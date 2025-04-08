Celebrity Big Brother’s Mickey Rourke Sparks Outrage After “Inappropriately” Touching AJ Odudu

ADVERTISEMENT

Mickey Rourke’s entrance into the house ofCelebrity Big Brother is off to a rocky start after the Hollywood star was accused of inappropriate conducttowards host AJ Odudu during the show’s launch yesterday (April 7).

The 72-year-old actor, known for roles in Sin City, The Wrestler, and 9½ Weeks, was reportedly paid £500,000 ($545,600) to join the series, an investment that some believe has proven to be controversial.

As co-host Will Best introduced the actor to Odudu, Rourke grabbed her by the hand, twirling her around without warning, and then pulled her against him before wrapping his hand around her waist.

“You’re very flirtatious,” the host said, laughing nervously as Rourke complimented her outfit and leaned back to get a look at her from behind.

“Careful, Mickey! Careful, Mickey!” Best said, trying to defuse the situation by asking the actor whether he genuinely believed he could win the show due to his age.

“I haven’t thought about it,” he replied, paying little attention to the co-host’s question. “I just had nothing to do tonight.”

As Odudu tried to continue with the segment, Rourke once again gave her a lingering look, taking in her figure accentuated by a skin-tight outfit, and made another remark about her appearance.

“Stop looking at me!” the host said, maintaining a professional attitude despite the awkward situation. “It’s time for you to get inside the house!”

But the uncomfortable moment didn’t end there, as Rourke resisted her instruction, saying, “No, I want to stay with you,” and tried to drag her into the house with him, prompting Will Best to intervene.

“Don’t take AJ with you!” he said, trying to pass the moment as a joke.

According to experts, the hosts were caught off guard and struggled to defuse the situation

Soon after the premiere, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the exchange, which they described as “creepy.”

Body language expert Judi James explained that Rourke’s behavior put the hostess off balance. The forceful way in which he pulled her towards him stripped her of her authority for a second, placing the power “firmly in [the actor’s] hands.”

According to James, Odudu’s startled eyes and wide-open mouth during the exchange made her discomfort evident, even as she tried to mask it with a friendly exterior.

“Being twirled takes you out of your comfort zone unless you’re expecting it or endorsing it,” the expert said. “Rourke’s actions were textbook examples of physical control disguised as charm.”

Will’s “failed” attempt at interviewing Rourke after the incident was taken by viewers as a clear sign that the actor’s mind wasn’t in the right place, with many accusing him of being intoxicated.

“He’s known to partake on a regular basis, so it’s not surprising that his synapses are cooked, his health is a mess, and he has no idea what time of day, week, month, or year it is,” one user said.

Producers are allegedly banking on Rourke’s unpredictability to create controversial moments in the show

Ever since the late 80s, Rourke has been trying to escape his reputation as a promising star gone awry.

His life has been marked by struggles with addiction, mainly alcohol and drugs, which led to a period of self-destructive behavior that caused a decline in his career.

“Working with Mickey is a nightmare,” director Alan Parker, who worked with the actor in 1987’s Angel Heart, said.

“He’s very dangerous on set because you never know what he’s going to do next.”

Now, 38 years later, itis this same unpredictability that producers of Celebrity Big Brother are banking on.

“He’s a producers’ dream because he has loads of stories and is unpredictable,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.

This could instantly go down as the most chaotic 90 seconds of Live TV I have ever seen. Oh my actual God #CBBUKpic.twitter.com/CDSZbAESYC — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) April 7, 2025

In fact, some netizens theorized that the entire moment was planned, with the actor being purposely positioned as a “loose cannon,” giving the show free publicity and coverage in the media.

“It’s all pre-planned. He’s the ‘bad boy,’ it’s just to gain viewers,” one viewer wrote.

“Very uncomfortable.” Viewers took to social media to express their disgust over the incident

