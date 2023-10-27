50 Times People Nailed Halloween Snacks And Just Had To Share Pics Of Them (New Pics)Interview
It’s that time of the year, folks! Yep, it’s Halloween, and you know what that means!? Spooktacular puns! Nah, just kidding, it’s actually a treat for all you sweet-tooth (sweet-teeth?) people out there as it’s a listicle featuring some of the most amazing takes on Halloween-themed foods, snacks, desserts and other delicacies.
Get ready for the festivities by checking out all the epic nom-noms below as well as reading about Halloween and our interview with baker Danielle of Endora’s Bakehouse.
Spooky Pizza
Happy Halloween. I'm So Proud Of These
Halloween Pizza
So, why is food a key point in any celebration? There’s more than one answer, but simply put, it’s a religious, cultural and psycho-social phenomenon that has been with people pretty much since the beginning of time.
From a religious standpoint, we see virtually every faith having some sort of canon when it comes to food. Christians have bread and wine at mass, Judaism has the Passover Seder, Hinduism is all about a vegetarian diet as part of ahimsa—non-violence and compassion towards all living things.
Celebrated My Favorite Day In My Favorite Way With Cookies
Here’s A Halloweenie Little Lambeth Cake I Was Asked To Make
Spooky Apple Pie
Culturally speaking, the concept of celebratory food is often thought of in the form of national delicacies and food you can’t disconnect from its people. Think Singapore and its cultural hawker food identity.
Heck, even if it has nothing to do with culture or religion (or the fact that food is mostly what keeps us going as fleshy, flabby bags of meat and bone [spooky enough for ya?])—the brain is conditioned to make sure food gets even better.
Oreo Bats
My 3D Sugar Cookie Mini Coffin - All Fully Edible
So Far The Most Fun And Complicated Cookies I’ve Done. Halloween Funk Pop Cookies
So, it should come as no surprise that no celebration can go without food. Halloween is no exception.
Danielle of Endora’s Bakehouse in Dallas, Texas is known for her Halloween cookie art. Each year, she whips out her cookie making and crafting contraptions to create some of the most detailed, unique and, of course, spookiest delicacies out there. After all, she is the Halloween cookie queen.
Snake Breadsticks
Halloween Cookies' Offerings This Year
Chocolate Cake With Halloween Decoration
Following college, Danielle went to culinary school and worked at several bakeries and restaurants in her area. She eventually found herself doing a lot of work at home, focusing on the creative aspect of baking after doing dozens of hearth breads and laminated pastries throughout the years.
One thing led to another and now Halloween cookies (among many other occasion-themed delicacies) grace Danielle’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Obligatory Halloween Pumpkin Loaf
Egg Eyes
Jack O' Lantern Chips And Dip
“I usually plan my Halloween cookies based on a color scheme. I'll pick my palette and then build out designs from there,” explains Danielle on her work process.
And this one-step-at-a-time sort of approach seems to be one of the best tactics when it comes to baking Halloween-themed confectionery as it’s hard to really explain what goes and what doesn’t for Halloween. Anything can be spooky.
“There are so many different types of Halloween foods, I think it's hard to categorize it! Decorated cookies can be real works of art but I have seen ‘guts’ cinnamon rolls that are amazingly disgusting and delicious.”
Just In Time To Kick Off Halloween
Mini Spider Pizzas
Halloween Beef Stew
And if this list has inspired you to whip out them baking utensils and go to town on that batter, Danielle shared a trick that’s sure to make your culinary Halloween endeavors epic:
“Start with a food you have already made or are interested in trying and then giving it a Halloween twist. Some of these projects can be so cool, but overwhelming for beginners. Start with a base you know! Even if it's just chocolate chip cookies with candy eyeballs, they are a big hit!”
Ghost Marshmallow Brownies
Who’s Coming Over For Afternoon Coffee And Boo-Berry Pies?
Whenever you think of Halloween, you probably picture things like jack-o’-lanterns, bats and spiders, witches, skeletons and ghosts—essentially anything that’s sure to give some good spooks.
Halloween stems from a Celtic tradition called Samhain when folks would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts (and probably other undead creatures found in the Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual).
Spooky And Cute Halloween Cupcakes For My Friend’s Son. The Toppers Are Made With Homemade Marshmallow Fondant
i would love to have these! They also look like they are delisoius(i love cherry or whatever red fruit is used for the extra frosting)
These Little Guys Needed A Spot Here
And when Christian influence did its thing in a number of cultures, including Celtic, the two quickly merged and so we have All Saints’ Day—a celebration to honor the dead, whether they are saints, martyrs or just regular mortals.
In its early days in the US, Halloween was widely celebrated in Maryland and some southern colonies. A very strictly limited celebration was seen in colonial New England because of Protestantism.
Halloween Edible Sculpture
Made Cauldron Cake Pops For Halloween. The Goo Is Apricot Jam With Green Food Coloring And Some Edible Glitter
Practicing For Halloween
Later, the beliefs and customs of the various European ethnic groups populating America mashed with the local Indian customs to create a distinct “American” version of Halloween, featuring play parties—events to celebrate harvests. Folks would share stories of the dead, tell of fortunes, sing and dance. Think of it as a themed block party, minus the trick-or treating, because that didn’t show up until the late 1800s.
Halloween Snacks
Spaghetti With Eyes
So, if you’ve enjoyed this good read (or this good look… or both?), then Bored Panda’s got more where that came from.
And definitely be sure to check out Danielle’s Instagram and Facebook where she shares all her culinary artwork.
But if you’re ready to jump into the Halloween spirit by baking a cake (or thirteen), then please share your stories or maybe what your costume will be this year in the comment section below before you go!
Our Halloween Charcuterie Spread, Pumpkin Spice, Cream Cheese Frosting Cupcakes, Skeleton Brownies, And Rice Krispie Treats. Not Raw Meat
I made the meat package Rice Krispie treats for work once, and they were a big hit! Beautiful table of deliciousness!
Spooky Mummy Dogs
What Halloween Movie Fills You With All The Fall Vibes And Nostalgia?
Spooky Scary, But Cute Skeletons
Scary Sushi
Spooky Cookies
Brain Cake I Made For A Halloween Party
I made one of these, it was too realistic and put people off eating it :( (not me though)
Spooky Season Brides
Some Cookies
Halloween Charcuterie With Prosciutto And Goat Cheese Hand, Mozzarella And Olive Eyeballs, Jam And Smoked Gouda Bat
Buttercream Halloween-Themed Cupcakes
Carrots And Hummus, Halloween Edition
Not All Halloween Food Has To Be Gross
Halloween Dessert Bar
Spooky Season Is The Best Season
Groovy But Spooky
Really lovely, it's so pretty that I wouldn't want to eat it.
Char-Boo-Terie Boards Don't Get Much Simpler, Healthier, Or Cuter Than This One
Spooky Season Has Arrived
I should not have read this on an empty stomach since I now want a charcuterie board and a lot of desserts
Wow! There was not a single item here I wouldn't want to try! Thanks for this great article!
Would have really enjoyed seeing this one BP. Are we going to get a solution to this mobile issue, or are you guys big enough at this point to just not care?
