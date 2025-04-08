Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Celebrity Big Brother’s Mickey Rourke Sparks Outrage After “Inappropriately” Touching AJ Odudu
Celebrities, News

Celebrity Big Brother’s Mickey Rourke Sparks Outrage After “Inappropriately” Touching AJ Odudu

Mickey Rourke’s entrance into the house ofCelebrity Big Brother is off to a rocky start after the Hollywood star was accused of inappropriate conducttowards host AJ Odudu during the show’s launch yesterday (April 7).

The 72-year-old actor, known for roles in Sin City, The Wrestler, and 9½ Weeks, was reportedly paid £500,000 ($545,600) to join the series, an investment that some believe has proven to be controversial.

Highlights
  • Mickey Rourke's conduct towards host AJ Odudu sparks outrage on Celebrity Big Brother.
  • Fans call for Rourke's removal after 'inappropriate' interaction with host.
  • Producers allegedly hope Rourke's unpredictability will boost show ratings.
  • Some viewers suspect the incident was staged for publicity.

As co-host Will Best introduced the actor to Odudu, Rourke grabbed her by the hand, twirling her around without warning, and then pulled her against him before wrapping his hand around her waist.

“You’re very flirtatious,” the host said, laughing nervously as Rourke complimented her outfit and leaned back to get a look at her from behind.

    Fans of Celebrity Big Brother are calling for Mickey Rourke to be kicked out of the show after “inappropriate” conduct towards host

    Man in a leather jacket and cowboy hat at a public event, related to Celebrity Big Brother controversy.

    Image credits: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

    “Careful, Mickey! Careful, Mickey!” Best said, trying to defuse the situation by asking the actor whether he genuinely believed he could win the show due to his age.

    “I haven’t thought about it,” he replied, paying little attention to the co-host’s question. “I just had nothing to do tonight.”

    Person in leather jacket and cowboy hat stands against a vibrant orange background.

    Image credits: Big Brother UK

    As Odudu tried to continue with the segment, Rourke once again gave her a lingering look, taking in her figure accentuated by a skin-tight outfit, and made another remark about her appearance.

    “Stop looking at me!” the host said, maintaining a professional attitude despite the awkward situation. “It’s time for you to get inside the house!”

    AJ Odudu and two others on Celebrity Big Brother stage, engaging with each other.

    Image credits: superTV247

    But the uncomfortable moment didn’t end there, as Rourke resisted her instruction, saying, “No, I want to stay with you,” and tried to drag her into the house with him, prompting Will Best to intervene.

    “Don’t take AJ with you!” he said, trying to pass the moment as a joke.

    According to experts, the hosts were caught off guard and struggled to defuse the situation

    Celebrity Big Brother incident involving Mickey Rourke and AJ Odudu in a brightly lit hallway scene.

    Image credits: superTV247

    Soon after the premiere, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the exchange, which they described as “creepy.”

    Body language expert Judi James explained that Rourke’s behavior put the hostess off balance. The forceful way in which he pulled her towards him stripped her of her authority for a second, placing the power “firmly in [the actor’s] hands.”

    Tweet reacting to Mickey Rourke controversy on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Image credits: CraigHampton321

    Tweet criticizing Mickey Rourke for behavior towards AJ Odudu on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Image credits: adamhale_

    Comment about Mickey Rourke sparking outrage on Celebrity Big Brother, hinting at potential trouble.

    Image credits: ramonagusta

    According to James, Odudu’s startled eyes and wide-open mouth during the exchange made her discomfort evident, even as she tried to mask it with a friendly exterior.

    “Being twirled takes you out of your comfort zone unless you’re expecting it or endorsing it,” the expert said. “Rourke’s actions were textbook examples of physical control disguised as charm.”

    AJ Odudu smiling in a striped shirt and brown pants on the set of Celebrity Big Brother.

    Image credits: ajodudu

    Will’s “failed” attempt at interviewing Rourke after the incident was taken by viewers as a clear sign that the actor’s mind wasn’t in the right place, with many accusing him of being intoxicated.

    “He’s known to partake on a regular basis, so it’s not surprising that his synapses are cooked, his health is a mess, and he has no idea what time of day, week, month, or year it is,” one user said.

    Producers are allegedly banking on Rourke’s unpredictability to create controversial moments in the show

    AJ Odudu wearing a purple dress, holding a smartphone, posing for a mirror selfie.

    Image credits: ajodudu

    Ever since the late 80s, Rourke has been trying to escape his reputation as a promising star gone awry.

    His life has been marked by struggles with addiction, mainly alcohol and drugs, which led to a period of self-destructive behavior that caused a decline in his career.

    Tweet reaction showing disapproval towards Mickey Rourke's behavior on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Image credits: Remel_London

    Tweet criticizing "Celebrity Big Brother" actions, mentioning inappropriate behavior and public backlash.

    Image credits: ClaireyMac1888

    Tweet expressing outrage at Celebrity Big Brother incident involving Mickey Rourke and AJ Odudu.

    Image credits: Buster_comedy

    “Working with Mickey is a nightmare,” director Alan Parker, who worked with the actor in 1987’s Angel Heart, said.

    “He’s very dangerous on set because you never know what he’s going to do next.”

    Cowboy hat and cross-necklace wearing man against a vibrant background.

    Image credits: Big Brother UK

    Now, 38 years later, itis this same unpredictability that producers of Celebrity Big Brother are banking on.

    “He’s a producers’ dream because he has loads of stories and is unpredictable,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail

    In fact, some netizens theorized that the entire moment was planned, with the actor being purposely positioned as a “loose cannon,” giving the show free publicity and coverage in the media.

    “It’s all pre-planned. He’s the ‘bad boy,’ it’s just to gain viewers,” one viewer wrote.

    “Very uncomfortable.” Viewers took to social media to express their disgust over the incident

    Comment on Mickey Rourke's behavior, saying "He was horrible!", related to Celebrity Big Brother.

    Text response to Mickey Rourke, stating, "Dude has been creepy for decades," sparking outrage online.

    Text screenshot of Elaine Saunders expressing discomfort over Mickey Rourke's actions on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Comment expressing outrage over inappropriate actions on Celebrity Big Brother, referencing AJ Odudu incident.

    Text comment praising AJ Odudu's response after Mickey Rourke incident on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Julie Ann comment reacting to Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke controversy with AJ Odudu.

    Comment criticizing behavior towards AJ Odudu on Celebrity Big Brother, expressing disgust and concern.

    Facebook comment about Celebrity Big Brother and uncomfortable behavior.

    A message from Sabina Fox about misogyny and shaming in comments, addressing patriarchal behavior.

    Comment on Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke controversy and fairness.

    Comment criticizing Mickey Rourke for inappropriate behavior on Celebrity Big Brother, praising AJ Odudu.

    Comment expressing outrage over Mickey Rourke's actions on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Comment on Mickey Rourke's behavior in Celebrity Big Brother, expressing doubt about his continued stay.

    Text comment discussing Mickey Rourke's inappropriate behavior towards AJ Odudu on Celebrity Big Brother.

    Fan comment reacting to Celebrity Big Brother, expressing discontent with the show.

    Stephen Waszak-Hayes comments on Celebrity Big Brother, saying, "Definitely cringeworthy watching it.

    Text reaction to Celebrity Big Brother controversy involving Mickey Rourke.

    Comment by Debbie Batt on Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke behavior.

    Comment by Cal Jenkins expressing outrage over Celebrity Big Brother incident, calling it embarrassing.

    Commentary on Celebrity Big Brother incident involving Mickey Rourke and AJ Odudu, expressing concern and disapproval.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
