Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

23 Of The Best Costumes People Chose For Halloween This Year So Far
Halloween, Occasions

23 Of The Best Costumes People Chose For Halloween This Year So Far

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween isn’t just for kids. It’s a license for grown-ups to unleash their creativity and embrace the bizarre. With the spooky season in full swing, we at Bored Panda couldn’t resist putting together a list of our favorite costumes of the year so far. From intricate body paint to gravity-defying wigs, these folks utilized everything at their disposal to bring their fun ideas to life. So continue scrolling to check out their final looks, and feel free to take notes for next year!

Whomping Willow, the angry tree from Harry Potter

@elise_unhinged Took me a month to make but it was so worth it! My first time making face prosthetics and everything! #diycostume #whompingwillow #halloween #halloweencostume #harrypotter #halloweenmakeup #whompingwillowcostume #sfxmakeup #foamclay #originalcostumes #costumeideas ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

Australian breakdancer

@chubbybubbyboy #australianbreakdancer #raygun #costume #dance #halloween #halloweencostume #breakdance #breakdancing #funnydance #party #danceparty #pumpupthejam #pumpitup #olympics2024 ♬ Pump Up The Jam – Technotronic

Corpse Bride

@sophiabounouHalloween ✅♬ original sound – cleo ꩜

Burning of the witch

@queen.cimmy Is it hot in here? #Halloween #halloweencostume #seasonofthewitch #diy #fyp ♬ HOT TO GO! – Chappell Roan

King and Queen of the United Kingdom

@spicysquid69 A dive bar hates to see the prince and princess coming @k8 #chicago #princessdiana #duffys #kingcharles ♬ orijinal ses – HMELZBTH

Rollercoster seats

@substanceyyc This is your sign to make a group #costume with your beaties 🤍 #halloweencostume #rollercoastercostume #groupcostume ♬ Rollercoaster – Bleachers

Mr. and Mrs. Waternoose

@livii.jo its us against the world mr. waternoose🥲💖 @McKay Sobotka #halloween2024 #funnycouplescostume #roz #mrwaternoosecostume ♬ original sound – liver

Sally from the Nightmare before Christmas

@alientrashkitty my Halloween costume is a snug fit #Sally #Halloween #halloweenmakeup ♬ original sound – spidyy

A croc

@specere Funny Best Halloween Costumes 😂 #halloween #halloweencostume #funny #humor #fyp ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

Best friends with opposite features

@juliaperfetto @Mikayla 🤍🖤 #bestfriend #halloween #halloween2024 #costumeideas ♬ original sound – gwen

Cleopatra

@nottrebeca cleopatra⚜️⚜️ #halloween #cleopatra @DelfiMorosoly ♬ sonido original – 𝕱𝖊𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖘 𝕸𝖊𝖏í𝖆

Victoria Secret angel

@dorlepuentes #victoriassecret #victoriasecretangel #halloween2024 #costume ♬ orijinal ses – tr

I’m a pirate

@ameliawebb1 Im a pirate duhh #fyp #explore #halloween #halloween2024 #fancydress ♬ its just a bunch of hocus pocus – lil timmy @⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝

The most Iconic racoon of 2024

@oxanascheepers The most Iconic racoon of 2024☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ #halloween #halloweenoutfitideas #halloween2024 #halloweenoutfit #viral #pedropedropedropedro #funnyhalloweencostume #halloweencostume ♬ Pedro – Jaxomy & Agatino Romero & Raffaella Carrà

Chicken Joe

@_courtney_lynn_1 #halloween2024 #halloweenlook #halloweencostume #halloweenishere #chickenjoe #surfsup #chicken #fypシ #fypage #foryou #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #@Brianna ♬ original sound – chickenjoeswag

A used pad

@plasticamie Halloween 2024✌️ #Halloween #halloweencostume #funnyhalloweencostume ♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – skimbiee

The Lorax

@tessamorriss THE LORAX🧡⭐️ #germanshepherd #thelorax #theloraxcostume #germanshepherdsoftiktok #halloweenlook #halloweencostume #halloween2024 #halloweenmakeup ♬ Girls Just Want to Have Fun – yourmusic4ever💯

Surf’s Up the penguin

@_courtney_lynn_1 #halloweenlook #halloweencostume #halloweenishere #halloween2024 #surfsup #surfsupthepenguinmovie #fyp #fypシ #foryoupagee #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp @Brianna ♬ original sound – isl4nd1ife2

Nacho Libre

@ch444rity My robe was stinky🤷🏻‍♀️ #nacholibre #ignacio #nacho #halloween #halloween2024 ♬ Nacho Libres I am I am – Slompy

Fred and Daphne

@kirby_j Couple costume inspiration! Daphne & Fred #fyp #foryou #couplegoals #relationship #halloween #halloweencostume @Luke Eisner ♬ original sound – Kirby_J

Marge Simpson

@natalieminalee someone guess how many men asked for my number last night #halloween #halloweencostume #halloween2024 #margesimpson #thesimpsons ♬ original sound – Natalie Lee

Mr. Crabs

@grace212121 spongebob me boy #halloweencostume #halloweenlook ♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – skimbiee

Finding Nemo

@lovedbefore_london Couple costume idea, you’re welcome xx #lovedbefore #halloweencostume #couplecostumes #costumeideas #halloween2024 ♬ original sound – xiangju787-

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

18

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

5

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
Load More Comments
POST
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda