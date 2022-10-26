Can you feel it in the air? Yes, autumn is finally and fully here. Which means, in no time, the Spooky Night will knock on your door. You want to be fully prepared in advance, so it’s a good time to start stocking up on decorations and Halloween gift baskets.

Of course, giving gifts for Halloween is not an absolute must. But if you want to go the extra mile for some near and dear people in your life, there are some things you can give them besides the usual Halloween sweets everyone gets, whether they go trick or treating or just attend a Halloween party.

Again, a Halloween gift doesn’t have to be something big or expensive. Halloween treat boxes with themed souvenirs and snacks are a safe bet if you don’t know what exactly the person might like. I mean, who doesn’t like pumpkin-shaped cookie cutters or Halloween cupcake toppers? And if you were wondering whether it is appropriate to give toys for Halloween, if they are holiday-themed and can be used for decoration or costumes, it’s safe to assume your recipient will appreciate them.

If you are looking for gifts to put in your spooky basket, make sure you check out our suggestions below. They will be a fun addition to the holiday spirit and make your friends and family fondly remember this year’s Halloween.