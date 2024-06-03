ADVERTISEMENT

Surplus of waste is becoming a bigger and bigger problem locally and globally with each passing day. The UN estimates that every year humans generate up to 2.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste. Waste pollution is becoming a serious problem, as around 2.7 billion people lack access to waste collection.

That's why we should all do our (however tiny) part in trying to reduce global waste, so we've compiled some ideas for you, zero-waste Pandas. From tips and tricks you can use at home to creative ideas in restaurants, supermarkets, and small businesses, we've got it all covered. Scroll down and see some ideas on how you can be a little kinder to the planet, one upcycled item at a time.

Upcycling Tip: A Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Container Makes A Great Mini Greenhouse

Upcycling Tip: A Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Container Makes A Great Mini Greenhouse

Levangeline Report

m-e-j-collins avatar
Michael
Michael
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The environmental footprint of not eating meat would be a far better way to reduce your footprint.

#2

I Work At A Travel Agency, And When We Have To Get Rid Of Our Outdated Maps, I Reuse Them As Wrapping Paper

I Work At A Travel Agency, And When We Have To Get Rid Of Our Outdated Maps, I Reuse Them As Wrapping Paper

reddit.com Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I make reusable shopping bags and since I always have lots on hand, I wrap gifts in those. I say wrap, I put the gift in and call it good.

#3

I Made A Bag Out Of Tags

I Made A Bag Out Of Tags

Over 500 tags used, with two fully adjustable straps that can link together to create a longer strap. The tag for the bag is also a smaller bag made of tags.

Educational_Target56 Report

#4

My Weekend Project Was Making Use Of A Broken Pot

My Weekend Project Was Making Use Of A Broken Pot

pmolina12 Report

#5

You Can Plant This Calendar Because It's Made From Recycled Paper

You Can Plant This Calendar Because It's Made From Recycled Paper

purutiger Report

#6

Old Hair Brush? Attach It To A Leg Of A Chair For Your Cat To Rub On

Old Hair Brush? Attach It To A Leg Of A Chair For Your Cat To Rub On

ramblingroze Report

#7

I Patched A Large Hole In My Favorite Overalls Today

I Patched A Large Hole In My Favorite Overalls Today

twin_weenis Report

#8

My Local Coffee Shop Uses Old Milk Cartons As Takeaway Trays

My Local Coffee Shop Uses Old Milk Cartons As Takeaway Trays

catdust Report

goes-bart84 avatar
Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A 👍 for effort but still a lot of waste unfortunately...

#9

A Coconut Repurposed As A Salt Container That Has Been In My Family For Over 20 Years

A Coconut Repurposed As A Salt Container That Has Been In My Family For Over 20 Years

MarsNirgal Report

#10

Someone On My Street Put Two Twin Bed Frames On The Curb. I Made One Into A Trellis

Someone On My Street Put Two Twin Bed Frames On The Curb. I Made One Into A Trellis

briskiejess Report

#11

My Dad Built A Greenhouse Out Of Piles Of Random Stuff He’s Been Saving - Old Windows, Bits Of Flooring, Recycled Straightened Nails, And Off-Cuts Of Steel Roofing

My Dad Built A Greenhouse Out Of Piles Of Random Stuff He’s Been Saving - Old Windows, Bits Of Flooring, Recycled Straightened Nails, And Off-Cuts Of Steel Roofing

rnords Report

#12

I Make Planters Out Of Old License Plates

I Make Planters Out Of Old License Plates

3q49gh9q34 Report

#13

An Old TV Was Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday

An Old TV Was Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday

BrewCoven Report

#14

My Grandma Made Her Shopping Bag Out Of Plastic Shopping Bags

My Grandma Made Her Shopping Bag Out Of Plastic Shopping Bags

Icantthinkofaname678 Report

#15

A Small Local Movie Theater Uses Reusable Metal Bowls For Popcorn

A Small Local Movie Theater Uses Reusable Metal Bowls For Popcorn

stevieisbored Report

#16

I’m A Quilter Who Saves Every Scrap. I Made This Dumbledore Quilt Using All Of The Tiny Scraps From My Stash

I’m A Quilter Who Saves Every Scrap. I Made This Dumbledore Quilt Using All Of The Tiny Scraps From My Stash

exhaustedoctopus Report

alex_100 avatar
Alex
Alex
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved that actor. Never quite accepted the one from the later films

