There’s no time more perfect to engage in your spooky side than Halloween. From crazy costumes to bizarro decorations that send chills down the neighbors’ spines, it’s all welcome, encouraged, and thoroughly enjoyed.

The kitchen is no exception! Whether you're having a spooky cocktail night with friends or a Halloween-themed family barbecue, there are just too many delicious ideas to try out! So in order to get your creative cooking skills up and rolling, Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most terrifyingly tasty foods for Halloween, so put on your apron and thank us later!

Also, if you are still in need of more mouth-watering ideas, be sure to check out more ideas for what to eat on spooky night here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Coffin Nail Cookies And Cauldron Cocoa

Coffin Nail Cookies And Cauldron Cocoa

ghoul.at.heart Report

30points
POST
#2

I Made A Hocus Pocus Charcuterie Today

I Made A Hocus Pocus Charcuterie Today

Beaglund Report

28points
POST
#3

Sweet Tooth Bites

Sweet Tooth Bites

ghoul.at.heart Report

28points
POST
#4

I Made A Slimer Cake For My Halloween Cakes Series. He’s Filled With Tequila Lime Curd And Vanilla Buttercream. I Sculpted Him In Modeling Chocolate

I Made A Slimer Cake For My Halloween Cakes Series. He’s Filled With Tequila Lime Curd And Vanilla Buttercream. I Sculpted Him In Modeling Chocolate

Deadly_Dame_Cakes Report

27points
POST
Divya09
Divya09
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Looks dangerously delicious:P

0
0points
reply
#5

Halloween Showstopper

Halloween Showstopper

baizeriene Report

25points
POST
#6

Thought It’d Be A Good Idea For A Halloween Party

Thought It’d Be A Good Idea For A Halloween Party

Feisty_Cause5220 Report

25points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
45 minutes ago

🎶 Little shop, little shop of horrors 🎶

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

Halloween Is Never Over

Halloween Is Never Over

apothone Report

25points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
45 minutes ago

😍

0
0points
reply
#8

Mini Sorting Hat Cakes For "Harry Potter" Themed Halloween Treats

Mini Sorting Hat Cakes For "Harry Potter" Themed Halloween Treats

speak77 Report

25points
POST
#9

Here's A Jazzed Up Vegetable Miso Soup

Here's A Jazzed Up Vegetable Miso Soup

ghoul.at.heart Report

25points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
51 minutes ago

The skull mushrooms!

0
0points
reply
#10

Spooky Heart-Shaped Apple Of My Eye Hand Pies Just In Time For Halloween

Spooky Heart-Shaped Apple Of My Eye Hand Pies Just In Time For Halloween

mandawynz Report

24points
POST
#11

I Made A Cake For My Best Friend's Birthday Tomorrow

I Made A Cake For My Best Friend's Birthday Tomorrow

savedthebestforlast Report

23points
POST
#12

My Wife’s Halloween Charcuterie Game Is Strong

My Wife’s Halloween Charcuterie Game Is Strong

ahartsock Report

23points
POST
#13

Devil’s Food Cake

Devil’s Food Cake

sashimimimi Report

23points
POST
#14

Party Time! After Three Days I’m Done. Happy Halloween

Party Time! After Three Days I’m Done. Happy Halloween

Supacalafragalistic Report

22points
POST
#15

Look What I Made

Look What I Made

Graciecosplay Report

22points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Gorgeous!

