Planter
Repurposed Two Clear Pouches From A Recent Pillowcase Purchase To Store My Stationery
I Work At A Hospital Where Employees Eat Every Day With Plastic Utensils. My Solution: Fork And Spoon In An Old Pencil Case
Resealable Cans At My Local Shop In The UK
While a can is better than a plastic bottle, this is a can of water! Much better to carry a reusable bottle with you and be able to fill it up wherever you go.
I Turned A Ripped Sheet Into Reusable Disinfecting Wipes And "Unpaper" Towels. Stored In Containers I Already Had
Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste
Turned My Old Bath Loofa Into Produce Bags
This one made me chuckle because usually you see people turning the bag their oranges came in into a bath scrubbie.
My Parents Have Been Refilling This Bottle Of Sunlight Dish Soap For 25 Years
An Edible Coffee Cup Made From Oats And Grains
Looks like you could use it as a seedling pot afterwards too.
My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers As Cup Holders
Shout-Out To Everyone Who Washes And Reuses Their Food Storage Bags
Flat Rock As A Soap Holder, Will Last A Lifetime And Beyond
I Made A Tote Bag Out Of A Canvas Print Someone Threw Away
Sewed These Beach Bags Using My Old Shower Curtain Instead Of Throwing It Out
Made My Own Solid Shampoo And Conditioner
Whenever I Get A Dish Sponge That Is Past Its Lifetime For Washing Dishes, I Always Cut It In Half And Then Retire Those Sponges For Household Cleaning Around The Dirty Areas
My Bank Uses An Eco-Friendly Envelope That You Can Put In The Ground, And The Flower Seeds Within The Paper Will Grow
My Neighbor Fixed His Trash Bin Rather Than Ordering A New One From The City
Instead Of Styrofoam Peanuts, This Package Came With Cardboard Pyramids
Carlsberg Beers Glued Together With Environmentally Friendly Glue To Reduce Waste
Good one! Let's do away with those awful plastic 6 ring things. They choke too many birds and sea creatures
My Milk Bottle This Morning Really Shows The Power Of The "Reuse" Part Of The Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Principle
When You Forget Your Reusable Bag, But Remember To Bring Your Wife
It’s Always Package-Free If You Grow It Yourself
Made A Fox From Old Clothes. The Filling Is Made From Shredded Scrap Fabrics
Didn't Want To Waste A Perfectly Good Rice Bag
Brown Paper Grocery Bags Make Excellent Wrapping Paper For Gifts
About 6 Years Ago I Ditched Paper Towels And Switched To Cotton Shop Towels. I Bought 150 Off Amazon For About $30. They Have Been Life-Changing For Staying Frugal And Eco-Conscious
I keep a bin in my kitchen to separate these out and wash when full with hot water, detergent and bleach.
This would be even better if they didn't bother with the bleach - who cares if your wipe rags are a little stained as long as they're clean. I would suggest starting with a fabric that isn't 'pure brilliant white'.
My Father Recycled An Old Plastic Ketchup Bottle Into A Shampoo Dispenser For His Shower
My Hotel Room Requires That You Insert Your Keycard Once You Enter To Have Power, As A Way To Reduce Waste And Expenses
My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic. One More Small Step
Cardboard Rings For This Six-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones
This Is Brilliant
Any Time I Get Sealed Air Bags I Make A Slit On One Side To Put My Hand Through And Pick Up My Puppy’s Waste. I Do This For Almost All Packaging I Receive
Family thinks I’m frugal, I just like to think I’m helping the environment. Saving money is a plus too.
Used The Crate My Shower Door Came In To Make Some Shelves
These Chips Are Made From Rejected Potatoes To Reduce Landfill Usage
My Local Coffee Shop Reuses Milk Containers As Carrying Trays
Holiday Wrapping Paper Made With Grocery Bags And Colored Pencils
Realized Today That I Have Used This Filter From A Broken Coffee Maker Almost Every Day For Years Now
It is a lifesaver for rinsing lentils, beans and rice, perfect for straining homemade broths and is a champ at making large batches of sun tea, just to name a few uses.
Shower Shelf Made From Collected Takeout Chopsticks And Raffia Cord That Came With Valentine’s Day Flowers
My Glass Measuring Cup Fell And Shattered. Instead Of Buying A New One, I Started Using An Old Pasta Sauce Jar
I also double-checked with a friend's measuring cup to make sure it’s accurate. It is!