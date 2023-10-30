ADVERTISEMENT

Having an animal companion around is great. Beats living alone in an apartment whose spatial dimensions feel greater because of the loneliness factor. And that’s really the key reason here—not being alone.

You know what kind of loneliness it also beats? Being a lone trick or treater out and about the neighborhood, rushing from house to house in hopes of coming back home with a bag full of sweets equivalent to 9,000 sugar rushes. But the pet will need a costume. A great one… wait, we have an idea [gestures to scroll down].

Ready For Halloween

I Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost

Ready For Halloween

We already discussed Halloween as a celebration in another article of ours—one about Halloween-themed foods. It touches upon the origins of celebration, which was a Celtic spiritual tradition with an emphasis on dressing up as part of a self-defense ritual of sorts. Let us explain…
Happy Halloween From Daisy

This Is Our Foster, Butter, Being Himself For Halloween

Let’s See Those Halloween Costumes

The original, Celtic tradition that inspired Halloween is called Samhain (pronounced sow-win). The people believed that there’s a barrier between worlds that can be breached during this particular day by fairies or ancestors. There were other monsters to contend with too, like shape-shifters called Pukah (pronounced poo-cah), or impish creatures called the Dullahan (p. doo-la-han). That’s only the beginning, but you get the idea.

Pickleball It's Kind Of A Big Dill

Halloween Corgi

He's Got Some Halloween Costumes

So, to avoid becoming a tragic victim and ending up on a crime drama podcast, they would dress up as animals and monsters. Apparently, it was enough to deter any fairies who would otherwise kidnap them.

Slowly, but surely, the tradition kept being translated and revamped into what we know as Halloween today.
October Means The Human Is Going To Make Me Look Like A Fool Again Soon In A Halloween Costume

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That must be an ambitious cat. The average turkey weighs about twice the average cat.

You're In Trouble

Our Metro Transit Police K9 Is All Dressed Up For Halloween

Naturally, costumes are one of the key staples of Halloween, so it was only a question of when someone will translate that concept to pets.

And this is where we have to address the elephant in the room. Most consider dressing up pets in Halloween costumes as harmless fun. However, veterinarians are pointing out that costumes—even more so accessorized ones—pose a risk to the animals.

Well-Deserved Halloween Costume

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doggie doesn't look best pleased with this get up

Happy Halloween

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe this little doggie could steal anything

My Brother Sent Me His Dog's Halloween Costume, Dogatello

At the very least, it’s important to understand that pets are not fashion accessories and using them for likes on social media is frowned upon.

But besides that, an animal dressed up in a costume essentially puts them in danger of not being able to defend themselves in the case of a predator. After all, the most common time for going trick or treating is nighttime, which only empowers wild animals, on the prowl, to strike.
Martini Dog Is Not Amused

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"With this cone on I can't lick my junk!" "Yeah, that's sad. Tell you what, here's a couple of tennis balls you can't reach either." lol

My Dog Fought Off Cancer A Month Ago And Lost A Leg Because Of It. I Thought A Pirate Would Be Fitting For Halloween This Year. He’s Been A Champ Through It All, Including This

Computer, Run Holodeck Program Halloween. Won

Another key point to make is that costumes don’t allow the pets to express their natural behaviors and use body language to communicate. On top of it all, it can mess with the pets’ body temperature regulation faculties and they might be able to breathe properly, which goes double for some flat-faced breeds of dogs.

Mario Is Always Looking Out For His Princess Peach

Cat-Pirate Halloween Costume

Hope That Everyone Has A Happy Halloween

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dog looks so nervous he probably just beed himself.

Pair all of the above with the fact that some pets just find Halloween stressful as is—excited kids, adults who look different, unfamiliar people buzzing the door—and you get yourself a whole lot of pressure on the animal. And pressure is the last thing a lovely house pet is supposed to be experiencing.
Already Dreaming Of Halloween

They May Hate Us Together, But They Can't Stop Us

You’ve Always Got A Friend In Us

So, PSA time, people: be reasonable and aware of how you dress up your beloved animal companions. For starters, make sure the costume, whatever it is, does not restrict the animal’s movement or functions—they should still be able to relieve themselves, move, see, hear, eat, drink and breathe. It goes without saying that if a pet starts squirming, that’s an immediate no on the costume.

Happy Halloween From Her Royal Highness And A Sad Honey Bee

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you see the trend here? Cats are not keen on having their ears pinned down by hoods / costumes.

My Mom's Shelties. Thor, Scarlet Witch And Dr. Strange

I'm Ready For Halloween, I'll Be Dracula

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your cat dresses like a vampire but it's really a cobra

Make sure the costume doesn’t make the pet overheat. It goes double for dress-ups in summer, overweight or flat-faced pets.

Also, as mentioned previously, the clothing shouldn’t stifle the animal’s ability to communicate, so ears, tails and other important parts should not be covered.

Lastly, always keep an eye on the pet, not only for external risk factors like predators, but also so that they couldn’t hurt themselves with the costume. Any accessories that they could get tangled in or otherwise hurt by should not be used at all.
Can You Guess Which One Of Us Hates Halloween?

The Perfect Halloween Costume For A Lady With Arthritis Doesn’t Exist

Easiest Dog Costume To Date

So, stay safe out there, be mindful of your pet (even if it is a pet rock) during Halloween and why not share your stories, tips or takes on Halloween costumes in the comment section below!
Happy Halloween From Lucifina

Mom Made My Halloween Costume. Aren’t I The Cutest Fuzzy Moth You’ve Ever Seen?

You Are A Hairy Wizard

Made My Dog Into Frodo For Halloween

Somebody Got Their Halloween Costume Early

Made My Cat A Halloween Costume, Pretty Proud Of It

Our Pup's Halloween Costume - Corgberus

Hola Daphanatics. Daphne Blake Here

Happy Halloweenie

Happy Halloween From Brisby, Walter

Show Me Your Cats In Their Costumes

We always call her Princess so we had to get her this cute little costume for Halloween.

Eddie Pugson. Happy Halloween

Who’s Thirsty? Nugget’s Beer Delivery Service Is Open For Business

Happy Halloween From Mulligan The Golden Snitch

Luna’s First Halloween

My Dog Stanley Dressed As Steve Jobs For Halloween

Ciri Is Ready For Halloween

Ready For Halloween

Spooky Season

But Grandma, What Big Ears You Have

True Story

We’re Friends Till The End, Right?

Sophie Says It’s Very Unfair That She Has To Dress Up Like A Taco But Is Not Allowed To Eat A Taco

My Little Vampire

This Dog Loves To Be On Camera

This Is Our Frog Dog's First Halloween

The Only Kind Of Vampire That's Powered By Sunlight

At Least I Looked Cool In This Halloween Costume

Hottest Dogs In Town

A Halloweenie Costume For My Girl

My Husky Is A Toasted Marshmallow Color, So She Is A S'more For Halloween

Elvis Resurrected For Halloween

My Dog Dressed Up As Britney Spears For Halloween

Dobby, The House-Dog

Trick Or Treat?

My Mom's Taking Care Of My Cats While I’m Away For College. Today I Learned She Bought Them Halloween Costumes

Happy Halloween

My Husband Bought Rocket A Halloween Costume. I’m Just Cracking Up

