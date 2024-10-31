23 Of The Best Costumes People Chose For Halloween This Year So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween isn’t just for kids. It’s a license for grown-ups to unleash their creativity and embrace the bizarre. With the spooky season in full swing, we at Bored Panda couldn’t resist putting together a list of our favorite costumes of the year so far. From intricate body paint to gravity-defying wigs, these folks utilized everything at their disposal to bring their fun ideas to life. So continue scrolling to check out their final looks, and feel free to take notes for next year!

Whomping Willow, the angry tree from Harry Potter

Australian breakdancer

Corpse Bride

Burning of the witch

King and Queen of the United Kingdom

Rollercoster seats

Mr. and Mrs. Waternoose

Sally from the Nightmare before Christmas

A croc

Best friends with opposite features

Cleopatra

Victoria Secret angel

I’m a pirate

The most Iconic racoon of 2024

Chicken Joe

A used pad

The Lorax

Surf’s Up the penguin

Nacho Libre

Fred and Daphne

Marge Simpson

Mr. Crabs

Finding Nemo