0
0points
reply
#16

My Wife Made Some Brain Food For Halloween

My Wife Made Some Brain Food For Halloween

tekka97 Report

21points
POST
#17

I Cannot Wait To Make These Peanut Butter Spider Cookies Again

I Cannot Wait To Make These Peanut Butter Spider Cookies Again

crystalowlgirl Report

21points
POST
#18

Ossuary Salad For Halloween

Ossuary Salad For Halloween

ghoul.at.heart Report

20points
POST
#19

My Halloween Apple Pie

My Halloween Apple Pie

l0l4sca Report

20points
POST
#20

I Made Some "Serial Killer" Cupcakes. Red Velvet With Cream Cheese Frosting, Sugar Blood, Icing Weapons, And Edible Silver Dust

I Made Some "Serial Killer" Cupcakes. Red Velvet With Cream Cheese Frosting, Sugar Blood, Icing Weapons, And Edible Silver Dust

Longwind_71720 Report

19points
POST
#21

I Am So Proud Of How My Husband's Birthday Cake Turned Out! Everything Is Edible, Including The Pretzel Support In The Modeling Chocolate Hand. Happy Halloween

I Am So Proud Of How My Husband's Birthday Cake Turned Out! Everything Is Edible, Including The Pretzel Support In The Modeling Chocolate Hand. Happy Halloween

mc-heimer Report

19points
POST
#22

Thought You Guys Might Enjoy The Display Cake I Made Today. He’s The Spirit Of Halloween, And I Hope He Makes Some People Smile

Thought You Guys Might Enjoy The Display Cake I Made Today. He’s The Spirit Of Halloween, And I Hope He Makes Some People Smile

buttercreamdemon Report

19points
POST
#23

Spooky Halloween Apple Pie

Spooky Halloween Apple Pie

eatingveganwithme Report

19points
POST
#24

One Final Dessert To Round Out Our Mad Scientist Menu Inspired By The Classic Book, The Island Of Dr. Moreau

One Final Dessert To Round Out Our Mad Scientist Menu Inspired By The Classic Book, The Island Of Dr. Moreau

ghoul.at.heart Report

19points
POST
#25

Here's A Carn'evil' Twist To The Classic Bloody Hotdog Finger. Bearded Lady Fingers

Here's A Carn'evil' Twist To The Classic Bloody Hotdog Finger. Bearded Lady Fingers

ghoul.at.heart Report

19points
POST
#26

Lab Rat Soup

Lab Rat Soup

ghoul.at.heart Report

19points
POST
#27

Wanted To Share These Beauties

Wanted To Share These Beauties

bonaire_thyme Report

19points
POST
#28

Macarons

Macarons

sugardevotion Report

18points
POST
cristy ballard
cristy ballard
Community Member
47 minutes ago

As a children's librarian, I highly approve of these goodies!

0
0points
reply
#29

It's That Time Of Year Again. What's Your Favorite Halloween Treat? Made This Pie A Couple Years Ago

It's That Time Of Year Again. What's Your Favorite Halloween Treat? Made This Pie A Couple Years Ago

FlightOk7045 Report

18points
POST
#30

Tomato Soup In Spider Bread Bowl

Tomato Soup In Spider Bread Bowl

5ourdiesel Report

18points
POST
#31

Halloween-Themed Birthday Cake That My Wife Made

Halloween-Themed Birthday Cake That My Wife Made

danc4498 Report

18points
POST
#32

Halloween Lunch Dessert For The Traveling White House Press: Pistachio Cake With Red Berry Jam

Halloween Lunch Dessert For The Traveling White House Press: Pistachio Cake With Red Berry Jam

jeneps Report

18points
POST
#33

My Killer Cupcakes

My Killer Cupcakes

KatieHunt2017 Report

17points
POST
#34

Boo! This Is What Happens When You Have A Creative Block Right Before Halloween

Boo! This Is What Happens When You Have A Creative Block Right Before Halloween

Nightsiftkitchen Report

17points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
39 minutes ago

It's cute!

