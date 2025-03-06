ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV shows claim to be real, but how much of it actually is? All these dramatic dating shows and high-stakes competitions - some of them feel totally unscripted, while others seem just a little too perfect. We’ve gathered 26 popular reality TV shows, and now it’s your turn to judge them. Do you think they’re really real, somewhat authentic, or completely staged? 

Cast your vote and let’s see what people really think about reality TV! 📺

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Survivor

Show host stands with arms crossed in front of island backdrop for TV series "Survivor."

MGM Television Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
valerieconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend of mine went on this show. They're in hotel rooms at night.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Big Brother

    TV show host in a red dress for "Big Brother" promotional image, with digital background.

    Endemol Shine Group Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Love Is Blind

    Woman in pink dress at a purple-lit wall with the title "Love is Blind Season 5" promoting TV show authenticity.

    Kinetic Content Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Bachelor

    Collage of scenes from "The Bachelor," focusing on the show's authenticity and memorable moments.

    Warner Horizon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    The Kardashians

    Six women pose elegantly for a promotional image of a TV show, featuring the keyword "TV shows."

    Bunim Murray Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    The Real Housewives

    Cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posing glamorously in elegant dresses.

    Evolution Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Storage Wars

    "Cast of a TV show holding cash with floating bills, showcasing themes of authenticity and reality."

    Original Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bogdanchelariu avatar
    Bogdan C
    Bogdan C
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some bits are scripted! I read articles where producers acknowledged they put valuable items in storage spaces for certain buyers to find, but stated that some times what they found was actually real and not staged!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    The Amazing Race

    “The Amazing Race logo with globe and yellow airplanes highlights TV show authenticity theme.”

    Jerry Bruckheimer Films Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hell’s Kitchen

    Chef in a white uniform on "Hell's Kitchen" promo, arms crossed, with the text "Heads Will Roll" and fiery background.

    A. Smith & Co. Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Man vs. Wild

    "Man vs. Wild host climbing a cliff, showcasing survival tactics in a rugged outdoor setting, aired on Discovery Channel."

    Diverse Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    warmsummerdays avatar
    Summer Days
    Summer Days
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this the one that's like the most famous for not being scripted? People, do you know something?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    90 Day Fiancé

    Couple posing in front of large illuminated "90" sign for TV show 90 Day Fiancé.

    Sharp Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Duck Dynasty

    Cast of Duck Dynasty emerging from giant eggs, posed creatively against a rustic background.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    The Voice

    Four judges from "The Voice" standing together, dressed in formal attire, in front of the show's logo.

    ITV America Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Rupaul’s Drag Race

    "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars promotional image, featuring drag queen in turquoise outfit; new season streaming May 17."

    World of Wonder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Married At First Sight

    Man in tuxedo with hand over eyes; text reads "Married at First Sight." TV show authenticity concept.

    Kinetic Content Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mountain Men

    Ice-covered face with the words "Mountain Men" and "Stay Wild," assessing TV show authenticity.

    Warm Springs Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Alone

    Authenticity: TV show "Alone" poster featuring a roaring grizzly bear.

    Leftfield Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scarlet-patience avatar
    Noname
    Noname
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that this is definitely real as each contestant is actually alone, equipped with a couple of cameras that they have to use to document their daily actions (hunting, gathering, building their shelter) and they get a wellness check every week (with camera crew) to determine if they are healthy enough to continue. They're not given any information about the status of other contestants, and are placed in areas far from the others so the only drama is their own travails and emotional state. If they feel they can't mentally manage, or get sick or injured, they have a satellite phone to call the producer and "tap out". It's an impressive program because these are tried and true survivalists who have to prove their bushcraft and hunting skills before being considered as a contestant (and some have YouTube channels demonstrating their skills). Sure, they're also chosen for their personality on camera, but otherwise I feel this is an authentic show.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Too Hot To Handle

    Young cast of "Too Hot to Handle" in swimwear, lounging by a tropical pool, showcasing TV show authenticity.

    Thames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Shark Tank

    Cast of reality TV show standing on a floor covered with money, promoting new season.

    Sony Pictures Television Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Pawn Stars

    "TV show Pawn Stars with three main characters surrounded by floating items like money and clocks."

    Leftfield Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Selling Sunset

    Reality TV show Selling Sunset cast posing in front of a modern house.

    Done and Done Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Love Island

    Group of contestants on the beach for "Love Island Games" TV show, promoting reality TV authenticity.

    ITV Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Great British Bake Off

    Host smiling on "The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice" set, surrounded by baked goods.

    Love Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    warmsummerdays avatar
    Summer Days
    Summer Days
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can't be scripted! It had my most loved meme I use daily now. "Started making it. Had a breakdown. Bon appetite"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Deadliest Catch

    "Deadliest Catch Season 8 cover showing a fishing boat battling rough seas, emphasizing TV show authenticity."

    Original Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Below Deck

    "Below Deck TV show promotional image with man using binoculars reflecting ocean activities."

    51 Minds Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cops

    Police car lights with "COPS" text, related to TV show authenticity.

    Fox Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Bonus Round: WWE

    Wrestling superstars posing, showcasing authenticity of TV shows.

    Europosters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!