#17

Upcycled A Broken Cable Spool From Work Into A Climbing Toy For Our New Kitten, Lady Sif

Upcycled A Broken Cable Spool From Work Into A Climbing Toy For Our New Kitten, Lady Sif

derekghs Report

#18

A Local Shop Gives Leafy Parts From Vegetables That Most People Don't Eat To Pets For Free

A Local Shop Gives Leafy Parts From Vegetables That Most People Don't Eat To Pets For Free

nixass Report

annaboes avatar
Anna Boes
Anna Boes
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen one like this, and the best part was that it was encouraged to leave the parts of the veggies you didn't want in the box before weighing, too, like carrot green.

#19

The Components For My New Vacuum Are All Packaged In Paper Instead Of Plastic

The Components For My New Vacuum Are All Packaged In Paper Instead Of Plastic

ChewbaccaExMachina Report

#20

Neighbor Built This Neat Greenhouse Out Of Salvaged Windows And Doors

Neighbor Built This Neat Greenhouse Out Of Salvaged Windows And Doors

kazzmere Report

#21

I Was About To Throw Away Some Buttons, Single Earrings, And Broken Necklace Parts, But Turned Them Into DIY Cards Instead

I Was About To Throw Away Some Buttons, Single Earrings, And Broken Necklace Parts, But Turned Them Into DIY Cards Instead

okaysnowflake Report

chansuelynn avatar
Chan Sue Lynn
Chan Sue Lynn
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a great idea since I do have a lot of single earring.

#22

Repurposed An Old Diaper Box Into A Bookcase For My Son

Repurposed An Old Diaper Box Into A Bookcase For My Son

kellyc0417 Report

#23

Made From A Very Worn Men’s Shirt That Was Headed To The Landfill

Made From A Very Worn Men’s Shirt That Was Headed To The Landfill

reddit.com Report

#24

Reusing The Kids' Playhouse As A Catio

Reusing The Kids' Playhouse As A Catio

Our kids are getting older and we were facing the need to get rid of their playhouse. We also have a cat that likes the outside but gets himself into trouble. We gave away the slides and swings (the cat didn’t enjoy those aspects) and kept the main house to turn it into a catio. The cat loves it and we didn’t have to buy anything besides the wire and door hooks to convert it.

Redaerkoob Report

#25

At The End Of Every Year I Have A Bunch Of Notes And Books From School, So This Year I Recycled Them Into More Paper

At The End Of Every Year I Have A Bunch Of Notes And Books From School, So This Year I Recycled Them Into More Paper

I probably used about 30 sheets of notes to make these 15 pieces of paper. They're surprisingly sturdy too.

nerdofexistence Report

#26

This Toilet's Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink, So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste

This Toilet's Cistern Fills Using A Tap And Sink, So You Can Wash Your Hands With No Waste

herzeleid22 Report

#27

My Neighbor Used Plastic Bottles To Create Miniature Greenhouses

My Neighbor Used Plastic Bottles To Create Miniature Greenhouses

corgems Report

#28

Sometimes Cheap Frames Don’t Come With Hanging Hardware. Tin Can Lids Get The Job Done. Learned This Trick From My High School Art Teacher

Sometimes Cheap Frames Don’t Come With Hanging Hardware. Tin Can Lids Get The Job Done. Learned This Trick From My High School Art Teacher

blabbitygabbity Report

#29

Repurposed Pallets For A Raised Bed. $9 Total, Spent On Fasteners And Hardware, With Half Left Over

Repurposed Pallets For A Raised Bed. $9 Total, Spent On Fasteners And Hardware, With Half Left Over

italianmick1 Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're re-using pallets for gardens, google any markings on them first. Some of them are chemical treated and you don't want that in your soil (I don't know if the markings/letter codes are the same internationally, so I didn't add any).

