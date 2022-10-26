Can you feel it in the air? Yes, autumn is finally and fully here. Which means, in no time, the Spooky Night will knock on your door. You want to be fully prepared in advance, so it’s a good time to start stocking up on decorations and Halloween gift baskets. 

Of course, giving gifts for Halloween is not an absolute must. But if you want to go the extra mile for some near and dear people in your life, there are some things you can give them besides the usual Halloween sweets everyone gets, whether they go trick or treating or just attend a Halloween party.

Again, a Halloween gift doesn’t have to be something big or expensive. Halloween treat boxes with themed souvenirs and snacks are a safe bet if you don’t know what exactly the person might like. I mean, who doesn’t like pumpkin-shaped cookie cutters or Halloween cupcake toppers? And if you were wondering whether it is appropriate to give toys for Halloween, if they are holiday-themed and can be used for decoration or costumes, it’s safe to assume your recipient will appreciate them. 

If you are looking for gifts to put in your spooky basket, make sure you check out our suggestions below. They will be a fun addition to the holiday spirit and make your friends and family fondly remember this year’s Halloween. 

#1

Spine Candle

#2

Reaper Statue

#3

Skull Ice Mold Tray

#4

Baby Pumpkins

#5

Forest Tabletop Lamp

#6

Black Skull Bath Bomb

#7

Crystal Skull Glass

#8

Skeleton Hand Wine Glass

#9

Witch Finger Cookies

#10

Zombie Hand Bookmark

#11

Hand Of Glory

#12

Bats Wall Tealight Holder

#13

Creepy Hands Wall Candles

#14

Skull Head Mountain Candle

#15

Horror Bookmarks

#16

Ghost Salt & Pepper Set

#17

Color Changing Zombie Horror Mug

#18

Eyeball Floating Candles

#19

Jaws Bath Bomb

#20

Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte

#21

Emma Bridgewater Halloween Mug

#22

Halloween Coffin And Zombie Hand Donut Stand

#23

Gothic Skeleton Bracelet

#24

Silver Skeleton Hand Ring

#25

The All Seeing Lemon

#26

Claw Bookmark

#27

Coffin Shelf

#28

Witch Hand Mug

#29

Silicone Chocolate Molds

#30

Kisa Cat Skeleton Candle

#31

Halloween Pin Badges

#32

Witch’s Cauldron Bath Bomb

#33

Skull Shot Glasses

#34

Witch's Demon Hand Wall Hanging Statues

#35

Openable Casket Ring

#36

Zombie Lunch Bag

#37

Witches Broom Pens

#38

The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wand

#39

The Shining Puzzle

#40

Insect Lollipops

#41

Skull Glasses Holder

#42

Plant Climber

#43

Skull Mouth Planter

#44

Spooky Bat Wine Opener

#45

Cute Ghost Earrings

#46

Halloween Cookie Cutter Set

#47

Spider Earrings

#48

Anatomy Dishes

#49

Book Of Shadows Journal

#50

Halloween Cupcake Toppers

#51

Cute Ghost Candles

#52

Witch's Brew Candle

#53

Stack The Bones Game

#54

Glow In The Dark Blanket

#55

Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker

#56

Bat Candle

#57

Twilight Bat Wreath

#58

Coffin Letter Board

#59

Vahdam Halloween Tea Set

#60

Skull Wine Opener

#61

Halloween Bracelet

#62

Skeleton Candle

#63

Halloween Slippers

#64

Cute Mysterious Cat Cup

#65

Halloween-Themed Planter

#66

Witch Hands Bowl Stand

#67

Skull Throw Blanket

#68

Witchy Woman Spa Gift Box

#69

Wild Witchcraft Book

#70

Halloween Charades

#71

Horror Movie Garden Gnomes

#72

Tiny Ghost In A Bottle Necklace

#73

Halloween Candle Box

#74

Glass Ghost Wine Stopper

#75

Cat Tarot Card Deck

#76

LEGO Haunted House Building Kit

#77

Velvet Halloween Pumpkins

#78

LED Candles

#79

Funny Halloween Socks

#80

Ghost Neon Sign

#81

Scary Movie Candles

#82

Earrings Set

#83

Goth Horror Self Care Package

#84

Halloween Apothecary Wine Labels

#85

Black Spider Air Plant Holder

