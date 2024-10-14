Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis' Health: "It's A Losing Game"
Celebrities, Entertainment

Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis’ Health: “It’s A Losing Game”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Demi Moore shared a heartfelt update on Bruce Willis’ health amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

The 61-year-old actress spoke about her ex-husband while being honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

While being recognized for her impressive acting career, she took a moment during her live discussion to reflect on the action hero’s battle with FTD, a condition that can cause changes in behavior, language and communication.

Highlights
  • Demi Moore recently spoke about Bruce Willis’ health amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.
  • The actress shared the update while being honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.
  • He is currently “stable,” she told the festival audience.
  • Despite the challenges, the veteran actress said there can be “great beauty and sweetness” as well.

Demi Moore shared an update on Bruce Willis’ health while being honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival

Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis’ Health: “It's A Losing Game”

Image credits: Demi Moore

Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis’ Health: “It's A Losing Game”

Image credits: Demi Moore

The 69-year-old former actor was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and then received his FTD diagnosis in February 2023.

He is currently “stable,” Demi told the festival audience.

“You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” she shared. “But for where he’s at, he is stable.”

Despite the challenges, the veteran actress said there can be “great beauty and sweetness” as well.

“The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” she told the festival audience

Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis’ Health: “It's A Losing Game”

Image credits: Demi Moore

Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis’ Health: “It's A Losing Game”

Image credits: Demi Moore

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game,” she said. “But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

Demi and Bruce tied the knot in 1987 and were one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. They became parents to three daughters—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Despite finalizing their divorce in 2000, they have remained close over the years. Demi has also been actively involved in his life since his FTD diagnosis.

The actress noted that she visited the Die Hard star “two days ago” with her grandaughter Louetta, born to her oldest daughter Rumer.

The Hollywood action hero was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and then received his FTD diagnosis in February 2023

Demi Moore Shares Emotional Update About Bruce Willis’ Health: “It's A Losing Game”

Image credits: Demi Moore

“And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it,” she said about the time she spends with him.

Years after his divorce with Demi, Bruce went on to marry Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and has been with her since.

They share two daughters, Mabel Ray, born in 2012, and Evelyn Penn, born in 2014.

“We simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world,” she wrote in a heartfelt birthday tribute to him in March.

“He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good,” she added. “ … You are the gift that keeps giving.”