#30

This Supermarket Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste

This Supermarket Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste

treanegno Report

#31

These Chairs Made From Old Fire Hoses, Near A Fire Station

These Chairs Made From Old Fire Hoses, Near A Fire Station

i_heart_carrot Report

#32

A Local Soapmaker Sells Miscellaneous Or Broken Pieces Of Soap Without Packaging At A Discount. It's Perfect For Trying Out New Scents

A Local Soapmaker Sells Miscellaneous Or Broken Pieces Of Soap Without Packaging At A Discount. It's Perfect For Trying Out New Scents

CharmingtheCobra Report

#33

First Time Using Food Scraps To Make Broth

First Time Using Food Scraps To Make Broth

sisulumme Report

#34

Our Brand New Bed Broke. I Salvaged The Wood, And Turned It Into A Planter

Our Brand New Bed Broke. I Salvaged The Wood, And Turned It Into A Planter

reddit.com Report

#35

I Made Reusable Swiffer Pads! I Have Three Cats And A Dog, And I Get So Tired Of Buying Those Ridiculously Expensive Dusting Pads To Get Up All The Pet Hair

I Made Reusable Swiffer Pads! I Have Three Cats And A Dog, And I Get So Tired Of Buying Those Ridiculously Expensive Dusting Pads To Get Up All The Pet Hair

HallahFin Report

#36

My Mom Always Wraps Birthday Presents In Maps

My Mom Always Wraps Birthday Presents In Maps

Many years ago, my Granddad worked in a paper factory. My mom visited his workplace in 1994 to shoot a film there. They had thousands of excess sheets of maps that had been printed that were going to be thrown out, so she took enough that we still get our main presents wrapped in them all these years later.

conversationchanger Report

#37

I Have Had The Same Laundry Basket My Entire Life. One Of The Handles Has Been Cracking More And More For A Few Years. Rather Than Buy A New One, I Made A Crochet Handle To Hold It Together

I Have Had The Same Laundry Basket My Entire Life. One Of The Handles Has Been Cracking More And More For A Few Years. Rather Than Buy A New One, I Made A Crochet Handle To Hold It Together

bifalif Report

#38

It Isn’t A Lot, But Me And My Girlfriend Stopped Buying Paper Towels

It Isn’t A Lot, But Me And My Girlfriend Stopped Buying Paper Towels

dillrit Report

#39

Mom Ordered A New Blanket, I Needed A Mini Greenhouse Type Container To Keep My Calathea Humid. Perfect? No, But Saved The Plastic From The Trash, And I Get To Give It A New Purpose

Mom Ordered A New Blanket, I Needed A Mini Greenhouse Type Container To Keep My Calathea Humid. Perfect? No, But Saved The Plastic From The Trash, And I Get To Give It A New Purpose

santanotsatan69 Report

#40

Old And Broken Window Blinds Turned Into Plant Markers

Old And Broken Window Blinds Turned Into Plant Markers

llcoolbreath Report

#41

Upcycled A Broken Bed Frame

Upcycled A Broken Bed Frame

RayceC Report

#42

I Took A Friend's Thesis Poster That Was Printed On Fabric And Turned It Into A Weekender Bag He Can Use

I Took A Friend's Thesis Poster That Was Printed On Fabric And Turned It Into A Weekender Bag He Can Use

gloryallan Report

#43

Clever Way To Use Old Rags In This Hotel

Clever Way To Use Old Rags In This Hotel

CommanderChotch Report

#44

My Coffee Cup Is Edible. Tastes A Bit Like A Tough Ice Cream Cone, But Overall It Was Pleasant To Eat

My Coffee Cup Is Edible. Tastes A Bit Like A Tough Ice Cream Cone, But Overall It Was Pleasant To Eat

lethalsmoky Report

#45

You Can Grow Loofahs, Dry Them And Use Them To Wash Dishes. 5 Plants Make Enough For About 2 Years In Our House. Fully Biodegradable When They're Worn Out

You Can Grow Loofahs, Dry Them And Use Them To Wash Dishes. 5 Plants Make Enough For About 2 Years In Our House. Fully Biodegradable When They're Worn Out

scavenger_hobo Report

#46

The Restaurant I’m Eating At Has Etch-A-Sketches For Children Instead Of Wasteful Paper Menus Or Coloring Pages And Crayons

The Restaurant I’m Eating At Has Etch-A-Sketches For Children Instead Of Wasteful Paper Menus Or Coloring Pages And Crayons

clambakefortwo Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know. This toy is produced using so much plastic, etc. It will never biodegrade. Isn't it better to use paper? Paper is a renewable resource, it breaks down quickly, and can be easily made into other items prior to being composted. What do others think?