0
0points
reply
#35

Every Year I I Come Up With Halloween Cake Decorating Ideas. I’m Proud Of These, Especially The Devil One

Every Year I I Come Up With Halloween Cake Decorating Ideas. I’m Proud Of These, Especially The Devil One

ShelbyElizabethCakes Report

17points
POST
#36

Ground Meat Rice Krispies For Halloween

Ground Meat Rice Krispies For Halloween

fredandlizzie Report

17points
POST
#37

My Wife’s Halloween Cookies

My Wife’s Halloween Cookies

albertp2000 Report

17points
POST
#38

My Halloween Cake

My Halloween Cake

Eskiho1 Report

17points
POST
#39

Vegan Spider Pizza Bites For Halloween

Vegan Spider Pizza Bites For Halloween

eatingveganwithme Report

17points
POST
#40

Halloween Stuffed Peppers

Halloween Stuffed Peppers

eatingveganwithme Report

17points
POST
#41

Homemade Halloween Oreos

Homemade Halloween Oreos

gogogadget104 Report

17points
POST
#42

Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookie Teeth

Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookie Teeth

dissolvedcrayon Report

17points
POST
#43

Gorgeously Spooky Bread Of The Dead

Gorgeously Spooky Bread Of The Dead

ghoul.at.heart Report

17points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I'm loving the mushroom skulls in this post! Such a great idea!

0
0points
reply
#44

Made A Red Velvet Halloween Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting. First Time Designing A Cake, Pretty Happy With How It Came Out

Made A Red Velvet Halloween Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting. First Time Designing A Cake, Pretty Happy With How It Came Out

saleh_water Report

17points
POST
#45

Check Out These Awesome Donuts My Wife Made At Work Last Night

Check Out These Awesome Donuts My Wife Made At Work Last Night

matthebastage Report

16points
POST
#46

Spooky Bois

Spooky Bois

laurennnk Report

16points
POST
#47

First Of My Halloween Bakes This Year

First Of My Halloween Bakes This Year

Macncheeeese16 Report

16points
POST
#48

My Son Requested A "Skeleton" Cake For His 4th Birthday. Thought It Might Chill The Hearts Of All The Other Halloween Lovers

My Son Requested A "Skeleton" Cake For His 4th Birthday. Thought It Might Chill The Hearts Of All The Other Halloween Lovers

Agreeable-Tadpole461 Report

16points
POST
#49

Charcuterie Board Anyone?

Charcuterie Board Anyone?

Head-Original-9022 Report

16points
POST
#50

We Had A Baking Competition In Baking School Today. The Topic Was Halloween

We Had A Baking Competition In Baking School Today. The Topic Was Halloween

SuMaCupcake Report

16points
POST
#51

I Wanted To Share Some Of My Halloween Baking

I Wanted To Share Some Of My Halloween Baking

krafty_katt Report

16points
POST
#52

I Repurposed Some Gingerbread Men Cookie Cutters Into Spooky Skeletons For Halloween

I Repurposed Some Gingerbread Men Cookie Cutters Into Spooky Skeletons For Halloween

thisisalongline Report

16points
POST
#53

Halloween Salad

Halloween Salad

istara Report

16points
POST
#54

Jalapeño Mummies For Halloween

Jalapeño Mummies For Halloween

eatingveganwithme Report

16points
POST
#55

Graveyard Sausage Stew With Ghost Mash

Graveyard Sausage Stew With Ghost Mash

home_life_creations Report

16points
POST
#56

Meatloaf - Halloween Style

Meatloaf - Halloween Style

sumpinbouta Report

16points
POST
#57

My Wife Made A Meats And Cheeses Board For Her Office Party. Not Really A Charcuterie But Cool

My Wife Made A Meats And Cheeses Board For Her Office Party. Not Really A Charcuterie But Cool

PeaceLoveSmithWesson Report

16points
POST
#58

Spooky Deviled Eggs. Happy Halloween

Spooky Deviled Eggs. Happy Halloween

thespiceodyssey Report

16points
POST
#59

Feet Loaf For Halloween Party

Feet Loaf For Halloween Party

WhatsCookingLari Report

16points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Genius!

