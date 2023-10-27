ADVERTISEMENT

It’s that time of the year, folks! Yep, it’s Halloween, and you know what that means!? Spooktacular puns! Nah, just kidding, it’s actually a treat for all you sweet-tooth (sweet-teeth?) people out there as it’s a listicle featuring some of the most amazing takes on Halloween-themed foods, snacks, desserts and other delicacies.

Get ready for the festivities by checking out all the epic nom-noms below as well as reading about Halloween and our interview with baker Danielle of Endora’s Bakehouse.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Spooky Pizza

Spooky Pizza Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Happy Halloween. I'm So Proud Of These

Happy Halloween. I'm So Proud Of These Shares stats

billynotrlyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Halloween Pizza

Halloween Pizza Shares stats

naxotech Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So, why is food a key point in any celebration? There’s more than one answer, but simply put, it’s a religious, cultural and psycho-social phenomenon that has been with people pretty much since the beginning of time.

From a religious standpoint, we see virtually every faith having some sort of canon when it comes to food. Christians have bread and wine at mass, Judaism has the Passover Seder, Hinduism is all about a vegetarian diet as part of ahimsa—non-violence and compassion towards all living things.
#4

Celebrated My Favorite Day In My Favorite Way With Cookies

Celebrated My Favorite Day In My Favorite Way With Cookies Shares stats

keyafternoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Here’s A Halloweenie Little Lambeth Cake I Was Asked To Make

Here’s A Halloweenie Little Lambeth Cake I Was Asked To Make Shares stats

bakey.bakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Spooky Apple Pie

Spooky Apple Pie Shares stats

_TRad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Culturally speaking, the concept of celebratory food is often thought of in the form of national delicacies and food you can’t disconnect from its people. Think Singapore and its cultural hawker food identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heck, even if it has nothing to do with culture or religion (or the fact that food is mostly what keeps us going as fleshy, flabby bags of meat and bone [spooky enough for ya?])—the brain is conditioned to make sure food gets even better.
#7

Oreo Bats

Oreo Bats Shares stats

good.vibes_23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My 3D Sugar Cookie Mini Coffin - All Fully Edible

My 3D Sugar Cookie Mini Coffin - All Fully Edible Shares stats

SammieB1981 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

So Far The Most Fun And Complicated Cookies I’ve Done. Halloween Funk Pop Cookies

So Far The Most Fun And Complicated Cookies I’ve Done. Halloween Funk Pop Cookies Shares stats

eli_chiiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, it should come as no surprise that no celebration can go without food. Halloween is no exception.

Danielle of Endora’s Bakehouse in Dallas, Texas is known for her Halloween cookie art. Each year, she whips out her cookie making and crafting contraptions to create some of the most detailed, unique and, of course, spookiest delicacies out there. After all, she is the Halloween cookie queen.
#10

Snake Breadsticks

Snake Breadsticks Shares stats

ageinggothghoul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Halloween Cookies' Offerings This Year

Halloween Cookies' Offerings This Year Shares stats

katiel0429 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Chocolate Cake With Halloween Decoration

Chocolate Cake With Halloween Decoration Shares stats

essareceitafunciona.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Following college, Danielle went to culinary school and worked at several bakeries and restaurants in her area. She eventually found herself doing a lot of work at home, focusing on the creative aspect of baking after doing dozens of hearth breads and laminated pastries throughout the years.

One thing led to another and now Halloween cookies (among many other occasion-themed delicacies) grace Danielle’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
#13

Obligatory Halloween Pumpkin Loaf

Obligatory Halloween Pumpkin Loaf Shares stats

kneechalice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Egg Eyes

Egg Eyes Shares stats

good.vibes_23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Jack O' Lantern Chips And Dip

Jack O' Lantern Chips And Dip Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST

“I usually plan my Halloween cookies based on a color scheme. I'll pick my palette and then build out designs from there,” explains Danielle on her work process.

And this one-step-at-a-time sort of approach seems to be one of the best tactics when it comes to baking Halloween-themed confectionery as it’s hard to really explain what goes and what doesn’t for Halloween. Anything can be spooky.

“There are so many different types of Halloween foods, I think it's hard to categorize it! Decorated cookies can be real works of art but I have seen ‘guts’ cinnamon rolls that are amazingly disgusting and delicious.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Just In Time To Kick Off Halloween

Just In Time To Kick Off Halloween Shares stats

sugardevotion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Mini Spider Pizzas

Mini Spider Pizzas Shares stats

Danae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Halloween Beef Stew

Halloween Beef Stew Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST

And if this list has inspired you to whip out them baking utensils and go to town on that batter, Danielle shared a trick that’s sure to make your culinary Halloween endeavors epic:

“Start with a food you have already made or are interested in trying and then giving it a Halloween twist. Some of these projects can be so cool, but overwhelming for beginners. Start with a base you know! Even if it's just chocolate chip cookies with candy eyeballs, they are a big hit!”
#19

Ghost Marshmallow Brownies

Ghost Marshmallow Brownies Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Strawberry Ghosts

Strawberry Ghosts Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Who’s Coming Over For Afternoon Coffee And Boo-Berry Pies?

Who’s Coming Over For Afternoon Coffee And Boo-Berry Pies? Shares stats

littlehauntedhome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever you think of Halloween, you probably picture things like jack-o’-lanterns, bats and spiders, witches, skeletons and ghosts—essentially anything that’s sure to give some good spooks.