ADVERTISEMENT
#47

Grabbed A Trader Joe's Popcorn Tin Out Of The Trash, Poked Drainage Holes, And Made It Into A Planter

Grabbed A Trader Joe's Popcorn Tin Out Of The Trash, Poked Drainage Holes, And Made It Into A Planter

Greenthumbgeek Report

#48

I Found Myself Buying Makeup Removing Wipes Every Few Weeks, But No More. With Fabric Remnants, An Old Hand Towel, And A Few Hours Of My Time, I’m Saving Money And The Planet

I Found Myself Buying Makeup Removing Wipes Every Few Weeks, But No More. With Fabric Remnants, An Old Hand Towel, And A Few Hours Of My Time, I’m Saving Money And The Planet

RhbJ04 Report

#49

A Roll Of "Unpaper" Towels I Made For Our Kitchen

A Roll Of "Unpaper" Towels I Made For Our Kitchen

Mewe95 Report

#50

Thoroughly Enjoyed Loading Produce Into This Crochet Drawstring Bag Instead Of The Plastic One. Hope These Become More Popular

Thoroughly Enjoyed Loading Produce Into This Crochet Drawstring Bag Instead Of The Plastic One. Hope These Become More Popular

supurrrnova Report

raslemussen avatar
The danish woman
The danish woman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Denmark some of the super markets sell small reuseable transparent bags for produce for a small amount of money (less than a $

#51

Had To Throw This Basket Out At Work Because The Side Had Split. I Asked My Boss If I Could Have It And She Said Sure, So With A Little Ribbon It's Fixed

Had To Throw This Basket Out At Work Because The Side Had Split. I Asked My Boss If I Could Have It And She Said Sure, So With A Little Ribbon It's Fixed

byronfayy Report

#52

I Made Shelves Using Recycled Thrift Shop Speakers

I Made Shelves Using Recycled Thrift Shop Speakers

MuchoGrande Report

#53

My Coffee Shop Puts Ground Coffee In Their Planters

My Coffee Shop Puts Ground Coffee In Their Planters

truthgoblin Report

#54

This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

This Honey Container From My Hotel Breakfast Buffet Is Edible

Tanakaaa1998 Report

#55

My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags

My Girlfriend Wrapped Her Christmas Presents In Fast Food Bags

14PulsarsV1 Report

#56

This Paper Cup Has No Plastic Lid

This Paper Cup Has No Plastic Lid

homerocda Report

#57

In An Effort To Have Less Water Waste, I Started Keeping This Pitcher On The Counter. Water From Leftover Drinks Goes In Here And Then I Use It To Water My Plants

In An Effort To Have Less Water Waste, I Started Keeping This Pitcher On The Counter. Water From Leftover Drinks Goes In Here And Then I Use It To Water My Plants

BeenCreepin Report

#58

Been Buying Whole Chickens And Whole Veggies Instead Of Pre-Cut And Bagged Ones. Saved The Bones And Scraps For 3 Months In The Freezer And Decided To Make Chicken Stock

Been Buying Whole Chickens And Whole Veggies Instead Of Pre-Cut And Bagged Ones. Saved The Bones And Scraps For 3 Months In The Freezer And Decided To Make Chicken Stock

Snow_chaser Report

#59

Using Old Liquor Bottles To Serve Water At Restaurants

Using Old Liquor Bottles To Serve Water At Restaurants

oceanhigh Report

#60

Upcycled Kitchen. Cabinets And Countertops Are Built From Our Own Floorboards, Doors From Old Windows, And Countertops From Tile Scraps

Upcycled Kitchen. Cabinets And Countertops Are Built From Our Own Floorboards, Doors From Old Windows, And Countertops From Tile Scraps

noellysmelly Report

#61

This Was A Really Fun Upcycling Project And Saved A Fortune On Glass Jars For My Pantry Shelves

This Was A Really Fun Upcycling Project And Saved A Fortune On Glass Jars For My Pantry Shelves

Instahome_uk Report

#62

Neighbors Threw Away A Book Case. I Took It, Drilled Some Drainage Holes, Snagged The Towns Free Compost And Now I Have A Place For 20 Pepper Plants

Neighbors Threw Away A Book Case. I Took It, Drilled Some Drainage Holes, Snagged The Towns Free Compost And Now I Have A Place For 20 Pepper Plants

waldo06 Report

#63

My Wife Took Seeds From Our Fruits And Vegetables Last Month Then Used Some Old Milk Jugs And Egg Cartons To Start A Little Indoor Garden

