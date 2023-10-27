“I usually plan my Halloween cookies based on a color scheme. I'll pick my palette and then build out designs from there,” explains Danielle on her work process.

And this one-step-at-a-time sort of approach seems to be one of the best tactics when it comes to baking Halloween-themed confectionery as it’s hard to really explain what goes and what doesn’t for Halloween. Anything can be spooky.

“There are so many different types of Halloween foods, I think it's hard to categorize it! Decorated cookies can be real works of art but I have seen ‘guts’ cinnamon rolls that are amazingly disgusting and delicious.”