0
0points
reply
#60

Spooky Ginger Cookies

Spooky Ginger Cookies

Revolutionary_Tea586 Report

16points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
45 minutes ago

What is the cobwebs?

0
0points
reply
#61

This Year's Lava Cookies! Sugar Cookie Edition

This Year's Lava Cookies! Sugar Cookie Edition

MangoDewd Report

15points
POST
#62

I Enjoy Watching How My Wife Make Cakes For Clients

I Enjoy Watching How My Wife Make Cakes For Clients

Thuggyfresh1989 Report

15points
POST
#63

Gingerdead Men

Gingerdead Men

laurennnk Report

15points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Upvote just for the name

0
0points
reply
#64

I Threw A Funeral For My Twenties Last Night, And Thought You Might Appreciate The Cake

I Threw A Funeral For My Twenties Last Night, And Thought You Might Appreciate The Cake

queenstower Report

15points
POST
#65

I Can Bake Well Enough But Have Never Tried To Be Artsy About It. My Daughter Wanted A Spooky Blueberry Pie For Her Halloween Party So I’m Getting Some Practice In

I Can Bake Well Enough But Have Never Tried To Be Artsy About It. My Daughter Wanted A Spooky Blueberry Pie For Her Halloween Party So I’m Getting Some Practice In

TheDadChef Report

15points
POST
#66

Our 2021 Hallowedding Cake

Our 2021 Hallowedding Cake

chaoticgoblin Report

15points
POST
#67

Chili Night Calls For A Cinnamon Cornbread Skull

Chili Night Calls For A Cinnamon Cornbread Skull

PorpPrime Report

15points
POST
#68

This Cauldron Mug Gives Me Spooky Vibes

This Cauldron Mug Gives Me Spooky Vibes

gunmyfawn Report

15points
POST
#69

Hocus Pocus Cake I Made For Halloween

Hocus Pocus Cake I Made For Halloween

crissierobertsx Report

15points
POST
#70

Another 3D Halloween-Inspired Sugar Cookie

Another 3D Halloween-Inspired Sugar Cookie

SammieB1981 Report

15points
POST
#71

My Wife Made This Red Velvet Cake For Our Halloween Party

My Wife Made This Red Velvet Cake For Our Halloween Party

Dame87 Report

15points
POST
#72

Spooky Cake

Spooky Cake

Macncheeeese16 Report

15points
POST
#73

Happy Halloween. Vampire Cookies

Happy Halloween. Vampire Cookies

H0ll0w_H0rnet0977 Report

15points
POST
#74

Charlie Brown Halloween Cookies

Charlie Brown Halloween Cookies

Eislyn Report

15points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
34 minutes ago

One of my favorite things to watch.

0
0points
reply
#75

My Wife Made "Witches Brew" Stew For Dinner Tonight

My Wife Made "Witches Brew" Stew For Dinner Tonight

Based_Flow Report

15points
POST
#76

Getting In The Mood

Getting In The Mood

DANGEL_DANGEL Report

15points
POST
#77

Spoooooooky Minestrone

Spoooooooky Minestrone

vegandollhouse Report

15points
POST
#78

Butter Garlic Squid Ink Pasta

Butter Garlic Squid Ink Pasta

HermitRock Report

15points
POST
#79

Spider Cookies

Spider Cookies

fifiandfriendly Report

15points
POST
#80

My Halloween Magnum Cakes

My Halloween Magnum Cakes

fifiandfriendly Report

15points
POST
#81

Let's Turn Up The Pinkness With Some Pink Lantern Sushi

Let's Turn Up The Pinkness With Some Pink Lantern Sushi

ghoul.at.heart Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Spooky/Cute Is My Absolute Favorite Thing. My Latest Cookies

Spooky/Cute Is My Absolute Favorite Thing. My Latest Cookies

shootthewendy Report

15points
POST
#83

The Hocus Pocus Double Feature Setup

The Hocus Pocus Double Feature Setup

SensitiveBoat9 Report