My Wife Took Seeds From Our Fruits And Vegetables Last Month Then Used Some Old Milk Jugs And Egg Cartons To Start A Little Indoor Garden

ChrisAngel0 Report

#64

I Make Pots For Plants From Old Paper And Cardboard

I Make Pots For Plants From Old Paper And Cardboard

yokoszwengier Report

#65

My Aunt Requested Crochet Face Scrubbies To Replace Cotton Pads. She Asked For 24, So I Put Them In A Repurposed Candle Container

My Aunt Requested Crochet Face Scrubbies To Replace Cotton Pads. She Asked For 24, So I Put Them In A Repurposed Candle Container

jenntones Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's even better (for your skin) to make these with all cotton yarn.

#66

My Old Bed Frame Broke Into Pieces, So My Partner Helped Me Use The Pieces To Make A Planter

My Old Bed Frame Broke Into Pieces, So My Partner Helped Me Use The Pieces To Make A Planter

denicajo Report

#67

Upcycled My Empty Aldi Candle Into A Planter

Upcycled My Empty Aldi Candle Into A Planter

the_kid_chino Report

#68

Repurposed Two Clear Pouches From A Recent Pillowcase Purchase To Store My Stationery

Repurposed Two Clear Pouches From A Recent Pillowcase Purchase To Store My Stationery

nicoleduret Report

#69

I Work At A Hospital Where Employees Eat Every Day With Plastic Utensils. My Solution: Fork And Spoon In An Old Pencil Case

I Work At A Hospital Where Employees Eat Every Day With Plastic Utensils. My Solution: Fork And Spoon In An Old Pencil Case

yellow_ducks Report

#70

Resealable Cans At My Local Shop In The UK

Resealable Cans At My Local Shop In The UK

mchickenl Report

janemccarthy avatar
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While a can is better than a plastic bottle, this is a can of water! Much better to carry a reusable bottle with you and be able to fill it up wherever you go.

#71

I Turned A Ripped Sheet Into Reusable Disinfecting Wipes And "Unpaper" Towels. Stored In Containers I Already Had

I Turned A Ripped Sheet Into Reusable Disinfecting Wipes And "Unpaper" Towels. Stored In Containers I Already Had

poodlenancy Report

#72

Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste

Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste

EduKehakettu Report

#73

Turned My Old Bath Loofa Into Produce Bags

Turned My Old Bath Loofa Into Produce Bags

drapjo Report

janemccarthy avatar
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one made me chuckle because usually you see people turning the bag their oranges came in into a bath scrubbie.

#74

My Parents Have Been Refilling This Bottle Of Sunlight Dish Soap For 25 Years

My Parents Have Been Refilling This Bottle Of Sunlight Dish Soap For 25 Years

croasty Report

#75

An Edible Coffee Cup Made From Oats And Grains

An Edible Coffee Cup Made From Oats And Grains

Str33twise84 Report

#76

My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers As Cup Holders

My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers As Cup Holders

Cognac_Clinton Report

#77

Shout-Out To Everyone Who Washes And Reuses Their Food Storage Bags

Shout-Out To Everyone Who Washes And Reuses Their Food Storage Bags

fakeplastictrees81 Report

#78

Flat Rock As A Soap Holder, Will Last A Lifetime And Beyond

Flat Rock As A Soap Holder, Will Last A Lifetime And Beyond

AntiSnoringDevice Report

#79

I Made A Tote Bag Out Of A Canvas Print Someone Threw Away

I Made A Tote Bag Out Of A Canvas Print Someone Threw Away

crazycrayola Report

#80

Sewed These Beach Bags Using My Old Shower Curtain Instead Of Throwing It Out

Sewed These Beach Bags Using My Old Shower Curtain Instead Of Throwing It Out

PatchH95 Report

#81

Made My Own Solid Shampoo And Conditioner

Made My Own Solid Shampoo And Conditioner

marinelight Report

#82

Whenever I Get A Dish Sponge That Is Past Its Lifetime For Washing Dishes, I Always Cut It In Half And Then Retire Those Sponges For Household Cleaning Around The Dirty Areas

Whenever I Get A Dish Sponge That Is Past Its Lifetime For Washing Dishes, I Always Cut It In Half And Then Retire Those Sponges For Household Cleaning Around The Dirty Areas