Halloween stems from a Celtic tradition called Samhain when folks would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts (and probably other undead creatures found in the Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual).
#22

Spooky And Cute Halloween Cupcakes For My Friend’s Son. The Toppers Are Made With Homemade Marshmallow Fondant

Spooky And Cute Halloween Cupcakes For My Friend’s Son. The Toppers Are Made With Homemade Marshmallow Fondant Shares stats

mommystorms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
z195388 avatar
Trainingfortheballetpotteh🇺🇦
Trainingfortheballetpotteh🇺🇦
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i would love to have these! They also look like they are delisoius(i love cherry or whatever red fruit is used for the extra frosting)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

These Little Guys Needed A Spot Here

These Little Guys Needed A Spot Here Shares stats

tiffany.benacquista Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Spooky Sushi

Spooky Sushi Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST

And when Christian influence did its thing in a number of cultures, including Celtic, the two quickly merged and so we have All Saints’ Day—a celebration to honor the dead, whether they are saints, martyrs or just regular mortals.

In its early days in the US, Halloween was widely celebrated in Maryland and some southern colonies. A very strictly limited celebration was seen in colonial New England because of Protestantism.
#25

Halloween Edible Sculpture

Halloween Edible Sculpture Shares stats

indulgeandi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous work but "edible" may be open to interpretation?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Made Cauldron Cake Pops For Halloween. The Goo Is Apricot Jam With Green Food Coloring And Some Edible Glitter

Made Cauldron Cake Pops For Halloween. The Goo Is Apricot Jam With Green Food Coloring And Some Edible Glitter Shares stats

GodaKnowsTheWay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Practicing For Halloween

Practicing For Halloween Shares stats

smokywaffle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

Later, the beliefs and customs of the various European ethnic groups populating America mashed with the local Indian customs to create a distinct “American” version of Halloween, featuring play parties—events to celebrate harvests. Folks would share stories of the dead, tell of fortunes, sing and dance. Think of it as a themed block party, minus the trick-or treating, because that didn’t show up until the late 1800s.
#28

I Had To Sneak In One Last Halloween Cake

I Had To Sneak In One Last Halloween Cake Shares stats

denises_delights_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Halloween Snacks

Halloween Snacks Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Spaghetti With Eyes

Spaghetti With Eyes Shares stats

good.vibes_23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
tristandstevens avatar
T5n
T5n
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t tell; are those pieces of egg or cheese?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

So, if you’ve enjoyed this good read (or this good look… or both?), then Bored Panda’s got more where that came from.

And definitely be sure to check out Danielle’s Instagram and Facebook where she shares all her culinary artwork.

But if you’re ready to jump into the Halloween spirit by baking a cake (or thirteen), then please share your stories or maybe what your costume will be this year in the comment section below before you go!
#31

Our Halloween Charcuterie Spread, Pumpkin Spice, Cream Cheese Frosting Cupcakes, Skeleton Brownies, And Rice Krispie Treats. Not Raw Meat

Our Halloween Charcuterie Spread, Pumpkin Spice, Cream Cheese Frosting Cupcakes, Skeleton Brownies, And Rice Krispie Treats. Not Raw Meat Shares stats

BrwnSuperman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
babsmcgurk avatar
Babs McGurk
Babs McGurk
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I made the meat package Rice Krispie treats for work once, and they were a big hit! Beautiful table of deliciousness!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Homemade Halloween-Themed Forest Berry Cake

Homemade Halloween-Themed Forest Berry Cake Shares stats

niikie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Spooky Mummy Dogs

Spooky Mummy Dogs Shares stats

NeoGh0st Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

What Halloween Movie Fills You With All The Fall Vibes And Nostalgia?

What Halloween Movie Fills You With All The Fall Vibes And Nostalgia? Shares stats

cookiesandcuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Spooky Scary, But Cute Skeletons

Spooky Scary, But Cute Skeletons Shares stats

jackiesboardlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Scary Sushi

Scary Sushi Shares stats

shio7769 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Spooky Cookies

Spooky Cookies Shares stats

lovetobeinthekitchen.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Brain Cake I Made For A Halloween Party

Brain Cake I Made For A Halloween Party Shares stats

AyeBB8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
janembull avatar
MonsterMum
MonsterMum
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I made one of these, it was too realistic and put people off eating it :( (not me though)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Spooky Season Brides

Spooky Season Brides Shares stats

Cautious_Note_2890 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Some Cookies

Some Cookies Shares stats

Farcolli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Halloween Charcuterie With Prosciutto And Goat Cheese Hand, Mozzarella And Olive Eyeballs, Jam And Smoked Gouda Bat

Halloween Charcuterie With Prosciutto And Goat Cheese Hand, Mozzarella And Olive Eyeballs, Jam And Smoked Gouda Bat Shares stats

TheCroatianCookie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Buttercream Halloween-Themed Cupcakes

Buttercream Halloween-Themed Cupcakes Shares stats

_Jevita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Carrots And Hummus, Halloween Edition

Carrots And Hummus, Halloween Edition Shares stats

foodbites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Not All Halloween Food Has To Be Gross

Not All Halloween Food Has To Be Gross Shares stats

dessertnowdinnerlater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Halloween Dessert Bar

Halloween Dessert Bar Shares stats

C12H22O11_alchemist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's dedication! Hope someone appreciates all the effort!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Spooky Season Is The Best Season

Spooky Season Is The Best Season Shares stats

xcryxbabbyx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Groovy But Spooky

Groovy But Spooky Shares stats

titeyscake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Char-Boo-Terie Boards Don't Get Much Simpler, Healthier, Or Cuter Than This One

Char-Boo-Terie Boards Don't Get Much Simpler, Healthier, Or Cuter Than This One Shares stats

cutefoodforkids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Pumpkin Hand Pies

Pumpkin Hand Pies Shares stats

fodvids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Spooky Season Has Arrived

Spooky Season Has Arrived Shares stats

hollypandalove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Note: this post originally had 145 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!