IAmAPhysicsGuy Report

#83

My Bank Uses An Eco-Friendly Envelope That You Can Put In The Ground, And The Flower Seeds Within The Paper Will Grow

My Bank Uses An Eco-Friendly Envelope That You Can Put In The Ground, And The Flower Seeds Within The Paper Will Grow

HandsUpNL Report

#84

My Neighbor Fixed His Trash Bin Rather Than Ordering A New One From The City

My Neighbor Fixed His Trash Bin Rather Than Ordering A New One From The City

cloudfoot3000 Report

#85

Instead Of Styrofoam Peanuts, This Package Came With Cardboard Pyramids

Instead Of Styrofoam Peanuts, This Package Came With Cardboard Pyramids

Insipid86 Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks cool, but seems expensive. Why not use corn starch packing peanuts?

#86

Carlsberg Beers Glued Together With Environmentally Friendly Glue To Reduce Waste

Carlsberg Beers Glued Together With Environmentally Friendly Glue To Reduce Waste

Away_Acanthisitta_97 Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good one! Let's do away with those awful plastic 6 ring things. They choke too many birds and sea creatures

#87

My Milk Bottle This Morning Really Shows The Power Of The "Reuse" Part Of The Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Principle

My Milk Bottle This Morning Really Shows The Power Of The "Reuse" Part Of The Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Principle

FelicityHannah Report

#88

When You Forget Your Reusable Bag, But Remember To Bring Your Wife

When You Forget Your Reusable Bag, But Remember To Bring Your Wife

en-ron_hubbard Report

#89

It’s Always Package-Free If You Grow It Yourself

It’s Always Package-Free If You Grow It Yourself

errrizabethh Report

#90

Made A Fox From Old Clothes. The Filling Is Made From Shredded Scrap Fabrics

Made A Fox From Old Clothes. The Filling Is Made From Shredded Scrap Fabrics

divaivet Report

#91

Didn't Want To Waste A Perfectly Good Rice Bag

Didn't Want To Waste A Perfectly Good Rice Bag

skelezombie Report

#92

Brown Paper Grocery Bags Make Excellent Wrapping Paper For Gifts

Brown Paper Grocery Bags Make Excellent Wrapping Paper For Gifts

knowledgesurfer Report

#93

About 6 Years Ago I Ditched Paper Towels And Switched To Cotton Shop Towels. I Bought 150 Off Amazon For About $30. They Have Been Life-Changing For Staying Frugal And Eco-Conscious

About 6 Years Ago I Ditched Paper Towels And Switched To Cotton Shop Towels. I Bought 150 Off Amazon For About $30. They Have Been Life-Changing For Staying Frugal And Eco-Conscious

I keep a bin in my kitchen to separate these out and wash when full with hot water, detergent and bleach.

janemccarthy avatar
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Jane Jayne Jain Jeign Jein
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be even better if they didn't bother with the bleach - who cares if your wipe rags are a little stained as long as they're clean. I would suggest starting with a fabric that isn't 'pure brilliant white'.

#94

My Father Recycled An Old Plastic Ketchup Bottle Into A Shampoo Dispenser For His Shower

My Father Recycled An Old Plastic Ketchup Bottle Into A Shampoo Dispenser For His Shower

Will-FLO Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While it may be eco friendly I just HATE it when people put something other than food or drinks in containers meant for food and drinks. FFS, at least remove the label.

#95

My Hotel Room Requires That You Insert Your Keycard Once You Enter To Have Power, As A Way To Reduce Waste And Expenses

My Hotel Room Requires That You Insert Your Keycard Once You Enter To Have Power, As A Way To Reduce Waste And Expenses

vaporwavish Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate that. The AC is not running and you can't charge your devices.

#96

My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic. One More Small Step

My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic. One More Small Step

Phyierpickle Report

#97

Cardboard Rings For This Six-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones

Cardboard Rings For This Six-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones

thehow2dad Report

#98

This Is Brilliant

This Is Brilliant

chloegeogh Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That seems fake. What 14 year old blows out the candles the very moment they were lit?

#99

Any Time I Get Sealed Air Bags I Make A Slit On One Side To Put My Hand Through And Pick Up My Puppy’s Waste. I Do This For Almost All Packaging I Receive

Any Time I Get Sealed Air Bags I Make A Slit On One Side To Put My Hand Through And Pick Up My Puppy’s Waste. I Do This For Almost All Packaging I Receive

Family thinks I’m frugal, I just like to think I’m helping the environment. Saving money is a plus too.

DamaNani Report

#100

Used The Crate My Shower Door Came In To Make Some Shelves

Used The Crate My Shower Door Came In To Make Some Shelves

marky294201 Report

#101

These Chips Are Made From Rejected Potatoes To Reduce Landfill Usage

These Chips Are Made From Rejected Potatoes To Reduce Landfill Usage

RoyalOreo99 Report

#102

My Local Coffee Shop Reuses Milk Containers As Carrying Trays

My Local Coffee Shop Reuses Milk Containers As Carrying Trays

TimsAFK Report

#103

Holiday Wrapping Paper Made With Grocery Bags And Colored Pencils

Holiday Wrapping Paper Made With Grocery Bags And Colored Pencils

nkl5483 Report

#104

Realized Today That I Have Used This Filter From A Broken Coffee Maker Almost Every Day For Years Now

Realized Today That I Have Used This Filter From A Broken Coffee Maker Almost Every Day For Years Now

It is a lifesaver for rinsing lentils, beans and rice, perfect for straining homemade broths and is a champ at making large batches of sun tea, just to name a few uses.

petuniathebox Report

#105

Shower Shelf Made From Collected Takeout Chopsticks And Raffia Cord That Came With Valentine’s Day Flowers

Shower Shelf Made From Collected Takeout Chopsticks And Raffia Cord That Came With Valentine’s Day Flowers

ncharles3 Report

#106

My Glass Measuring Cup Fell And Shattered. Instead Of Buying A New One, I Started Using An Old Pasta Sauce Jar

My Glass Measuring Cup Fell And Shattered. Instead Of Buying A New One, I Started Using An Old Pasta Sauce Jar

I also double-checked with a friend's measuring cup to make sure it’s accurate. It is!

dizyalice Report

#107

My Wife Put Giant Googly Eyes On Our Trash Can As A Joke, But It’s Actually Working For Our Zero Waste Goals. Now I Feel Shame Every Time I Toss Something, It Looks Horrified

My Wife Put Giant Googly Eyes On Our Trash Can As A Joke, But It’s Actually Working For Our Zero Waste Goals. Now I Feel Shame Every Time I Toss Something, It Looks Horrified

awfultwatwaffle Report

#108

Instead Of Carving Pumpkins I Started To Draw On Them With A Marker. I Can Still Use Them For Cooking After

Instead Of Carving Pumpkins I Started To Draw On Them With A Marker. I Can Still Use Them For Cooking After

MadLyne11 Report

#109

A Supplier Of Ours Now Fills His Packages With Air Cushions Made Out Of Paper Instead Of Plastic

A Supplier Of Ours Now Fills His Packages With Air Cushions Made Out Of Paper Instead Of Plastic

zusakipcg Report

#110

I Turned An Empty Ink Pot Into A Mini Scented Beeswax Candle

I Turned An Empty Ink Pot Into A Mini Scented Beeswax Candle

alicemalice12 Report

#111

Instead Of Buying Plastic Bobbins For My Embroidery Thread, I Cut Up Cardboard And Takeout Containers

Instead Of Buying Plastic Bobbins For My Embroidery Thread, I Cut Up Cardboard And Takeout Containers

BigfootBish59 Report

#112

I Found Another Way To Reuse And Reduce With These Cardboard Boxes

I Found Another Way To Reuse And Reduce With These Cardboard Boxes

thesismythirdaccount Report

#113

An Environmentally Friendly New York Fries Cup With A Built-In Lid 

An Environmentally Friendly New York Fries Cup With A Built-In Lid 

catl0vingnerd Report

#114

Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Ones While Working On My Shift

Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Ones While Working On My Shift

reddit.com Report

#115

My Starbucks Hot Chocolate Lid Came Apart And Revealed A Reused Car Wax Container That Had A Printing Error

My Starbucks Hot Chocolate Lid Came Apart And Revealed A Reused Car Wax Container That Had A Printing Error

pigeonholepundit Report

#116

Repurposing A Damaged Frying Pan. With A Bit Of Paint It's Now A Cool Decorative Bowl

Repurposing A Damaged Frying Pan. With A Bit Of Paint It's Now A Cool Decorative Bowl

c00kiem0nster24 Report

